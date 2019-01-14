Asean morning news for January 14

Asean morning news
Compiled by Stella-maris Ewudolu @stmarisewudolu
China to support offshore RMB market development in ASEAN region
China will support countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to set up offshore renminbi markets as part of a string of measures to facilitate cross-border financial innovation.
— Borneo Bulletin
China promotes use of yuan among Southeast Asian nations
China published a five-year blueprint on Friday seeking economic and financial integration between southern Guangxi province and Southeast Asia, representing Beijing’s latest effort to promote international use of the yuan currency.
— ABS-CBN News
Asean-5 to feel impact of global slowdown
Malaysia is not alone in facing the prospects of a slowing economy this year.
— The Star Online
Minister: Comparison of Asean countries’ petrol prices displayed at gas station to promote transparency
Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today confirmed that petrol dealers have been asked to display petrol price comparison of other Asean countries in an effort to promote transparency and prevent misinformation.
— Malay Mail
ASEAN’s role in realising the Paris Agreement
Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bear minimal historical responsibility for global carbon emissions but are equally suffering the impact of climate change as its effects on the world become more apparent.
— The Asean Post
ASEAN Foreign Ministers will discuss the regional and international agenda issues.
Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Busadee Santipitaks revealed that the ASEAN Foreign Minister retreat will discuss several agenda items, including the regional and international agenda issues.
— NNT
Foreign trade flourishes with tailwind from AEC
Since the ASEAN Economic Community was established three years ago on December 31, 2015, businesses in Vietnam have been boosting exports to regional markets by taking advantage of the import tariff cuts in the bloc.
— VietNamNet Bridge
Six-Nation Safe Mekong Operation Project Extended Till 2022
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Prajin Juntong has told a press briefing the six-nation Safe Mekong Operation Project will continue anti-drug operations for at least the next four years.
— Chiang Rai Times
Singapore: ASEAN’s most competitive economy
Singapore is the most competitive economy in the region, placing second overall in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Competitiveness Index behind the United States (US).
— The Asean Post
The ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters
Thailand as the ASEAN Chairmanship 2019 will host the ASEAN Summit and more than 180 related meetings. One of these events is the 20th ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters, or ACCSM, let’s take a closer look at what the meeting will be all about.
— NBT World (video)
Tourism booming in Southeast Asia
The Southeast Asian region is a paradise for international tourists by all means.
— The Jakarta Post (paywall)
Why Southeast Asia still bothers with ASEAN
ASEAN leaders came together for the 33rd time between 11 and 15 November 2018. They made statements and agreements and they released declarations.
— East Asia Forum
Discourse: After Brexit, UK seeks to become dependable ASEAN partner
Simon McDonald (Courtesy of UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office)Last year, the United Kingdom launched its All of Asia policy and announced that it would appoint a dedicated envoy to ASEAN, all in an effort to boost engagement with countries in Southeast Asia.
— The Jakarta Post (paywall)
Southeast Asia to witness more acquihiring: Access Ventures’ Charles Rim
The demographics and talent pool of Indonesia and Vietnam are the key reasons for Access Ventures to select these markets to focus on in Southeast Asia, said an executive at the South Korea-based venture capital firm.
— Deal Street Asia (paywall)
Coast guards: proxy fighters in the South China Sea
Growing defense budgets have underwritten a sizable arms buildup in Southeast Asia since around the turn of the century.
— Asia Times
Fascinating things about ASEAN countries
Ten countries, dozens of fables, scores of cultural symbols, hundreds of places to visit and thousands of delicacies to relish – diversity flourishes across this region of over 628 million people.
— Viet Nam News
Asean first 8K TV available now
Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has unveiled the first AQUOS 8K TV line-up, the AX1 Series with Real 8K resolution panel (7,680 x 4,320), the highest resolution in TV category.
— New Straits Times
Cambodia morning news
Compiled by Stella-maris Ewudolu @stmarisewudolu
Cambodia PM says EU holding country ‘hostage’ with tariff threats
In October, the European Union threatened to withdraw the duty-free Everything But Arms scheme (EBA), which benefits exports from Cambodia’s garment and footwear sector.
— The Cambodia Daily
Base instinct: how Chinese visit to Cambodia reignited rumour of navy port plan
Fresh from celebrating four decades since the downfall of the former Khmer Rouge rulers, Cambodia welcomed several Chinese warships.
— South China Morning Post
Kingdom’s rice exports down 1.5%
The Kingdom’s rice exports saw a 1.5 per cent drop last year compared to 2017 due to the industry’s lingering challenges – the cost of production and competition with the international market.
— Phnom Penh Post
Indonesia morning news
Compiled by Stella-maris Ewudolu @stmarisewudolu
Ministry Sets Aside Rp15 billion for Recovery of Tourism
The Ministry of Tourism has prepared a budget of Rp15 billion for the recovery of tourism in Banten and Lampung. The two province were hit by a deadly tsunami in the Sunda Strait on December 22, 2018.
— Tempo.co
Indonesia Ranks 9th as Safest Country for Tourism
Gallup’s Law and Order Report data in 2018 has showed that Indonesia ranked 9th as a country with the highest level of law and orderliness.
— Tempo.co
Jokowi challenger Prabowo moots Trump’s tax-cut formula to spur Indonesian economy
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is proposing deep tax cuts to stimulate South-east Asia’s largest economy, copying the playbook successfully used by US President Donald Trump.
