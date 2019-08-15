Thailand morning news for August 15

Drug-hit hosts Thailand fail to lift ban for weightlifting worlds

Thai weightlifters will not be allowed to compete at the world championships despite the country hosting the event, the sport’s global body confirmed Wednesday (Aug 14), dashing hopes of a late reprieve after a doping scandal.

— CNA

Cambodia-Thailand trade sees steady growth

Two-way trade between Cambodia and Thailand rose steadily during the first half of the year, according to a report from the Thai Business Council of Cambodia (TBCC).

— Bangkok Post

Cops seek plotters’ extradition

Police are gathering evidence to seek arrest warrants for three more individuals suspected of involvement in bomb and arson attacks in Bangkok and Nonthaburi early this month, a police source said.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand court acquits 24 Red Shirt leaders over 2010 protests

A court in Thailand has dismissed terrorism charges against 24 leaders of an extended street protest in 2010 that saw key areas of central Bangkok closed off and engulfed in violence.

— Aljazeera

Prayut to face House grilling

The opposition is filing an urgent motion for a parliamentary debate to grill Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over the oath-taking controversy after he twice missed House sessions to explain the matter.

— Bangkok Post

Thai airlines’ losses widen on weak tourism, strong baht

Bangkok Airways (BA.BK) and smaller Thai carriers have reported surging second-quarter losses as they reeled from a decline in Chinese tourists and a strengthening baht currency.

— Reuters

Over-the-top tax bid for Asean

Thailand will propose a tax on over-the-top (OTT) service providers to Asean members when the region’s telecom regulators meet in Bangkok next week, says the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

— Bangkok Post

Thailand rolling out its legal weed wares

Still unwilling to allow the public to get zonked or profit from recreational marijuana, Thailand has instead produced its first pharmaceutical THC and CBD oils, tablets, oral sprays, chocolate wafers and traditional potions after recently legalizing medical cannabis.

— Asia Times

Party’s pullout from Thai coalition bad news for govt

A member of Thailand’s coalition government yesterday announced its decision to withdraw support for the government, signalling the first sign of trouble for the newly formed administration led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

— The Straits Times (paywall)

PM orders economics’ team to take care of economic situation

The Prime Minister has instructed his economics’ team to closely monitor the global economic situation, as the date for the first economic Cabinet meeting is set on August 16th.

— NBT World (video)

PM reassures government stability

The Prime Minister has expressed confidence in the stability of his administration, citing the capacity and performances of the elected Cabinet ministers.

— NBT World (video)

Doping scandal hits Thai Olympic medal machine

Thai weightlifter Sarat Sumpradit eats up to 10 egg whites for breakfast, works out four hours a day, and is banned from his smartphone at night as his training shifts into high gear for the world championships.

— The Asean Post

Thailand to hand out $1.6B for poor, tourism

The Thai government plans to spend 50 billion baht ($1.62 billion) to stimulate the economy by handing out 1,000 baht cash to each of the registered poor and 1,500 baht to members of the public to spend while visiting other provinces, a source said.

— The Phnom Penh Post

Small Thai vendors to benefit from rising prices: Report

MOM-AND-POP retailers in Thailand could benefit from upcoming inflation, even though earlier downward pressure on prices have eaten into sales, a new report suggested.

— The Business Times

Transport Ministry inspects riverbank restoration project

The Deputy Transport Minister has visited Kamphaeng Phet and Sukhothai provinces to inspect the project to dredge Ping and Mae Mok rivers to address the issue of riverbank erosion which forced the locals residing at the riverside to relocate.

— NBT World (video)

Prices of Thai durians hit new low

Durian supply from Thailand to Shanghai fruit markets gradually increased in August.

— Fresh Plaza

Visa exemptions for Chinese, Indians to be submitted to cabinet

The Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to seek the cabinet’s approval for a scheme to offer visa exemptions to visitors from China and India for one year.

