Asean morning news for July 12

ASEAN defense ministers discuss security proposals

Defense ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations met Thursday in the Thai capital to discuss issues including border controls, terrorism and illegal fishing.

— The Washington Post

ASEAN must be prepared for another wave of terrorist activity: Ng Eng Hen

Countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must be prepared for more terrorist activity, warned Singapore Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen on Thursday (Jul 11).

— CNA (video)

Asean defence ministers discuss proposals

Asean defence ministers on Thursday exchanged views on the situation in the South China Sea in which some members of the grouping and China are at odds.

— Bangkok Post

China Is Winning the Silent War to Dominate the South China Sea

Standing captive on the bow of his boat, hands clasped tightly behind his head, Vietnamese fishing trawler captain Tran Van Nhan and his crew were told to stay quiet and look away as Chinese sailors wielding electric prods stole their catch.

— Bloomberg

China VC investment in Southeast Asia surges fourfold

China’s venture capital (VC) groups have increased their investment in Southeast Asia tech start-ups more than fourfold this year as they eye opportunities in a region that is seeing increasing numbers of consumers come online, said the Financial Times.

— China Economic Review

A hotbed for fintech activities

The millennial generation of Southeast Asia comprises of half of the region’s 644 million population.

— The Asean Post

How Japan is shaking up ASEAN’s energy market

Japan is the biggest global investor in ASEAN infrastructure, ahead of China and its extensive Belt and Road initiative.

— GovInsider

Agenda for ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting 2019

Thailand is hosting the 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (13th ADMM) from July 10th to 12th in Bangkok.

— NBT World (video)

Convenience stores turn to food to fuel growth in Southeast Asia

Convenience stores across Southeast Asia are expanding their fresh food offerings to lure customers away from traditional eateries and boost sales, a move that is paying off in some of the region’s most competitive markets.

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

Commentary: ASEAN unites in claiming centrality in Indo-Pacific region

ASEAN has reaffirmed its central role in the vast Indo-Pacific region when its leaders endorsed at their summit in Bangkok in June their common vision of how they want the emerging region to develop under constantly changing power balances.

— The Jakarta Post (paywall)

Bring Asean to the table

Three years after the Philippines won its landmark case against China, the Duterte administration appears consistent in applying a different policy toward Beijing.

— Philippine Daily Inquirer

Time for mid-corporates to ride Asean’s rising wave

THE future looks bright for the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean).

— The Business Times (paywall)

What to Expect From ASEAN’s New Agreement on Marine Debris

The past year saw several upsetting events related to marine pollution in Southeast Asia’s waters.

— The Diplomat

China’s Fosun backs Southeast Asia parenting platform

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, owner of global resort chain Club Med, has invested in a Singaporean media startup targeting young parents in Southeast Asia, in a move to tap the region’s growing affluent middle class.

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

More manufacturers to relocate from China to Southeast Asia

More manufacturers have relocated from China to Southeast Asia over the past few years largely because The Red Dragon’s labor costs have become less and less competitive.

— Thailand Business News

SE Asia car industries take on Japan

In Vietnam, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries, local companies have entered the automobile market in succession.

— The Phnom Penh Post

Life in the era of fintech: The evolving story of ASEAN’s banks

Banks across the world are faced with an uncertain future. Their customers are adopting digital technologies at an unprecedented pace.

— Asean Today

Bloomberg Asean Business Summit 2019: QuickTake

The 5th Bloomberg Asean Business Summit gathers global business and regional policy leaders to identify how to grab opportunities that accelerates regional growth.

— Bloomberg (video)





Shanxi helps construct Cambodia’s largest airport

Shanxi Mechanization Construction Group recently won the bid to build two sections of the new Siem Reap Angkor International Airport project in Cambodia for 290 million yuan ($42.16 million).

— Khmer Times

African Swine Fever Kills 337 Pigs in Tbong Khmum Province (Video inside)

As of Thursday, African swine fever has killed 337 pigs among the 9,000 in Tbong Khmum province of Cambodia.

— Fresh News Asia

Cambodia Scraps Pay-to-Stay ‘Hotel’ Prison Plans

The Cambodian government is abolishing a controversial “hotel” prison project, according to Ministry of Interior officials.

— VOA

Domestic airfares soar in Indonesia despite government price cap

When Resti Novita Sari booked to fly from Jakarta to her hometown of Padang to visit family for the Eid holiday, airfares were 40% to 60% higher than she had paid in previous years.

— Euronews.

Indonesian embassy in Saudi raises IDR15.2 billion in blood money to free domestic worker on death row

The Indonesian Embassy in Saudi Arabia today shared the amazing news that an Indonesian domestic worker has been freed from death row in the Middle Eastern kingdom following almost 19 years of legal uncertainty.

— Coconuts

Indonesian woman jailed for recording sexual harassment hopes President Jokowi will free her

An Indonesian woman prosecuted for secretly recording her boss sexually harassing her has asked President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to grant amnesty, after the country’s Supreme Court last week upheld a guilty verdict.

