Thailand morning news for February 26

Smog in 9 northern provinces to increase March-April

Smog problem in nine of Thailand’s Northern provinces is likely to get worse during March and April due to forest fires, despite a complete ban on the open burning of…

— Thai PBS News

Why the role of the non-elected Senate will be crucial

Though not elected, the Senate will play a very important role in Thailand’s Thai post-election politics.

— Thai PBS News

Exporters up in arms against plan to hike daily minimum wage

EXPORT companies in more than 40 provinces are voicing loud opposition to plans of raising the minimum daily wage.

— The Nation

NGOs seek slowdown of Group worries about environmental impact of speedy development on lives of local people

Environmentalists are urging the government to slow down the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in order to protect locals from environmental impacts and related conflicts.

— The Nation

Concern on e-waste law

The country’s major big business representative has asked the government for a 45-day delay in new regulations on recycling and disposal of electronics waste.

— Bangkok Post

Bt1 million reward if you spot pirate software

BSA the Software Alliance is offering rewards of up to Bt1 million for confidential reports about companies using unlicensed industrial software in Thailand.

— The Nation

Thai February headline inflation rate seen rising to 0.58 percent: Reuters poll

Thailand’s annual headline inflation rate in February likely accelerated from the previous month, but stayed below the central bank’s target range for a fourth straight month, while factory output growth probably picked up in January, a Reuters poll showed.

— Reuters

Govt publishes book on royal coronation

The Thai Government has published a book on the royal coronation ceremony along with accompanying explanations to assist the public’s understanding.

— NNT

Bangkok Police Launch Manhunt After $230,000 Robbed from Armored Brinks Truck

Thai Royal Thai Police have launched a manhunt after two armed men robbed employees of Brinks security company of 7.2 million baht cash (US$230,000.00) in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district on Saturday night.

— Chiang Rai Times

Black water flows across Kamala Beach

The Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) has vowed to raise the issue of the black water running across the sand and into the sea southern end Kamala Beach with the Phuket Governor while the local authority works to clear the water and find the source of the pollution.

— The Phuket News

Ao Nang dog attack: Round-up to expand, Eemi out of hospital

The last remaining stray dogs at Ao Nang Beach, Krabi, will be caught and removed from the area, and the campaign to remove all stray dogs from tourist areas will be expanded, the national Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has announced.

— The Phuket News

Payment matters on table at meeting

The Finance Ministry will put cross-border payments and a standard for QR code payment on the agenda at the upcoming Asean Finance Ministers’ Meeting (AFMM) held in Thailand.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand, Hong Kong to join hands for startup development

InnoSpace Thailand is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on startup development with partners from Hong Kong on February 28th, 2019.

— NNT

New recycling plan taps energy fund

The government has agreed to use the remaining cash from the Energy Conservation Fund to support a new recycling plan for discarded solar panels and vehicle batteries, in line with the goal of creating a circular economy.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand’s ‘Energy 4.0’ to need to harness possibilities enabled by innovations

The transformative potential enabled by the intersection of clean energy technologies and the interconnected digital economy offers an ideal platform for powering “Thailand 4.0.”

— Devdiscourse

Nakhon Phanom wants agricultural waste buried

The northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom is urging producers to find alternative ways to dispose of agricultural waste, as opposed to the practice of burning it.

— NBT World (video)

Assembly whips to iron out problems with rice bill

The National Legislative Assembly whips will meet Tuesday in an attempt to clear up contentious points in the controversial rice bill, according to chief whip Jet Sirathraanon.

— Bangkok Post

Condo clearance sale in Q1

Developers are tempting buyers with heavy promotions to clear unsold, ready-to-transfer condo inventory before the new loan-to-value (LTV) limits take effect on April 1.

— Bangkok Post

Public urged to observe ‘hygienic way of life’ to avoid illness during high heat this summer

With particularly high temperatures predicted this summer, the Disease Control Department has warned the public about the danger of five food- and water-borne diseases, including diarrhoea.

— The Nation

Thailand sponsorship market grows by 19%

Calendar year 2018 was a robust year for Thailand’s sponsorship market, growing 19% year-on-year to US$223.4mn (B6,994 billion) – compared with US$188.2mn (B5,892bn) total investment in 2017, reports Asia Sponsorship News (ASN).

— The Phuket News

Why Asian nations should invest in cross-border education: the Thailand opportunity

International higher education has evolved over the last several decades, influenced by global economic changes.

— Bangkok Post

Policing Islamic schools to secure the state

Immigration Bureau (IB) is planning to meet representatives from more than 600 privately-run Islamic schools — ponoh — in Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Songkhla, after reports emerged that hundreds of Cambodian students have been studying illegally in the schools.

— Bangkok Post

Laos, Thailand review progress in worker legalisation

Lao and Thai labour authorities met in Bangkok, Thailand, last week to review the results of ongoing operations on labour cooperation.

— ANN

EC meets candidiates on budget compliance law

The Election Commission (EC) has called a meeting to clarify to political parties campaign budgeting regulations.

— NNT

Thailand to waive re-entry visa for Cambodian workers, says embassy

Thailand has confirmed it will waive visa fees for Cambodian workers who travel home for Khmer New Year, a press release issued by the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok states.

— The Phnom Penh Post

Thai AirAsia looking to purchase stake in local rival Nok Air

Having a cashed-up and aggressive competitor looking to buy a stake in Nok Air will send more shudders down the corridors of the lumbering local behometh, Thai Airways.

