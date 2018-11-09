Asean morning news for November 9

PM to prioritise Asean sustainability

Based on the themes of resilience and innovation, Thailand is preparing to make sustainability more of a priority for Asean as the kingdom prepares to chair the regional bloc next year.

— Bangkok Post

Defeated: Singapore, Brunei wipe out measles, rubella

As authorities in Thailand battle a measles outbreak in the country’s south the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Singapore the latest Asean member state to eliminate the infectious disease, while Brunei has eliminated rubella.

— AEC News Today (video)

PM calls for seamless transportation network in ASEAN

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has attended the ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting in Bangkok, where he urged ASEAN member states to develop a seamless regional transportation network to benefit economic growth.

— NNT

Thailand to Chair the First 2019 ASEAN Summit in Bangkok

Thailand will chair the first 2019 summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on June 22 and 23, the Nikkei Asian Review has learned.

— Chiang Rai Times

ASEAN Acts West: South-East Asian Nations Sweeten The Deal For India’s Entry To RCEP

To conclude the already-delayed RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) agreement, ASEAN countries have proposed to tone down the extent to which India will have to open up its economy to be part of the free trade area, as reported by The Hindu.

— Swarajya

Transport links ‘would buoy Asean to new high’

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged Asean members to foster greater transport connectivity both within and outside the bloc to boost trade, tourism and investment.

— Bangkok Post

ASEAN and the IMF: Staying on Track with the Sustainable Development Goals

The member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) continue to achieve strong growth, projected to average 5.2 percent for 2018. Such growth rates have helped to lower poverty, boost incomes, and improve economic welfare.

— International Monetary Fund

Brexit is bringing the UK back to Southeast Asia

As the United Kingdom proceeds to leave the European Union, the Conservative Party government is busy promoting an international identity for itself under the banner of ‘Global Britain’.

— East Asia Forum

China’s foreign-waste ban sets example for SE Asia

After China implemented a ban on 24 types of imported waste in January, countries in Southeast Asia have become the main destination for the waste.

— The Nation

Grab lands $50M from Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank to further its fintech push

Southeast Asia ride-hailing firm Grab is continuing to add strategic investors to its ongoing Series H round — which is targeted at more than $3 billion — after it revealed Thai bank Kasikorn put in $50 million as part of a strategic partnership to advance its financial services strategy.

— TechCrunch

Identifying threats to tourism

Tourism is a powerful tool for development. It represents 10 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) and provides 10 percent of jobs globally.

— The Asean Post

From Air, Land & Sea: Russian Companies Are Storming ASEAN Arms Market (PHOTOS)

IndoDefence, Indonesia’s largest military expo and forum, kicked off in Jakarta on Wednesday.

— Sputnik International

ASEAN’s shifting attitudes towards LGBT rights

Last year, Taiwan’s apex court ruled that the definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman under Taiwan’s civil law is against their constitution, which effectively means that Taiwan is the first country in Asia to legalise gay marriage.

— The Asean Post

Cambodia’s Hun Sen defends promotion of his sons to top posts

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen defended on Thursday the promotion of his three sons to senior positions in government and the military, citing their education and qualifications.

— Reuters

Cambodian, Thai Journalists Networks Ink Cooperative Agreement

Cambodian and Thai leading journalist networks have entered a cooperative agreement to further boost the roles of journalists and promote mutual benefits of the two nations.

— Agence Kampuchea Press

US China trade war boosts Cambodian export products

Cambodian exports to the US in the first nine months of the year grew 27 per cent or $2.86 billion compared to the same period last year, said the Census Bureau of the US Department of Commerce.

— Cambodia Daily

Breastfeeding: Indonesia hits back to counter deaths, stunting, economic loss

Aggressive marketing strategies continue to encourage Southeast Asian mothers to choose milk formula over breastfeeding, despite evidence that breast milk is the most nutritional food for healthy infants. Now, at least one Asean country is fighting back.

— AEC News Today

China`s decision could trigger Sumatran tiger poaching: Environmentalist

China`s decision to legalize tiger bone usage for medicine has the potential to trigger poaching of Sumatran tigers, an environmentalist said.

— Antara News

Govt to ratify seven trade agreements without House approval

The government has decided to ratify seven international trade agreements (PPI) without the approval of the House of Representatives, the senior economy minister said in Jakarta on Wednesday, following a coordination meeting.

— The Jakarta Post

Laos, Turkey further relations, strengthen cooperation

Laos and Turkey have furthered enhancement of diplomatic relations and cooperation with the East European country officially opening an embassy in the Asean member country on Wednesday.

