Asean morning news for May 14

Thailand Invests Over 3 Billion USD in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS)

The Government of Thailand is striving to turn Thailand into a transport hub for six countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), following an infrastructure development project worth 100 billion baht (over 3 billion USD) in the Thai border provinces.

— Chiang Rai Times

UOB scales up offerings for small businesses across region

As part of efforts to scale its offerings to small businesses across the region, United Overseas Bank has announced a series of solutions targeting different pain points.

— The Business Times

ASEAN adopts Regional Strategy on Sustainable Transport

The importance of Sustainable Development has been highlighted by Non-Aligned Movement in its various communiqués as well as declarations.

— New Delhi Times

Guangxi to strengthen economic cooperation with Asean and Singapore businesses

Ties between Singapore and the Guangxi region in Southern China were bolstered at a forum here on Monday (Mar 13) that included new agreements being struck that will enhance business collaboration across the region.

— The Straits Times

Special Forces Of Russia’s Eastern Military District To Take Part In ASEAN Drills In China

Special forces and sappers of Russia’s Eastern Military District will take part in the international SMOA-plus counterterrorism drills of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) that will be held in November in China, the press service of the military district said on Monday.

— UrduPoint

Malaysia wants to resolve South China Sea dispute together as Asean, minister says

Malaysia is seeking to address the issue of the South China Sea in an Asean-centric way instead of via bilateral methods, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

— Malay Mail

OPINION: Asean needs China to sustain regional tourism industry

The joint campaign to boost tourism cooperation between Laos and China this year could spark a new regional tourism strategy. I strongly believe that such a strategy, with China as the main focus, could bring more visitors to Asean.

— ANN/ Vientiane Times

Asean is a bedrock of peace and prosperity

In his forward-looking statement to commemorate 20th anniversary of Cambodia’s membership in Asean, Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that, “In the context of increasing geopolitical rivalry and uncertainty, mainly instigated by the heightening competition between superpowers, it is all the more crucial for Cambodia and other Asean member states to remain united so that collectively they can address these arising risks and challenges”.

— Khmer Times

20 years of mixing Asean old and new

When Asean doubled the number of its member nations to 10 in 1999, doomsayers at the time believed the grouping would not survive.

— Bangkok Post

Vietnam cashless transactions among lowest in ASEAN

Cash transactions remain highly popular in Vietnam compared to other ASEAN countries as it has low banking penetration.

— VnExpress International

ASEAN, South Korea to enhance cultural exchange

SOUTH Korea’s popularity is on the rise, not just in ASEAN countries, but around the globe.

— Borneo Bulletin

ASEAN to gain most from trade war

Alarm bells are ringing across the globe as the United States (US)-China trade war continues to brew, and while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that a full-blown trade war would weaken the global economy, it may not be all bad news for ASEAN.

— The Asean Post

Asean needs a more inclusive social security model

Should Thai people working in other Asean countries continue being part of the Thai social security system so they can enjoy the benefits, especially the pension, when they return home?

— Thailand Business News

ASEAN supply chains to develop fast as server, network equipment makers move production from China

Taiwan makers of servers, wireless networking communications equipment and desktop motherboards are stepping up relocation of production lines from China to Southeast Asia or back to their home country, prompted by the US raising tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% starting on May 10, as these products are subject to sharp tariff hikes, according to industry sources.

— Digitimes

Australia: NEAS increases focuses on ASEAN region at conference

Australia’s English language sector is in an advantageous position to expand its reach into the ASEAN region and help its countries develop their own sectors and quality assurance models, according to speakers at this year’s NEAS Management Conference in Sydney.

— The PIE News

Over 14,000 families receive food aid

Maybank Islamic Bhd is distributing essential food packs to 14,645 families in Malaysia and nine other Asean countries.

— The Star Online

Growth of Smart Governments in Southeast Asia Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

The Southeast Asia Smart Governments market size is $- – million USD in 2018 with – – CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $- – million USD by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of – – from 2019 to 2024.

— Market Research Gazette

Official hosts Buddhism delegations from China, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand

Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Chien Thang on May 12 received delegates from China, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand who are in Vietnam to attend the United Nations Day of Vesak 2019 at the Tam Chuc Buddhism Culture Centre in the northern province of Ha Nam.

— Vietnamplus

Tinder Lite is coming to emerging markets like Southeast Asia

Tinder is working on a leaner version of its flagship app in an effort to attract more users in emerging markets like Southeast Asia.

— Asia One

AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019: Laos thrash Singapore 7-0; Hosts Thailand also record second win

Pe’s hattrick meant that she went level with Vietnam’s Tran Nhat Lan with in the goalscorers’ chart with six goals — one goal behind leading goal-getter Su Myat Noe of Myanamr.

— Fox sports

Cambodia Dismisses Chinese Naval Base Editorial as Part of ‘Misinformation’ Campaign

Cambodia’s government has again denied that it will allow China to build a naval base on its coast, dismissing a recent editorial about the likelihood of such a project as “misinformation” aimed at damaging the country’s international image.

— Radio Free Asia

Rocket Man! Scrap Dealer Accidentally Buys UXO

A scrap metal dealer made a mistake after he bought an S-5K rocket. The Soviet era explosive was reported to the police at 11:40 AM on May 13, 2019, who collected it from the shop on Street 1013, Phnom Pek Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok district.

— Cambodia News English

GDP grew 7.5 percent last year: Moody’s report

Cambodia’s (B2 stable) real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.5 percent in 2018, Moody’s says, thanks to increasing exports, robust tourism and continued strong foreign direct investment inflows that supported construction and job creation.

