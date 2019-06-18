Asean morning news for June 18

Weighty agenda for Asean meet

Southeast Asian leaders assembling for the Asean Summit in Bangkok this coming weekend will discuss a range of issues including Indo-Pacific strategy and the Regional Cooperation Economic Partnership (RCEP), and possibly Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis, Thai officials have said.

— The Nation

EU-Asean Business Council pushes for more accessible healthcare

In line with this year’s theme for Asean, “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”, the EU-Asean Business Council (EU-ABC) on Sunday launched the first paper by its Healthcare Advocacy Group entitled, “Driving Comprehensive Healthcare in Asean”.

— The Nation

ASEAN to call out against aggressive acts in the South China Sea

Southeast Asian nations will again call out against aggressive actions that can cause clashes, accidents or miscalculation in the disputed South China Sea in their annual summit this week.

— GMA News

Asean: Prioritise rights of Rohingya

As ASEAN prepares for its 34th summit in Bangkok from Thursday to June 23, the heads of its member states must keep the Rohingya crisis at the top of their agenda.

— The Phnom Penh Post

ASEAN, Japan, South Korea are misusing FTA: PPMAI

The surge in imports especially of metals and capital goods into the country has been red-flagged by the Process Plant and Machinery Association of India (PPMAI).

— The Hindu BusinessLine

ASEAN economic ministers to discuss cooperation on June 21 22

Thailand will host the 34th ASEAN Summit from June 20 to 23, 2019. The delegates will discuss regional economic partnership and issues that need to be implemented within this year.

— NBT World (video)

Mapping Mekong Cooperation Complementarities and Policy Implications

Cambodia’s ultimate goal is peace and prosperity. The best way to achieve this goal is to craft a foreign policy that places sustainable economic development at its core.

— Khmer Times

ASEAN to Become World´s Fourth Largest Economy by 2030

The economy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will reach $4b by 2023, and become the worldÂ´s fourth-largest seven years later, according to a major international bank.

— Prensa Latina

The people of Asean deserve better from their human rights watchdog

Human rights are increasingly under attack in Southeast Asia. Atrocities against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar and extrajudicial killings through President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs” in the Philippines likely amount to crimes against humanity.

— The Nation

Southeast Asia set to gain from trade war business relocations

The escalating trade war will give Southeast Asian economies a boost by prompting major companies operating in China to shift operations to the region, according to HSBC Private Banking.

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

ASEAN-German cooperation project on economic devt, biodiversity protection concludes in Lao PDR

After four years of implementation, the ASEAN-German Cooperation Project Biodiversity-based Products (BBP) as an Economic Source for the Improvement of Livelihoods and Biodiversity Protection celebrated its success in a regional Project Closing Event in the ancient capital of Lao PDR – Luang Prabang – on June 4.

— Philippine Information Agency

Strengthening ASEAN’s digital economy

ASEAN is set to become the world’s fourth largest economy by 2030, and it is a transition that will be championed by an increasingly tech-savvy younger population which is rapidly rising up the socio-economic ladder.

— The Asean Post

China Focus: Commodity expo brings more opportunities to China, South and Southeast Asia cooperation

Representatives at the ongoing South and Southeast Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF) said that the SSACEIF has brought more opportunities to China, South and Southeast Asian countries.

— Xinhuanet

Peer Lending Activities Stay Vibrant In ASEAN

Although the US-China trade tensions could cause banks to scale back loans towards small-medium enterprises, the region’s fintech operating in the peer lending space continue to grow their loan books.

— Finews.asia

CONF: Chinese steel projects to impact ASEAN market

Increased investments from Chinese steelmakers constructing steel plants in the ASEAN region will have a profound influence on the local steel industry in the region, Tan Ah Yong, Secretary General of the South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI), said at the 2019 SEAISI Conference & Exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 17.

— Mysteel Global

Chinese Folk Culture Tour to ASEAN launched

The Chinese Folk Culture Tour to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was launched at the ASEAN Secretariat on Monday.

— Xinhuanet

Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar Automotive Market Tracker Q3, 2018

The “Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar Automotive Market Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecast, Q3 2018” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

— Yahoo Finance (media release)





Government tackles child labour

The Ministry of Labour yesterday urged authorities, employers, communities and all stakeholders to strengthen measures to prevent child labour in the brick manufacturing sector and protect children from a dangerous work environment.

— Khmer Times

Kingdom’s dengue cases triple this year

Within a span of 20 weeks this year, the death toll from dengue fever has risen to 21, while the number of those who have fallen ill due to the disease has reached over 12,000.

— The Phnom Penh Post

Cambodian Youth to Have at Least One Technical Vocational Skill

A Cambodian youth has at least one technical vocational skill – is the target of the Royal Government of Cambodia for 2019-2023 while the country, like the world, is undergoing rapid evolution of technology.

— AKP

Telkomsel set to offer 5G network in Indonesia

Telkomsel, a cellular operator subsidiary of state-owned communications company PT Telkom Indonesia, is prepared to invest and conduct digital transformation to provide 5G networks to customers in Indonesia.

— Antara News

Police deploy ‘biggest’ patrol boat to curb illegal fishing in Natuna

The Water Police Directorate at the National Police officially deployed the Yudistira 8003 patrol ship, called “the police’s biggest patrol vessel”, in the waters off Batam, Riau Islands province, on Saturday to prevent rampant illegal fishing.