— Vientiane Times

“Clean, Safety, Efficiency” 2018 Korea Energy Show Successfully Ends

Korea Energy Show, hosted by the R. Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has ended successfully with export deals worth 59.4 billion won signed and 26.7 thousand visitors attending the show over the course of 4 days.

— KPL

Dead in the Water: book charts failings of Laos’ World Bank-funded hydro dam

A recently released book has shined a spotlight on the failures of the World Bank’s flagship hydropower project in Laos, at a time when the country’s dams are facing increased scrutiny due to a collapse earlier this year

— Southeast Asia Globe

Malaysia approves RM61.6b in foreign, domestic investments till August 2018

Malaysia has approved RM61.6 billion in investments for foreign and domestic direct investments in the first eight months of the year, said Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming.

— New Straits Times

Malaysia’s oil overdependence threatens attempts to shed debt

The Malaysian government has expressed plans to narrow their YoY budget deficit from 3.7% to 3.4% next year. However, analysts at Fitch Solutions stated that their forecasts remain at 3.7% as they dread that the country’s continued dependence on oil revenues pose risks to the government’s fiscal consolidation plan.

— Singapore Business Review

Malaysia keeps rates unchanged as economy slows, spending cuts loom

Malaysia’s central bank kept its key interest rate at 3.25 per cent on Thursday, as expected, while eyeing a slowdown in economic growth and planned public spending cuts by the new government.

— Business Times

Dozens of Rohingya flee camps by boat, reviving memories of 2015 tragedy

Dozens of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and Bangladesh have boarded boats to try to reach Malaysia, officials and aid workers said on Thursday, raising fears of a fresh wave of such dangerous voyages after a 2015 crackdown on people smugglers.

— Reuters

Journalist charged with causing public alarm via Facebook

A correspondent for Radio Free Asia and editor in charge of the Magwe Journal in Magwe Region has been charged under Section 68 of the country’s Telecommunications Act for allegedly posting information on his Facebook page that frightened the public, police said.

— Myanmar Times

Myanmar agrees smaller deal for China-backed port after ‘debt-trap’ concern

Myanmar on Thursday signed an agreement with China’s state-run CITIC Group to begin work on a deep-sea port in the west of the country, after negotiations that saw the initial phase of the project scaled back over fears of a “debt trap”.

— Reuters

Economy grows at slower 6.1% pace in third quarter of 2018

The economy continued its growth streak of at least six percent for the 14th consecutive quarter but failed to keep up with market expectations, growing by 6.1 percent in the third quarter this year.

— The Philippine Star

January to October FDI jumped 156% to P39.3 billion–DTI

Foreign direct investments (FDI) from January to October improved 156 percent to P39.3 billion, a development attributed by the country’s trade chief to the Duterte administration’s business reforms.

— Business Mirror

Duterte says he will object to renewal of ABS-CBN franchise

President Rodrigo Duterte slammed TV network ABS-CBN anew, saying he would object to the renewal of its franchise.

— CNN Philippines

Singaporeans are less satisfied with their credit cards in 2018

Singaporeans have expressed growing discontent over their existing credit cards with overall satisfaction falling 9 points to 718, according to a yearly study conducted by market research firm J.D. Power.

— Singapore Business Review

Singtel’s Q2 profits plummeted 77% to $667m

It blamed a $48m exceptional loss mainly consisting of staff restructuring costs.

— Singapore Business Review

Terminal 2 at U-Tapao airport to be fully opened in February

The second passenger terminal building at U-Tapao International Airport will be fully opened in February, the airport’s director said.

— The Nation

China economic ties gain boost

THAILAND is seeking to further flesh out its strategic economic cooperation with China by promoting another layer of ties built on direct connections with some Chinese provinces.

— The Nation

THAI’s loss doubles in Q3

Thai Airways International (THAI) reported an operating loss of 3.69 billion baht in the third quarter, up 103% year-on-year from 2017.

— Bangkok Post (annoying popups)

Vietnam’s National Assembly targets 6.6 – 6.8% 2019 GDP growth

Key priorities in 2019 would be to stabilize macro-economic conditions and keep inflation under control, coupled with higher economic independence and national competitiveness.

— The Hanoi Times

US-Vietnam Bilateral Trade Talks – What’s on the Agenda?

Since pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a massive 12-country trade agreement, US President Donald Trump has engaged in bilateral trade talks with allies and competitors alike.

— Vietnam Briefing

Vietnam wants 50 percent of social media users on domestic platforms by 2020

Vietnam wants 50 percent of its social media customers to use domestic social networks by 2020 and plans to prevent “toxic information” on Facebook and Google, the information ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

— Reuters

