Thailand morning news for February 28

Two policemen abducted, shot dead in Thailand’s restive south

Two Thai policemen were executed after being abducted from a tea shop in the kingdom’s violent southern borderlands, police said Wednesday (Feb 27), as bloodshed again spikes in a 15-year insurgency.

— The Straits Times

THAI temporarily cancels flights to Europe after Pakistan closes airspace

Thai Airways International on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Pakistan and Europe after Pakistan closed its airspace amid rising tensions with India.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

Karon police have responded to complaints made by a French tourist who was apprehended in Karon for possession of an e-cigarette.

— The Phuket News

Hailstorm warning for upper Thailand

The Meteorological Department of Thailand has issued a warning about possible hail and gusty winds which may hit some areas in the upper part of the country.

— Pattaya Mail

Firearms and drugs seized in southern provinces crackdown

A huge stash of iIllegal firearms and drugs have been seized this month in an upper southern province crackdown.

— The Thaiger

Police corporal stole, sold 11 new police handguns

A police corporal has been arrested for allegedly stealing 11 new police pistols in December last year, and selling them.

— Bangkok Post (annoying pop-ups)

MPI marks 10-month high

Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in January hit the highest level in 10 months with a 0.2% year-on-year rise to 107.99 points, driven by higher production volume in the automotive, air-conditioning and sugar industries.

— Bangkok Post

March-24 election a choice between “Thailand and Thaksin” – Suthep Thuagsuban

The March-24 general election is not a vote between democracy and military dictatorship, but a vote between Thailand and fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, according to Suthep Thuagsuban, founder of…

— Thai PBS News

Confidence at 4-month low

Business confidence dropped in January to the lowest level in four months because of low purchasing power and farm product prices, while exports suffered from the US-China trade war.

— Bangkok Post

Govt pharmaceutical agency officially opens first legal greenhouse to grow cannabis

THE COUNTRY’S first legal cannabis plantation was officially opened by Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) yesterday, as the authorities work toward developing cannabis-based medicines that are affordable for all patients.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Investing in Army is important, says Prayut

PM speaks up as key parties vow to end mandatory conscription, downsize military.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Thailand Is Unable To Get Back Its Category 1 FAA Rating

Unfortunately, Thailand failed an FAA audit this month and is unable to regain its Category 1 FAA rating at this time. Thailand lost its Category 1 FAA safety rating in 2015 and is trying to get it back.

— Simple Flying

Labour Voice Hotline: A Right Call for Worker Rights in Thailand

The Labour Rights Promotion Network Foundation (LPN) has been working closely with the government, private sectors and the workers themselves to promote human rights in Thailand and abroad for decades.

— Khaosod English

Thai court rules next week on banning party that nominated princess for PM

Thailand’s Constitutional Court said on Wednesday it will give its ruling on March 7 on whether to ban an opposition party for nominating a princess as its candidate for prime minister in a general election.

— Thomson Reuters Foundation

2.6m voters sign up to cast their ballots early

More than 2.6 million people have registered for advance voting ahead of the March 24 election, the Election Commission (EC) said.

— Bangkok Post

Investment ventures of 17 foreign firms approved

Investment ventures of 17 foreign firms worth some 200 million baht have been approved with 526 jobs to be created in Thailand.

— NNT

Thailand’s Election Commission Launches E- War Room to Monitor Illegal Online Content

Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has launched a so-called electronic war room to monitor and prevent illegal online contents related to the March 24 election.

— Chiang Rai Times

Tham Luang cave diver John Volanthen awarded medal by Queen Elizabeth

One of the cave divers who helped to rescue the 13 Thai footballers has been awarded the George Medal by Queen Elizabeth II for showing “great courage”.

— The Thaiger

Patong mayor reveals major development changes

: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has revealed that the project to finally install underground the power and communications cables throughout Phuket’s busiest resort town will start next month.

— The Phuket News

Voice TV wins case against NBTC; suspension lifted

The Administrative Court rules that 15-day suspension on outspoken Voice TV is invalid, giving National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) 30 days to consider if it will decide to appeal.

— Prachatai English

Registration for medicinal use of marijuana begins

People who are using marijuana for medicinal purposes can now register for legal possession without being punished.

— Bangkok Post

2 Red Line extensions get go-ahead

The cabinet has green-lighted two Red Line electric railway extensions — Taling Chan to Salaya and Rangsit to Thammasat University routes — to further facilitate travel from Bangkok.

— Bangkok Post

Officials Order Campaign-Like Bike Event Posters Taken Down

The Election Commission on Wednesday ruled that posters advertising a cycling event in Buriram province must be removed because for resembling election posters.

