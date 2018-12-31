Asean morning news for December 31

South China Sea code of conduct talks may not all be plain sailing next year

To be fair, much has been achieved as far as Asean and China are concerned, especially over the South China Sea disputes.

— South China Morning Post

Elections in Southeast Asia signal uncertain future for democracy

Southeast Asia faces mixed prospects for democracy after two contrasting elections this year — one in Malaysia that sent a corrupt government packing and another in Cambodia that reinforced control of an authoritarian leader.

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

Southeast Asian IPO proceeds fall by a third in 2018 amid trade war

Proceeds from Southeast Asia’s initial public offerings plunged 34% on the year in 2018, the first decline in two years, as Sino-American trade tensions depressed investor sentiment.

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

Prospects for ASEAN leadership on regional development

At the ASEAN Summit in Singapore, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha unveiled sustainable development as the theme for Thailand’s year in the revolving chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

— Asia Times

Grab raises fundraising target to $5B as Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing war heats up

Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab is aiming to start the new year with a bang and an awful lot of bucks.

— TechCrunch

Asean’s appetite for IT exhibited by double-digit growth in demand

Hiring activity in the information technology (IT) and telecommunications industry continued to grow in Southeast Asia, with Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines reporting double-digit growth in November.

— The Manila Times

Why The Future of Fintech Looks Bright in the ASEAN Region

Fintech is a hot topic these days. The technology is quickly gaining popularity and adoption, as many global countries are going through a complete digital transformation.

— Entrepreneur

Dams threaten traditional way of life in Mekong Basin

Sak Siam, 69, chief of Chnok Tru, a village in central Cambodia, is worried. The floating village of about 1,700 households is located on a tributary of the Mekong River. “The villagers will be unable to survive if the fish catch decreases further,” he said.

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

Child marriages: A spillover effect

Recently, The ASEAN Post wrote two articles on child marriages with a special focus on Indonesia and Thailand.

— The Asean Post

Small steps, big impact

DRIVERLESS cars, sprawling parks, a state-of-the-art railway and disaster-proof infrastructure.

— The Star Online

GoJek to start services in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines

GoJek, formally PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa, plans to further expand into its target markets in ASEAN countries next year, continuing the growth of the app-based ride-hailing service that was established eight years ago.

— The Jakarta Post

Buddhist blessings ring in the new year for ASEAN

With Thailand chairing ASEAN throughout 2019, the Culture Ministry is fostering unity among the bloc’s 10 members by bringing to Bangkok relics and statues of the Buddha from around Asia to be ritually blessed.

— The Thaiger

‘Millions at risk’ if antimalarial drug resistance spreads from Asia, doctors warn

Millions of lives will be in danger if antimalarial drug resistance spreads from Asia to Africa, doctors have warned.

— Isle of Wigth Radio

Strengthening ASEAN’s cybersecurity

Terrorism in Southeast Asia has long been a threat. Previously, the spectre of terrorism haunted the region via threats of physical violence, from bombings to kidnappings.

— The Asean Post

Thailand tops ASEAN AFC Club Competitions Ranking 2018, Indonesia fall to 7th

The latest AFC Club Competitions Ranking for the year 2018 are out with China topping the chart. The ranking plays a decisive part in deciding who takes part in the preliminary stages of the AFC Champions League.

— Fox sport Asia

Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen should face graft probe over payments to pro-ruling party media: Observers

Cambodia’s Anti-Corruption Unit is obligated to investigate Prime Minister Hun Sen to ensure payments he made to reporters at privately owned, pro-government news outlets weren’t taken from the national budget, observers said Thursday.

— Radio Free Asia

Viet Nam aids Cambodia $10 million for a Ministry of Defense building

Viet Nam aided US$10 million to build the Ministry of Defense building, Vietnamese Defense Minister, General Ngô Xuân Lịch told Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in a courtesy call at the Peace Palace on Friday.

— Fresh News

CPP: ‘No package deal for Rainsy, CNRP

Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) spokesman Sok Eysan on Thursday reiterated the prime minister’s statement that a “package deal” for banned opposition politicians to return to politics would not be possible.

— The Phnom Penh Post

BMKG Warns Potential 6 Meter High Wave in Arafura Sea in Coming Days

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) of Ambon Pattimura Station warned the public to be aware of waves reaching 6 meters high in the eastern Arafura Sea, Maluku Province in the next few days.

— Netral News

Millions of Indonesian People Exposed to Earthquake, Tsunami Hazards

As many as 148.4 million Indonesians are exposed to earthquake hazards. In addition, as many as 3.8 million people were exposed to the tsunami hazards.

— Netral News

Family of Lion Air Crash Victim Sues Boeing, Says Plane Was ‘Unreasonably Dangerous’

Jakarta. The family of an Indonesian man who was killed in the crash of Lion Air flight JT-610 sued Boeing this week, alleging that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet was “unreasonably dangerous” due to its inaccurate sensors and that the US manufacturer failed to give proper instructions to pilots.

— Jakarta Globe

Almost 250 Private Clinics Ordered To Close

The Ministry of Health has ordered the closure of 248 clinics including 120 clinics in Vientiane Capital, 40 in Savannakhet and 16 in Oudomxay.

