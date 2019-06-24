Asean morning news for June 24

Asean Leaders Hold Off From Demanding Citizenship for Rohingyas

Southeast Asian leaders held back from collectively demanding that Myanmar provide citizenship for Rohingyas even as some member nations sought more rights for the persecuted minority group.

ASEAN leaders call for impartial probe on human rights abuse in Rakhine State

The Southeast Asian leaders have called for an independent and impartial probe into the alleged human rights abuse in the Rakhine State to hold those responsible fully accountable.

— Manila Bulletin

10 ASEAN Nations Vow to Combat Single Use Plastic in Worlds Oceans

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) vowed on Saturday to fight against plastic pollution in the ocean, as their leaders adopted a joint declaration during the 34th Asean summit in Bangkok.

— Chiang Rai Times

Protectionism slammed as Asean leaders rally to trade pact

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made an impassioned plea against protectionism on Sunday at a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders where the fallout from the US-China tariff war has dominated talks.

— Bangkok Post

ASEAN agrees on common ground for world’s largest trade bloc, RCEP

ASEAN members reached common ground on the mega economic trade bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during their meeting in Bangkok yesterday.

— The Thaiger

ASEAN leaders endorse Bangkok Declaration on Combating Marine Debris

Ten leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states have endorsed the Bangkok Declaration on Combating Marine Debris in the region.

— Antara News

ASEAN leaders adopt Indonesia-led Indo-Pacific outlook

After more than a year of discussions, ASEAN leaders finally adopted a document outlining its geostrategic concept of the Indo-Pacific region, in which the bloc emphasized its centrality amid the competing major powers.

— The Jakarta Post

Private sector urges ASEAN to standardize regulations

Representatives from the private sector in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) held a business dialogue and resolved that ASEAN should adjust certain rules and regulations to be in line with international standards to facilitate trade in the region.

— NNT

Asean Leaders Adopt Regional Strategy Amid Indo-Pacific Woes

Southeast Asian nations have adopted a regional strategy in an attempt to protect their interests in the Indo-Pacific, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said, after “comprehensive deliberations” on the issue.

— Bloomberg

Thailand readied as ASEAN Center for Disaster Relief Aid

ASEAN countries are faced with natural disasters every year, prompting the community to take protective measures and set up an ASEAN coordinating center for humanitarian and relief aid.

— Reliefweb

Duterte urges ASEAN anew: Redouble collective efforts vs drugs, other threats

President Rodrigo on Saturday called on the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to redouble their efforts to combat various threats in the nations such as illegal drugs, terrorism, violent extremism and transnational crimes.

— The Philippine Star

China No Match for Japan in Southeast Asia Infrastructure Race

Japan is still winning the Southeast Asia infrastructure race against China, with pending projects worth almost one and a half times its rival, according to the latest data from Fitch Solutions.

— Bloomberg

Failure to remove non-tariff barriers ‘will impede Asean growth’

ASEAN could fail to meet its growth targets if it doesn’t adopt a sustained strategy to get rid of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) and Non-Tariff Measures (NTMs), a new report has warned.

— The Business Times

Dr Mahathir suggests Asean countries introduce taxes on online businesses

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad yesterday proposed that Asean member nations introduce taxes on online businesses to increase their respective revenues.

— Borneo Post

Asean leaders emphasise economic strength in face of US-China tensions

Southeast Asian leaders agreed on Sunday to work together on regional economy and security to strengthen their positions amid growing US-China tensions, as they wrapped up the summit.

— Bangkok Post

Thai PM: China-ASEAN trade deal a priority

Southeast Asian leaders are eager to sign a sweeping China-led trade pact by the end of this year, Thailand’s prime minister said Friday, with further talks expected at a Bangkok summit on the world’s biggest commercial deal.

— The Asean Post

ASEAN Single Window to boost trade

Our next piece is about the ASEAN Single Window which the ASEAN bloc hopes to boost trade and exchanges of goods.

— NBT World (video)

ASEAN advances defence co-operation projects

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has agreed to progress plans to collaborate on defence research, development (R&D), and production activity.

— Jane’s 360

ASEAN calls for unimpeded access to the South China Sea

Southeast Asian leaders have called for unfettered access and freedom of overflight in the South China Sea amid China’s military buildup and sprawling claims in the resource-rich waters.

— GMA News

Asean leaders commit to prepare workers for shift to automation

Southeast Asian leaders have put up a united front and vowed to support the enhancement of workers’ skills, especially those in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as the region braces for challenges brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

— Business Mirror

Combating graft is key to Asean growth

PRIME Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad led the Malaysian delegation for three days at the 34th Asean Summit from June 20 in Bangkok.

— New Straits Times

Asean embarks on collaborative effort to combat the menace of wildlife trafficking

THE REGION needs a clear action plan to tackle wildlife trafficking, experts stressed this past weekend as the leaders of Asean nations meeting in Bangkok endorsed the “Chiang Mai Statement of Asean Ministers Responsible for CITES and Wildlife Enforcement”.

