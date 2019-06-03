Asean morning news for June 3

Shangri-La Dialogue: Gen Wei’s tough words may be for home audience, says US official

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe’s tough words on Taiwan, its military activities in the South China Sea as well as trade frictions with the United States were likely directed towards the audience back home, a top United States official attending the Shangri-La Dialogue said …

Is Timor Leste ready to become ASEAN membership?

So near yet so far. Timor-Leste has been trudging for eight years but the road to Asean membership remains long and winding for Asia’s youngest democracy. Geographically, it is located within the ambit of Asean, which currently comprises the 10 nations of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

ASEAN Education Ministries select winners of 3rd Princess Maha Chakri Award

A teacher from the South of Thailand was among the 11 Princess Maha Chakri 2019 award recipients from Southeast Asia countries.

Shangri-La Dialogue: China does not intend to vie with US for No. 1 position, says Gen Wei

China does not have the intention nor capacity to vie for the No. 1 position in the world with the United States, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said yesterday as he told a summit of defence ministers and military leaders that his country is committed to a path of peaceful development.

Quad countries want ASEAN-led rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region

The US, India, Australia and Japan collectively came out in strong support of an ASEAN-led mechanism to preserve and promote rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region where China is flexing its muscles.

China announces South China Sea military training exercises

China has closed off an area of the South China Sea this week for military training. The China Maritime Safety Administration says drills are being held all day Sunday and half a day Tuesday in an area near China’s holdings in the Paracel island group.

Chinese defense official calls for efforts to avoid conflict at sea

A Chinese defense official on Saturday at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue called for reducing and avoiding close military activities at sea that are viewed by the other side as unfriendly or even hostile.

ASEAN competitive despite global turmoil

Singapore’s status as the world’s most competitive economy in the IMD (International Institute for Management Development) World Competitiveness Rankings is not the only thing ASEAN can be proud of.

Asian Nations Vow to Reduce Number of Stateless People

Asia-Pacific nations have pledged at talks in Bangkok to take steps, including legal reforms, to tackle statelessness, a key issue in the region.

South China Sea latest news: US-Beijing tensions ERUPT over defence weapons

In the US Department of Defence’s annual report to Congress on the military and security developments involving China, officials found new radar and anti-ship and aircraft missile systems had been placed at key spots around the hotly disputed waters.

South China Sea dispute, Rohingya crisis are key regional threats: Malaysian defence minister

Disturbances in the South China Sea, the movement of Rohingyas in the region and non-traditional security threats such as maritime and cyber security risks pose the biggest challenges to the region, Malaysia’s Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Saturday (June 1).

Despite Chinese opposition, US to continue with conduct of freedom of navigation operations

A top-ranking United States naval officer on Thursday assured that the US will be “consistent” in its presence in the South China Sea despite Beijing’s opposition to its conduct of freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) in the area where a …

AirAsia transitioning to asset-light business model

AirAsia Group Bhd is moving from the traditional model of owning aircraft to become an asset-light airline.

EU affirms support to Asean biodiversity conservation

The European Union (EU) has affirmed its continued support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in the protection and conservation of biological diversity in the region.

More supply chains to shift to Vietnam, ASEAN

Southeast Asia, especially Vietnam, can expect to see more supply chains coming its way if it improves production technology and capacity, as well as regional cooperation, HSBC officials have said.

ASEAN, China seek to promote trade cooperation

A roundtable conference on ASEAN-China trade cooperation took place in Beijing, China on May 31, aiming to implementing common perceptions reached between the two sides during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in April 2019.

China-ASEAN expo seminar held to promote investment in Indonesia

A seminar for investment in Indonesia was held Friday in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

IFFO, GAA back improvements to Southeast Asia’s fishmeal fisheries

ollowing a wide study of Southeast Asia’s fishmeal industry, IFFO, The Marine Ingredients Organisation and the Global Aquaculture Alliance (GAA) are calling out the need for increased support to fisheries improvement projects (FIP) in he region.

International fair promotes trade with Laos, Thailand

As many as 118 businesses across the country and from Laos and Thailand are showcasing their latest products and technologies in industrial production and processing at the Quang Binh international trade fair 2019, which opened in the central coastal province on May 30.

Asean experts mull ways to improve region’s agriculture

Asean is recognised as a top exporter of agricultural and food products, of which fresh fruit and vegetables top the list, but the region is faced with many challenges in terms of food production and safety.

12 gold medals awarded at ASEAN Music Festival 2019

A total of 12 gold and 19 silver medals were presented to most outstanding performances of the ASEAN Music Festival 2019, which wrapped up in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 31.

Japan Provides Nearly US$5 Million to Support Two Development Projects in Cambodia

The Government of Japan has agreed to extend 539 million Yen, approximately US$4.8 million, to Cambodia to support two development projects.

NSSF pays more than $3 million to new mothers

More than 30,000 female workers delivered babies during the first five months of this year, an increase of more than 8,000 workers from the same period last year.