— Khmer Times

Indonesia seen swinging back to trade deficit in April – Reuters poll

Indonesia is seen recording its first trade deficit in three months in April, with exports and imports predicted to continue their plunge, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

— Reuters

Indonesia sinks three foreign vessels for illegal fishing

The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry’s Illegal Fishing Task Force (Satgas 115) recently sunk three foreign vessels captured for fishing illegally in Indonesian waters off Belawan, Medan, North Sumatra.

— The Jakarta Post

Poor fishery management costs Indonesia $7 billion per year. Here’s how to stop it

Indonesia’s efforts to protect its fisheries, an important food source for the world’s fourth most populous country, by seizing and blowing up foreign poaching vessels has become well known globally and is paying off .

— MENAFN





Germany, Australia help open doors to finance for low-income groups

Germany and Australia have provided US$4.5 million (35 billion kip) to develop locally-run systems that enable impoverished people to more easily access finance.

— Vientiane Times

Ministry calls on tourism sector to help tackle human trafficking

Government authorities and representatives of privately-owned tourism operations in Borikhamxay province are attending a seminar to strengthen cooperation and participation in the prevention of human trafficking, taking place in the province from May 13-14.

— Vientiane Times (paywall)

Firm helps Laos build livestock information system for epidemic control

Vietnam’s TE-FOOD company on May 13 signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s Department of Livestock and Fisheries to build a herd management and information system for urgent epidemic prevention through smart phones, amidst the spreading African swine fever in the region.

— Vietnamplus

Global investors are losing patience with Malaysia

A year after Malaysia’s historic election, public euphoria surrounding the new government has evaporated. And investors are losing patience too.

— The Star Online

Penang to trim state civil service by 5pc in three years

Penang will downsize its civil service by five per cent in the next three years in line with the federal government’s rationalisation exercise, state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus announced today.

— Malay Mail

Malaysian police foil terror attacks with arrests of four suspects

Four men have been arrested by Malaysian police for plotting assassinations and big-scale terror attacks in the Klang Valley.

— Channel NewsAsia





No more power cuts expected in 2020: MOEE

Arrangements are being carried out to ensure sufficient electricity for the summer of 2020 and avoid having to rotate the power supply, a move which has resulted in a spike in the number of power cuts this year, said U Tin Maung Oo, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Electricity and Energy (MOEE).

— Myanmar Times

Rubber exports expected to rise as production improves in Myanmar

Myanmar is expecting to export around 300,000 tonnes of rubber this year on the back of rising production at local plantations, U Khaing Myint, secretary of the Myanmar Rubber Planters and Producers Association (MRPPA) said last week.

— Myanmar Times

FDI inflows into Thilawa SEZ hit over 1.6 billion USD

Till April this year, Thilawa Special Economic Zone Project received an inflow of foreign investments worth over 1.6 billion US dollars, said Yangon Region Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein, at Yangon Investment Forum.

— Eleven Myanmar

Infra, capital spending dips to P59.7B in March

STATE infrastructure and capital spending fell to P59.7 billion in March on account of the limitations of the reenacted budget the government was forced to operate on early this year, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

— The Manila Times

Voting ends in the Philippines

Polling stations closed in most parts of the Philippines at 6 pm on Monday, May 13.

— Rappler

Duterte says vote buying ‘integral’ part of elections

Vote buying has been an “integral part” of elections in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday after casting his vote in his hometown Davao City.

— ABS-CBN News

Number of Singapore billionaires falls to 39

SINGAPORE’S billionaire population declined 11.4 per cent to 39 in 2018 from 44 in 2017, largely driven by negative equity market performance, according to research firm Wealth-X’s Billionaire Census 2019.

— The Business Times

Expect heavy traffic at checkpoints on Vesak Day weekend

May 14, 2019 5:00 AMTravellers planning to drive to Malaysia for the upcoming Vesak Day long weekend should expect heavy traffic.

— Straits Times (annoying popups)

Applications open for 2019 Emerging Enterprise Award

OCBC and The Business Times have launched nominations for the Emerging Enterprise Award 2019, the 12th running year for the competition that rewards winners with interest-free loans and support packages.

— The Business Times

Thailand’s richest man, 12 others to build $6.8 billion high-speed rail

Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and 12 other companies were selected to build a $6.8 billion high-speed train project that will link three major airports in the country, the government said on Monday.

— Reuters

High-speed train project vetted by EEC board

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee, headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, today acknowledged the State Railway of Thailand’s decision to award the contract to build the 220 billion baht high-speed train system, linking the country’s three main international airports, to a consortium led Charoen Pokphand Group (CP).

— Thai PBS News

BoT denies baht trickery

The Bank of Thailand insists it has not manipulated the baht to gain an advantage in exports amid speculation Thailand cold be added to the US’s expanded watch list for currency manipulation.

— Bangkok Post

PH group eyes airport projects in Vietnam

Filipino conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) wants to invest in airport projects in Vietnam, which is in the midst of privatizing hundreds of state-owned assets.

— Inquirer.net

Vietnam records highest increase in per capita alcohol consumption

Per capita liquor consumption in Vietnam increased near 90 percent in 2010-2017, surpassing regional giants and against drops in Europe.

— VnExpress

Vietnam’s north-south railway paralyzed for hours after train derailment

A cargo train was derailed on Monday morning in Vietnam’s northern Nam Dinh province, causing no casualties but paralyzing the country’s north-south railway for several hours, local media reported.

— Xinhua

