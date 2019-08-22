Thailand morning news for August 22

Thai July exports unexpectedly rise 4.28% y/y on gold boost

Thailand’s customs-cleared exports unexpectedly rose in July for the first time in five months, up 4.28% from a year earlier, as gold shipments surged, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

— Reuters

Thai Airways bans 2015-2017 MacBook Pros

Thai Airways International has banned passengers from taking some MacBook Pro notebooks distributed between 2015-17 on its flights.

— Bangkok Post

3kg of plastic found in dead wild deer

Ms. Chananya Kanchanasaka, a veterinarian at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, posted on her Facebook page last night (Tuesday) photos of dead wild deer with bits and pieces of plastic waste, including a plastic fork, in total weighing 3kg found in the animal’s stomach.

— Thai PBS News

Airports upgrade plan now includes minister’s home province

Airports of Thailand has changed its regional airport takeover and development plan to include the transport minister’s home province, Buriram.

— Bangkok Post

Briton who was left with horrifying injuries after a brawl in Thailand attends court to see his ‘attackers’ jailed – only to be thrown in a cell himself for ‘fighting back’

A British father-of-three left with horrifying injuries after a brawl in Thailand attended court to see his alleged attackers jailed – only to be thrown in a cell himself for ‘fighting back’.

— MailOnline

Seripisut demands the resignation of House and Senate speakers

Seri Ruam Thai party leader Seripisut Temiyavet is pressing for the resignation of House Speaker Chuan Leekpai and Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholachai, accusing both of them of allowing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to present the government policy in the parliament despite the fact that the prime minister did not complete the oath during the swearing-in ceremony before His Majesty the King last month.

— Thai PBS News

Rice Committee endorses rice price guarantee scheme

The Rice Policy and Management Committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayut ot Chan-o-cha has approved rice price guarantee scheme for five types of rice and a parallel measure to help farmers cover their harvesting or production costs.

— Thai PBS News

Thai, Indian Firms Selected to Supply Power, Gas to Myanmar New City Near Yangon

The main developer of a controversial new city slated for construction on the western bank of the Yangon River has selected two foreign companies to supply and distribute electricity and natural to for the project.

— The Irrawaddy

PM Prayut affirms economic stimulus is not cash handout

The Cabinet this week approved an investment and spending stimulus package that is expected to generate at least 200 billion baht of cash flow, along with additional assistance for low-income earners through the state welfare card program.

— NBT World (video)

Cabinet approves drought mitigation plans

The Cabinet greenlit a central budget for tackling drought, while the Royal Irrigation Department is confident that there is enough water for the production of tap water.

— NBT World (video)

Flood, landslide alerts go out to 21 provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Wednesday warned of flash floods and landslides in 21 provinces in the North, the Northeast, Central Plains and eastern regions until Thursday.

— Bangkok Post

Thai c.bank remains worried about high household debt – meeting minutes

Minutes of the latest Bank of Thailand policy meeting, where the benchmark rate was surprisingly cut, show that the central bank continues to feel financial system risks “pose vulnerabilities to financial stability”.

— Reuters

Over 1,800 foreigners nabbed for doing legally prohibited jobs in Thailand

Over 1,800 foreigners have been arrested for allegedly doing legally prohibited jobs in Thailand, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

— Xinhuanet

Thailand eyes Sabah’s potential in medical tourism

Thailand is looking to enhance its investment in Sabah, particularly in the medical tourism sector and niche tourism packages.

— The Edge Markets

Tourism boss snips 2019 foreign arrivals

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has cut its foreign arrivals forecast to 39-39.8 million this year, down from 40.2 million.

— Bangkok Post

Prawit foresees full-term government

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is confident that the governing coalition will complete its four-year term, and sees opposition MPs’ support on key issues and ministers’ resignation as MPs — allowing other Palang Pracharath members to take their place — as key to the coalition’s success.

— Bangkok Post

Rice panel OKs B21bn for price guarantee scheme

The government has endorsed the price guarantee scheme for rice worth 21 billion baht, a move to help cushion farmers from falling rice prices.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand BOI, University Network to Spur R&D Linkage with Industry

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) this month entered into an agreement with eight of the country’s leading universities aiming to improve linkage between the academic and manufacturing sectors in the fields of research as well as human capital development, in order to foster innovation and boost the country’s competitiveness, the BOI said.

— Yahoo Finance (media release)

Taiwan and Thailand to Cooperate on Smart City Development

System Integration Promotion Alliance (SIPA), a program from Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) brought innovative smart city and IoT companies to visit Bangkok and attend the Smart City Industry Forum and the Taiwan-Thailand Industrial Collaboration Summit (TTICS) among other activities.