— The Thaiger

Tobacco chiefs slapped down over commercial weed plans

The Tobacco Authority of Thailand (TAT) can apply for a licence to grow cannabis but it will not cover any kind of commercial use, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

— Bangkok Post

Pracharat Wi Fi installed in 75% of targeted areas

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has indicated the government-initiated Pracharat Internet project is 75% complete.

— NBT World (video)

Rampaging elephant charges into raft and knocks screaming tourists into the river in shocking video

This is the moment that an angry elephant charges at a group of tourists on a tour of a Thailand river, sending them screaming in to the water.

— Daily Mail (video)

Thailand institute to provide internship for NE students on drone mechanisms

The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) of Bangkok in Thailand is keen to provide internship for north-easterners on drone mechanisms in mapping for disaster preparedness.

— Northeast Now

Survey: Most voters focus more on parties than candidates

Many respondents focus more on political parties than MP candidates in the upcoming general election, according to a recent survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) Poll.

— NNT

BAAC invites farmers to insure their crops

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) is encouraging rice and corn farmers to insure their crops.

— NBT World (video)

Activist asks EC to probe Future Forward

An activist has asked the Election Commission to take action on disbanding the Future Forward party since two of its founders allegedly breached the MP election law on campaigning.

— Bangkok Post

Songkhla seeks world heritage listing

Public and private agencies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday, to promote Songkhla province as a world heritage area.

— NNT

Eleven passengers recovered from dive boat after it hit rocks off Koh Similan group

Four foreigners and seven Thai boat crew have been saved after a diving boat collided with rocks off the Similans yesterday morning.

— The Thaiger

Controversial Rice Bill back in NLA after tweaks

AD HOC panel says concerns addressed but NGO maintains it fails to protect farmers’ rights.

— The Nation

AIS maintains Thailand’s Fastest Mobile Network Wins the top award from Ookla Speedtest for the fourth consecutive year

Ookla, the company behind Speedtest is the global leader in internet performance and network diagnostics, has revealed that in the second half of 2018, AIS successfully maintained the fastest mobile network in Thailand for the fourth consecutive years.

— The Nation

Banks take step closer to merger

TMB Bank and Thanachart Bank (TBank) are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) next month, taking them another step towards a merger, said the Finance Ministry, the largest shareholder in TMB.

— Bangkok Post

Officials Still Don’t Know Who Built Koh Samui Tunnel

Officials on Monday still hadn’t found the origin of a 100-meter tunnel they discovered last week on a southern island.

— Khaosod English

Wife Accuses Junta Behind Murder of Missing Republican Activist

The wife of a prominent anti-monarchy activist who went missing last year said Monday she believed her husband is dead and that his body was stolen and destroyed.

— Khaosod English

EC to Rule Whether Prayuth Can Join TV Debate

An Election Commissioner said Monday his office had to decide whether junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha can debate his opponents on TV for the upcoming election.

— Khaosod English

Temple revellers interrupt school exam in Bangkok

It’s been a Dharma drama after men celebrating a next door ordination ceremony didn’t respond well to the adjacent school asking them to turn down the music.

— The Thaiger

Come into my world. Tribhum is now open.

“Tribhum – The Mystical Three Worlds” is Phuket’s newest tourist attraction situated in the new Central Floresta. It’s a 3D walkthrough adventure theme park in which visitors are transported into a mystical realm of Siamese legend and fantasy.

— The Thaiger

DNP to control forest fires in nine northern provinces

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has instructed its personnel to control forest fires in nine northern provinces to prevent smog, especially from March to April.

— Pattaya Mail

Ministerial officials in 9 northern provinces ordered to join forest fire-tackling efforts

FOLLOWING unsafe levels of PM2.5 in Mae Hong Son province for four consecutive days due to forest fires, a senior official has called on all ministerial offices in nine haze-affected provinces in the North to jointly fight the fires and explain operational progress to the media.

— The Nation

Couple arrested for allegedly defrauding 19 people out of Bt16m

A couple have been arrested for allegedly deceiving 19 people into investing a total of Bt16.8 million with promises of high monthly returns, and later ceasing payments to the investors after just three months.

— The Nation

Counterfeit items valued over 1 million baht destroyed

8,904 counterfeit items, with a potential street value over one million baht, including prohibited imported goods, have been torched at the incinerator in Phuket Town today.

— The Thaiger

Department keen to improve SMEs’ digital skills

The Department of Industrial Promotion has said it will help three million SMEs in Thailand develop digital and technological skills.

— NBT World (video)

24 men arrested for violent disruption of entrance exam

Police arrested 24 men early on Monday morning for allegedly breaking into Mathayomwatsing School in Bangkok, injuring people and disrupting a university admission examination there on Sunday.

— Bangkok Post

Thai Journalist Association Visits CP’s Operation and CSR Projects in Myanmar

Thai Journalist Association (TJA)’s delegation led by Mr. Chavarong Limpattamapanee (4th from left), TJA’s advisor, and Ms. Kornchanok Raksaseri (center), Vice president of TJA, visited Myanmar on a media exchange programme with Myanmar Journalists Association.

— Khaosod English

Water supply shut-off to affect PSU, Ket Ho

The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply will be shut off to the Prince of Songkhla University (PSU) Phuket campus and the adjoining Moo Baan Ket Ho community in Kathu on Wednesday (Feb 27) while work is carried out on moving a water main.

— The Phuket News

Sip Beer While Learning About Malaria at ‘Pint of Science’

Learn about malaria, cattle and healthcare wealth disparity with a pint in hand when science geeks and beer lovers unite later this week in the capital.

— Khaosod English

