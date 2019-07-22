Asean morning news for July 22

US urges China: Stop meddling with oil, gas ops in S. China Sea

The United States has weighed in on an ongoing stand-off between Vietnam and China over Chinese operations in the South China Sea, urging Beijing to cease interfering with oil and gas activities in the disputed waters.

— The Straits Times

ASEAN e-commerce hit by fraud

Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market is well on its way to exceeding Google’s prediction of hitting US$200 billion in value by 2025, with e-commerce players such as Lazada, Shopee, and Tokopedia expanding their efforts in the region to meet ever-growing customer demands.

— The Asean Post

Rising China-ASEAN economic, trade cooperation vital for long-term peace

Growing economic and trade relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are crucial to securing long-term peace and shared prosperity in the region, said Cambodian officials, scholars and exporters.

— Khmer Times

Can China’s trade boost with Asean help get the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership over the line?

The success of the Asean-China Free Trade Area in helping to boost business amid Beijing’s tariff dispute with the United States bodes well for the upcoming talks on the creation of a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), analysts say.

— South China Morning Post

RCEP trade ministers to meet in Beijing next month

Commerce ministers of 16 countries including India and Japan which are negotiating the mega free trade agreement RCEP will hold a crucial meeting in Beijing next month to iron out differences and push the negotiations forward, an official said.

— Financial Express

Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border

Water levels in the Mekong River are now at the lowest point in a century as of July 19, lower than a record set in April 1973.

— The Thaiger

Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos

A UN Office of Drugs and Crime report released last week states that the methamphetamine trade is now worth between US$30-61 billion per year in East and South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

— The Thaiger

Between Continuity and Change: The Rapidly Changing Security Environment in Southeast Asia

The security environment in Southeast Asia has witnessed rapid change since the end of the Cold War, with various manifestations of this including the broadening of the notion of security to include climate change and sustainable development, the rise of more assertive China amid uncertainty about the U.S. regional role, and a mix of promise and peril in terms of the role of religion in politics.

— The Diplomat

Asean leaders promote partnership for conservation, peace, econ growth

The heads of governments of the 10 Asean member-states have agreed to promote cooperation and partnerships within the region and with external partners in order to achieve sustainability, conservation, peace, economic growth and other dimensions of Asean Community-building.

— Business Mirror

Vietnam suggests greater investment in ASEAN youth

Vietnam has stressed the need for stronger investment in the youth to enhance their capacity and solidarity during the building of the ASEAN Community.

— Nhan Dan Online

Survey Claims ASEAN Still Being Benefits

A survey conducted by pollster Kedai Kopi on July 19, 2019, discovered that as many as 60 percent of the respondents asserted that the ASEAN organization still brings benefits.

— Tempo.co

US fears this huge Southeast Asian resort may become a Chinese naval base

Along pristine Cambodian beaches, past parades of elephants in its largest national park, sits an area half the size of Singapore that is raising alarm bells among military strategists in the U.S. and beyond.

— Herald-Mail Media

ASEAN, Turkey agree on prioritised cooperation areas

The second meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AT-JSCC) was held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 18, during which both sides agreed on prioritised cooperation areas in the future.

— Vietnamplus

Asean meeting seeks to boost young people’s role in development

Asean Youth Ministers discussed development strategies in enhancing young people’s role in sustainable development and regional integration during a meeting in Vientiane last week.

— Vientiane Times (paywall)





Government Approves US$11 Million Investment Projects

Cambodian Investment Board (CIB) of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has endorsed investment projects worth about US$11.3 million.

— AKP

‘Space for fundamental freedom remains restricted’

The space to practice fundamental freedom continues to be restricted in the Kingdom, a joint report by three civil society organisations (CSOs) which was published on Thursday revealed.

— The Phnom Penh Post

Breaking: New law states 25% of Cambodian petrol for local supply

A law requiring companies processing petroleum from Cambodia’s oilfields to provide a maximum of 25 per cent to meet local needs has been signed off by King Norodom Sihamoni.

— The Phnom Penh Post

Generous Payouts for Fired Workers in Indonesia May Soon End

When Harijanto needed more workers to make Nike and Adidas sneakers at one of its factories outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta, he couldn’t make the numbers work.

— Bloomberg

Garuda Indonesia’s embarrassing mea culpa over hand-written menu (video)

Last Sunday Indonesian President Joko Widodo laid out a five year vision for the country, announcing an ‘end to an inefficient and intolerant Indonesia’.

— AEC News Today

Bali tourists told to avoid black henna tattoos or risk permanent scarring (video)

Black henna tattoos are a popular holiday ‘souvenir sought after by many visitors to Asean’s holiday resort locations due to their allegedly non-permanent nature and the mistaken belief that they are safe, even for children.

