Myanmar morning news for November 26

Five armed men of a drug caravan shot dead by troops near Myanmar border

Army troops have shot dead five armed men allegedly guarding a drug caravan near the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sai district of the northern province of Chiang Rai and seized about one million meth pills.

— Thai PBS World

Protest in Myanmar’s Rakhine state opposes Rohingya return

The demonstration comes 10 days after Bangladesh and Myanmar were supposed to officially start repatriating members of the Rohingya minority who had fled violent military operations in August 2017.

— Rappler

Reuters president calls for ‘immediate’ presidential pardon for two jailed journalists

Reuters is hoping an “immediate” presidential pardon can be arranged for its two journalists sentenced to 7 years of hard labor in September for violating the Official Secrets Act while reporting on the massacre of Rohingyas amid a government-backed crackdown.

— Coconuts Yangon

Hong Kong firm close to finalizing new Yangon city proposal

Talks with CCCC on details of plan to develop US$1.5 billion worth of initial infrastructure for the controversial mega-project are in their final phase, overseeing agency says.

— The Irrawaddy

Fears of boat exodus as smugglers prey on Rohingya desperation

As desperation swells in the squalid camps that are home to a million Rohingya refugees, long-dormant and often deadly trafficking networks are being revived, Bangladeshi officials warn.

— Frontier Myanmar

Asian investors eye manufacturing and infrastructure projects

Investors from Japan, China, Korea, Thailand and Hong Kong are becoming interested in the manufacturing and infrastructure projects in Myanmar, said Zaw Min Win, President of Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI).

— Eleven Media

EU to carry out survey of food needs in northern Rakhine

The European Union (EU) is offering its assistance for nutrition programmes in areas of northern Rakhine State, said U Myo Tint Tun, deputy permanent secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation.

— Myanmar Times

Four countries pledge US$215m for healthcare in remote areas

The United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, and Switzerland have pledged to provide US$215 million (K342.69 billion) for programmes aimed at improving the health of the Myanmar people in remote places.

— Myanmar Times

US punishes Laos and Myanmar over dispute on deporting their citizens

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it has slapped visa sanctions on high-ranking officials from Laos and Myanmar amid disagreements over deportations of its nationals.

— Huffington Post

Central Bank greenlights corporate loans by foreign banks

Myanmar’s Central Bank says companies will have to raise corporate governance standards before they can benefit from its decision allowing them to borrow from foreign banks.

— Frontier Myanmar

Yangon-Dalla Bridge project to start soon

The stake-driving ceremony of Yangon-Dalla Bridge will be held in December 23, and the construction of the bridge will start in January next year, according to the press conference by the Construction Ministry in Dalla Township in Yangon on November 24.

— Eleven Media

Upgraded Yangon airport to handle 19 flights per day

Yangon International Airport has been upgraded to handle up to 19 flights in an hour but currently only eight flights are being serviced per hour, according to airport sources.

— Eleven Media

Trade between Myanmar and Hong Kong hits USD 238.5 million

Trade between Myanmar and China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) hit 238.5 million U.S. dollars in the six-month mini-budget or transitional period from April to September with Myanmar’s export to the region surpassing import, Xinhua reported.

— mizzima.com

RGO47 set to ride on Myanmar’s ecommerce boom

As digitalisation becomes popular in Myanmar, more and more people could change their shopping behaviour – from visiting traditional stores to buying things online – within a few years.

— The Nation

Visitor arrivals in Chin State double in two years

The number of local and foreign visitors to Chin State has increased by double within two years as the incumbent government has laid down the tourism development plan, according to the report on challenges and opportunities for economic development in Chin State.

— Eleven Media

Challenges beset new Myanmar village for Karen refugees

In the recently built resettlement village of Lay Kay Kaw in eastern Myanmar, returning Karen refugees struggle to adjust after more than six decades of conflict and displacement.

— Voice of America (video)

No excuse for Myanmar’s treatment of the Rohingya

A plan to send the stateless Muslims back to Myanmar has been halted for now. But the cruelty and injustice endure.

— The New York Times

Populist threats to the peace process

When the National League for Democracy-led government assumed power in 2016, hopes were high for progressive political and social change.

— Frontier Myanmar

‘Zero line’ refugees say no to repatriation

Refugees living at camps in the “zero line” buffer zone on the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh say they refuse to participate in the repatriation organised by the governments of the two countries.

— Myanmar Times

Simon Coveney gravely concerned about Myanmar situation

Ireland has grave concerns over the fate of Rohingya refugees in Myanmar.

— Myanmar News

Why we misread Suu Kyi and her refusal to demonise the Burmese Army

Of all the things that baffle people about politics in Myanmar, the most confounding seems to be Aung San Suu Kyi’s refusal to demonise the country’s armed forces, the Tatmadaw, which stand accused of genocidal intent, of using rape as a weapon of war, of torture and arson.

— The Economic Times

Underdevelopment of logistics industry causes delay in country’s progress

Union Minister of Transport and Communications Ministry Thant Sin Maung said that the underdevelopment of the logistics industry was one of the reasons why Myanmar’s progress has been delayed.

