Asean morning news for November 13

Myanmar forum targets chemicals as Asean awash in synthetic drugs (video)

Senior counter-narcotics officials from around the world met in the Myanmar capital Nay Pyi Daw last week in an attempt to thrash out policies to stem the flood of synthetic drugs throughout the region.

— AEC News Today

ASEAN ministers sign first e-commerce deal for rapid, efficient transactions

Trade ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states signed an agreement on e-commerce on Monday, encouraging paperless trading between businesses and governments of the bloc to generate rapid and efficient transactions.

— Xinhua

Amid trade uncertainties, ASEAN must press on with integration to unlock potential: Chan Chun Sing

Amid an increasingly uncertain global trade environment, it is important that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) press on with economic integration, said Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Nov 12).

— Channel NewsAsia

What to expect from the ASEAN Summit

It is that time of year again when leaders from all over the region congregate and discuss key issues facing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

— The Asean Post

Trade deal centre stage at ASEAN Summit

World leaders will push for the rapid completion of a massive, China-backed trade deal that excludes the United States (US) at a summit this week, in a rebuke to rising protectionism and Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

— The Asean Post

Businesses need to accept more competition in home markets in exchange for benefits from ASEAN integration: PM Lee

Having benefitted from ASEAN integration and open and connected economies, businesses should also be prepared to adapt to and accept more competition in their home markets, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Nov 12).

— Channel NewsAsia

Rights of migrant workers keytopic for PH in ASEAN

Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Del Mar Yap said that the rights of migrant workers in the southeast Asian region is one area of importance for the Philippines in the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit here.

— Manila Bulletin

ASEAN transport ministers sign protocol four of MAFLPAS

ASEAN reported (08-Nov-2018) member state transport ministers signed protocol four on ‘Co-Terminal Rights between Points within the Territory of Any Other ASEAN Member State’ of the ASEAN Multilateral Agreement on the Full Liberalisation of Passenger Air Services (MAFLPAS).

— CAPA

Global RPA and AI Leader Automation Anywhere and VSTECS Enter into Distribution Agreement for ASEAN

Automation Anywhere®, the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced the appointment of VSTECS (Singapore) Pte Ltd., a leading provider of ICT products and services, as its new authorized distributor for its intelligent Digital Workforce platform

— AEC News Today/ PR Newswire (media release)

Asean called on to ‘press’ PM at summit

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) on Friday called on the leaders of Asean member states to “press” Prime Minister Hun Sen on human rights issues during the Asean summit this week in Singapore. In response, a government spokesperson called its chairman a “demon”.

— The Phnom Penh Post

ASEAN faces biggest shift in supply chains

Global trade tensions continue to dominate this year’s headlines and the shift of production to efficient ASEAN countries is accelerating.

— The Jakarta Post (paywall)

Grab partners UOB to deliver financial services in Asean region

UOB and Grab have entered into an alliance that will see UOB delivering financial services to Grab’s user base in Asean.

— The Straits Times

Register now or miss out on tax breaks, ministry says

Government officials and private sector leaders on Friday reiterated their calls for all small and medium-sized enterprises to join the regulatory fold.

— Khmer Times

Rising cement production

Four licensed cement factories in the Kingdom produced 3.6 million tonnes for local consumption in the first nine months of the year. Another two will activate their production lines by the end of the year, said the Ministry of Industry and Handicraft.

— Phnom Penh Post

New pepper federation set to promote sector

The government has formed a new federation for the country’s pepper industry to enhance the market and solve challenges in the sector, as the cash crop is currently facing depressed prices.

— Phnom Penh Post

Current Account Deficit Indonesia Widens to 3.37% of GDP in Q3-2018

In line with expectations, Indonesia’s current account balance showed a wide deficit in the third quarter of 2018 (and one that has widened compared to preceding quarters).

— Indonesia Investments (media release)

Morrison plays down Israel embassy spat ahead of Indonesia trade talks

Scott Morrison has said he cannot say when he will sign a free trade agreement with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, with the timing for that in Jakarta’s hands, but he has suggested trade should not be conflated with other issues.

— The Guardian

BI revises down inflation rate projection to 3.2 percent

Bank Indonesia has revised down its inflation rate projection to 3.2 percent year-on-year (yoy) from its initial projection of 3.4 percent this year, after studying the latest inflation figures.

