Myanmar morning news for November 18

Myanmar rejects court probe into crimes against Rohingyas

Myanmar’s government rejected the International Criminal Court’s decision to allow prosecutors to open an investigation into crimes committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

— AP

Myanmar approves 8 more investment projects

Myanmar has approved eight more projects in five sectors in a latest scrutiny of submitted foreign investment projects, according to the Myanmar Investment Commission on Sunday.

— Xinhua

11,732t onions imported from Myanmar in 16 days

The import remained suspended for a single day only due to cyclone Bulbul, which lashed the country’s coastal districts, including Cox’s Bazar, on 10 November, Jasim said.

— Prothomalo

Philippine firm makes $237.5M gamble investing in Myanmar

Ayala Corp, the Philippines’ oldest conglomerate, is making a $237.5 million bet on Myanmar as it takes a stake in the Pun family’s Yoma Group, a company with businesses and values it says align with its own.

— The Phnom Penh Post

Chinese-funded port raises fears in Myanmar’s Rakhine

Aung Gyi is forced to fish covertly under the shroud of night in western Myanmar waters as China bids to transform the strategically key region into a shipping and industrial hub, squeezing out locals who fear being left behind in the gold rush.

— Asia times

Singapore discusses investment in Myanmar’s solar energy sector

Singapore already discussed investment in Myanmar’s solar energy and banking sectors and they also provided technical aids to other investment sectors.

— Eleven Myanmar

Myanmar-Bangladesh border trade increases in 2019-2020 FY

Border trade between Myanmar and Bangladesh reached US$ 3.8 million as of 1 November in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to a report released by the Ministry of Commerce.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Large-scale mineral extraction allows full foreign investment

In its mining sector, Myanmar has allowed full foreign investment in large-scale mineral extraction while small- and middle-scale extraction will be allowed for Myanmar citizens only, according to the Myanmar Investment Commission.

— Eleven Myanmar

Dhaka needs to utilise growing global pressure on Myanmar: Experts

Like Myanmar, its friends will also feel the “pressure” amid significant development on “legal front” that Bangladesh needs to utilise prudently to keep up the growing global pressure on Myanmar until a solution to Rohingya crisis is found, say foreign affairs analysts.

— The Independent

Cross-border economic cooperation training course conducted in Mandalay

A training course for sustainable economic cooperation between Myanmar and China was launched at the Hotel Mandalay yesterday.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

State Counsellor addresses 4th Myanmar Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 in Yangon

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi addressed the 4th Myanmar Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 organized by the Myanmar Young Entrepreneurs Association (MYEA) held at the Fortune Plaza, Thakayta Township, Yangon yesterday morning.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Cargo trucks, passenger buses wait at Kutkai tollgate due to flash fighting

As Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) barred the cargo trucks and passenger buses running on Union Highway from continuing journey by force near View Point between Kutkai and Namtphetkar Township on Lashio-Muse Union Highway in northern Shan State, yesterday morning, the vehicles waited at the tollgate in Kutkai Township where an exit for Muse.

— Eleven Myanmar

Strong wind, heavy rain and thunder strikes Ygn

Yangon residents were faced with strong winds, heavy rain and thunder on November 14 due to the clouds remained from a storm and nimbus.

— Eleven Myanmar

MHRC urged to investigate arrests, killings of ethnic nationals in northern Shan State, northern Rakhine State

Myanmar Human Rights Commission (MHRC) should launch investigation into the arrests and killings of Hindu, Thet, Rakhine, Bamar, Shan and Chin nationals from northern Shan State and northern Rakhine State, a member of parliament has said.

— Eleven Myanmar

Agribusiness Service Center projects to start in four townships

The implementation of Agribusiness Service Center (ASC) projects will begin in Ayeyawady, Yangon, and Mandalay regions and Rakhine State, according to a press statement issued by the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF).