— KPL

Experts mull Laos’ risk from money laundering

The National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) is continuing to assess Laos’ risks from money laundering and terrorist financing.

— Vientiane Times

BY 2018, MORE THAN 200 PEOPLE WERE KILLED

In 2018, there were 1,223 casualties in Vientiane Capital, with 238 deaths compared to last year, down 324 cases. Among the 13 most affected people, Xaythany, which cost 8,69 billion kip.

— Vientiane Mai

Some first-time home buyers in Malaysia exempt from stamp duty from Jan 1

First-time home buyers in Malaysia will be fully exempted from paying stamp duty for properties that cost between RM300,001 and RM1 million (US$240,800), the Finance Ministry announced on Saturday (Dec 29).

— Channel NewsAsia

Msia to boost revenue in 2019 on higher oil price

Malaysia is expected to receive a boost in its revenue next year on higher oil price, with the local and global analysts predicting the Brent crude to rebound to around US$72-US$75 average a barrel for 2019.

— New Straits Times

French Swoop on ‘KAQ’s’ 1MDB Funded Assets Worth €130 – €150 Million

After months of secret investigations and enquiries the French regulators have now made their own 1MDB related seizures, according to a swathe of local reports over the weekend.

— Sarawak Report

Yangon International Airport welcomes six millionth passenger as tourist arrivals drop

Yangon International Airport (YIA) has awarded its six millionth passenger of the year, a family of three, with K1 million in cash and other valuable gifts, on December 28.

— Myanmar Times

China, Myanmar sign MoU on ICT talent development program

China’s Huawei telecommunications company and Myanmar’s Rectors’ committee signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday for ICT talent development under the management of the Education Ministry.

— Xinhua

China border crossing closure causes heavy financial losses

The closure of a border crossing to China by the Myanmar Army in northern Shan state has stranded more than 1,000 trucks transporting fruit, causing heavy financial losses for Myanmar farmers and businesspeople who make their living exporting produce and seafood to Chinese consumers, RFA reported.

— Mizzima

‘Usman’ leaves at least 59 dead, 18 missing

Regional authorities said at least 59 people are dead in the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas in the wake of Tropical Depression Usman, which downgraded to a low-pressure area after making landfall in Eastern Samar Saturday morning.

— CNN Philippines

PH’s net external liability up 20.5% to $34.4 billion

The country’s international investment position (IIP) as of end-September 2018 had a net external liability position of $34.4 billion, 20.5 percent higher than the previous quarter’s $28.5 billion, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported over the weekend.

— Manila Bulletin

Government sets P360-billion borrowings in first quarter 2019

The national government plans to raise P360 billion through the issuance of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) and Treasury bills (T-bill) in the first quarter of 2019, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) announced yesterday.

— The Philippine Star

British Foreign Secretary hails Singapore as model for post-Brexit Britain

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has suggested the UK should follow the example of low-tax Singapore as it forges a new position in the world after Brexit.

— Breaking News

Britain considering a new military base in S-E Asia, with Singapore or Brunei as possible sites

Five decades after Britain announced its military pullout from Singapore, it is considering a renewed presence in South-east Asia – with the Republic as a possible site.

— Straits Times

Electricity, gas tariffs to drop in 2019 first quarter

Electricity and gas tariffs are set to drop in the first quarter of 2019. Electricity tariffs will decrease by an average of 1.2 per cent or 0.28 cent per kWh from Jan 1 to Mar 31 next year, compared to the previous quarter, SP Group announced on Sunday (Dec 30).

— Channel News Asia

Thailand’s roads turn deadly with 1,633 accidents, 182 deaths and 1,690 injured on the third day of New Years holiday

Assistant national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapat has told Thai Media that the first three days of the 7 dangerous Days of New Year has seen 1,633 accidents, 182 deaths and 1,690 injured with the highest death toll in Khon Kaen province and the greatest number of accidents and injuries in Chiang Mai province.

— Chiang Rai Times

NBTC to allow 1.8 million low-income earners to use free internet for three years

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is planning to grant free internet access for three years to 1.8 million low-income earners living in border provinces starting from May 2019.

— NBT World (video)

Activist begins petition to have NACC impeached over watch probe

Activist Srisuwan Janya has begun collecting signatures at his coffee shop in support of impeaching the anti-graft commissioners over their decision to drop the luxury watch case targeting Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

— Bangkok Post

State budget collection estimated to hit 60.2 billion USD

State budget collection was estimated to reach almost 1.4 quadrillion VND ND (60.2 billion USD) this year, 6 percent higher than the estimate, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung told a teleconference between the government and localities cities in Hanoi on December 28.

— VNA

Vietnam Airlines earns pre-tax profit of nearly 2 trillion VND

The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, has reported that its revenues in 2018 are estimated to hit 73.3 trillion VND (over 3.1 billion USD), meeting 99.8 percent of its set plan.

— VNA

Footwear, bag exports estimated at US$19.5 billion this year

According to LEFASO Secretary General, Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, from January to November, the country earned US$14.61 billion from footwear shipments and US$3.07 billion from the export of suitcases and bags, up 10.9% and 3% from a year earlier.

— Nhan Dan online

