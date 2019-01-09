Asean morning news for January 9

How RCEP can help small businesses

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is said to be one of the biggest trade deals in the world. Spearheaded by ASEAN, it will encompass 25 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP), 45 percent of the total population, 30 percent of global income and 30 percent global trade.

— The Asean Post

Law Enforcement from Mekong Nations Unite as Drug Trafficking Worsens in the Golden Triangle

Law enforcement agencies from Thailand, China, Myanmar and Laos will once again join together to boost measures against drug trafficking, following the worsening situation in northern Thailand.

— Chiang Rai Times

Singapore welcomes Asean countries to use new trade route to access western China

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing has urged officials from Asean to consider using a new land and sea trade corridor linking western China to South-east Asia, as it is faster without costing more than the existing route via the Yangtze River.

— The Straits Times

Most South-east Asians wary of China’s regional rise: Survey

SOUTH-EAST Asia’s former imperial and colonial masters are now the region’s most trusted major powers, according to a new poll from Singapore’s Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute.

— The Business Times

Can SE Asia sustain its investment boom?

Venture capital and private equity investment in Southeast Asia has soared to record levels as scores of new investors pour into the region.

— The Jakarta Post (paywall)

Asean Single Window still in test phase

Cambodia is prioritising the testing and implementation of the Asean Single Window, a system to streamline and digitalise export processes across Asean, according to a public official.

— Khmer Times

Expert urges SMEs to leverage ASSIST mechanism to flag unfair measures

European Union (EU) trade expert calls for private sector to fully utilise the Asean Solutions for Investments, Services and Trade (ASSIST) as the best platform to address intra-Asean trade problems that limit small and medium enterprises’ (SMEs) ability to take advantage of the Asean Economic Community (AEC) — the regional integration agenda that has an end goal to facilitate the free movement of goods, services, investment and freer flow of capital across Asean.

— Borneo Post

Supporting Southeast Asian Smart Cities is Critical for the Region & the United States

In his remarks at the United States-ASEAN Summit in November 2018, Vice President Mike Pence announced the U.S.-ASEAN Smart Cities Partnership in an effort to spur U.S. investment in the region’s digital infrastructure and enhance cooperation on cybersecurity issues.

— CSIS

ASEAN banks could benefit from improving food policies

Improving policies to manage the negative environmental and social impacts of beef, soy, palm oil and seafood production could benefit banks operating in South East Asia and parts of Latin America, according to new research.

— Food & Drink International

Rethinking Search Strategies for Southeast Asian Consumers

Across APAC, more and more consumers are gaining access to the internet, and many of them are using their smartphones to get online.

— Branding in Asia

Relentless demand for IT experts in Southeast Asia

The whole of Asia Pacific has experienced tremendous growth in the communications industry, while showing no signs of slowing.

— DataCenterNews Asia

Analysis: Thailand may seek more US crude amid lofty Malaysian premiums

Lofty price differentials for light sweet Malaysian crude oil may continue to urge some of the major buyers in the region to seek cheaper alternative grades elsewhere, with Thailand slashing its imports from the Southeast Asian supplier while sharply raising US crude purchases.

— S&P Global Platts

Asean fashion industry joins forces with top Chinese influencers to target Chinese consumers

China today has an estimated 1.4 billion of population with more than 800 million active social media users, making it one of the world’s most connected countries in the world.

— The Sun Daily

ASEAN’s newbies come into their own

When ASEAN enlarged its membership from 1995 to 1999, the two most frequently asked questions were: Could Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) integrate with the older ASEAN members? Would the 10-member ASEAN survive with such a huge development gap, not to mention vast differences in political cultures?

— Myanmar Times

Philippines lags behind SE Asia neighbors in auto sales, production

OF the eight members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that submit data to the region’s vehicle industry group, three have recorded less deliveries in the first nine months of 2018 when compared to the same period of the previous year.

— BusinessWorld Online

The road to prosperity? Infrastructure improvements driving ASEAN business outlook

South East Asia is a bright spot in the global economy. The outlook for the region is sustained, healthy growth of more than 5% per year between now and 2022.

— Grant Thornton

Why the region has given up on ‘shaping China’

ASEAN’s waning regional influence has been a subject of debate, if not conviction, for some time. Its inability, or unwillingness, to deal with matters of regional security involving China has been the main reason for this concern.