— AEC News Today





Laos Moves to Register Private Online News Sites in a Bid to Control ‘Fake News’

Government authorities in Laos have ordered the administrators of news outlets carried on Facebook and other social media platforms to register their accounts or face jail time and fines, sources in the communist Southeast Asian country say.

— RFA

Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy: The search for accountability one year after the Laos dam collapse

On July 23, 2018, an auxiliary dam of the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy Hydropower Project in Laos collapsed, unleashing a rushing wall of water that killed dozens of people and flooded thousands of homes and family farms.

— FCCT (media release)

Malaysia retail sales growth rises 3.8% in Q1

The Malaysian retail industry achieved a better-than-expected growth rate of 3.8% in retail sales for the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19) as compared with the same period in 2018, said the Domestic Trade & Consumer Affairs Ministry.

— The Sun Daily

Malaysian tourism industry welcomes implementation of visa on arrival

Malaysian tour operators welcome the move by the Home Ministry to implement visa on arrival (VOA) at entry points for Chinese and Indian tourists.

— Eleven Myanmar

Ministry optimistic cocoa industry can hit RM6b export target

The Primary Industries Ministry is optimistic that the cocoa industry would achieve the target of RM6 billion export value by 2020 as outlined in the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

— The Sun Daily





Myanmar to lift licensing requirement for some import items

Licenses for importing some of the over 4,000 products into the country will be done away with as part of the move to facilitate trade and ensure Myanmar adheres to international trade regulations.

— Myanmar Times

Myanmar’s individual border trade reaches 32.6 mln USD in FY 2018-19

Myanmar’s trade using Individual Trading Cards (ITCs) through border gates reached over 48.9 billion kyats (32.6 million U.S. dollars) in over nine months of present fiscal year 2018-2019, said the figures from the Commerce Ministry on Saturday.

— Xinhua

Special economic zones pull in over $208 mln in investment

More than 110 enterprises, including four domestic businesses, invested US$208 billion in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), under the Special Economic Zone Law, as of 10 July in the current fiscal year, according to figures released by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

South China Sea: Duterte warns Beijing of ‘suicide missions’ to protect disputed island

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned Beijing to back off from a disputed island in the South China Sea, warning of “suicide missions” if China touches it.

— Spratly Islands

Over 5k dengue cases in a week; Red Cross springs into action

AFTER declaring a National Dengue Alert due to the increasing number of cases observed in several regions, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 5,744 dengue cases in just one week.

— Business Mirror

Infra delay seen to drag GDP growth below 6% for the first time in 8 years

Economic growth in 2019 may fall below 6 percent for the first time since 2011 if the government fails to ramp up spending and investments in the second half, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. said over the weekend.

— Manilastandard.net

Commentary: Employers have obsessed over productivity. They needs to focus on people instead

Businesses need to take extra steps to foster a positive company culture which can enable employees to attain balance in their lives while still being productive, says ServiceNow’s Mitch Young.

— Channel NewsAsia (very annoying popups)

Mosquito breeding in homes: 1,200 enforcement actions taken

Some 1,200 enforcement actions were taken against households for mosquito breeding from January to June, even as the number of dengue cases has continued to climb.

— Straits Times (annoying popups)

Singapore’s full-year growth could be lower than forecast: MTI

The forecast stands at between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent. The revised figure will be announced with preliminary growth estimates next month.

— Straits Times (annoying popups)

Dengue Fever in Thailand Reaches 49,174 Cases With 64 Deaths

Thailand’s Public Health minister, ordered preventive measures against dengue fever as the cumulative number of dengue infections has reached nearly 50,000 cases since the beginning of this year.

— Chiang Rai Times

Move to let folk doctors prescribe cannabis

New Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered ministerial regulations to be revised in a bid to help assist 3,000 folk medicine practitioners, including activist Decha Siripat, to prescribe cannabis for treatment without violating narcotic laws.

— Bangkok Post

Eight Chinese dams block 40 billion cubic meters of water from Mekong River

The eight dams in China, which were built on the Mekong River, or Lancang as it is called in China, have been blamed as the chief culprit in the sharp fall in water levels downstream and the resulting hardships caused to people in lower riparian countries, according to the Mekong Freedom Network, a civic group that studies the impacts of dams constructed along the Mekong river.

— Thai PBS News

Vietnam demands China withdraw vessel from South China Sea

Reports suggest large-scale standoff between several coastguard ships from each country near the Spratly Islands.

— Aljazeera

Vietnam’s finance ministry proposes waiving corporate tax for micro firms

The tax exemption could reduce the state budget revenue by VND9.2 trillion (US$396 million) per year, but lay a foundation for micro and small enterprises to develop in the long term.

— The Hanoitimes

Ho Chi Minh City has been required more budget in 2019 than next 4 cities combined

Ho Chi Minh City has been required to achieve a budget revenue target of VND400 trillion (US$17.2 billion) for 2019, which is more than that of the next four big cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Can Tho combined.

— Vietnam Insider