— Khaosod English

Smog in 9 northern provinces to increase March-April

Smog problem in nine of Thailand’s Northern provinces is likely to get worse during March and April due to forest fires, despite a complete ban on the open burning of…

— Thai PBS News

DFT to promote Thai rice in Singapore, Hong Kong

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) disclosed that the promotion of Thai rice at BIOFACH 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, was an unexpected success, and the DFT will continue promoting Thai rice in Singapore and Hong Kong.

— NNT

Thai Business Confidence at 3-Month Low as Baht Strengthens Against US Dollar

Thailand’s Chamber of Commerce has reported that business confidence in Thailand dropped in January to the lowest level in three months because of low purchasing power and farm product prices, while exports suffered from the US-China trade war.

— Chiang Rai Times

Thanathorn indictment decision set for 2 days after the polls

Prosecutors released Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and other party executives on Wednesday after police charged them with computer crimes.

— Bangkok Post

OSMEP develops coaches to support SMEs in 4.0 era

The Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) has continued to develop “coaches 4.0” support the needs of SME operators in different areas.

— NNT

Prachuap Postman Quits After Hoarding Mail for Six Months

The national post service on Wednesday apologized for not delivering letters and packages to homes in Prachuap Khiri Khan province for six months.

— Khaosod English

Bodies of 2 kidnapped policemen found in Narathiwat, 1 killed in Yala

THE BODIES of two policemen were found early yesterday after they had been kidnapped the night before in a raid by suspected insurgents on a teashop in Narathiwat’s Joh I Rong district.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Farmers applaud Rice Bill being put on ice

Farmers’ groups have hailed the National Legislative Assembly (NLA)’s move to shelve the controversial Rice Bill.

— Bangkok Post

Foreign films catching on to tax rebate

Thailand’s incentives offered to international films shot locally have begun to bear fruit, with a growing number of productions applying for the tax rebate.

— Bangkok Post

Attack of the macaques – Krabi’s monkeys invade school

More than 20 long-tailed macaques raided a vocational college in Krabi’s Klong Thom district on this morning, apparently in search of food.

— The Thaiger

EECO gathers investors’ opinions on eastern airport city project

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) recently organized a seminar to gather opinions from investors and private firms on the development of the U-Tapao and the Eastern Airport City project to stimulate the regional economy.

— Pattaya Mail

Pregnant wild turtle rescued from Lampang forest fire

Fire fighters have rescued a pregnant wild turtle which was trying to escape from a forest fire at Doi Prabat in Lampang yesterday.

— The Thaiger

Thai Election for Dummies: Guide to the Parties

There are 77 parties contesting the March 24 election, but only about a dozen are expected to make a showing.

— Khaosod English

TAT announces partnership with Grab

To utilise Big Data and drive Thailand’s travel industry 4.0 through the ‘Tourism Smart Data, the Time Is Now’ project

— openPR (media release)

Go-Jek begins services in Thailand, says Philippine launch to be ‘pretty fast’: CEO

Indonesia’s Go-Jek has begun services in Thailand and is working toward entering the Philippines, founder and chief executive Nadiem Makarim said on Wednesday, as the ride-hailing firm continues to up its game against regional market leader Grab.

— Reuters

Student Loan Fund reminds guarantors of legal obligations

An official has found life after retirement miserable after he agreed to be a loan guarantor for a student — and the case has prompted the Student Loan Foud (SLF) to remind all guarantors of the risks they are taking.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand’s TMB and Thanachart Bank sign $4.47bn merger MoU

Thailand-based TMB Bank and Thanachart Bank have signed a non-binding agreement to merge their banking activities.

— Verdict

Electric cars will help cut smog

Increasing air pollution in Thailand caused by hazardous particulate matter known as PM2.5 has led many people to ask where this threat is coming from.

— Bangkok Post

DEPA’s Digital Park Thailand set to launch as ASEAN’s largest digital innovation center and hub

Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) is pushing on with the future of Thailand’s digital innovation, spearheading its efforts with Thailand Digital Park and IoT Institute.

— e27

Rawai sludge ditch problems continue

An open drainage ditch running alongside Saiyuan Rd in Rawai is set to remain a health and safety hazard while Rawai Municipality irons out delays in having the ditch converted to a covered drain beside the road under a contract that started last year.

— The Phuket News

Court to decide Thai Raksa Chart’s fate next Thursday

Constitutional court to rule on Thursday; future forward party lead.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Section 44 mulled to aid mobile giants

The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) is weighing whether to invoke Section 44 to assist the country’s top three mobile operators by delaying the final payments on their bidding fees for the 900-megahertz spectrum auction.

— Bangkok Post