— ABC





PNPC Dam Collapse Survivors Reluctantly Accept Lowball Compensation Offers

Nearly one year after the collapse of a saddle dam that caused a disaster described as Laos’ worst flooding in decades, struggling survivors are reluctantly accepting compensation for about 50 percent of their total property losses.

— RFA

Champassak hospital appeals for more beds amid dengue outbreak

Champassak provincial hospital is appealing to the public to donate beds for use by patients suffering from dengue fever.

— Vientiane Times

Maternal death rate declines, but remains high for region

The maternal mortality rate has decreased five-fold in Laos, and the number of midwives has risen to over 2,500 in the past 25 years, senior officials said yesterday.

— Vientiane Times (paywall)

Malaysia is world’s best country in 2019 to invest in: CEOWORLD magazine

Malaysia emerged as the world’s best country to invest in or do business for 2019, CEOWORLD magazine revealed.Poland took silver, followed by the Philippines, Indonesia and Australia with Malaysia continuing to be the most attractive destination for investors and business people among 67 countries evaluated.

— The Sun Daily

Tourism minister agrees with BN MP that departure levy should be postponed

Tourism Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi has voiced his agreement with the Barisan Nasional (BN) Opposition that the upcoming departure levy that was scheduled to be implemented in September should be postponed as it will have an adverse impact on Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

— Malay Mail

Dr M: IMF report shows Malaysia can be a high-income economy in two years

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) report states that Malaysia can become a high-income nation within two years, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

— The Star Online





Yazagyo Dam resumes power generation, starts supplying to national grid

The Yazagyo Dam, which received reduced water supply from the Nerinjara River this summer and was in danger of drying up, resumed power generation at its 2MW plant and began supplying electricity to the national grid on 9 July according to Staff officer U Myo Tun, incharge of the dam.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Hanthawaddy International Airport Project to Begin Next Year

Details are mostly ironed out in the much-delayed international airport project, with large investments coming from the Japan.

— Irrawaddy

Genocide is happening in Myanmar, Rwandan survivor says

‘I myself saw the first signs of genocide in Rwanda when I was five years old. Because I was a Tutsi, I was called a snake and a cockroach,’ says Yolande Mukagasana

— Business Live

AFP warns soldiers: Coup plotters will be ‘punished harshly’

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is policing its own ranks to ensure soldiers would not dare plot a coup d’état against President Rodrigo Duterte.

— CNN Philippines

Cyber-security threats to cost PHL organizations $3.5 billion in potential economic losses

A STUDY by Frost & Sullivan, commissioned by Microsoft, has revealed that the potential economic losses in the Philippines due to cyber-security incidents can hit a staggering $3.5 billion or 1.1 percent of the Philippines’s total GDP of $305 billion.

— Business Mirror

South China Sea: Philippines fear military coup amid row with Beijing – ‘Tempers rising!’

PHILIPPINES president Rodrigo Duterte fears a military coup could imminently oust him from power after receiving “very reliable” information, his spokesperson has claimed, amid rising South China Sea tensions.

— Express.co.uk

Singapore is top maritime centre for 6th straight year

For the sixth year running, Singapore has clinched the top spot among the world’s maritime centres in the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index.

— Straits Times (annoying popups)

Singapore, KL among major cities to face ‘unprecedented’ climate shifts by 2050

Singapore and Kuala Lumpur are among cities that will face “unprecedented” climate shifts by 2050, researchers warned on Wednesday (Jul 10).

— Channel NewsAsia (very annoying popups)

27-year-old Singaporean male caught smuggling thirty-two electronic vaporisers and 635 electronic liquid cartridges

A 27-year-old Singaporean male was caught smuggling thirty-two electronic vaporisers and 635 electronic liquid cartridges, said Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint press release on Thursday (11 July).

— The Online Citizen

66 NCPO orders revoked in latest issue of Royal Gazette

The recent issue of the Royal Gazette has announced the revocation of 66 instructions imposed by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) via Section 44 of the interim constitution. The revocation took effect immediately.

— NBT World (video)

Strengthening Thai Baht Strangling Thailand’s Economy

In a joint statement, three leading business associations slashed their 2019 economic growth and export forecasts for Thailand as the Thai Baht continues it strength.

— Chiang Rai Times

Thai produce shipments to China rising

The Trade Negotiations Department says shipments of fruits and vegetables to China rose by 31% year-on-year to US$1.2 billion in the January-May period, boosted by the Asean-China Free Trade Area.

— Fresh Plaza

Vietnam ranks near last in e-commerce parcel shipping speed among Southeast Asian

On average, an e-commerce parcel in Vietnam takes 5.6 days to reach its buyer – longer than in most other Southeast Asian countries and more than doubled that of Thailand, according to the latest research from iPrice Insights and Parcel Perform.

— Vietnam Insider

Vietnam launches first White Book on businesses

The first ever White Book on Vietnamese businesses will be published soon and it will be an annual issue thereafter.

— VnExpress

Vietnam tourism industry posts strong growth

Last year, Vietnam received 15.5 million international tourists, an increase of 19.9 percent over 2017.

— Inquirer.net

