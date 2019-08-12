Thailand morning news for August 12

Surin hospital pleads for water as its reserves run out

Water shortages in Thailand’s northeastern province of Surin have reached such a critical level that the provincial hospital has appealed for help from all agencies concerned, while many residents have resorted to buying water from private sources as tap water supply is not meeting the demand.

— Thai PBS News

Bangkok Immigration want expats to register their address every time they return from a holiday to another province

During a meeting at the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce on Thursday night, Immigration officials from Division 1 at Chaengwattana, made it very clear that a TM30 form has to be filed each and every time a foreigner (non-immigrant) goes away for more than twenty-four hours to another province in Thailand.

— Richard Barrow in Thailand

Thailand: two micro-parties pull out of coalition

Two out of the nine micro-parties (MP) of Thailand – with each having only one seat at the country’s lower house, have announced that they would leave the coalition government and independently serve as “people’s MPs” in the parliament.

— Vietnamplus

Govt defends plan for nuclear reactor

The Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (Tint) has tried to quell growing public pressure over the proposed dusting off of a project to build a nuclear research reactor in Ongkharak district of Nakhon Nayok, saying the plan is still at an early stage.

— Bangkok Post

New transport minister backtracks on previous government’s van upgrade policy

The previous government was hellbent on upgrading many of the country’s old vans to new buses and min-buses. The proposals, and the decline of August 13, was met with a lot of opposition with public transport operators who would have to take on the new investment in upgrading equipment.

— The Thaiger

More than 200 houses devastated by heavy storms in southern Thailand

Thai authorities said on Sunday that more than 205 houses were damaged in the southern province of Satun struck by torrential rain and storms.

— Xinhuanet

Drought-struck Surin Hospital declares emergency

Surin Hospital declared an emergency on Friday, saying it was receiving only 10% of the water it requires to provide normal services, as the province continues to suffer from a severe drought.

— ReliefWeb

Lower tobacco levy to help out farmers

The Finance Ministry is planning to propose cutting the tobacco excise tax by one-fourth to lessen the impact on farmers after the previous government hiked the tax from 0.5 satang to 10 satang per gramme.

— Bangkok Post

Expert warns of older van death risk

Older vehicles are linked to higher risk of death in road accidents, warned an expert on public transport systems, Agachai Sumalee.

— Bangkok Post

Govt touts ‘digital shift’ to boost income

The Digital Economy and Society (DE) Ministry is aiming to boost the income of people at the grass-roots level through mobile apps and e-commerce platforms over the next three months.

— Bangkok Post

Nine provinces warned of flash floods, landslides

Residents of nine provinces in four regions have been warned of flash floods and landslides after days of heavy downpours.

— Bangkok Post

Thai lender to acquire 50% stake in Security Bank unit

SECURITY Bank Corp. announced on Friday that Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya, commonly known as Krungsri, would acquire a 50-percent stake in its consumer finance subsidiary SB Finance Co. Inc. (SBF).

— The Manila Times

Monk quits after sex allegations

A Canadian monk popular among locals in Mae Hong Son for helping the needy has resigned from the monkhood following accusations of having sexual relations with at least one woman.

— Bangkok Post

PM advised to seek Royal pardon and request a retaking of the oath

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is being advised to seek a Royal pardon, and request an opportunity to retake the oath in an audience with His Majesty the King, by Mr. Jate Dhonavanik, a former advisor to the Constitution Drafting Committee. Mr. Jate proposed two options to correct the error.

— Thai PBS News

Fishing net and plastic kills sea turtle in Chonburi

A sea turtle has been found dead and the cause named as drowning from a fishing net and digesting plastic debris in Chon Buri this weekend.

— The Pattaya News

PM urges public to help ease northeasterners’ drought hardships

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging members of the public to help ease the suffering of people living in Thailand’s northeast caused by the ongoing drought.

— Thai PBS News

4.1m meth pills uncovered in Mae Sai

Information from local villagers led soldiers of the Pha Muang Force to uncover about 4.1 million methamphetamine pills in a dry creek near the border in Mae Sai district on Sunday, according to media reports.