— mizzima.com

State Counsellor, KNU chief meet briefly in Nay Pyi Taw

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi met briefly on Wednesday with the leader of the Karen National Union, which temporarily suspended participation in the peace process recently.

— Myanmar Times

Arakan Army claims it killed 3 Tatmadaw soldiers in Remote clash

Aid worker confirms reports of fighting near boundary between Chin, Rakhine states; AA soldiers also reported killed

— The Irrawaddy

SSPP says they will drive RCSS forces out from Hsipaw

A short fight between forces of Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP) and Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS) occurred in Nalock Village, Hsipaw Township in northern Shan State on November 23.

— Eleven Media

Malaysia continues crack down on illegal Myanmar workers

Malaysian authorities are continuing operations to arrest Myanmar citizens illegally working in Malaysia, said Thiha Maung Maung, supervisor of a detention camp from Myanmar embassy in Malaysia.

— Eleven Media

Myanmar workers urged to choose official route to go abroad

Myanmar Labour Attache’s Office in Thailand has warned that Myanmar migrant workers should go abroad including Thailand through legal means so that they can avoid being deceived or trafficked.

— Borneo Bulletin

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand complete joint patrol on Mekong River

Joint patrols on the Mekong River started in December 2011 to tackle safety concerns after a gang hijacked two cargo ships and killed 13 Chinese sailors in Thai waters on Oct. 5, 2011

— Chiang Rai Times

Over K63 million’s worth of illegal goods seized from two checkpoints in one day

Authorities seized illegal goods worth over K63 million at Yepu and Mayanchaung permanent checkpoints in a day.

— Eleven Media

China, Myanmar to enhance science, technology cooperation

A joint committee of China and Myanmar on science and technology cooperation held their first meeting in Yangon on Friday to seek strengthening of partnership in research, human resource development and technology transfer for promoting sustainable development.

— Borneo Bulletin

Neglecting Myanmar’s biodiversity means cost and conflict for businesses

Myanmar’s private sector needs to identify the impact of their businesses on biodiversity and ecosystems early on to avoid cost and conflict, a recent report states.

— Myanmar Times

Parliament, public in the dark over state bank’s lending

The so-called “Other Accounts” in state-owned Myanma Economic Bank (MEB) opened by state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which received an estimated K11.5 trillion (US$8.5 billion at the time) between 2012-17, are only accounts in name and there is no actual money deposited in them, Deputy Planning and Finance Minister U Maung Maung Win said on November 19.

— Myanmar Times

Over 30 businesses return their permits to MIC in 2017-18 financial year

In 2017-2018 fiscal year, there is a shutdown of 32 businesses worth Ks826050.434 million across the country, with Yangon Region topping the list, according to the Myanmar Investment Commission’s (MIC) report for 2017-2018 FY

— Eleven Media

Kayah steps up accountability in budget process

Kayah’s regional government led a two-day civic consultation attended by 71 civil-society organisations, media, government officials.

— Myanmar Times

Ministry sues job agency for licence breach

The labour ministry has sued an overseas employment agency in Yangon Region for operating without a licence, according to police.

— Myanmar Times

Rights panel looks into suspect’s death at police station

The Myanmar National Human Rights Commission is investigating the death of a taxi driver while being detained at Yangon’s Thanlyin township police station for questioning about a robbery, an official said on Tuesday.

— Myanmar Times

UEC criticized for interfering in some parties’ affairs

Some leaders of political parties have criticized the Union Election Commission (UEC) for allegedly interfering in the internal affairs of some parties.

— mizzima.com

Cardinal Charles Bo says significant solutions in domestic breakthroughs should be recognized

Catholic Archdiocese of Yangon, Archbishop Cardinal Charles Bo said that the international community should recognize the significant breakthroughs achieved in resolving domestic conflicts while Myanmar was facing many challenges.

— mizzima.com

Keeping Yangon’s streets clean(er)

Municipal workers and facilities are struggling to cope with Yangon’s rapidly growing rubbish output and civic-minded volunteers are stepping in to help keep the city’s neighbourhoods clean and tidy.

— Frontier Myanmar

Myanmar army men enter Manipur village

Tension erupted in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, India, on Saturday when some Myanmarese army men entered Haolenphai village and reportedly asked the residents to halt the construction work of some houses.

— The Hindu

State Counsellor graces dinner in honour of MPC members

A gala dinner hosted in honour of the members of Myanmar Press Council was graced by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at Thingaha Hotel in Nay Pyi Taw on November 23.

— Eleven Media

Technology and ancient history come together in Bagan

The Department of Archaeology and National Museums is using technology to try to educate visitors about the history of Myanmar’s pagodas and ancient heritage sites.

— Myanmar Times

S.Korea-ASEAN anniversary art exhibition held in Myanmar

A South Korea-Myanmar contemporary art exchange exhibition is underway in Myanmar’s Yangon to mark the 70th anniversary Myanmar’s Independence and the 30th anniversary of South Korea-ASEAN dialogue partnership.

— Global Times

Imphal hosts Myanmar-Manipur women friendly football match

Myanmar’s Sagaing region Chief Minister Dr Myint Naing-led ministerial team along with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his Council of Ministers on Sunday witnessed a friendly women football exhibition match played between Manipur Team A and Mandalay Team held at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.

— Northeast Now