— Yahoo Finance (media release)

Sustainable Asean

AirAsia unveils a new ‘Sustainable Asean’ livery on its newest Airbus A320 in conjunction with Asean Day celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand.

— Manilastandard.net

Exports of mangosteen from Thailand up 400% in the first six months

The Director of International Trade of Thailand revealed that with free trade agreements in place, 14 countries and regions have scrapped the tariffs for mangosteen imports from Thailand.

— Fresh Plaza

Commerce Ministry, Thammasat University to make most of dairy FTAs

The Department of Trade Negotiation (DTN) is working with Thammasart University to develop new dairy products, in order to help dairy farmers from being affected by free trade agreements (FTA) with countries that mainly export dairy products.

— NBT World (video)

Govt set to establish center to counter inaccurate news in three months

The government is planning to establish a center to counter the spread of inaccurate news within three months.

— NBT World (video)

Latest stimulus essential for growth, says UTCC

The recently approved 316-billion-baht stimulus package is deemed vital to boosting the country’s economic growth, if it can be implemented quickly, according to a survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

— Bangkok Post

OCSC holds seminar on HR management in digital economy context

The Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) has held an international seminar on the topic of human resources management in a digital economy context.

— NBT World (video)

Two stations to be added in MRT Blue Line extension public trial

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will provide subway services at two additional stations on the Blue Line extension, which is undergoing a free public trial run.

— NBT World (video)

PM expresses care for bomb victims in Yala

The Prime Minister has expressed his concerns over the injured persons from the recent bombing incident in Yala and has instructed officials to be on alert and quickly bring the culprits to justice.

— NBT World (video)

Vendors prepare to welcome tourists during royal barge procession

Riverside vendors along the banks of the Chao Phraya river are preparing for the Royal Barge Procession, decorating their venues with His Majesty the King’s flags ahead of the event which is scheduled for October 24th.

— NBT World (video)

Nicotine from e-cigarettes destroys brain, causes cancer DDC

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has indicated that nicotine from e-cigarettes is addictive and can cause brain damage and cancer.

— NBT World (video)

PM Prayut attends conclusion of MECC maritime operations training

The Prime Minister, in his capacity as the Director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center (MECC), has presided over the conclusion of a maritime operations training conducted by the center.

— NBT World (video)

Mingkwan: No renegades in New Economics Party

Leaders of the six-MP New Economics Party (NEP) on Wednesday denied that four of them planned to support the government camp even though they sit on the opposition benches.

— Bangkok Post

Digital Economy and Society Ministry outlines fake news crackdown

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DE) is seeking to counter fake information shared online through the Line app because urgent issues could potentially incite mass public misunderstanding.

— Bangkok Post

Property developers maintain sales targets

SET-listed residential developers Sansiri (SIRI), Property Perfect (PF) and Origin Property (ORI) are maintaining their annual presales and revenue targets as market sentiment is improving in the second half for low-rise houses.

— Bangkok Post

4am pub close time draws fire

A debate is raging over the idea floated by Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, to allow night entertainment venues to stay open for an extra two hours until 4am.

— Bangkok Post

New Economics Party remains in the Opposition, but it may take its own position on some issues

The New Economics Party is still aligned with the Opposition but it may, when necessary, take an independent position, party leader Mingkwan Sangsuwan announced on Wednesday in parliament.

— Thai PBS News

Welfare card holders flock to ATMs for their 500-baht cash handouts

Many state-run Krung Thai Bank ATMs in Thailand’s northeastern provinces ran out of 500-baht and 100-baht banknotes after Pracharat welfare card holders flocked to withdraw the first 500-baht cash handout granted by the government to help cover their cost of living expenses.

— Thai PBS News

Kenyan had 1.2kg of cocaine in his stomach

A Kenyan man has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport after trying to smuggle more than a kilogramme of cocaine inside his stomach.

— Bangkok Post

Phuket Governor and Vice Governor deny million baht bribe accusation

Recently, an audio clip went viral, claiming to have recorded a conversation between an anonymous man and an employee from a project accused of having encroached on Sirinat National Park (in Phuket’s north west).

— The Thaiger

African Drug Mule Busted After 1.2 Kg of Cocaine Found in His Stomach – Chiang Rai Times

African Drug Mule Busted After 1.2 Kg of Cocaine Found in His Stomach Chiang Rai TimesCTN News – Some of the 68 small packages containing 1.2kg of cocaine, detected in the Kenyan man’s stomach, and later recovered.

— Chiang Rai Times

Lamphun monks use portable kitchen cabinets for alms to reduce plastic bags

About 20 years ago, long before plastic waste became recognized as a global problem, monks at Wat Pa Book, in the Pa Sang district of Thailand’s northern province of Lamphun, were at the forefront of the campaign to stop the use of single-use plastic bags by using a portable kitchen cabinet to receive alms from Buddhist disciples.