— Bangkok Post

Survey says: Thai taxi users disagree with fare hike

A Nida Poll reports that 81% of respondents are unhappy with the new taxi fares that will raise the immobile rate (sitting in the traffic) from 2 baht per minute to 3 baht per minute.

— The Thaiger

Buri Ram tycoon goes missing

A well-known business tycoon who runs a garage operating crane services in Nang Rong district of this northeastern province mysteriously disappeared from his home on Wednesday, according to his wife and relatives.

— Bangkok Post

Police units deployed to disaster zones in Satun to help victims

Mobile police units with rescue equipment have been rushed to disaster zones in the southern province of Satun after it was struck by torrential rain and storms on Saturday.

— Thai PBS News

Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa

Popular expat blogger Richard Barrow has shared his difficulties in trying to renew his visa’s extension of stay. Richard returned to Samut Prakan immigration last Friday to collect his annual extension. But he was told that Bangkok hadn’t yet approved his application.

— The Thaiger

QR code drug price inquiries available from 16 August

From 16 August this year, the general public will be able to check the prices of drugs and medical services at each hospital by scanning QR codes, following a regulation from the Ministry of Commerce requiring private hospitals, manufacturers, importers and wholesalers of drugs and medical equipment to disclose pricing to the Department of Internal Trade, in an a effort to regulate drugs and medical services pricing.

— Pattaya Mail

Thai Airways faces more bad news with bigger losses in Q2

Thai Airways’ problems appear to be compounding with a perfect storm of an ageing fleet, a plateauing of tourist intake and increased competition from newer, more nimble budget airlines.

— The Thaiger

Deputy Agriculture Minister promises to ban 3 herbicides this year

Deputy Agriculture Minister Manunya Thaiseth has given an assurance that three hazardous herbicides, which are widely used in Thailand and are strongly opposed consumer and civic groups, will be banned within this year.

— Thai PBS News

Visa exemption called for as tourism drags

The government is being urged to make big tourism markets, notably China and India, visa-exempt as part of attempts to revive sluggish tourism.

— Bangkok Post

Communication problem blamed for government’s parliamentary defeat

Communication problems among the ruling coalition parties are being blamed for the government’s first defeat in the lower House on Thursday, which concerned House regulation No 9 regarding the House speaker’s impartiality.

— Thai PBS News

Celebrated overseas, followed at home: Thailand’s activist rappers vow to keep up their campaign

BANGKOK: Nutthapong Srimuong and Pratchayaa Surakamchonrot are scared in their own country.

— CNA

Cambodia, Thailand discuss linking ports

Thailand has proposed connecting one of its ports to Sihanoukville’s deep-water port in a bid to boost trade between the countries.

— Bangkok Post

Three storey construction site collapses in Rawai, Phuket – 8 injured, 2 missing

A three storey building has collapsed in Rawai around 3pm this afternoon. The construction site is on Wiset Road in Rawai – near Rawai Municipality Office heading towards Nai Harn Beach Park.

— The Thaiger

AirAsia receives its first A330neo aircraft

AirAsia Bhd has taken delivery of its first A330neo aircraft, to be operated by its long-haul affiliate AirAsia X Thailand.

— New Sarawak Tribune

Southern peat fire controlled

The blaze that has raged in the Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest has been brought under control and is expected to be completely extinguished in a few days, according to an official report.

— Bangkok Post

‘Mother’s Day Meteor Shower’ to show on August 12th

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is inviting Thai people to watch the Perseid meteor shower during the night of Mother’s Day (August 12th).

— Thai PBS News

African Swine Fever Fears After 2000 Pigs Culled Across the Border from Chiang Rai, Thailand – Chiang Rai Times

The official cause of death is yet to be determined however African swine fever is highly suspected.

— Chiang Rai Times

Thailand aims to reduce road accidents by half in the next year, a National road safety conference was told

Thailand is aiming to reduce the rate of road accidents by half by next year and meet the goal set by an international benchmark, participants of a national road safety convention held on Wednesday at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) were told.