— ASPI

Enhancing Southeast Asia Maritime Law Enforcement Capacity through Regional Partnership and Cooperation

A team of faculty members from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) played a crucial role in supporting the 6th Gulf of Thailand Maritime Law Enforcement Initiative (GOTI) Commanders’ Forum in Bangkok, Thailand from December 11-14, 2018.

— APCSS

Hot air balloon tourism on the rise

Adventure tourism is gaining a strong foothold in ASEAN, a region which already enjoys a mature and well-developed tourism market.

— The Asean Post

RI must unite ASEAN for central role in Indo-Pacific

ndonesia faces increasing pressure to step up its efforts to unite ASEAN on the forthcoming establishment of an inclusive Indo-Pacific region, as concerns grow that the absence of a singular ASEAN voice would allow for more great-power contestation.

— The Jakarta Post (paywall)

Can a South China Sea code of conduct help ensure regional stability? Here are four ways it could be strengthened

The announcement of the Single Draft Negotiating Text for a code of conduct in the South China Sea last August by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China has raised hopes that such a code will ensure lasting peace and stability in the South China Sea.

— South China Morning Post

Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Market to Reach $1,434.9 Mn by 2025 – Allied Market Research

Increased preference toward processed food, rise in disposable income, and pressing need to replace old equipment drive the growth of the Southeast Asia food processing equipment market.

— Cision PRNewswire (media release)

After China, Southeast Asia is also detoxing from imported plastic trash

After serving as the world’s scrap collector for decades, China’s decision to ban imports of almost all plastic waste last year upended the world’s recycling habits, and left developed countries scrambling for a new destination for trash.

— Quartz

Philippine Airlines launches more flights to Cambodia, Vietnam

Flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) launched new routes in Southeast Asia from Manila, set to be operational starting March 31.

— Rappler

2019 Postdoctoral fellowship : Japan-ASEAN Platform for Transdisciplinary Studies

The Center for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) at Kyoto University, Japan, invites applications for a two-year CSEAS Postdoctoral Fellowship under its program “Japan-ASEAN Platform for Transdisciplinary Studies.”

— Japan-Asean Platform

Top 5 / Southeast Asia’s favourite noodle soups

From Cambodia’s kuy teav to Indonesia’s soto ayam, Southeast Asia Globe tucks into the region’s favourite noodle soups.

— Southeast Asia Globe

Cambodia’s Economic Growth Would Be at 7 Percent This Year

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has forecast that the country would achieve an economic growth of about 7 percent in 2019.

— Agence Kampuchea Press

National bank to embrace Industry 4.0

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) will continue to promote the development of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Kingdom’s financial sector, according to its Macro-economic and Banking Sector Development in 2018 and Outlook for 2019 report released last week.

— Phnom Penh Post

The Truth About War and Peace in Cambodia

For decades, the official line from the United Nations and the bevy of international foreign ministers and diplomats who brokered the 1991 Paris Peace Accords was that their historical document ended the conflict that had afflicted Cambodia since the Khmer Rouge launched hostilities in 1968.

— The Diplomat

Bank Indonesia Reports Improvement in Consumer Confidence Index

The latest Bank Indonesia consumer survey revealed that the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) improved in November of 2018, scoring from 122.7 to 127.0.

— Tempo.co

Indonesia sells 8.655 trln rupiah of Islamic bonds

Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 8.655 trillion rupiah ($611.88 million) of Islamic bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, its financing and risk management office said.

— Salaam Gateway/ Reuters

First new poll results of 2019 shows Jokowi still with commanding lead over Prabowo, 54.9% to 34.8%

Do you think Prabowo has a shot at overcoming Jokowi’s lead with just about 3 months left before the election?

— Coconuts Jakarta

Laos To Get Its First Smart City

The Laos government has plans to set up a smart and eco city in its northwestern Oudomxay province within the province’s Namor district and adjoining Luang Namtha district in the province of the same name, the Vientiane Times wrote.

— Investvine

MICE meets sustainability and responsible tourism in Laos

Sustainability and the awareness of the environmental impact of a business may have on its local surroundings is, or should be, at the forefront of hospitality companies seeking success in the 21st century.

— Travel Daily Media

Rice seedlings to be sent to Laos after disasters

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to supply 300 tonnes of rice seedlings from the national reserve as a relief aid to help Lao people restore production in the post-natural disaster time.

