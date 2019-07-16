Asean morning news for July 16

Drafting of Asean documents approved by Cabinet, says Prayut

The Cabinet has approved the drafting of 19 documents that will be used in a key Asean meeting at the end of the month, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today.

— The Nation

China exodus a boon to Asean

More manufacturers have relocated from China to Southeast Asia over the past few years, largely because labour costs on the mainland have become less and less competitive.

— Bangkok Post

Timor Leste ‘wants to contribute’, not be burden to ASEAN

Timor Leste wants to contribute to ASEAN and not be a burden to it, one of the country’s high-ranking officials said recently, as Southeast Asia’s smallest economy waits for the regional grouping to determine next year whether to offer the country full-fledged membership.

— The Jakarta Post (paywall)

Time for Asean to focus on integration

As storm clouds hang over the global economy, Asean is perceived as one of the fastest growing and more stable economic regions.

— Bangkok Post

India enthusiastic about sealing RCEP

Asean’s plan to complete talks this year on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) got a boost after India, one of the dialogue partners outside Asean, gave a positive political commitment to support negotiations that are to conclude in November.

— Bangkok Post

ASEAN’s natural heritage under threat

The recent nomination of five protected areas to join the ASEAN Heritage Parks network marks another milestone in the region’s efforts to conserve its rich but highly threatened biodiversity – and sheds more light on this valuable network of nature reserves and marine parks.

— The Asean Post

Thailand’s Tourist Police Creates 40 Member VIP Squad for Asean

Thailand’s Tourist Police Bureau as announced it has trained a 40-members to be VIP security in preparation for over 250 meetings as Thailand serves as the ASEAN chair.

— Chiang Rai Times

The 8th ASEAN Drug Monitoring Network Operational workshop in Bangkok

As Drug trafficking is a major security threat in Southeast Asia, it is crucial for ASEAN member countries to enhance information and experience sharing activities to help create effective strategies to prevent illicit trade and drug offenses.

— NBT World (video)

Commentary: When did Southeast Asia become a dumping ground for waste?

Seventy-five per cent of globally exported waste ends up in Asia. But since July 2017 — when China began to ban imports of plastic waste — Southeast Asia in particular has become a dumping ground for wealthier countries’ waste.

— CNA

TCEB Hosts CLMV Media Fam Trip Showcasing Latest Development for MICE in Bangkok and Pattaya

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) (Public Organization) kicked off the 5-day CLMV Media Familiarization Trip 2019 today under the theme “Honor Your Creation”.

— AEC News Today/PR Newswire (media release)

Chinaboo: A deeper look at Chinese tourism in SEA

Chinese tourists are ubiquitous across the globe. Anywhere you turn, Chinese is present; even in the most remote tourist area in Africa.

— Travel Daily

‘Significant room to improve’ consumer experience in Southeast Asia

There is “significant room” for brands to improve the consumer experience across Southeast Asia, particularly in the area of addressing needs, in the form of both current support and future expectations.

— Warc

Tourism Minister calls for more direct flights in Asean

Cambodia Tourism Minister Thong Khon is calling for more direct flights between Asean countries.

— Khmer Times

Industry 4.0: Advanced technologies key to unlock competitiveness in manufacturing

In business, growth is achieved either by buying or building. These are the traditional approaches.

— Tempo





Zero Package Tour: Virus of the Industry in Cambodia

Cambodian senior tourism official has condemned the so-called “Zero Package Tour” as a threat to the Kingdom’s reputation and the national tourism policy.

— AKP

Foreigners in Cambodia Will Soon Be Banned from Certain Jobs: Labor Spokesman

In response to a question whether a foreigner can freely work and run business in Cambodia, ministry of labor spokesman Heng Sour stated Monday that a foreigner can invest, run business, and work in the kingdom by following the investment, immigration, and labor laws.

— Fresh News Asia

Jailed Cambodian Activist Marks Fifth Day of Hunger Strike Protesting Conditions in Detention

Cambodian youth activist Kong Raiya on Monday marked the fifth day of a hunger strike in protest of the conditions of his detention while awaiting trial on charges of “incitement to commit a felony,” after he was arrested for selling T-shirts honoring murdered political commentator Kem Ley last week.

— RFA

Indonesia books $200 million trade surplus in June

Indonesia secured a monthly trade balance surplus of US$200 million in June, the fourth surplus recorded after February, March and May, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) has reported.

— The Jakarta Post

Indonesia’s poverty ratio decrease to 9.41 pct

Indonesia posted a 9.41 percent of poverty ratio in March this year, lower than 9.66 percent recorded in September last year, Head of Indonesia’s Central Statistics Bureau (BPS) Suhariyanto said here on Monday.

— Xinhua

Non-communicable disease trend increases in Indonesia

The trend of non-communicable disease in Indonesia has increased based on the Public Health Development Index (IPKM) issued by the Research and Development Center of the Health Ministry.

