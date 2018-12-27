Thailand morning news for December 27

Tourism arrivals in Thailand up 7.5% so far this year

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has announced the tourism figures for January-November 2018, providing an accurate indication of what the country can expect for year’s end numbers.

Thai border and cross border trade rises in value

The Department of Foreign Trade has reported a 5.81% increase in the value of border and cross border trade and expects that it will reach 1.6 trillion baht in 2019.

SME bank to offer Bt40 bn in soft loans to freelance workers

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME Bank) will support freelance workers with Bt10-billion in soft loans for taxi drivers and another Bt30-billion for borrowers of the Student Loan Fund (SLF) who want to work independently.

Chinese tourists raise swine fever risk

Strict inspections of processed pork products from overseas will be kept in place in a bid to stave off an outbreak of African swine fever, especially from China, after several samples of sausages confiscated from Chinese tourists entering Thailand were found to have a viral strain of African swine flu.

Ruling in Premchai’s wildlife poaching trial set for March

The Thong Pha Phum court said on Wednesday it will rule on Italian-Thai Development president Premchai Karnasuta’s black-leopard poaching case in the morning of March 19, 2019.

Anti-graft body skips date in Prawit watch case probe

UNCERTAINTY over the fate of Deputy Premier General Prawit Wongsuwan continued yesterday after the country’s anti-graft watchdog failed to deliver its report on the probe into Prawit’s collection of luxury wristwatches.

AoT expects 3.1mn travellers for the holidays

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) estimates that 3.1 million passengers will use its six international airports during the year-end holiday, with airlines set to operate a total of 18,300 flights.

Record sentences in record-breaking court verdict on Bt1 bn KMITL embezzlement case

A FORMER bank manager and a university finance chief were each sentenced to more than 190 years in prison yesterday in a Bt1-billion embezzlement and money-laundering case involving King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL).

Partnership bill may still not pass NLA

OPINIONS are divided on the Life Partnership Bill, which is holding back some rights for same-sex couples, as the bill enters the final phase before becoming law.

Heroes who shook the nation

The year 2018 was a year in which many heroes emerged. One incident engraved in our memory is of the volunteers who searched for and rescued the Wild Boars football team trapped in a cave in Chiang Rai in June.

Price controls may be placed on soaring medical costs

The Commerce Ministry is considering putting medicine and medical treatment on the list of controlled goods and services amid concerns over the high cost of private medical care.

Long jail terms in KMIT funds theft case, ex-rector acquitted

Sentences of 4-50 years in jail have been handed down to 11 people for the embezzlement of hundreds of millions of baht from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL).

Police to deploy 70,000 security personnel nationwide during NY holidays

The Royal Thai Police is deploying 70,000 officers and other personnel nationwide to maintain safety and security during the year-end holidays, as four major celebration venues get underway in the capital.

Thailand appoints first female capital market regulator chief

Thailand named Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol as secretary general of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), appointing a woman to run the market regulator for the first time.

Battle of the bulge: Thailand strives to bring monk obesity crisis under control

Every morning at dawn, the food is dished out to Thailand’s monks in abundance: donations of sticky rice, cakes, noodles, sweet pudding, dumplings, shop-bought snacks and Thai desserts coated with condensed milk and coconut cream.

Army lieutenant charged with B1m bank robbery

An army lieutenant has confessed to robbing a Krungthai Bank branch in Muang district of one million baht, saying he needed money to pay off his debts.

From Thailand, a call to empower mothers, babies during first 1,000 days

Governments and stakeholders should efficiently implement the Maternal and Child Health Handbook to provide proper care for mothers and their babies during the first 1,000 days of life and achieve UN-backed public health goals, advocates said.

New Teachers in Thailand Will Now Be Required to Pass a Test to Get Their Teaching License

Commencing in the next academic year, students who enroll in teacher training courses will no longer automatically get teaching licenses from the Teachers’ Council of Thailand (TCT), but will instead have to pass a test set by its Professional Standards Committee.

Drivers Involved in Road Accidents During Thailand’s New Year Must Undergo Mandatory Blood Alcohol Tests

All motorists and motorcyclists involved in road accidents during the New Year’s festival from December 27 to January 2 will be subjected to blood tests at hospitals for alcohol as Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha today ordered all government agencies to ensure safety for the people during the upcoming celebrations

Expat retirees in Thailand may be forced into compulsory private health insurance

Expats on retirement visas in Thailand may be forced to either leave or purchase expensive private health insurance.

Department of National Parks encourages coexistence with wildlife

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation has organized activities for this year’s National Wildlife Protection Day.

PM’s office ‘solved’ 89.9% of complaints

The Office of the Prime Minister says it has received more than 140,000 complaints during the 2018 fiscal year with most surrounding traffic issues, such as parking nuisances and traffic jams, gambling dens and loan sharks.

Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach

Residents, tourists and provincial dignitaries gathered on Wednesday morning at Patong Beach for a remembrance ceremony commemorating 14 years since the deadly tsunami that struck on the morning of December 26, 2004.

Ex-Mitsubihsi Power bosses admit to bribing Thai official

Former executives of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Inc have admitted in a trial on Tuesday to accusations that they bribed a Thai public servant over a power plant project in a case under Japan’s first plea bargain deal, according to Kyodo news agency.