— The Nation

Duterte pushes Asean cooperation in economic develpoment

Greater cooperation on inclusive, equitable and sustainable economic development as well as promoting the rights of migrant workers and other vulnerable groups were among President Duterte’s principal concerns in his talks with his counterparts and business leaders at the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit here this weekend.

— The Philippine Star

‘Intra-Asean trade should be increased’

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says it is high time Asean member countries took special efforts to increase trade within the grouping.

— The Star Online

Japan wants to become Southeast Asia’s trash manager

Waste management is a dirty business, but a lucrative one that’s bound to grow as global garbage woes worsen.

— Quartz

Region’s businesses lag on rights issues

Even though economic development was one the key agenda items at the 34th Asean Summit held in Bangkok last week, human rights protection in the context of business operations seemed to not get sufficient attention from Asean leaders.

— Bangkok Post

ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on Partnership for Sustainability

ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on Partnership for Sustainability.

— GMA News

Philippines calls for ‘upgrade of worker skills’ in ASEAN

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, June 22, called for the upgrading of the skills of the workforce in member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in support of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

— Rappler

ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held yesterday as ASEAN diplomats gathered in Bangkok to discuss a wide array of topics.

— NBT World (video)

Mekong Region Grows More Important to China-US Relations

Amid increasingly tense China-U.S. relations, a U.S. official alluded to China but did not specifically name China regarding “risks” and “challenges” imposed by approaches to dam building and cross-border riverine practices in the Mekong region.

— Voice of America

ASEAN leaders agree to further promote culture

Leaders from the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have adopted a Statement on the ASEAN Culture Year 2019 here on Saturday to conduct various activities under the theme of Diversity, Creativity, and Sustainability.

— Khmer Times

ASEAN’s green spaces disappearing fast

Dense housing settlements and high-rise blockades without sight of green is one of the disadvantages of urbanisation.

— The Asean Post

Thailand Today 097: How CLMVT to become the New Value Chain Hub of Asia?

As sustainable economic development is a top priority for the CLMVT region comprising of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, the CLMVT countries are improving the region’s value chain to contribute to their long-lasting economic prosperity.

— NBT World (video)

Durian: The new gold

Nothing gets your attention more than a whiff of the King of Fruits, whose pungent aroma can offend even an adult.

— The Asean Post

Southeast Asia’s trash, Japan Inc’s energy-generating treasure

Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia are emerging as fertile markets for waste-to-power plants, and Japan hopes to use its expertise in the field to capitalize on the opportunity.

— Nikkei Asian Review (patwall)

Digital nomads are coming to an area near you

Digital nomads are a new breed of enterprising individuals who make their living while travelling the world.

— The Asean Post

Southeast Asia-China Talks on South China Sea Ahead of Schedule

Southeast Asian nations say their first draft of a code of conduct with China on the disputed South China Sea is ahead of schedule and may be finished by the end of this year.

— Bloomberg

ASEAN calls for non-militarization and restraint to ease tension in SCS

Leaders of the Southeast Asian bloc have called for the non-militarization and self-restraint in the South China Sea to ease tension stemming from territorial disputes.

— Manila Bulletin

‘Unholy alliance’? Southeast Asian authorities accused of trading exiled activists

Three Thai policemen approached Vietnamese refugee Nguyen Van Chung at his home in Bangkok in January and asked him whether he was in touch with another Vietnamese man, Truong Duy Nhat, who had fled to Thailand.

— ABS-CBN News

ASEAN’s bid for the 2034 World Cup

Today’s last day of the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok is considering a proposal, from the foreign ministers of the ten member nations to submit a bid to host the football World Cup in 2034.

— The Thaiger

Myanmar State Counsellor meets Thai PM, Indonesian President separately

Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi who is in Thailand to attend the 34th ASEAN Summit, held separate talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on 22 June, according to the statement by the Myanmar State Counsellor Office.

— Eleven Media

ASEAN leaders promise closer ties, wrap up Bangkok summit

Leaders have wrapped up the latest summit of Southeast Asian nations, known as ASEAN, in Thailand.

— Al Jazeera





Death toll mounts to 24, including four females

The deadly collapse of the under construction seven story building in Preak Sihanouville continued to climb when rescues pulled out the bodies of another dead workers last night.

— Khmer Times

Deforestation warming Cambodia, activists say

As the impacts of climate change become more apparent worldwide, members of the public are connecting more weather events to the phenomenon.

— Asia Times

PA 212 says around 100,000 will come out to protest at Constitutional Court next Friday

Almost all of the recent drama surrounding the election lawsuit by losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto has taken place within the walls of the Constitutional Court (MK) this week.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Tobacco winning war against antismoking campaign in Indonesia

Indonesia is not only among the countries with the highest rate of smoking in the world, but projections by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that its people are likely to become more and more addicted to cigarettes despite increasingly aggressive campaigns warning of the health hazards.