— Antara News





Laos Sees Drop in Foreign Direct Investment Inflow

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow to Laos decreased in 2018 amid a drop in new investment from China, a recent report has shown.

— The Laotian Times

The Lao National Assembly refocuses attention on the issue of corruption

On June 14, members of the Lao National Assembly stood up, one after another, and recounted cases of bribery, embezzlement and corruption within the country’s courts and political system.

— Asean Today

Ministry orders registration of social media news platforms

Authorities have told the administrators of social media news platforms to register their accounts or pages, or they could face legal action.

— Vientiane Times

Malaysia to file WTO complaint against EU’s palm biofuel policy by Nov

Malaysia will submit a complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) by November to challenge the European Union’s restrictions on palm biofuel, according to Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim.She said documents related to the complaint are currently with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

— The Sun Daily

Najib’s credit cards were used to spend RM3.3mil in one day, witness tells court

The High Court here heard that two credit cards belonging to Datuk Seri Najib Razak were used to spend RM3.3mil in one day, in De Grisogono, a Swiss luxury jeweller, in Italy in 2014.

— The Star Online

S’wak govt providing airfare subsidy totalling RM2 mln this year

The Sarawak government is providing an airfare subsidy totalling RM2 million for this year alone to assist Sarawakian students to return during festive seasons, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

— The Borneo Post





China-led port project inches ahead in Myanmar

Myanmar’s US$1.3 billion Kyaukphyu deep-sea port project, a China-backed scheme under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is one small step closer to realization.

— Asia Times

Forest sector generates tax revenue of Ks 700 bln in two FY

The government earned a tax revenue of Ks around 700 billion from the forest sector in 2014-2015 FY and 2015-2016 FY, according to the report by Myanmar Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (MEITI).

— Eleven Myanmar

Fishery exports top $610 mln in current fiscal

Export earnings from the fisheries sector crossed US$611.56 million between 1 October and 5 July in the current FY from $568.32 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to statistics released by the Commerce Ministry.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Palace junks UNHRC resolution, calls it an affront to PH sovereignty

No resolution endorsed by a small faction in the United Nations rights body would weaken the government’s resolve to protect the people from the threats of illegal drugs and criminality, Malacañang declared last night.

— Tempo

Health officials issue national dengue alert

HEALTH OFFICIALS issued a national dengue alert after cases of the viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes peaked to more than 100,000 as of June, a record since 2016.

— BusinessWorld Online

Teachers to Duterte: Act on pay hike now

A week before President Rodrigo Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona), more than 200 teachers’ groups filed a resolution on Monday in Malacañang, urging him to finally back up his longtime pledge to increase their salaries.

— Inquirer.net

DBS downgrades full-year Singapore growth forecast to 0.7%, OCBC lowers it to 0-1%

IN the wake of disappointing second-quarter flash data, economists have trimmed their full-year growth predictions for Singapore in 2019.

— The Business Times

Singapore is 3rd in Asia-Pacific for nurturing women entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE ranked third in the Asia-Pacific in fostering growth for women entrepreneurs, though its progress between 2017 and 2019 was outpaced by several other cities around the world, according to a study by US tech giant Dell.

— The Business Times

Govt rolls out IT tools to boost security of sensitive data

THE Public Sector Data Security Review Committee has started rolling out IT tools to improve the government’s management of citizens’ sensitive data before the full set of recommendations and findings is due on Nov 30.

— The Business Times

Wage-hike disaster looms for many companies, FTI warns

Raising the daily minimum wage to 400 baht would have a detrimental impact on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) says.

— Bangkok Post

Wissanu: Gov’t to Retain ‘Attitude Adjustment,’ But Won’t Detain People

The practice of “attitude adjustment” will continue even after the junta is formally dissolved tomorrow to pave way for the new government, deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said Monday.

— Khaosod English

Hunt launched for fishing boat filmed catching 10 bottlenose dolphins

Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Department has ordered a search for a Thai fishing trawler which was caught on video, posted on social media, catching about 10 bottlenose dolphins in the trawler’s nets.

— Thai PBS News

Vietnam Seeks to Sell Stake in Military Commercial Bank

Vietnam’s government is looking to sell part of its stake in Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank , MBB -0.23% a large local lender with a market capitalization of close to $2 billion, people familiar with the plans said.

— WSJ

PetroVietnam assigned $863 mln profit target

State-owned oil giant PetroVietnam has a profit target of VND20 trillion ($863 million) this year, up 17 percent from last year.

— VnExpress

Vietnam ranked 15th among the World’s Most Populated Countries

Vietnam had over 96.2 million people as of April 1, up 10.4 million against 2009, making it the 15th most populous country in the world, according to the result of its latest national population and housing census released on Thursday.

— Vietnam Insider

