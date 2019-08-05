Thailand morning news for August 5

Army chief ridicules claim Thailand behind chemical attack in Japan

An exiled critic of the country’s military and monarchy said he was attacked in his home in Japan last month and believes Thai authorities were behind the incident, an accusation that was ridiculed by the kingdom’s army chief.

— Bangkok Post

Economic plans to be finished in three months

In the face of the world’s volatile economic situation, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana has ordered agencies in the care of his ministry to set out economic plans in line with national strategic plans and focus on the upgrading of the country’s competitiveness and reduction in social inequality.

— NBT World (video)

50 Thai fishermen stranded on fishing vessels in Somalian sea appeal for help

About 50 Thai fishermen, stranded on board two fishing vessels in the sea of Somalia with their water, food and fuel running low, are appealing for help to get them back to Thailand.

— Thai PBS News

Drought disaster initial damage estimated 10bn baht

The latest estimate from the University of Thai Chambers of Commerce (UTCC) shows the drought disaster this year has affected some 1,330 square kilometers of farmland, most of which is rice farms, with initial damage estimated at about 10 billion baht.

— Reliefweb

Thai police suspect southern insurgents in co-ordinated ATM explosions in Pattani

Suspected insurgents have blown up three ATMs in two districts in the Southern Thai province of Pattani, near the Malaysian border.

— The Thaiger

FPO predicts 3% growth despite headwinds

Amid the bleak economic outlook, the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) remains optimistic that the economy will expand at least 3% this year, says its chief.

— Bangkok Post

DPA pursues BoT nod to process e-wallet refunds

The Deposit Protection Agency (DPA) is seeking the Bank of Thailand’s permission to get involved in the money refund process from e-wallet operators with an aim of facilitating convenience for service users.

— Bangkok Post

Furore over TM30 forms

Long-term foreign residents are crying foul at the strict implementation of the TM30 reporting rules, saying that it will only penalise law-abiding foreigners and have little effect on ill-intentioned criminals and other wrongdoers who skirt the law and evade the requirements.

— Bangkok Post

Thai dissident band in Laos flees to France for political asylum

A Thai activist folk band who went into hiding in Laos have arrived in Paris to apply for asylum in France, a band member and activist said on Saturday, after months living in fear of their safety.

— The News International

Nation tops list in drowning

Thailand is still “number one” for deaths by drowning in Asean among children and its rate is twice as high as the world’s average, said the World Health Organisation (WHO), which added local organisations should help to stop the fatalities.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Folk Medicine Practitioners to Prescribe Cannabis Products

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has announced it will allow 3,000 folk medicine practitioners to prescribe medical cannabis products next week.

— Chiang Rai Times

Purge begins at transport enterprises

The chairmen of the boards of Thai Airways International (THAI) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have reportedly submitted their resignations after changes at the Transport Ministry.

— Bangkok Post

Fruit farmers coping with oversupply and price slumps

To help fruit farmers, following the problem of product oversupply and price slumps, the Ministry of Commerce has recently used Section 44, of the interim constitution, to engage government and private agencies in assisting them in terms of marketing to help sell the produce, including mangosteens, Lansium demesticum, rambutans, longans and other seasonal fruit.

— Thailand Business News

Cops crack down on Khao San crime

Plans are afoot to not only renovate Khao San Road but also rid it of its image as a hub for petty crime by foreign nationals, according to local police.

— Bangkok Post

Ministry of higher education prepares budget plans

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI) has affirmed that it will focus on future projects related to developing human resources, reducing social inequality, and approving budget plans for fiscal year 2020.

— NBT World (video)

Low-power bomb explodes in Nonthaburi

A low-power improvised explosive device exploded on a roadside in Pak Kret district. Another of the same type remained unexploded in its box on Sunday afternoon.

— Bangkok Post

Correction: Army Chief Did Not Blame Redshirts

On August 2, 2019, Khaosod English published an article which suggested Army Chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong blamed the Redshirts for a series of bomb and arson attacks in Bangkok that day. In fact, Gen. Apirat did not make any reference to the Redshirt movement.