— The Pattaya News

Foreign Ministry Mum on Serbia Making Yingluck a Citizen

Thailand’s foreign ministry had no immediate reaction Friday to reports that the country’s former prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, has been granted Serbian citizenship, joining her brother as a fugitive globe-trotting Thai with foreign nationality.

— Khaosod English

City Hall wants more money from Green Line

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has tabled a new demand for a revenue share of 100 billion baht as part of negotiations with BTS Group Holdings Plc over proposed extensions of concessions for the Green Line skytrain service.

— Bangkok Post

Vannak Prum was sold ‘like an animal’ into modern slavery. This is his story

Vannak Prum was born the same year the Khmer Rouge fell, but his earliest childhood memories in Cambodia are of illustrations.

— ABC News

“Thai Durian is becoming popular in the overseas market”

“In Thailand, the golden season of selling durian is from July till October. Thanks to good weather conditions, this year the production volume of durian in the eastern part of Thailand is 77% higher than last year.

— Fresh Plaza

TMB-TBank merger largest deal in banking

The merger between TMB Bank and Thanachart Bank (TBank) is set to mark the Thai banking industry’s largest merger and acquisition deal, with considerations worth 156 billion baht.

— Bangkok Post

Mangosteen growers’ plight as prices of their fruit have nosedived

The prices of mangosteen, one of Thailand’s most prized fruits, have dropped sharply due to a combination of oversupply and drop in exports, mainly due to China’s imposition of GMP (good manufacturing practice) and GAP (good agricultural practice).

— Thai PBS News

Children evacuated as peat swamp fire threatens school

About 20 children and their teachers were evacuated Thursday after the smoldering fire in Khuan Khreng peat swam forest flared up again close to their school in Chieng Yai district of Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

— Thai PBS News

Mystery fire at construction site of The Base Central Condo in Phuket

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire that broke out at a building site behind Central Floresta yesterday afternoon.

— The Thaiger

Phuket police tracking down snatch & grab thief

A couple from Malaysia, 44 year old N Shiyamala Navaratnam and 45 year old Sivakumar Patchymuthu, reported to Saku police that they had been robbed near Nai Yang Beach, near the Phuket Airport.

— The Thaiger

Government invites public to join activities in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s birthday

The government has invited members of the public to join activities in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s birthday on August 12.

— Pattaya Mail

Loei’s red sticky rice to be listed as GI product

Red sticky rice, from Thailand’s northeastern province of Loei, will be listed as a GI (geographic indication) product, by the Office of Bio-economic Development, with the Commerce Ministry because of…

— Thai PBS News

Sontirat revives long-shelved grass-growing biofuel project

The Energy Ministry plans to promote biomethane-gas power projects from Napier grass to encourage local agricultural communities to grow this giant grass for power generation.

— Bangkok Post

Thai Airways loss doubles in Q2

Thai Airways International’s second-quarter loss more than doubled as the global economic slowdown, fierce competition and a strengthened baht took their toll on revenue.

— Bangkok Post

Opinion: The Double Denial of Sex Work in Thailand

Emboldened by new police protocols mandating more humane treatment of sex workers during arrests, activists on Thursday announced their next goal – decriminalizing sex work.

— Khaosod English

Banglamung Red Cross provides a meal for Pattaya Remand prisoners for Mothers Day

Yesterday, August 9th, 2019 the Banglamung Red Cross provided a special meal to local female prisoners before mothers day.

— The Pattaya News

BTS Ha Yeak Lat Phrao Opens, Governor Caps Fare to 65 Baht

The missing dots between Mo Chit and Lad Phrao have finally been connected, with the new BTS station linking them now open to the public for test rides.

— Khaosod English

Canadian man leaves monkhood after sex allegations

A Canadian monk popular among locals in Mae Hong Son for helping the needy has resigned from the monkhood following accusations of having sexual relationships with at least one woman.

— Bangkok Post

Ya Mon, You Can Order Jamaican Food in Bangkok Now

Bangkokians can now try a different kind of tropical at a Carribean eatery delivering to most parts of the city.

— Khaosod English