— Thai PBS News

Thailand and South Korea partner on development of electric buses

The electric bus is a joint project between Korea and Thailand, led mainly by Korean automaker Edison Motors, which currently provides public transport services with eco-friendly buses at Namsan in Seoul and on Jeju Island.

— The Thaiger

Tourism Ministry says Pattaya is part of the consideration of 4 AM legal closing times, local business owners ecstatic

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has confirmed that although Pattaya was left out of the text of the original announcement yesterday by New Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn and TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, Pattaya is indeed included in the consideration for legal closing times of 4 AM for bars and nightlife.

— The Pattaya News

Thailand’s Cold War Immigration Tactics Unnerve Long-Term Foreigners – Chiang Rai Times

Thailand’s Cold War Immigration Tactics Unnerve Long-Term Foreigners Chiang Rai TimesCTN News – Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is sending a chill through the foreign business community, long-term expatriates.

— Chiang Rai Times

Bang Saen set for major make-over to become a town for the elderly

Thailand’s Bang Saen seaside town, on the eastern coast near Bangkok, will undergo a major make-over to accommodate an aging society in the future.

— Thai PBS News

Preparations in Place for Pope’s Visit to Thailand: Vatican Source

Arrangements are being prepared in expectation of an official visit to Thailand by Pope Francis this November, according to a Vatican source.

— Khaosod English

Saving Thai Airways

Whilst it’s always a generally pleasant experience flying Thai Airways, the airline, in a business sense, is a basket case racking up nearly a decade of losses, first under the Yingluck Shinawatra Government and then the military government of the NCPO.

— The Thaiger

Gold lifts exports to unexpected growth in July

Customs-cleared exports rose in July for the first time in five months, up 4.28% from a year earlier, as gold shipments surged, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand Prime Minister rejects calls to ban plastic bags

In what some may see as a baffling contradiction, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha promised to protect marine life, while simultaneously rejecting an increasing number of calls for a ban on single-use plastic bags.

— The Thaiger

Two British men arrested for dealing drugs in Thailand

On August 20, more than 20 police officers used a warrant to search a home in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, seizing nearly 5 grams of cocaine.

— The Thaiger

13 rescued Great Danes now under royal care of His Majesty the King

His Majesty the King sent a royal aide to collect 13 rescued Great Dane dogs from the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) and deliver them for further treatment to Kasetsart University Veterinary Teaching Hospital today (Wednesday).

— Thai PBS News

Motorbike driver’s neck seriously injured from hanging cables in Naklua

A motorbike driver has sustained serious neck injuries from hanging cables while he was driving his motorbike in Naklua last weekend.

— The Pattaya News

Prime minister visits Surin, Buri Ram, follows up on drought situation

Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Surin and Buri Ram to follow up on the drought situation.

— Pattaya Mail

TAT and Shopee spreading e-commerce locally

Local tourism operators have teamed up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Shopee to use e-commerce to expand group travel, especially among younger segments.

— Bangkok Post

Smart cities option to deal with glut

Thailand risks being overwhelmed by tourism within the next decade as the Thailand Towards 2030: Future of Travel & Tourism report indicated the capacity of airports and the transport system have not caught up with the pace of tourism growth.

— Bangkok Post travel

Feature photo NNT/ Siam Actu



This week’s Thailand morning news feature photo focuses on World Humanitarian Day August 19

Find our previous morning news feature photos in the AEC News Today Morning News Feature Photos gallery where you will find a pictorial display of daily life throughout the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

—

About Thailand morning news.

Thailand morning news roundup is the most comprehensive hand-curated selection of Thailand English language news headlines published. Each weekday we scour hundreds of local and international news sites and websites to find the most recent Thailand English language news today.

We filter our the dull, the boring, the repetitive, and the click-bait and package all of the Thailand daily news that you need to know to start your day into an easy to read, time saving format of Thailand news headlines and first paragraphs before 7.15am Bangkok time.

We clearly identify the source of all the Thailand news headlines, whether it is behind a paywall, a media release, or whether the news site uses annoying pop-up advertising or auto-play video, in case those things annoy you too. If a website uses particularly invasive pop-up adverts, we’ll tell you.

This enables you to make an informed choice of whether you want to learn more by clicking directly through to the original Thailand news article, or keep on reading the remaining Thailand daily news headlines.

Click here to get your Thailand English language news today by email before 8am Bangkok time daily. Remember to watch out for the confirmation email from us to confirm your subscription. Check your trash folder if you do not see it.

For more immediate updates download the AEC News Today Mobile App from the Apple or Google stores, or follow us on Twitter.

#Independentmedia

Governance, not government; policies not politics.