Asean morning news for July 5

Southeast Asia exports to the US surge as the trade war smolders on

Exports from major Southeast Asian countries to the U.S. are surging as manufacturers scramble to find alternative production bases not subject to Chinese tariffs, with continued growth in these exports likely.

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

Govt attempts fresh focus on FTAs, talks with U.S., EU and ASEAN negotiators next week

With fresh focus on resolving its pending talks on trade and dispelling criticism that India has been ‘protectionist’ and held up Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, the Modi government will engage in three sets of important trade talks: with the European Union (EU), the United States and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) negotiators this week.

— The Hindu

ASEAN welcomes Trump-Kim meeting in Panmunjom

ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) foreign ministers on Thursday said that ASEAN welcomes the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on June 30.

— Xinhuanet

SE Asia to enter unicorn zone in the next 10 years, says expert

With the right infrastructure, policies and government support, Southeast Asia (SEA) is set to enter the unicorn zone in the next 10 years, with startup companies leveraging their businesses on e-commerce and financial technology (fintech), Wild Digital SEA 2019 speakers said.

— Malay Mail

Press conference spotlights ASEAN’s role in Indo-Pacific

A press conference highlighting the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indo-Pacific took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 4.

— Vietnamplus

Crystal Meth (Ya Ice) Continues to Plague Asean Countries

Methamphetamine Pills (Yaba), Crystal Meth (Ya Ice) from Thailand’s Golden Triangle that borders, Thailand, Myamar and Laos remains a pressing problem for Thailand while in other Asean countries.

— Chiang Rai Times

ASEAN and Republic of Korea (ROK) strengthen strategic partnership

ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (ROK) agreed to further strengthen their strategic partnership at the 23rd Senior Officials Meeting in Bandar Seri Begawan today.

— Thailand Business News

S’pore inviting leaders of M’sia, Indonesia & Brunei to NDP 2019

On July 3, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that 2019’s National Day Parade (NDP) will be graced by foreign guests.

— Mothership.sg

ASEAN seeks concrete cooperation on Indo-Pacific concept

Following the adoption of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific last month, the bloc now expects to talk with external partners, mainly at the East Asia Summit (EAS), about concrete cooperation, a senior official at the Foreign Ministry has said.

— The Jakarta Post (paywall)

PH to resume barter trading with Malaysia, Indonesia next month

The Philippine government will resume the centuries-old practice of barter trading at the border areas of Mindanao, Malaysia, and Indonesia next month, an official of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said.

— Manila Bulletin

Amid plastic deluge, Southeast Asia refuses Western waste

After a Chinese ban, a rise in plastic trash exports to Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines causes a political stink.

— Deutsche Welle

How a Japanese initiative backed by local government is accelerating product development in Southeast Asia

Existing innovations, from the seemingly mundane to the mind-blowing, were once sketches and concepts brought to life by the power of design and production.

— e27

NYU Stern to Host SRW&Co.’s 2020 Asean Global Leadership Program

Asean plays a vital role in spurring economic growth and innovation across several industries both in Southeast Asia and globally.

— Jakarta Globe

Are ASEAN businesswomen being ignored?

A vibrant small medium enterprise (SME) ecosystem holds the key to achieving broad-based and inclusive growth in developing countries. Now with technological advancements, micro enterprises have the same opportunities to reach out to the international market as do SMEs.

— The Asean Post

VCs in Southeast Asia offer hands-on support in marketing, recruitment, and legal advice

There is no shortage of capital flowing into Southeast Asia’s startups.

— KrAsia

INSIGHTS | Southeast Asia: A choice between two models

On June 21, leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in Bangkok.

— TechNode





Tobacco-related illnesses kill 15,000 in Cambodia per year: UN-led study

Tobacco-related illnesses claimed about 15,000 lives in Cambodia a year, costing the country’s economy 657 million U.S. dollars, or three percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), said a United Nations-led new study released on Thursday.

— Xinhua

More than 30 Cambodian refugees deported to Cambodia

More than 30 Cambodian refugees convicted of committing crimes in the United States have been deported to Cambodia, according to an official.

— Khmer Times

Cambodian investors eye global vegan market

A Cambodian investment company hopes that the purchase of a 65 per cent stake in a local ‘healthy food’ group will help it seize a portion of the trillion dollar international vegan and natural/healthy food market.

— AEC News today

Jakartans file historic lawsuit to fight air pollution

Residents of Greater Jakarta grouped under a movement named Tim Advokasi Ibukota (Jakarta Advocacy Team) filed a historic civil lawsuit with the Central Jakarta District Court on Thursday to fight air pollution in the city and demand that the central government and regional administrations do something about it.

— The Jakarta Post

Depositing export earnings in foreign banks now legal violation

The government is to start fining people who violate a new regulation intended to force exporters to keep their foreign exchange earnings from natural resources in the Indonesian financial system.

— The Jakarta Post

Garuda Indonesia, directors fined over accounting irregularities

Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) has slapped national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia and its directors with massive penalties for irregularities in its 2018 financial report.

— AEC News Today





Villagers in Laos and Thailand Suffer as China Opens the Floodgates on Mekong River Dams

Villagers living near the Mekong River in Thailand and Laos are finding it difficult to cope with sudden releases of water from dams upstream in China.