— The Straits Times
Lao PDR morning news
Compiled by Sreypov Men @MenSreypov
Laos Expects More Private Investment This Year
The Communist Lao government expects domestic and foreign private investment to climb to 23,086 billion kip ($2.7 billion) in 2019 from around $2.36 billion last year, accounting for 52.06 per cent of total investment or 13.95 per cent of GDP, the Vientiane Times reported.
— Investvine
Laos-China railway heralds new era of development
Laos’ decision to build a major railway not only proclaims its intention to become part of the global village but also indicates that the nation is ready to usher in a new era of peace, independence, friendship and cooperation.
— Inquirer.net
Chinese, Taiwanese, Lao involved in making fake credit cards – Pattaya
Pattaya police and immigration officials have arrested a Chinese and Taiwanese man over allegations of making fake credit cards with stolen information for an accomplice in Laos.
— The Thaiger
Malaysia morning news
Compiled by Sreypov Men @MenSreypov
Malaysian Government Still Deciding Whether or Not to Legalize Cryptocurrency
Malaysian government officials have come out to say they are still undecided on whether or not they will legalize cryptocurrency. The matter is still under consideration, which is frustrating those looking to seize the moment to help the Malaysian cryptocurrency industry grow.
— CCN
Malaysian state picks new sultan, to be elected king
A Malaysian state announced it had a new sultan on Saturday, expected to be elected king after the former monarch abdicated following his reported marriage to a Russian former beauty queen.
— Freepress Journal
Malaysia, Singapore ministers to meet on ‘other bilateral issues’ after ministerial committee talks postponement: Malaysia’s foreign ministry
Malaysia’s economic affairs minister Azmin Ali will meet Singapore ministers to discuss “other bilateral issues” following the postponement of the 14th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM), Malaysia’s foreign affairs ministry said on Sunday (Jan 13).
— Channel NewsAsia
Myanmar morning news
Compiled by Sreypov Men @MenSreypov
Reuters journalists lose Yangon court appeal against seven-year sentence
A Yangon Region High Court judge has dismissed an appeal by Reuters reporters Ko Wa Lone and Ko Kyaw Soe Oo, upholding their sentence of seven years each in prison under the Official Secrets Act.
— Frontier Myanmar
Mineral exports decrease 24% in Q1
Mineral exports between Myanmar and overseas trade partners were valued at US$296 million in fiscal year 2018-2019, down by $95 million or 24.4 per cent, as against the same period in the last 2017-2018 FY, the Ministry of Commerce reported.
— Global Newlight of Myanmar
MIC gives green-light to nine investments
Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) granted the permits to nine new investments including CMP factories and LPG businesses at its meeting on January 11.
— Eleven Myanmar
Philippines morning news
Compiled by Stella-maris Ewudolu @stmarisewudolu
Collection in 9 months under TRAIN 94.7% of target: DOF
REVENUE collections for the first three quarters of 2018—with the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law—were slightly below target, but the finance secretary said that point is eclipsed by the fact that the TRAIN law put more money in the pockets of Filipinos by cutting personal income taxes (PIT).
— Business Mirror
PEZA ends 2018 with P140-B investments
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has approved a total of PHP140.24 billion worth of investments in 2018, the agency reported.
— Philippine News Agency
PHL piques interest of Asian investors, data on FDI show
CHINA has overtaken the United States in terms of the volume of net equity capital investments to the Philippines in the January-to-October period last year, according to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).
— Business Mirror
Singapore morning news
Compiled by John Le Fevre @photo_journ
Singapore protests ‘provocative’ visit by Johor’s chief minister to Malaysian vessel in its territorial waters
The Republic has sent a diplomatic note to Malaysia to protest against the visit by Johor’s chief minister to a vessel that intruded into the city-state’s territorial waters, calling it a “provocative act”.
— Today Singapore
Vaping: 67 offenders nabbed
Sixty-seven people were caught using electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) in the 10 months since they were outlawed last February, new figures reveal.
— Straits Times
SPH posts 6.3% drop in 1Q earnings to $58 mil on lower investments contribution
Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), the media and property group, reported 1Q19 earnings dropped by 6.3% to $57.9 million, due to a 74.3% decline in contribution from investments as the Treasury & Investment portfolio was partially divested by August 2018
— The Edge
Thailand morning news
Compiled by John Le Fevre @photo_journ
Pro-Election Rallies Causing ‘Chaos,’ Army Chief Says
The nation’s army chief said protesters insisting that elections go ahead as planned next month are inciting “chaos.”
— Khaosod English
Smog serious threat to public health: experts
Air pollution blankets capital for third day in a row, with prospects of prolonged unhealthy air quality levels
— The Nation (very annoying popups)
BOI approves rail development, cruise ship port investment
The Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) has laid out strategies to boost the development of rail services and the country’s cruise tourism.
— NNT
Vietnam morning news
Compiled by Sreypov Men @MenSreypov
Bamboo Airways Finally Takes To The Skies
Vietnam’s new private airline, Bamboo Airways, will commence commercial flights on January 16 after repeated delays, the company said in a statement to news agencies. Initially, the carrier will operate 37 domestic routes and also start international flights to Asian countries this year, starting with Japan, South Korea and Singapore, it said.
— Investvine
Vietnam announces 13 national key agricultural products
Accordingly, the list includes rice, coffee, rubber, cashew nuts, pepper, tea, vegetable – fruit, cassava and cassava products, pork, meat and eggs, tra fish, shrimp, wood and wood products.
— Nhan Dan
Hoi An among world’s most wallet-friendly destinations
Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam has been given the 11th place among the 19 cheapest holiday destinations in the world in 2019 in the annual Holiday Money report compiled by Post Office Travel Money.
— VNA NET
