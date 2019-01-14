Asean morning news for January 14

China to support offshore RMB market development in ASEAN region

China will support countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to set up offshore renminbi markets as part of a string of measures to facilitate cross-border financial innovation.

— Borneo Bulletin

China promotes use of yuan among Southeast Asian nations

China published a five-year blueprint on Friday seeking economic and financial integration between southern Guangxi province and Southeast Asia, representing Beijing’s latest effort to promote international use of the yuan currency.

— ABS-CBN News

Asean-5 to feel impact of global slowdown

Malaysia is not alone in facing the prospects of a slowing economy this year.

— The Star Online

Minister: Comparison of Asean countries’ petrol prices displayed at gas station to promote transparency

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today confirmed that petrol dealers have been asked to display petrol price comparison of other Asean countries in an effort to promote transparency and prevent misinformation.

— Malay Mail

ASEAN’s role in realising the Paris Agreement

Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bear minimal historical responsibility for global carbon emissions but are equally suffering the impact of climate change as its effects on the world become more apparent.

— The Asean Post

ASEAN Foreign Ministers will discuss the regional and international agenda issues.

Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Busadee Santipitaks revealed that the ASEAN Foreign Minister retreat will discuss several agenda items, including the regional and international agenda issues.

— NNT

Foreign trade flourishes with tailwind from AEC

Since the ASEAN Economic Community was established three years ago on December 31, 2015, businesses in Vietnam have been boosting exports to regional markets by taking advantage of the import tariff cuts in the bloc.

— VietNamNet Bridge

Six-Nation Safe Mekong Operation Project Extended Till 2022

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Prajin Juntong has told a press briefing the six-nation Safe Mekong Operation Project will continue anti-drug operations for at least the next four years.

— Chiang Rai Times

Singapore: ASEAN’s most competitive economy

Singapore is the most competitive economy in the region, placing second overall in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Competitiveness Index behind the United States (US).

— The Asean Post

The ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters

Thailand as the ASEAN Chairmanship 2019 will host the ASEAN Summit and more than 180 related meetings. One of these events is the 20th ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters, or ACCSM, let’s take a closer look at what the meeting will be all about.

— NBT World (video)

Tourism booming in Southeast Asia

The Southeast Asian region is a paradise for international tourists by all means.

— The Jakarta Post (paywall)

Why Southeast Asia still bothers with ASEAN

ASEAN leaders came together for the 33rd time between 11 and 15 November 2018. They made statements and agreements and they released declarations.

— East Asia Forum

Discourse: After Brexit, UK seeks to become dependable ASEAN partner

Simon McDonald (Courtesy of UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office)Last year, the United Kingdom launched its All of Asia policy and announced that it would appoint a dedicated envoy to ASEAN, all in an effort to boost engagement with countries in Southeast Asia.

— The Jakarta Post (paywall)

Southeast Asia to witness more acquihiring: Access Ventures’ Charles Rim

The demographics and talent pool of Indonesia and Vietnam are the key reasons for Access Ventures to select these markets to focus on in Southeast Asia, said an executive at the South Korea-based venture capital firm.

— Deal Street Asia (paywall)

Coast guards: proxy fighters in the South China Sea

Growing defense budgets have underwritten a sizable arms buildup in Southeast Asia since around the turn of the century.

— Asia Times

Fascinating things about ASEAN countries

Ten countries, dozens of fables, scores of cultural symbols, hundreds of places to visit and thousands of delicacies to relish – diversity flourishes across this region of over 628 million people.

— Viet Nam News

Asean first 8K TV available now

Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has unveiled the first AQUOS 8K TV line-up, the AX1 Series with Real 8K resolution panel (7,680 x 4,320), the highest resolution in TV category.

— New Straits Times

Cambodia PM says EU holding country ‘hostage’ with tariff threats

In October, the European Union threatened to withdraw the duty-free Everything But Arms scheme (EBA), which benefits exports from Cambodia’s garment and footwear sector.

— The Cambodia Daily

Base instinct: how Chinese visit to Cambodia reignited rumour of navy port plan

Fresh from celebrating four decades since the downfall of the former Khmer Rouge rulers, Cambodia welcomed several Chinese warships.

— South China Morning Post

Kingdom’s rice exports down 1.5%

The Kingdom’s rice exports saw a 1.5 per cent drop last year compared to 2017 due to the industry’s lingering challenges – the cost of production and competition with the international market.

— Phnom Penh Post

Ministry Sets Aside Rp15 billion for Recovery of Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism has prepared a budget of Rp15 billion for the recovery of tourism in Banten and Lampung. The two province were hit by a deadly tsunami in the Sunda Strait on December 22, 2018.

— Tempo.co

Indonesia Ranks 9th as Safest Country for Tourism

Gallup’s Law and Order Report data in 2018 has showed that Indonesia ranked 9th as a country with the highest level of law and orderliness.

— Tempo.co

Jokowi challenger Prabowo moots Trump’s tax-cut formula to spur Indonesian economy

Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is proposing deep tax cuts to stimulate South-east Asia’s largest economy, copying the playbook successfully used by US President Donald Trump.