— Bangkok Post

Industry Ministry targets raising US investment

The Industry Ministry is being urged to speed up invitations to US companies for future investment in Thailand to benefit from rising trade between Southeast Asia and the US under the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy, says Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

— Bangkok Post

BOT warns against short term profits

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has warned financial institutions about Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) from granting home loans that have a limit exceeding the amount requested by borrowers.

— NBT World (video)

Prawit takes the PPRP driving seat

The Palang Pracharath Party’s (PPRP) decision to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon as its chief strategist appears to be a move to strengthen the leading coalition party and perhaps forge its status as a political “institution”.

— Bangkok Post

Four banks cut retail, overdraft rates

The four biggest commercial banks have passed on the central bank’s 25-basis-point policy rate cut almost in full, slashing their minimum retail rate (MRR) and minimum overdraft rate (MOR) from Thursday.

— Bangkok Post

PM Prayut, cabinet ministers and spouses take part in volunteering activity

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha together with his spouse, Naraporn Chan-o-cha, Cabinet ministers and their spouses have joined a volunteer activity under the Altruistic Heart 904 campaign.

— NBT World (video)

Warrants out for arrest of 4 more bombing and arson suspects

The Criminal Court has issued warrants for the arrests of four more individuals wanted by the police for suspected involvement in the bombing and arson attacks in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province on August 1st and 2nd.

— Thai PBS News

Saksayam defends decision against mandatory replacement of passenger vans with micro buses

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob clarified Wednesday that he has not dropped the policy to replace the existing passenger vans with micro buses, but merely wanted the replacement to be voluntary.

— Thai PBS News

Samui Festival 2019 scheduled for next month

The Surat Thani provincial administration together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and a number of related agencies will organize its annual Samui Festival next month.

— NBT World (video)

Air quality in southernmost part of Thailand improving

Air quality in nine southern provinces has improved, with the amount of PM2.5 fine dust particles dropping to between 7-31 micrograms/cubic metre, according to Thailand’s Department of Pollution Control.

— Thai PBS News

Conference to promote Vietnam-Thailand trade

A conference is scheduled to take place in Thailand next month to promote trade between the country and Vietnam.

— VietnamPlus

Thailand warned against ‘liberalisation’ of cannabis use

The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) has advised the government to proceed with extreme caution on its cannabis policy, warning that Thailand must abide by international drug control treaties and guard against a damaging policy misstep.

— Bangkok Post

Industry minister says exporters will still need help to work-around strong Thai currency

The strong Thai baht is still a big problem for Thailand’s industries, exports and tourism, key drivers of the Thai economy.

— The Thaiger

Army cancels Loy Krathong sky lantern world record attempt in Chiang Mai

The military in Chiang Mai has ordered the cancellation of a major sky lantern event planned for the Loy Krathong festival in November, following heavy criticism from conservation groups.

— Thai PBS News

Digital content to reach B33bn

The value of the digital content industry in Thailand this year is expected to reach 33 billion baht, up 10% from 2018 thanks to rising demand for animation and games in the global market as well as business development and promotion by the private sector and state, says the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

— Bangkok Post

Witnesses Testify Against Bangkok Bombing Suspect

Witnesses have testified Wednesday against one of the two men believed to be the preparators who planted explosive devices in front of the Royal Thai Police headquarters on Aug. 1.

— Khaosod English

Thailand seeks to host more MotoGP

The government is seeking an extension to the contract to host the Thailand Grand Prix for another three years.

— Bangkok Post

Education Ministry targets short-term occupational courses

The Education Ministry directed vocational schools to create short-term programs to quickly train workers for industries targeted by the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor project.

— Pattaya Mail

24 red-shirt leaders and members acquitted of terrorism charges

Twenty-four former members of the red-shirt movement, or the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), including several core leaders, were today (Wednesday) acquitted by the Criminal Court of terrorism.

— Thai PBS News

Young First-Time MPs Keen to Be Friends Despite Political Divide

When Taopiphob Limjittrakorn, a first-time MP from the Future Forward party went out to meet his constituents – who were complaining about dust from nearby condominium construction – one man said Future Forward’s leader is a communist.

