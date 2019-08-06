Thailand morning news for August 6

PM: More than 10 involved in bombings

Security forces are hunting more than 10 suspects in connection with a series of bomb attacks in Bangkok last week, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.

— Bangkok Post

Prayut makes light of alleged oath gaffe

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday shrugged off the opposition’s move to hold him to account over an alleged incomplete oath of allegiance, saying the swearing-in ceremony was complete and finished with.

— Bangkok Post

Thai police help deliver happy ending for expectant mum in Bangkok traffic (video)

When an expected mum on the way to the hospital in Bangkok went into labour last Thursday (Aug 1) things weren’t looking good. Bangkok traffic at its best can be described as slow-moving, while at its worst it is little more than a huge multi-lane carpark.

— AEC News Today

School Director Transferred for School Lunch Allegedly Filled with Rotten Eggs

A school director is being transferred for suspected involvement in a school lunch that contained rotten eggs.

— Khaosod English

800 media professionals laid off or contracts unfairly terminated

The National Union of Journalists Thailand says the media situation in Thailand is looking increasingly grim with around 800 media industry staff either being laid off or having had their contracts unlawfully terminated.

— The Thaiger

Labour and foreign ministries working to help 17 Thai fishermen stranded in Somalian sea

Thailand’s Labour Ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to step up efforts to bring home about 50 Thai fishermen stranded on two trawlers off the coast of Somalia’s Bosaso province, Labour Minister M.R, Chatu Mongkol Sonakul said today.

— Thai PBS News

Curb baht, industry minister begs central bank

The new industry minister on Monday urged the central bank to intervene more in foreign exchange markets to help private companies suffering from the strengthening baht.

— Bangkok Post

Three-month strategy unveiled to revive economy

The Commerce Ministry said on Monday it would speed up four policies to revive the economy over the next three months.

— Bangkok Post

Anutin rolls out cannabis prescriptions

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to enable hospitals to prescribe marijuana to patients in a move to make the alternative medicine more publicly available.

— Bangkok Post

Central bank seen holding key rate despite slow growth, strong baht

Thailand’s central bank is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate steady on Wednesday for a fifth straight meeting, a Reuters poll showed, despite sagging growth, a strong baht and easing moves by other Asian central banks.

— Bangkok Post

Why everyone would want to bomb Prayut

Three days after a string of six bombs rocked the Thai capital of Bangkok, the true culprits and motivation behind the strategically timed and well-planned blasts is still unclear.

— Asia Times

Cops identify suspects for all bombs

Police are seeking arrest warrants over Friday’s bombing and arson spree in Bangkok after identifying suspects for all the attacks, according to Pol Lt Gen Suwat Chaengyotsuk, an assistant to the national police chief.

— Bangkok Post

PM: Bombings not affecting economy

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reassured that Friday’s bombings in Bangkok were not adversely affecting the country’s economy or tourism.

— NBT World (video)

Thailand: Mekong water level rising, but still very low

The water level on the Mekong River in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom is rising after months of being at a critical level, but it is still very low compared to last year, according to local media.

— Vietnamplus

Dissident Thai band arrives safely in Paris

An activist folk band who went into hiding in Laos have arrived in Paris to apply for asylum in France, a band member and activist said Saturday, after months living in fear of their safety.

— Coconuts Bangkok

Children are paying for Thailand’s weapons

A new United Nations (UN) report has surfaced condemning the government of the United Kingdom (UK).

— The Asean Post

‘Wipha’ whips up some storms and floods around Chiang Mai

Flooded roads are slowing down traffic and movement around the Chiang Mai area as a result of the fallout from tropical depression ‘Wipha’ which crossed the North Vietnam coast, heading westward towards Thailand, over the weekend.

— The Thaiger

Changes to workplace relocation laws in Thailand

On May 5, 2019, amendments to Thailand’s Labour Protection Act (LPA) introduced changes to a variety of employer obligations to enhance employee protection, including statutory severance pay, maternity leave, and paid necessary business leave, among others.

— Bangkok Post

Palang Pracharath reaffirms economic policy unity of 19-party government

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leaders have rejected as unwarranted concerns raised by investors about the economic direction of the government, which brings 19 parties under the one umbrella.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand and EU prepare for signing of a strategic trade partnership

Thailand and the European Union are ready to sign a draft Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement to promote bilateral trade and investment in the future.

— The Thaiger

Praewa’s family to present 41.7m baht to court as compensation settlement

The family of Ms. Praewa Thephasadin na Ayudhya, who drove car into the rear of a passenger van, sending the van into a fatal plunge from the Don Muang tollway will tomorrow present a 41.7 million baht cheque to the Civil Court as a settlement of the court ordered compensation for the families of the victims.

— Thai PBS News

Power fees cut for select households

The Energy Ministry has announced that special discounts and power tariff waivers will be given to local communities living in the vicinity of power plants within the next three months.

— Bangkok Post

PRD hosts ASEAN Friendship Concert 2019

The Public Relations Department (PRD) hosted the ASEAN Friendship Concert 2019 on the theme “Singing Together for Stronger Partnership”.

— NBT World (video)

Thai Airways gets all clear to boost fleet

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has given the green light to loss-making Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) to purchase and lease 38 new aircraft for an estimated 136 billion baht, despite objections from the workers’ union.

— Bangkok Post

Protesters to Sue if Gov’t Approves Economic Corridor Zoning

Demonstrators from three eastern provinces promised Monday to take the government to court if it approves a new economic zoning law which they claim will severely affect their livelihoods.

