Asean morning news for March 18

Low Inflation in Southeast Asia Puts Analysts on Rate-Cut Watch

Low inflation sweeping across Southeast Asia is here to stay, raising the odds some of the region’s biggest economies may reverse course on interest rates this year.

— Bloomberg

Trade Tensions, Political Risks Weigh on Southeast Asian Economies’ GDP Outlook

Several Southeast Asian economies are facing a slowdown in inflation, weaker business investment, and a cooling in GDP growth amid the ongoing trade tensions between China and the US, as well as the upcoming elections.

— Sputnik International

BBL offers QR payments in Japan

Bangkok Bank (BBL) plans to start offering cross-border payments via standardised QR code in Japan later this month and aims to extend digital payment service across Asean in the next phase.

— Bangkok Post

Forcing ASEAN to take sides is doomed to fail

The Pacific does not always seem quite pacific as its waters are roiled by forces inimical to peace.

— Global Times

EU, Asean can work together to become global leaders: Panel

Europe and Asean can work together as global leaders in the light of the US stepping back and China’s unwillingness to take on the task – but doing so comes with challenges.

— The Straits Times

Can Japan contribute to equitable development in ASEAN?

The establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in December 2015 was a notable milestone in the economic integration of Southeast Asia.

— East Asia Forum

Emerging-Market Bonds Are Picking Up Steam

The pieces are falling into place for a rally in emerging-market debt.

— Bloomberg

Asean’s challenges and potentials

The current and future role of Asean has recently been discussed among academic scholars, political analysts and Asean leaders.

— Khmer Times

AI is changing the fight against human trafficking

AI is transforming the human rights space and encouraging civilian participation in the fight against human trafficking.

— Asean Today

Southeast Asia is not sleeping enough

We spend up to one-third of our lives sleeping, a basic human need which is crucial to our overall health and well-being.

— The Asean Post

Minister for Asia highlights southeast Asia opportunities at OECD

Mark Field, Minister for Asia and the Pacific, visited the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris on 11 March to address participants at a high-level forum on Southeast Asia.

— GOV.UK

Shop online and save the planet

Southeast Asia is home to some of the world’s fastest expanding economies, with a combined economy about the size of the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) or US$2.6 trillion.

— The Asean Post

RoK President concludes three-nation ASEAN tour

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in returned home on March 16, concluding his week-long trip to three Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) nations.

— Saigon Giai Phong

ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee holds 7th meeting

A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of the country’s permanent mission to ASEAN, attended the seventh ASEAN – Canada Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting, which took place in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 15.

— Saigon Giai Phong

Cambodian Court Orders to Arrest Sam Rainsy and Seven Others, Treason

The investigating judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, Koy Sao, issued a warrant to arrest Sam Rainsy and seven others of his accomplices, allegedly charged with a new case of treason, according to the court’s order Fresh News received Sunday.

— Fresh News

Cambodia Rejects Findings of US Rights Report

The Cambodian government on Friday rejected the findings of a US State Department of State report on the state of human rights in the country.

— VOA Cambodia

NBC launch national strategy to fight against financial crime

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) launched the National Strategy for Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (ML/FT) 2019-2023 on Thursday and provided stakeholders with a document outlining the key strategies to fight ML/FT in the next five years.

— The Phnom Penh Post

Death toll in Indonesia’s flash floods rises to 63

Rescuers had evacuated 63 bodies and were rushing to search and rescue dozens of missing people after flash floods struck Jayapura district of Indonesia’s easternmost Papua province Saturday night, a spokesman of the provincial search and rescue office said on Sunday.

— Xinhua

Indonesia books $329.5 million trade surplus in February

Indonesia’s trade balance is showing signs of recovery as the country recorded a US$329.5 million surplus in February, thanks to a steep drop in imports.

— The Jakarta Post

5.5-magnitude quake hits 4 km SW of Sembalunbumbung, Indonesia — USGS

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolted 4 km SW of Sembalunbumbung, Indonesia at 07:07:27 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

— Xinhua





Tourism holds the key to green growth

Protection of the country’s national parks and cultural traditions will be strengthened with the government’s commitment to the National Green Growth Strategy.

— Vientiane Times

WB Approves Support For Nutrition, Public Financial Management In Laos

The Lao PDR will benefit from US$72 million in new financing, under three projects approved on Mar 14 by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors, which focus on reducing malnutrition in children and improving public resource use and service delivery.

