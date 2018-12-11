Lao morning news for December 11

Laos, APO members look forward to product standards improvement

Laos and Asian countries look forward to increased opportunities in quality standards improvement for agricultural production and enhanced access to overseas markets.

— Vientiane Times

Costs of Cable: Laos Ranks Low, Has High-Price Broadband Connections

Mobile connections keep us moving, but the fastest speeds are still to be found via fiber optic cable.

— Laotian Times

Beer Lao Marks 45th Anniversary

The Lao Brewery Company, mostly known as Beer Lao, hosted last Friday a reception to celebrate its 45th anniversary (1973-2018).

— KPL

Nation’s first biomass tech information centre opens in Xaythany

Laos’ first official Biomass Technology Information and Learning Centre (BTILC) opened on Monday in Vientiane aiming to promote the production of solid biofuel for energy generation to replace fossil fuel usage.

— Vientiane Times

42 killed, 23 missing in July dam collapse

The July dam collapse incident in southern Laos left 42 killed and 23 missing, according to the state-run Lao News Agency (KPL).

— Khmer Times

Agricultural research to get additional funds injection

The government plans to inject more funds into research activities so that it can use the scientific studies as a reference when developing an agriculture promotion policy, according to a senior government leader.

— Vientiane Times

Turning bombs into bracelets, as Laos villagers wait for safe land

With a long-stemmed ladle, Vanthon pulls shiny, molten metal from a kiln and deftly pours it into a mold carved in a wooden block.

— ABS-CBN

Vietnam, Laos hold annual border meeting

The 28th annual Vietnam-Laos border meeting took place on December 10 in the Lao capital of Vientiane, reviewing cooperation in 2018 and discussing orientations for 2019.

— Vietnam+

East Asia Needs To Adapt Its Development Model To Sustain Its Historic Transformation, WB Says

East Asia’s remarkably successful development model – a combination of outward-oriented growth, human capital development, and sound economic governance – needs to be adjusted to effectively address emerging external and internal challenges, a new World Bank report says.

— KPL

Vietnam, Laos boost judicial cooperation

Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long and his Lao counterpart Xaysi Santivong agreed to work closely together to launch a bilateral cooperation programme for 2019, during their talks in Hanoi on December 10.

— Vietnam+

Thailand, Laos Agree to Strengthen Cooperation on Drug prevention and Suppression

Thailand and Laos have agreed to strengthen cooperation on drug prevention and suppression to promote peace and cooperation in the border regions of the two countries.

— Chiangrai Times

Liberia’s Drive For Legal Timber Trade Attracts Visit by Delegation From Laos

A high-level delegation from the South-East Asian nation of Laos has described its recent visit to Liberia to acquaint itself with Liberia’s model in the conduct of the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) signed with the EU as something worthy of emulating.

— KPL

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Lao Justice Minister Xaysy Santivong

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Lao Minister of Justice Xaysy Santivong in Hanoi on December 10.

— Vietnam+

