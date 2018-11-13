Lao morning news for November 13

China Pushes Free-Trade Zone in Mekong Region with Thailand, Laos

As the trade war with the U.S. intensifies, China is looking to strengthen commercial ties with countries in the Mekong region of Southeast Asia by setting up a free-trade zone on the border between Thailand and Laos.

— Chiang Rai Times

Interpol launches project to strengthen law enforcement agencies

The iTWIN-JAPAN/LAOS Project, which aims to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement and border security agencies, was launched by INTERPOL on Thursday.

— KPL

Growing solidarity, friendship on borders of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and three provinces of Laos and Cambodia do not only share boundaries with each other along edges of the Annamese Mountains but also boast growing bonds in recent years.

— Vietnam Plus

Lao onion, garlic smuggled across Mekong River, seized at Thai border market

Red onion and garlic allegedly smuggled across Mekong River from Laos were seized at a Thai border market on Monday, police said.

— Xinhua

Senior US health official advances cooperation with Laos

On November 9, 2018, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan met with Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bounkong Syhavong to discuss health cooperation between the United States and the Lao PDR.

— KPL

Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam agree to jointly promote Buddhism

Buddhists from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam gathered in Vientiane yesterday for the first Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam Buddhist Leaders’ Conference, which aimed to strengthen cooperation in promoting Buddhism in the three countries.

— Vientiane Times

Authorities reissue dengue warning despite end to rainy season

Everyone needs to remain vigilant in preventing possible outbreaks of dengue fever even though the rainy season is over, a leading health official has cautioned.

— Vientiane Times

Carlsberg Golf Classic 2018 held to develop skills of local golfers

The second Carlsberg Golf Classic competition was held on November 10 at Lakeview Golf Club, an 18-hole golf course in Vientiane. About 100 amateur golf players joined the competition.

— KPL

Singapore, Laos score high at SEAFIC

The film “Raising a Beast” from Laos and its co-producer Steve Arounsack have been recognised with the Seafic -TFL Award at the Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab (SEAFIC), the pioneering script and development lab for Southeast Asian filmmakers.

— The Nation

Thai zoos target Lao visitors

A discount is given out to neighbouring country visitors who visit zoos in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The Zoological Park director general said the discount was available for customers of the Pongsavanh Group of Laos.

— Bangkok Post