— Khaosod English

Not your average neighbourhood watch

Violence across Thailand’s restive southern provinces is grabbing public attention once more, after having declined from its peak in 2007 when a string of attacks claimed 892 lives, according to the Ministry of Defence.

— Bangkok Post

NBT South to create more local content

The Public Relations Department (PRD) is now focused on creating more regional media content on NBT South, providing more programs and useful information to the general public living in the region

— NBT World (video)

Transsexuals more acceptable in Thai society: Nida Poll

Transsexual people have become more acceptable in Thai society, according to an opinion survey released on Sunday by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

— Bangkok Post

Abandoned motorcycles prompt Hua Hin bomb alert

Three motorcycles with southern licence plates abandoned at Hua Hin train station in Hua Hin district prompted a bomb alert on Sunday.

— Bangkok Post

Parents of Thai ‘fishing slaves’ off Somalia seek govt help

The mothers of two fishing crew members — unpaid and short of food and water — on two trawlers off the Somalian coast have turned to the government to bring their sons home.

— Bangkok Post

PM to be asked to replace NACC’s panel probing Akara gold mining operations

People living around the gold mine operated by Akara Resources Plc, who claim to be adversely affected by the company’s operations, plan to petition Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday about what they allege to be foot dragging by the National Anti-Corruption Commission in its fact-finding investigation into the gold mine.

— Thai PBS News

7 vocational students charged in connection with explosion in Rama 9 area

Seven vocational students have been charged with the possession and transport in public of explosives and knives following a blast in the Rama 9 area of Bangkok on Friday in…

— Thai PBS News

Bangkok authorities roll out voice-guides for vision-impaired at zebra crossings

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says they will install voice-guide equipment at 54 more zebra crossings on major roads next year to assist people with eyesight disabilities to cross roads and add additional safety at the crossings.

— The Thaiger

Immigration police spruik more successes with their biometrics systems

Immigration police have arrested three more unwanted foreigners for crimes committed in Thailand. The arrests follow people stopped at Immigration queues trying to enter the country last week.

— The Thaiger

Representative of HM King and Queen visits Bangkok bomb blast patients

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida instructed His Majesty’s assistant private secretary to visit the five individuals injured by the bomb blasts around Bangkok during peak hour on Friday morning.

— The Thaiger

Media reports Bangkok bomb suspects already detained – Thai PM says reports are false

Two men already detained by Bangkok metropolitan police confessed yesterday that they came from the south of the country to plant bombs in Bangkok, the Thai-language Khaosod reported.

— The Thaiger

Thailand’s tourism minister visits tourist spots, assures tourists that Thailand is safe

Thailand’s newly appointed Minister for Tourism and Sports was in Chinatown in Bangkok last evening, August 2nd, 2019 assuring foreign tourists that all was well in Thailand despite a series of bombings and fires in the capital yesterday morning. Pipat Ratchakitprakarn joined with Tourism Authority of Thailand officials and Tourist Police on a PR …

— The Pattaya News

Call for appointment of new set of national human rights commissioners

Human rights advocacy groups are demanding that a completely new national human rights commission be appointed after the recent resignation of two commissioners, leaving only three still in the office.

— Thai PBS News

‘Faiyen’ Anti-Monarchy Musicians Seek Asylum in Paris

Five members of an anti-monarchy music band left Laos for France on Friday as they pledged to continue their cause.

— Khaosod English

Dean & DeLuca won’t pay laid-off US staff

Dean & DeLuca, the debt-ridden Thai-owned chain of luxury food shops, has defaulted on government-mandated payments to former employees and stalled payments to current employees in the United States, according to accounts from employees and documents received by The New York Times.

— Bangkok Post

Footage emerges of Bangkok bombing in mall minutes from ASEAN summit

Footage emerged Saturday of the moment a bomb exploded in a Bangkok mall as the city hosted a major summit, the device apparently hidden inside a cuddly toy animal.

— CNA