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

TOT course for disability grading, registration conducted in Bago Region

A four-day course of training for trainers to conduct grading and registration of persons with disabilities was launched in Nyaunglebin Township, Bago Region, yesterday morning.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

State Counsellor receives Froland Mayor and chairman of “Aung San Suu Kyi Park”

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi received Norwegian Froland City Mayor Mr Ove Gundersesn and “Aung San Suu Kyi Park” executive committee chairman Salai Jhon Than Tam Nag and party at No. 54, University Avenue, Bahan Township, Yangon yesterday afternoon.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Huppert spurs on aspiring actresses at Myanmar film fest

Award-winning French actress Isabelle Huppert urged Myanmar women wanting to make it in the world of cinema to go for it, as she added star power to Yangon’s MEMORY! film festival.

— France24

Fishermen’s friends: Dolphins under threat in Myanmar, but eco-tour group works to save them

Dolphin whisperer U Aung Thinn taps a hand-carved stick on the side of his slender boat and patiently waits. As he spots the dolphins’ grey arches gracefully moving towards him, he gathers his fishing equipment.

— Today Online

Senior General leads Tatmadaw delegation to Thailand

Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing led a Tatmadaw delegation departed for Thailand yesterday to attend the Defense & Security 2019 and the ASEAN Defense Minister’s Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) (VIP Program).

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Beyond the Horizon: Local Perspectives on Peace, Justice and Accountability in Southeast Myanmar

Today, at the Myanmar Press Freedom Center in Yangon, the Karen Human Rights Group (KHRG) launched its latest report, ‘Beyond the Horizon: Local Perspectives on Peace, Justice and Accountability in Southeast Myanmar’.

— Reliefweb

H&S Ministry receives modern genome sequencing machine

Ministry of Health and Sports has received a modern Whole Genome Sequencing machine which can determine complete genome sequence for a given organism at one time.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

World Saving Day event celebrates the thrifty

A programme is underway to encourage people from all walks of life to save, kicking off with an event held on World Saving Day.

— Mizzima

Tourists throng Bagan for sunset views

A larger number of tourists have been entering Bagan in the beginning of the high season to catch a glimpse of historical temples in the backdrop of breathtaking sunsets in the ancient city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Borderline prosperity

The development of border regions is of crucial importance – for both trade and regional integration. A key requirement is cross-border infrastructure. The border between Myanmar and Thailand is an example.

— Dandc

Union Chief Justice attends Judicial College groundbreaking ceremony

The groundbreaking ceremony of Judicial College of the Union Supreme Court was held at the projected site of the building on Naygya Street, Zawana Theikdi Ward, Ottarathira District, Nay Pyi Taw Council Area at 8 am yesterday.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Tatmadaw MP says they disagree with observations of Joint Constitution Amendment Committee

Tatmadaw (Defence Services) MP Brig. Gen. Maung Maung said that they did not agree with observations and opinions made by the Joint Constitution Amendment Committee on two amendment bills submitted and signed by 144 Tatmadaw MPs.

— Mizzima

UNSG special envoy arrives in Sittway

A delegation led by Deputy Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement U Soe Aung and Special Envoy of United Nations Secretary-General to Myanmar Ms. Christine Schraner Burgener arrived at Sittway from Yangon by air at 4.20 pm yesterday.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

YWCA, YMCA celebrate World Week of Prayer 2019

This year’s World Week of Prayer by the World YMCA and YWCA was held from 10 to 16 November, under the theme “Young people transforming power structures for gender equality”.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

MSME Action Plan for Yangon Region yet to be approved

The MSME Action Plan for micro, small, medium enterprises in the Yangon Region was presented and discussed at a two-day workshop but on day two still needed work to be finally approved.

— Mizzima

New extended building inaugurated at Hlinethaya General Hospital

A new four-storey extended building was opened at the Hlinethaya General Hospital, in western Yangon, yesterday morning, to upgrade the 200-beded facility into the center of 450-beded capacity.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Yoma Strategic and FMI forge key partnership with Philippines’ Ayala Corporation

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. and its affiliated company, First Myanmar Investment Public Co. Ltd. announced this week that one of the Philippines’ leading conglomerates, Ayala Corporation, would be investing US$237.5 million for a 20 percent stake in each of the Yoma Group companies, signifying the largest FDI made by the Philippines private sector into Myanmar.