— Khaosod English

Injured sea turtle rescued by tour boat operator in Phuket – VIDEO

An injured sea turtle has been rescued by a tour boat operator in Phuket today.

— The Thaiger

Mothers of Bombing Suspects Barred From Visits

The families of two men detained for alleged connections to a series of bomb attacks in Bangkok last week said Monday they have been barred from visiting the pair.

— Khaosod English

PM claims oath-taking issue is over

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today (Monday) that the cabinet’s swearing-in issue was over because his recital of the oath had included the full text of the oath and was in line with the Constitution.

— Thai PBS News

Opposition seek PM’s explanation over oath-taking controversy

The seven-party Opposition will submit an interpellation to the House Speaker on Wednesday, seeking an explanation from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over the cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony last month, which is alleged to be unconstitutional because the Prime Minister did not recite the full oath, as legally required.

— Thai PBS News

2,800 small Thai schools facing consolidation

2,800 small Thai schools with fewer than 40 students will be merged – this from the chairman of the Basic Education Commission.

— The Thaiger

Minister books meeting to discuss 120 kph speed limits on Thai motorways

The new Thai Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob will be chairing a meeting in the middle of August to discuss the proposal to raise the speed limit of private cars on Thailand’s four-lane highways to 120 kilometres per hour.

— The Thaiger

Thais warned to stay away from protest areas in Hong Kong

Thai people living in or visiting Hong Kong have been advised, by the Thai Consulate there, to stay away from the protest areas, or to exercise caution if they want to visit the areas, as demonstrations by pro-democracy protesters intensified today, with protesters disrupting the MTR system, blocking main roads and causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

— Thai PBS News

Arrest warrants to be sought for two more bombing suspects

Police will seek warrants for the arrest of two more suspects who are believed to have been involved in the planting and detonating of four explosive devices at the government complex and in front of the Thai Armed Forces headquarters in Chaengwattana last week.

— Thai PBS News

Immigration sweep nets seven fugitives

The Immigration Bureau on Monday announced the arrest of seven fugitives – from China, Egypt, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Korea – for various offences.

— Bangkok Post

Southern peat swamp fire expanding

The chief of the 4th Army has assigned additional resources to help firefighters battling an expanding blaze in the Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest, which now affects five districts.

— Bangkok Post

Wat, who and why? Thai PM wants to bring monk Dhammajayo to justice.

Government opposition MPs are questioning the motives of the Thai PM to take over the reigns of the Department of Special Investigations.

— The Thaiger

Two beached dwarf sperm whales rescued

Two dwarf sperm whales have been rescued after they were found stranded on a beach in Thailand’s southern coastal province of Phang-nga on Sunday. Marine protection volunteers found the two…

— Thai PBS News

How Thailand is making strides to mold Bangkok into a global startup destination

The inaugural Southeast Asia Startup Assembly forum was held in Bangkok this July – one of the many successful initiatives during Startup Nation 2019.

— e27

DPA pursues BoT nod to process e-wallet refunds

The Deposit Protection Agency (DPA) is seeking the Bank of Thailand’s permission to get involved in the money refund process from e-wallet operators with an aim of facilitating convenience for service users.

— Bangkok Post

House Speaker places new parliament building under tight security

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has ordered a tightening of security at the new parliament building ahead of the first Senate meeting at the facility today (Monday).

— Thai PBS News

Yachting tourism to lead Thailand East Coast Tourism Revival according to Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show organizers

Thailand’s East Coast has become a leading destination for visitors from around the world and a priority region in which businesses are looking to invest.

— The Pattaya News

Taxi Motorbike driver crushed by a tour bus in Pattaya, driver flees the scene

Taxi motorbike driver died crushed by a bus in Pattaya – VIDEO Pattaya – A taxi motorbike driver has died at the scene after being crushed by a tour bus in North Pattaya at noon yesterday, Sunday, August 4.

— The Pattaya News

Khaosod English Tours Bangkok’s Fanciest MRT Stations (Video)

New MRT stations connected to tourist destinations such as the Grand Palace and Chinatown are becoming destinations themselves as visitors cram to see their unique designs.

— Khaosod English

Big spend coming, says Uttama

Expanding Thailand Future Fund (TFF) investment and tax reform are two priority policies that will boost development and help to reduce income inequality, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told the Bangkok Post Forum 2019 on Monday.

— Bangkok Post

Phuket’s Woes a Travellers Delight as Hotel Rates Drop to Record Lows

Phuket has had a long-term reputation as the Pearl of the Andaman however lately the popular tourism destination in southern Thailand, is struggling against a host of unfavorable factors.

— Chiang Rai Times

Storm warning keeps small Pattaya tourist boats ashore

Pattaya Marine Department posted red warning flags to keep small boats ashore amid stormy seas.

— Pattaya Mail

Crabs fresh, prices unclear at Lan Po Market

Pattaya health inspectors checked out the seafood at Lan Po Market finding nothing spoiled, but not enough prices posted.

— Pattaya Mail

Miss Thailand World Crowned, Will Campaign for Mental Health Awareness

A fine arts student has been crowned Thailand’s representative to the world’s oldest international beauty pageant.

— Khaosod English

Pricing law up for amendment

The government looks set to amend the Price of Goods and Services Act, which has been in force since 1999, aiming to apply administrative sanctions instead of criminal penalties.

— Bangkok Post

Thai man sets fire to his Mercedes Benz because Daddy won’t pay bar tab

What do you do if you run up a 5,000 baht bar tab and Daddy won’t pick up the cost? Incinerate the Mercedes Benz that Daddy had gone guarantor.

— The Thaiger