— KPL

DPM calls on health officials to wipe out measles-rubella

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Mr Somdy Duangdy, has called on health officials countrywide to continue their advocacy efforts to prevent an outbreak of measles-rubella.

— Vientiane Times

Foreign net fund outflow reduces to RM472.2mil

Foreign net outflow of funds between Monday and Thursday reduced to RM472.2 million against RM709.9 million recorded in the same period last week.

— New Straits Times

Malaysia threatens WTO challenge to EU’s move to drop palm biofuel

Malaysia on Saturday threatened to bring a World Trade Organisation (WTO) challenge if the European Union goes ahead with recommendations to phase out palm oil from transport fuel used in the bloc.

— Reuters

Third national car project will help Malaysians learn automotive knowledge: Mahathir

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government’s move to launch its third national car project was to enable Malaysians to learn and understand automotive engineering technology.He said Malaysians lacked knowledge in automotive engineering industry.

— The Sun Daily





Per capita income of citizens projected to grow 6.3 pc this year

Per capita income of citizens is expected to hit 6.3 per cent this year, said Vice-President Myint Swe at a Chin State Investment and Local Products Show held on March 16.

— Eleven Myanmar

Myanmar’s Rakhine State Sees Increase in Conflict, Displacement

More than 3,200 people were displaced last week in Myanmar following intensified fighting between the Arakan Army rebel group and the Myanmar Military in the northern Mrauk-U Township.

— The Globe Post

Sino-Myanmar bilateral trade worth US$3.7 bln in four months Oct-Jan

The value of Myanmar’s trade with China in the first four months (Oct-Jan) of current fiscal year 2018-2019 totalled US$3.74 billion, including $1.6 million worth of exports and $2.13 billion for import, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

— Global Newlight of Myanmar

Philippines out of ICC amid drug war inquiry

The Philippines was officially out of the International Criminal Court on Sunday, though the beleaguered tribunal has pledged to pursue its examination of alleged illegal killings in the government’s drug war.

— The Sun Daily

External debt up 8% in 2018 to $79 billion

The country’s external debt went up by eight percent year-on-year to $79 billion in 2018 from $73.1 billion with more government funding through loans for infrastructure projects.

— Manila Bulletin

Signal No. 1 hoisted over Davao Oriental as “Chedeng” enters PAR

-Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over Davao Oriental as Tropical Depression “Chedeng” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, March 17.

— Eagle News

Singapore’s 2019 Budget: Key Highlights

Singapore’s 2019 budget was announced on February 19 this year. With probably an eye on elections, which are likely to be held in early 2020, social provisions for the elderly and increased military spending find center stage in this year’s budget.

— Asean Briefing

Singapore to get its first life skills centre for young adults with Down syndrome

Singapore’s first training centre for young adults with Down syndrome which will teach them to live independently will open next month.

— The Straits Times (annoying popups)

Singapore had exemption from sanctions for Trump-Kim summit: MFA

Singapore received a general exemption from United Nations sanctions on North Korea for activities during the Trump-Kim summit last June, allowing for luxury items such as Mercedes-Benz cars to be brought in by the North Korean delegation.

— Straits Times (annoying popups)

Muslim Insurgents Open Fire on Passenger Train in Southern Thailand

An unknown number of men fired shots at a Yala-bound passenger train in an ambush in Rueso district on Friday evening. The attack slightly damaged the train but caused no injuries.

— Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok’s era of open-air buses to end in 2022

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) aims to have all non-aircon buses off the roads by 2022.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge ready for Tuesday opening

Preparations have been underway for the opening of the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge linking Thailand’s Mae Sot district and Myanmar’s border city of Myawaddy on Tuesday.

— Bangkok Post

Vietnam world’s fourth biggest seafood exporter

Vietnam now ranks fourth globally, first in Southeast Asia and second in Asia in terms of exports of seafood, and its products are now available in over 170 countries and territories worldwide.

— VietnamPlus

PetroVietnam’s troubled billion-dollar investment in Venezuela probed

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency is investigating possible fraud by PetroVietnam in its Venezuelan oil exploration and production project.

— VnExpress

HCM City port welcomes largest-ever container ship

Morotai, a container ship owned by CMA CGM Group Agencies (Australia) Pty Ltd., docked at the SP-ITC International Container Terminal in District 9, Ho Chi Minh City, on March 15, following the route from the city to Australia and vice versa.

— Hellenic Shipping News