— The Jakarta Post

RI relies on imported plastics as recycling woes hold nation back

he country’s plastic industry must import plastic scraps because its waste management system has failed to produce a sufficient supply of the plastic that is needed for raw materials, a government official has said.

— The Jakarta Post





Lao PM: Gov’t will stabalise staples

The Lao government is endeavouring to stabilise the prices of various goods, including food items, against the backdrop of rising costs in the processing industry, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith advised the National Assembly (NA).

— The Phnom Penh Post

Law amendment aims to boost national revenue

The government has highlighted the need to modernise the tax collection system and enhance transparency in the financial sector to boost national revenue, a senior official has said.

— Ventiane Times

Laos govt develops new website for investors

Life for entrepreneurs, investors and those interested in running a business became easier with the development and launch of the website www.ned.gov.la.

— ANN/ Vientiane Times

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ‘disintegrated into confetti,’ captain appears to have run ‘amok,’ report says

The ill-fated Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was piloted by a “lonely and sad” captain who experimented with a flight profile almost identical to the aircraft’s final doomed path — one that left a slim chance of finding remains or clues to what really happened in the skies that calamitous evening, a new report reveals.

— Fox News

MPs told not to raise sex video in Parliament sitting

MPs were told not to raise any issue regarding the gay sex videos that implicated a minister in the Parliament sitting from July 1 to 18.Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof (pix) said it is against Parliament rules to discuss issues that are still being investigated by the police.

— The Sun Daily

Malaysia among top 10 wellness tourism markets in Asia Pacific

Malaysia is listed in the top 10 wellness tourism markets in Asia Pacific with a growing trend in the future, said the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) president Datuk Tan Kok Liang.

— News Straits Times





Myanmar: UN threatens to withdraw aid over ‘policy of apartheid’ against Rohingya

The United Nations in Myanmar has warned it will withdraw support in Rakhine state to avoid complicity in a government “policy of apartheid” for Rohingya Muslims.

— The Guardian

Jade export earnings decline by over 260 m USD in eight months

During eight months of this fiscal year, Myanmar earned over 340 million US dollars from exports of over 1,500 tons of jade, down 260.768 million USD, compared with the same period last year, said an official of the Commerce Ministry.

— Eleven Myanmar

Grab sees higher growth with more services in Myanmar

With more people in Myanmar getting used to using mobile applications in their day-to-day activities, Grab Holdings Inc is fully confident that it will enjoy a healthier growth in the months to come, according to Cindy Toh, Grab’s country head for Myanmar.

— The Nation

‘Premature’ to say Chinese vessel in WPS violated UNCLOS

It is “premature” to say that the presence of the Chinese vessel, which allegedly rammed and abandoned a Filipino fishing boat near the Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea on June 9, is a violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Malacañang said on Monday.

— Philippine News Agency

Duque, other execs face retroactive inquiry into PhilHealth payouts

Health Secretary Francisco Duque may be included in the investigation into the payout of billions of pesos by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to dialysis treatment centers for bogus claims that used the names of dead members, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday.

— Manilastandard.net

P40B needed to light up 2.3M households

The government needs at least P40 billion to bring power to around 2.3 million households in some 16,000 areas without power, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) said.

— The Manila Times

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

SINGAPORE’S electronics exports in May posted their sharpest contraction since 2009, dragged down by the US-China trade conflict, the fading of the semiconductor cycle and weakening external demand.

— The Business Times

Biggest plunge in S’pore’s non-oil exports in 3 years

Exports put in their worst performance in more than three years last month amid increasing trade tensions and a plunge in global demand for electronics.

— Straits Times (annoying popups)

Netizens displeased with DPM Heng’s statement that GST would be up to 15% if not for Singapore’s healthy reserves

While speaking at the Building our Future of Singapore Together dialogue at the Singapore Management University School of Law on Saturday (15 June), Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that the Goods and Service Tax (GST) would have been increased to at least 15 per cent if it weren’t for Singapore’s healthy reserves built up over the years.

— The Online Citizen

Cabinet ‘image crisis’

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is already feeling the heat over his proposed cabinet line-up with questions being asked about the public image of some of the candidates.

— Bangkok Post

Man charged with human trafficking

Police have charged a man who lured young girls to send him obscene photos of themselves online with human trafficking and having in possession child pornography.

— Bangkok Post

Democrats unveil their team of ‘Avengers’ to drive new economy

The Democrat party today unveiled its team of, what they call, ‘Avengers’ who will help drive the party’s ideas for a new economy. The Avengers team are all people who…

— Thai PBS News

ASEAN’s Biggest Solar Farm Project Commences Operations in Vietnam

With Dau Tieng 1-2 billed as the largest solar facility in Southeast Asia to date with a total capacity of 420 MW, and the 257-MW Phu Yen, BGRIM operates 45 power projects with a combined installed capacity of 2,892 MW.

— Chiangrai Times

Vietnam slaps tariffs on Chinese aluminum seeking haven in US-China trade war

Vietnam is taking drastic measures to prevent the shipment of Chinese products labelled “Made in Vietnam”.

— The Hanoitimes

Mastercard names FE Credit as the “Best in Card Acquisition” in Vietnam

FE CREDIT, one of the largest consumer finance companies in Vietnam, was recently recognized by Mastercard as the “Best in Card Acquisition” in the country.

— Vietnam Insider