— The Jakarta Post

China Pushes Free-Trade Zone in Mekong Region with Thailand, Laos

As the trade war with the U.S. intensifies, China is looking to strengthen commercial ties with countries in the Mekong region of Southeast Asia by setting up a free-trade zone on the border between Thailand and Laos.

— Chiang Rai Times

Interpol launches project to strengthen law enforcement agencies

The iTWIN-JAPAN/LAOS Project, which aims to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement and border security agencies, was launched by INTERPOL on Thursday.

— KPL

Growing solidarity, friendship on borders of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and three provinces of Laos and Cambodia do not only share boundaries with each other along edges of the Annamese Mountains but also boast growing bonds in recent years.

— Vietnam Plus

Only one percent of Malaysian property owned by foreigners

Foreigners do not own more than one percent of property in Malaysia, revealed Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

— New Straits Times

Govt is studying the Airport Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) mechanism

The government is currently studying the Airport Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) mechanism including suitable airports to reduce ownership up to 30 per cent.

— New Straits Time

Malaysian oil and gas products, services tap into Middle East market

MATRADE has continued to create greater awareness and visibility on Malaysia’s capabilities and expertise in providing world class oil and gas products and services through participation in Adipec 2018.

— Khaleej Times

Amnesty International strips Myanmar’s Suu Kyi of ‘conscience’ award

Amnesty International has withdrawn its most prestigious human rights prize from Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing the Myanmar leader of perpetuating human rights abuses by not speaking out about violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

— Reuters

Former journalist describes night of intimidation, abuse at police hands

A former Democratic Voice of Burma reporter has decided not to pursue charges over what he says was a night of physical abuse and intimidation at the hands of Yangon police, but will instead lodge complaints with three international bodies, he told…

— Coconuts Myanmar (paywall)

Net FDI inflows at $7.4 B end-August

The country’s net foreign direct investments (FDI) as of end-August rose to $7.42 billion, up 31 percent from same time last year of $5.66 billion on continued investor confidence, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said yesterday.

— Manila Bulletin

Palawan: Philippines not ready for South China Sea war — Duterte

In a pointed address from the strategic island of Palawan on Saturday (November 10) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his country is “not ready” for a looming war in the South China Sea.

— AEC News Today

No arrest warrant issued for Marcos’ non-appearance for graft promulgation

No arrest warrant was issued against former First Lady Imelda Marcos Monday.

— CNN Philippines

Dr M: We have told Singapore we want a review of water agreement

Malaysia has officially informed Singapore that it is asking for a review of the price of raw water sold to the republic.

— The Nation

Russian cybersecurity firm Group IB to open global HQ in Singapore: CEO

Russian cybersecurity company Group IB is to open a global headquarters in Singapore this year or in early next as part of international expansion plans, Chief Executive Ilya Sachkov said.

— Reuters

Video analytics and biometrics screening technology to be expanded to more checkpoints: ICA

More checkpoints here will soon be able to use video analytics and screening technology to respectively identify suspicious objects and individuals and verify travellers’ identities through their fingerprints, faces or eyes for immigration purposes.

— Straits Times

Thai central bank seen holding key rate, but hike possible next month: Reuters poll

Thailand’s central bank is widely expected to leave its key interest rate near a record low on Wednesday, though there was a good chance that the first rate hike in years could come in December, a Reuters survey showed.

— Reuters

Anti-graft body launches fresh probe into scandalous rice deals

The National Anti-Corruption Commission has launched a fresh investigation into rice deals committed under the government of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra which were suspected to be plagued with corruption.

— Thai PBS World

VN becomes 7th member of CPTPP trade deal

Viet Nam has officially become the seventh member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) after all National Assembly (NA) deputies on Monday approved a resolution on the agreement.

— Bizhub

Beijing should not ignore rising anti-China sentiment and neither should Hanoi

Since mid-June 2018, numerous anti-China protests have been reported in Vietnam. Demonstrations of this kind have not been seen since the widespread anti-China protests in the country in 2008 and 2014.

— AEC News Today

Demand soars as Vietnam becomes big mushroom importer

About 20 million tons of mushroom are consumed every year worldwide. In Vietnam, the demand for mushrooms as food and medicinal purposes has been increasing rapidly.

— VietnamNet Bridge