— Khaosod English

Restorative Justice: An alternative tool for resolving prison overcrowding

Thailand Institute of Justice hopes that Restorative Justice will prove to be the crucial tool needed to resolve issues of prison overcrowding and congestion in the court system and reintegration of victims and offenders into the community.

— Bangkok Post

KBank passes along rate cut for lending

Kasikornbank (KBank) has taken the lead in fully passing on the central bank’s 25-basis-point policy rate cut by slashing its minimum retail rate (MRR) and minimum overdraft rate (MOR).

— Bangkok Post

Police seeking arrest warrants for planners of August 2 Bangkok bombs

Police now believe that three suspects in the August 2 Bangkok bombings plotted much the attacks in a neighbouring country.

— The Thaiger

Thai developers revising strategies after a drop in Q2

Some of Thailand’s largest property developers have reported drops in revenue and profit in Q2 2019.

— The Thaiger

Minister Anutin wants paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos banned this year

The three toxic chemicals used as herbicides, namely paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, must be banned within this year, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday.

— Thai PBS News

Thailand’s Strict Ban on Casino’s and Gambling – CTN News – Chiang Rai Times

Thailand is also quite well-known for their strict anti-gambling laws and has placed a full ban on Casino’s and gambling activities.

— Chiang Rai Times

Treasury has plans to commercially develop old state buildings

The Treasury Department plans to commercially develop old state buildings, many famed for their architecture and cultural value, but lessees will have to preserve the structures.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand among top countries offering global travellers the ‘host’ factor

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported that a recent poll by Booking.com across 29 countries found Thai people to be among the top nationalities who consider their country to be more hospitable than others.

— Pattaya Mail

Park Rangers Report DJ to Police for Fishing in National Park

Police are awaiting additional evidence Wednesday from park officials who reported a DJ for fishing in a national park.

— Khaosod English

Thais Divided Over Banning Mother’s Day School Festivities

Some Thai netizens are calling for the abolition of Mother’s Day events in schools, arguing that they can be harmful for students without mothers or whose mothers can’t be present.

— Khaosod English

Electronic cigarettes valued at 11.25 million baht seized in Mukdahan province

Electronic cigarettes valued at 12.25 million baht, plus various vaping paraphernalia, has been seized in Mukdahan, in far north-east Thailand.

— The Thaiger

Thai tourism will be badly hit if Hong Kong airport mayhem continues

The mayhem at the Hong Kong airport could cost Thailand tourism 1.4 billion baht in lost income according to the Kasikorn Research Centre.

— The Thaiger

Flights Resuming at Hong Kong Airport After Protest Chaos

Flight operations resumed at Hong Kong’s airport Wednesday morning after two days of disruptions marked by outbursts of violence highlighting the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the Chinese city that’s a major international travel hub.

— Khaosod English

CSD police may take charge of recent bombing and arson case

Thailand’s national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, is expected to decide today (Wednesday) whether to transfer the case involving two suspects, held in police custody in connection with the bombing and arson attacks in Bangkok early this month, to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police.

— Thai PBS News

Broken fountain and damaged boardwalk on Bali Hai Pier to be completely fixed soon

The Pattaya Deputy Mayor has followed up on the broken fountain and boardwalk at the Bali Hai Pier this afternoon.

— The Pattaya News

Police consider attempted murder charge against stone-throwing youths

Samut Prakan provincial police are pondering attempted murder charges against five youths, aged 12 to 16, for allegedly throwing stones from a Bangkok motorway pedestrian overpass onto vehicles below.

— Thai PBS News

Thailand, the land of festivals

Fireworks, colour, smoke, noise, costumes, absence of occupational health and safety. That could describe any of the many, many festivals held around Thailand each year.

— The Thaiger

Thai couple spend 1.5 million baht on tomb for their pug dog

A couple in Kanchanaburi Province has spent 1.5 million baht to build an elaborate ‘romanesque’ mausoleum for their pug dog who died of old age.

— The Thaiger