Ministry signs MoU for $2 million project on rehabilitation

The Social Affairs Ministry official on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with four organizations with more than $2 million project which mainly focus on disability and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Aceh independence call triggers fears of renewed conflict in Indonesia’s restive province

For 29 years between 1976 and 2005, Indonesia’sprovince of Aceh waged an armed insurgency against Jakarta rule, a conflict which claimed more than 15,000 lives.

— South China Morning Post

Debt Ranking Improves, Sri Mulyani: Good, But…

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati expressed her optimism regarding the statement made by international ranking firm Standard & Poor (S&P).

Shangri-La Dialogue Signals Closer Military Cooperation Between Indonesia and the US

Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu met his United States counterpart, acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Michael Shanahan, during a ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday.

RMB cash transfer in China-Laos economic cooperation zone exceeds 100 mln yuan

Cross-border renminbi (RMB) cash transfer has exceed 100 million yuan (14.5 million U.S. dollars) in the Mohan-Boten Economic Cooperation Zone between China and Laos, through a specially built road tunnel.

Laos can ‘manage’ debt to China, PM insists

Laos borrows from China and other countries only for projects that are both necessary and economically viable, the country’s prime minister said on Friday, pushing back against international warnings about his government’s debt to Asia’s emerging superpower.

Last beam of longest bridge along China-Laos railway erected

The last T-shaped beam was laid between two piers of the Nam Khone super major bridge, the longest bridge along the China-Laos railway, on Saturday in Lao capital Vientiane, marking the completion of the beam erection stage of the bridge construction.

Drop in govt debt due to cost rationalisation of overpriced projects

Cost rationalisation of overpriced projects was why the government had been successful in reducing the nation’s overall debt and liabilities to 75.4% last year, says Lim Guan Eng.

Malaysia — a trade war safe haven?

Is Malaysia an unlikely safe haven as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping escalate their trade war?

Highways and airports expecting increase in travel volume for Raya

Traffic flow along several major highways was reported smooth today though traffic volume is expected to pick up tomorrow.A spokesperson from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was smooth on several highways including the PLUS highway, Elite Expressway, East coast.

Myanmar grants visa-on-arrival to 6 more countries to boost tourism

Myanmar will grant visa-on-arrival to six more countries beginning Oct. 1 as a relaxation of restriction on entry into the country to boost tourism, according to a statement of the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism.

Myanmar risks return to money-laundering watchlist

Myanmar has a high chance of falling back into the category of “high-risk” country on an international money-laundering watchlist because of its failure so far to impose and enforce adequate safeguards, according to officials and experts.

Thailand-Myanmar boost cross-border transport

Thailand and Myanmar expect to have cars travelling on routes between both countries this September, in a move set to bolster the regional economy.

National Government borrowings reach P624 billion in 1st quarter

The national government’s borrowings in the first quarter tripled to P623.6 billion following the issuance of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs) to small investors last March, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.

PEZA okays P29-B investment pledges in 4 months

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has approved a total of PHP29.49 billion worth of investment pledges in the first four months of 2019, data from the investment promotion agency showed.

Domestic liquidity expands to P11.7 T – BSP

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported that domestic liquidity – measured as M3 – grew by seven percent year-on-year in April to P11.7 trillion.

US Treasury ‘monitoring list’: The Singapore puzzle

LAST week, the US Treasury placed Singapore on its so-called Monitoring List for currency practices of major trading partners, implicitly flagging the Republic as a potential currency manipulator.

2 fighter jets sent to escort inbound Scoot flight from Cebu after bomb scare

Two fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) were scrambled to escort a Scoot flight from Cebu to Singapore on Sunday (Jun 2) after a bomb scare.

Burnout likely a common problem here, Singaporeans among most stressed at work globally

When Ms Le Giang, 37, started a business selling Vietnamese street food in a kopitiam here nearly two years ago, she looked forward to being her own boss.

Royal Thai Police Move to Scrap Cash Sharing of Collected Fines By Police Officers

Thailand’s Royal Thai Police are considering stopping cash rewards for traffic police for collected traffic fines and will instead give them an overtime allowance, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Majority upset by govt formation delay: Suan Dusit Poll

A majority of people are becoming increasingly dismayed by the ongoing tussle over the formation of a new government, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

Democrats have a Plan B in case Palang Pracharat reject their pre-conditions

The Democrat party is waiting for reconfirmation from the Palang Pracharat party over acceptance of its three pre-conditions, which were earlier agreed upon by the two parties.

Vietnam to achieve a breakthrough in building e-government: PM

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc thanked AFD for supporting Vietnamese experts and agencies in implementing e-government.

Viettel becomes one of world’s biggest telcos

Since 2000, Viettel has earned an accumulated revenue of more than VND1.78 quadrillion (US$76.5 billion), and VND334 trillion (US$14.3 billion) in profit.

Hyundai Group wants to invest in Vietnam’s high-speed rail

Hyundai Group is eyeing Vietnam’s transnational high-speed railway project, controversial for its feasibility and high costs.