— RFA

Food fortification must improve Lao people’s health

The level of chronic malnutrition in Laos has decreased from 44 percent in 2012 to 33 percent in 2017. However, the country still has the highest rate of malnutrition in the South East Asian region making the population’s intake of quality nutrients a challenge.

— Vientiane Times

Road Accidents Continue to Plague Vientiane Capital

Road accidents continue to plague Vientiane Capital, with the latest figures for the year so far reaching a staggering 525 cases, according to a recent announcement by police.

— The Laotian Times

Report: AirAsia Group co-founder met PM to moot takeover of Malaysia Airlines

A group of businessmen led by former AirAsia Group Bhd chairman Datuk Pahamin Rajab is understood to have met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday to discuss taking over ailing national carrier Malaysia Airlines.

— Malay Mail

Govt tipped to table Bill next week to abolish mandatory death sentence

The government is tipped to table a Bill in Parliament next week to abolish the mandatory death sentence for 11 serious offences, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

— The Star Online

Penang’s first urban regeneration project kicks off, new blocks ready by 2022

Penang state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo today said the state will proceed with its first urban regeneration project to demolish 50-year-old low-cost homes that are to be replaced with new apartments.

— Malay Mail

Malay Mail





Boost for LNG-to-power as Myanmar ups tariffs

The electricity tariff rises that took effect in Myanmar on Monday were higher than industry players expected, sending a strong signal that the government is willing to address the power supply crisis gripping the Southeast Asian nation. Myanmar’s stalled LNG-to-power projects are more likely to proceed as a result.

— Interfaxenergy

Domestic fuel prices rise by three percent in ten days

Global oil prices reached US$59 per barrel (14 percent increased within three weeks) making domestic fuel prices to rise by around three percent within ten days, according to fuel stations.

— Eleven Myanmar

Myanmar counts on tourism surge after eased visa restrictions come in

Khine Kyaw The Nation Yangon Myanmar expects to receive more visitors this year after eased visa restrictions for Western tourists take effect in October, a senior official said.

–The Nation

BFAR prepares poaching raps vs China vessel; fine up to $1M

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Thursday said it would fine the Chinese trawler that hit and sank a Philippine fishing boat at Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea on June 9 if found poaching in Philippine waters at the time of the incident.

— Philippine Daily Inquirer

BSP chief says change to Constitution now would be ‘disruptive’ to economy

CHANGING the Constitution in the second half of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s six-year term that began in mid-2016 would be “disruptive” to the economy, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno said in an interview televised on Thursday.

— BusinessWorld Online

Fighters, bombers from China-controlled reefs have whole Philippines in range

Fighter and bomber planes launched from reefs that China reportedly equipped with missile systems and military facilities have within their range not just the entire Philippines but nearby countries as well.

— GMA News

Singapore’s dengue cases hit a new high at 499 cases in a week, five times more reported cases than same period in 2018

The nation is currently affected with a dengue outbreak. In fact, the seriousness of the issue can be seen when 499 people were diagnosed with dengue fever last week, the highest weekly number in more than four years since 2015.

— The Online Citizen

Six months in jail for engineer linked to PIE viaduct collapse case

An engineer who failed to go through the detailed plans and design calculations for permanent corbels, or support structures, for the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) viaduct near Upper Changi was sentenced to six months in jail yesterday.

— Straits Times (annoying popups)

Fewer HDB resale flats sold in June; prices up 0.1%

Fewer Housing Board resale flats were sold last month compared with May, while prices inched up slightly.

— Straits Times (annoying popups)

Sperm Whale found on Krabi beach had digested plastic bottles

A sperm whale was washed up near Koh Lanta, in Krabi province yesterday. It was 12 metres in length and was estimated to weigh 11 tonnes.

— The Thaiger

Consumer confidence at 21-month low

The consumer confidence index fell for the fourth straight month to 76.4 in June, from 77.7 in May, the lowest in 21 months, on concerns including political stability, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

— Bangkok Post

‘Watch Yourself,’ House Speaker Warns MP Who Urged Justice for Ja New

A house speaker caused an uproar on Wednesday when he warned of a similar fate for a politician who demanded justice for an activist assaulted by masked men last week.

— Khaosod English

Vietnam’s Competition Law and its Impact on Foreign Companies

Vietnam’s Law on Competition came into effect on July 1, 2019, replacing the 2004 version of the law. In June 2018, Vietnam passed the new regulation, which focuses on competition restraining agreements, market dominance, economic concentration, and unfair practices.

— Vietnam Briefing

Việt Nam’s inflation to moderate to 2.7% in 2019: HSBC

After marking the slowest pace in more than three year in the first half of this year, Việt Nam’s inflation is forecast to moderate to only 2.7 per cent in 2019 from 3.5 per cent last year.

— Viet Nam News

Vietnam’s April trade deficit widens, showing country’s commerce actually deteriorated amid US-China trade war

Vietnam’s imports from China are growing at a much faster rate than exports to the US, as manufacturers in the Southeast Asian country rely heavily on final-stage assembly or re-exports, tapping opportunities in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies, a study by Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed on Wednesday.

— South China Morning post