— VietnamNet Bridge

Malaysia to suspend permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang; S’pore to suspend new landing procedures for Seletar Airport

Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to “immediately simultaneously” suspend Malaysia’s permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang as well as new landing procedures for Seletar Airport for at least a month.

— The Straits Times

Solar energy to be more affordable to consumers

The Government’s move to liberalise the energy sector and to promote renewable energy would make it more affordable for consumers to switch to renewable energy, especially solar energy.

— New Straits Times

Sabah yet to receive tourism tax revenue from federal govt

Sabah has yet to receive its 50 per cent share of the tourism tax revenue from the Federal government, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

— The Borneo Post

Myanmar has to import 70% of cooking oil

Myanmar has to import about 70 percent of edible oil despite mass production in the past, said Deputy Minister for Commerce Aung Htoo.

— Eleven Myanmar

Myanmar Vows to ‘Crush’ Insurgents Who Attacked Police Stations

Myanmar says its army will “crush” an insurgent group that attacked four police stations in a western border region last week, the latest escalation in a tangle of slow-burning civil wars between the government and armed ethnic insurgencies.

— New York Times

Myanmar Reuters journalists’ appeal decision due Friday: lawyer

Two Myanmar Reuters journalists jailed for reporting on the Rohingya crisis should find out Friday if their appeal against their seven-year sentence is successful, their lawyer said.

— France 24

Investors swamp Philippine’s $1.5-B global bond sale

The Philippines raised $1.5 billion in new money from the sale of 10-year dollar-denominated global bonds, marking the country’s successful return to the international debt market this year, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) reported yesterday.

— The Philippine Star

End-december 2018 GIR level rises to USD78.46-B

Preliminary data showed that the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) rose to USD78.46 billion as of end-December 2018, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Officer-in-Charge Diwa C. Guinigundo announced in a statement on Monday.

— Philippine News Agency

Philippine 2018 GDP growth still among world’s fastest: Diokno

The Philippine economy likely grew 6.5 to 6.7 percent in 2018, maintaining one of the world’s fastest growth rates, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said Tuesday.

— ABS-CBN News (video)

Singapore’s greenhouse gas emissions top 50m tonnes: Report

Singapore generated more than 50 million tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2014, the bulk of it from the burning of fossil fuels to generate energy for industries, buildings, households and transportation.

— Today Singapore

Healthcare boosted Singapore’s capital markets in 2018

Singapore’s capital markets were significantly lifted up by the Lion city’s reputation as a medical hub and its relatively high price-earnings ratios which attracted healthcare players to list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), according to PwC’s latest Equity Capitals Market Watch report.

— Singapore Business Review

Companies’ bill payments worsen for 3rd straight quarter

LOCAL firms’ payment performance deteriorated in the last quarter of 2018, making for three straight quarters of worsening.

— The Business Times

Commission lifts “yellow card” from Thailand for its actions against illegal fishing

The European Commission delists Thailand from the group of “warned countries” as recognition of its progress in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

— European Commission (video)

Accolades for Thailand in wake of Saudi asylum-seeker decision

Human rights organisations, and social and news media channels are today awash with praise for Thailand for allowing 18-year-old Saudi Arabia woman Rahaf Mohammed Mutlaq Alqunun temporary entry to file an application for asylum.

— AEC News Today

EIC lowers Thai economic growth forecast for 2019 to 3.8%

Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) has revised down its growth forecast for Thailand’s gross domestic product this year to 3.8 per cent, with the economy entering the late expansion cycle.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

2018: Vietnam’s agriculture growth hits record high in seven years

The expanded export market, the export revenues hitting record high with US$40.02 billion, and the promotion of domestic consumption are the bright spots of Vietnam’s agricultural sector throughout 2018, which also witnessed the highest agricultural growth rate over the past seven years.

— Nhan Dan online

Vietnam’s economy to grow by 6.7-6.9 percent in 2019

Vietnam’s economy is forecast to grow by 6.8-6.9 percent in 2019 on the back of sound economic performance in 2018, according to the Vietnam Macro-Economic Outlook 2019, which was announced in Ho Chi Minh City on January 8.

— VNA NET

Central bank issues roadmap for ATM card upgrades

Under a new regulation, commercial banks will have to switch 30 per cent of their current magnetic strip ATM cards – more than 25 million in total – to chip cards by the end of this year to enhance safety and service quality.

— Viet Nam News