— Mizzima

Shwepyitha housing project houses to be available in December

Shwepyitha housing project, which is located at No. 19 Wingabar Ward, is 60 per cent completed and the houses are to become available by the end of December, according to the Pawt May Eain Social Development Association.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

If Northern Alliance is sure to see peace and walk peace road, peace process can move forward

Peace process can move forward if Northern Alliance is sure to wish for peace and walk a peace road, said Zaw Htay, Spokesperson of the President Office.

— Eleven Myanmar

France, Italy, Germany hand over ancient Myanmar digitized film, documentary to MoI

Union Minister for Information Dr Pe Myint attended the Myanmar 100 Handover Ceremony at the Film Development Centre in Bahan Township, Yangon, yesterday morning, and accepted a digitized copy of the Hmone Shwe Yi movie, along with a scenic documentary about Yangon.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Image severely damaged, says Myanmar

The Myanmar government believes that its image was severely damaged internationally due to efforts to prosecute the country and its leadership in different international courts.

— Newagebd

International Day of Tolerance observed in Mandalay

Religion for Peace-Myanmar (RfP-M) organized an event to mark the International Day of Tolerance at the Hilton Mandalay Hotel in Mandalay yesterday.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Social innovations are central to the well-being of society

“Social innovations play a critical role in developing any society and they are equally important, if not more, when compared to technological and scientific innovations.

— Mizzima

Vice President U Henry Van Thio inspects Hospitality Service, Tourism School in Yangon

Vice President U Henry Van Thio who was in Kachin State, Myitkyna, left for Yangon yesterday afternoon and was seen off at Myitkyina Airport by State Chief Minister Dr Khet Aung, State Hluttaw Speaker U Tun Tin, State Chief Justice U Tu Jar, State Advocate-general, auditor-general, ministers, Hluttaw representatives, ethnic cultural groups, Ethnic Kachin.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Manipur police avert blast in Imphal

Manipur policeon Sunday claimed to have foiled similar blast at crowded area in Imphal which the armed rebel group planned to trigger today (November 17) and also accused RPF/PLA as hands behind the recent blast at crowded Thangal Bazar on November 5.

— Nagaland post

Myanmar adults and youths hooked on smoking, betel-chewing and drinking

By Arakan Sein This author wrote an article about smoking, betel-chewing and drinking on 22 August and again on 14 October about smoking and betel-chewing.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Prophet Muhammad Day held in Yangon

Organized by Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, the Prophet Muhammad Day was held in Yangon yesterday.

— The Global New Light of Myanmar

Feature photo GNDR



This week’s Myanmar morning news feature photo focus on World Television Day, November 21.



Find our previous morning news feature photos in the AEC News Today Morning News Feature Photos gallery where you will find a pictorial display of daily life throughout the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

—

About Myanmar morning news.

Myanmar morning news roundup is the most comprehensive hand-curated selection of Myanmar English language news headlines published. Each weekday we scour hundreds of local and international news sites and websites to find the freshest Myanmar English language news today.

We filter our the dull, the boring, the repetitive, and the click-bait and package all of the Myanmar daily news that you need to know to start your day into an easy to read, time saving format of Myanmar news headlines and first paragraphs before 7.00am Naypyitaw time.

We clearly identify the source of all the Myanmar news headlines, whether it is behind a paywall, a media release, or whether the news site uses annoying pop-up advertising or auto-play video, in case those things annoy you too. If a website uses particularly invasive pop-up adverts, we’ll tell you.

This enables you to make an informed choice of whether you want to learn more by clicking directly through to the original Myanmar news article, or keep on reading the remaining Myanmar daily news headlines.

Click here to get your Myanmar English language news today by email before 7.30am Naypyitaw time daily. Remember to watch out for the confirmation email from us to confirm your subscription. Check your trash folder if you do not see it.

For more immediate updates download the AEC News Today Mobile App from the Apple or Google stores, or follow us on Twitter.

#Independentmedia

Governance, not government; policies not politics.