— The Straits Times

Laos Expects More Private Investment This Year

The Communist Lao government expects domestic and foreign private investment to climb to 23,086 billion kip ($2.7 billion) in 2019 from around $2.36 billion last year, accounting for 52.06 per cent of total investment or 13.95 per cent of GDP, the Vientiane Times reported.

— Investvine

Laos-China railway heralds new era of development

Laos’ decision to build a major railway not only proclaims its intention to become part of the global village but also indicates that the nation is ready to usher in a new era of peace, independence, friendship and cooperation.

— Inquirer.net

Chinese, Taiwanese, Lao involved in making fake credit cards – Pattaya

Pattaya police and immigration officials have arrested a Chinese and Taiwanese man over allegations of making fake credit cards with stolen information for an accomplice in Laos.

— The Thaiger

Malaysian Government Still Deciding Whether or Not to Legalize Cryptocurrency

Malaysian government officials have come out to say they are still undecided on whether or not they will legalize cryptocurrency. The matter is still under consideration, which is frustrating those looking to seize the moment to help the Malaysian cryptocurrency industry grow.

— CCN

Malaysian state picks new sultan, to be elected king

A Malaysian state announced it had a new sultan on Saturday, expected to be elected king after the former monarch abdicated following his reported marriage to a Russian former beauty queen.

— Freepress Journal

Malaysia, Singapore ministers to meet on ‘other bilateral issues’ after ministerial committee talks postponement: Malaysia’s foreign ministry

Malaysia’s economic affairs minister Azmin Ali will meet Singapore ministers to discuss “other bilateral issues” following the postponement of the 14th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM), Malaysia’s foreign affairs ministry said on Sunday (Jan 13).

— Channel NewsAsia

Reuters journalists lose Yangon court appeal against seven-year sentence

A Yangon Region High Court judge has dismissed an appeal by Reuters reporters Ko Wa Lone and Ko Kyaw Soe Oo, upholding their sentence of seven years each in prison under the Official Secrets Act.

— Frontier Myanmar

Mineral exports decrease 24% in Q1

Mineral exports between Myanmar and overseas trade partners were valued at US$296 million in fiscal year 2018-2019, down by $95 million or 24.4 per cent, as against the same period in the last 2017-2018 FY, the Ministry of Commerce reported.

— Global Newlight of Myanmar

MIC gives green-light to nine investments

Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) granted the permits to nine new investments including CMP factories and LPG businesses at its meeting on January 11.

— Eleven Myanmar

Collection in 9 months under TRAIN 94.7% of target: DOF

REVENUE collections for the first three quarters of 2018—with the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law—were slightly below target, but the finance secretary said that point is eclipsed by the fact that the TRAIN law put more money in the pockets of Filipinos by cutting personal income taxes (PIT).

— Business Mirror

PEZA ends 2018 with P140-B investments

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has approved a total of PHP140.24 billion worth of investments in 2018, the agency reported.

— Philippine News Agency

PHL piques interest of Asian investors, data on FDI show

CHINA has overtaken the United States in terms of the volume of net equity capital investments to the Philippines in the January-to-October period last year, according to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

— Business Mirror

Singapore protests ‘provocative’ visit by Johor’s chief minister to Malaysian vessel in its territorial waters

The Republic has sent a diplomatic note to Malaysia to protest against the visit by Johor’s chief minister to a vessel that intruded into the city-state’s territorial waters, calling it a “provocative act”.

— Today Singapore

Vaping: 67 offenders nabbed

Sixty-seven people were caught using electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) in the 10 months since they were outlawed last February, new figures reveal.

— Straits Times

SPH posts 6.3% drop in 1Q earnings to $58 mil on lower investments contribution

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), the media and property group, reported 1Q19 earnings dropped by 6.3% to $57.9 million, due to a 74.3% decline in contribution from investments as the Treasury & Investment portfolio was partially divested by August 2018

— The Edge

Pro-Election Rallies Causing ‘Chaos,’ Army Chief Says

The nation’s army chief said protesters insisting that elections go ahead as planned next month are inciting “chaos.”

— Khaosod English

Smog serious threat to public health: experts

Air pollution blankets capital for third day in a row, with prospects of prolonged unhealthy air quality levels

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

BOI approves rail development, cruise ship port investment

The Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) has laid out strategies to boost the development of rail services and the country’s cruise tourism.

— NNT

Bamboo Airways Finally Takes To The Skies

Vietnam’s new private airline, Bamboo Airways, will commence commercial flights on January 16 after repeated delays, the company said in a statement to news agencies. Initially, the carrier will operate 37 domestic routes and also start international flights to Asian countries this year, starting with Japan, South Korea and Singapore, it said.

— Investvine

Vietnam announces 13 national key agricultural products

Accordingly, the list includes rice, coffee, rubber, cashew nuts, pepper, tea, vegetable – fruit, cassava and cassava products, pork, meat and eggs, tra fish, shrimp, wood and wood products.

— Nhan Dan

Hoi An among world’s most wallet-friendly destinations

Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam has been given the 11th place among the 19 cheapest holiday destinations in the world in 2019 in the annual Holiday Money report compiled by Post Office Travel Money.

— VNA NET