— The Jakarta Post





US, Norway provide over 243 billion kip for unexploded ordnance clearance

The governments of the United States and Norway and Fagforbundet will provide a grant of more than 243 billion kip (US$28,030,453) to support an unexploded ordnance (UXO) survey, clearance and capacity development activities in Laos.

— Vientiane Times

Laos confirms first cases of African swine fever

Laos has reported its first cases of African swine fever (ASF), confirming outbreaks in the southern province of Saravane, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday (Jun 20).

— CNA

Authorities maintain vigilance in fight against dengue fever

Health authorities have warned the public of possible outbreaks of dengue fever this year and are taking ongoing measures to prevent and control the disease.

— Vientiane Times (paywall)

Dr Mahathir suggests Asean countries introduce taxes on online businesses

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad yesterday proposed that Asean member nations introduce taxes on online businesses to increase their respective revenues. Dr Mahathir said the online businesses had “swallowed” conventional businesses.

— The Borneo Post

S’wak Finance Ministry: Lim’s bankruptcy claim misleading, contains political motive

Lim Guan Eng’s statement on Friday claiming that the state will go bankrupt in three year’s time if it continues to be ruled by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has been described to be misleading and contained political motive.

— The Borneo Post

Man challenges M’sian minister he allegedly had gay sex with to sue for defamation

He also stood by his initial confession.

— Mothership





Myanmar orders internet shutdown in conflict-torn Rakhine state – telco operator

Communications Ministry directs internet service suspension in nine townships in Rakhine and Chin states, citing disturbances of peace and use of internet activities to coordinate illegal activities.

— Irrawaddy

Myanmar’s foreign trade deficit registers 1.05 bln USD in FY 2018-19

Myanmar registered 1.05 billion U.S. dollars of trade deficit as of June 14 in present fiscal year (FY) 2018-2019, according to the Commerce Ministry on Saturday.

— Xinhua

State Counsellor meets Indonesian President, Thai Prime Minister separately in Bangkok

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi met separately with President of Indonesia Mr. Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand General Prayut Chan-o-cha (Ret.) at Athenee Tower, Bangkok, Thailand yesterday.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

National Government borrowings reach P661 billion in Jan-April

The national government’s borrowings almost tripled to P661.52 billion in the first four months, with the administration continuing to rely more heavily on domestic lenders, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) reported.

— The Philippine Star

96 immigration intelligence men shuffled at Naia

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Sunday it has shuffled nearly a hundred of its intelligence officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) as part of measures to prevent corruption at the airports.

— Business Mirror

No ifs or butts: Cigarette rubbish is littering Singapore’s coastline

Mention the phrase “marine litter” and chances are that images of plastic straws or bottles would be the first things to spring to mind.

— Channel NewsAsia (very annoying popups)

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

RENTS for Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD) are expected to rise by 8 per cent this year, and 5 per cent in 2020, amid tight supply and high pre-commitments, according to a report by Colliers International.

— The Business Times

SIA among airlines rerouting to avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US regulator’s order

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is among some global airlines that are rerouting flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, it said on Friday (Jun 21), after the US aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area until further notice.

— Channel NewsAsia (very annoying popups)

Deputy PM Somkid provides guidelines for steering industrial sector

As guidelines for steering the industrial sector, the Deputy Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Industry to encourage entrepreneurs to adjust themselves for production using digital systems, encouraged farmers to process their agricultural products to increase value and helped start-up entrepreneurs upgrade their products.

— NNT

PM Prayut announces outcomes of 34th ASEAN Summit

At the 34th ASEAN Summit, leaders of the ASEAN member states supported Thailand’s initiatives to enhance regional sustainability in all respects, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, said at a press conference on Sunday (June 23) at the Athenee Hotel, in Bangkok.

— NNT

Don Mueang to see first flight of Airbus A330-900 this week (video)

When Thai AirAsia X Flight XJ 310 departs Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport next Tuesday (June 25) those on board will be part of Southeast Asia aviation history as the airline becomes the first in the Asia-Pacific region to fly the new Airbus A330-900 aircraft.

— AEC News Today

Vietnam Electricity Group sees after-tax rise

Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) recorded VND6.817 trillion (USD293.13 million) in post-tax profits last year, a slight rise of 3.4% on-year.

— Vietnam Insider

Vietnam becomes fastest growing tourism market of Japan

Vietnam was the fastest growing tourism market of Japan with rise of 125.9 percent in 2018, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT)’s 2019 white paper on tourism that was released on June 21.

— Sggp News

Ministry greenlights Bamboo Airways’ fleet expansion

The Transport Ministry has approved in principle a proposal by private airline Bamboo Airways to expand its fleet to 30 aircraft by 2023.

–VnExpress

