Thailand morning news for January 23

Thailand’s total domestic car sales seen down 3.8 pct in 2019 -Toyota

Thailand’s total domestic car sales are likely to fall 3.8 percent to 1 million units this year after a 19 percent jump in 2018, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Tuesday.

“Red zones” declared in seven worst-affected areas in Bangkok and Samut Sakhon

Seven areas in Bangkok and neighboring province of Samut Sakhon have been declared red zones after the amount of PM2.5 dust particles in these spots start exceeding 90 microns.

Australia football player says detained refugee is losing hope

A former Australian soccer player urged the sport’s governing bodies on Tuesday to push for the release of a Bahraini refugee athlete detained in Thailand while it weighs his extradition.

FPO: 2018 GDP to fall short

Economic growth for Thailand was likely 4.1-4.2% last year, short of the Finance Ministry’s target of 4.5% because of lower than expected exports, says the head of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

Drone zone: Smog battle takes to skies

Authorities are toying with the idea of using drones to combat haze caused by PM2.5 which has shrouded Bangkok and its surrounding provinces for over two weeks.

Investigation finds Thai wild tigers targeted by foreign professional gangs

New findings from a three-month investigation have revealed that professional gangs were dispatched across Thailand’s borders to target the Kingdom’s wild tigers.

Mutilated Thai bodies on Mekong shore are activist’s aides

The mutilated bodies of two men found last month in north-east Thailand have been identified as aides of Surachai Sae-Dan, a prominent opponent of the Thai monarchy, police have confirmed.

Prayut only keen on pro-regime parties

With a date yet to be fixed for the coming general election, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Tuesday he would consider joining any party that does not abandon the policies set in motion by the current government.

Army plans to have soldiers ordained, posted to temples in troubled South: Army chief

The Army plans to have some of its soldiers ordained into the monkhood and assigned to posts in temples, Commander in Chief General Apirat Kongsompong said on Tuesday.

Smog worse in greater Bangkok

The smog was even worse in greater Bangkok on Tuesday, with hazardous dust levels of 51-93 microgrammes and the highest pollution in Krathum Baen and Muang districts of Samut Sakhon.

World Bank shows confidence in Thai economy

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed satisfaction with the World Bank’s forecast that the Thai economy will expand continuously for at least two years.

Swine fever virus lurks in China tourist sausages

Processed pork products seized from a Chinese tourist in Phuket last Wednesday have been found to contain a viral strain of African Swine Fever (ASF), according to the Department of Livestock Development.

Prayut open to joining a selfless, hardworking political party

JUNTA LEADER General Prayut Chan-o-cha has not ruled out the possibility of returning to politics after an election and said he might join a hard-working and selfless party amid political uncertainty and widespread criticism that the junta is trying to put off an election.

Provincial survey carried out prior to determining principal sources of sacred water for King’s coronation rite

A total of 107 water sources in 76 provinces have been surveyed for a careful selection process to determine the principal sources of sacred water to be used in the elaborate âRachaphisekâ coronation rite for King Maha Vajiralongkorn on May 4-6.

Thailand’s artificial trans fats ban implementation well-received by PepsiCo and food industry

Thailand has become the first ASEAN country to implement a ban on artificial trans fats after the ban came into force last week. So far, it has been well-received by potato chips manufacturing giant PepsiCo (under brands such as Lay’s and Cheetos) and others in the food industry.

NBTC aproves termination of 2G service on Oct 31

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has approved the termination of 2G mobile phone service on Oct 31 this year to pave the way for the 5G adoption.

Officials seized 1,666 black bear claws from bus in Ayutthaya

Police and forest officials have seized 1,666 Asia black bear claws and arrested four men, including a Vietnamese and a Laotian, in a major bust of transnational wildlife carcass trafficking…

Cabinet approves price control at hospitals

Prices of drugs, medical supplies and medical services will soon be overseen by a joint panel after the cabinet approved adding them to the price control list on Tuesday.

KKU seeks more donated flowers as million people expected at Luang Phor Koon cremation

Khon Kaen University (KKU) has asked for additional donations amounting to 200,000 rose-patterned funeral flowers, as the prepared 800,000 flowers are not enough to support the one million people expected to turn up to pay their respects to the late much-revered northeastern monk, Luang Phor Koon Parisuttho.

Bangkok’s Marvel Theme Park Goes Bust After 7 Months

Southeast Asia’s first Marvel Entertainment theme park is going out of business just seven months after opening.

Nissan marks millionth export from Thailand

Nissan has marked its millionth vehicle export from Thailand, 20 years after exports first began from the South-East Asian country. The millionth vehicle exported was a Terra premium SUV.

Resale condo market growing

As the prices of new condominiums in downtown Bangkok continue to rise, many buyers have begun considering resale, or second-hand, units as an alternative, according to CBRE Thailand.

TDRI concerned that many buyers of cheap housing units may default

Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has expressed concern that low income-earners who bought housing units under the government-sponsored One Million Housing Units project may not be able to pay their…

Group hopes Cabinet decision on medical price controls

REPRESENTATIVES of the people’s sector are on edge as they wait for a Cabinet decision today on controlling the price of medical supplies and services.

Boffs to test Premchai’s wife’s tusks

The wife of construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta has permitted experts from Mahidol University to examine elephant tusks she was caught in possession of as she, her husband and an associate fight to…

Thailand: Trade Balance Returns To Surplus In December

Thailand’s external trade balance posted a surplus of $1.1bn after two consecutive months of deficits.

Concrete-stuffed bodies found in Mekong were Thai activists

The mutilated bodies of two men found stuffed with concrete in the Mekong River last month have been identified as Thai activists living in exile, police and family confirmed on Tuesday (Jan 22).

To seek new highs, Thailand tourism looks to ‘out of the box’ attractions

With some 37 million and growing international arrivals into Thailand, industry players are now pondering what else is needed to raise the country’s competitive edge in the tourism game and remain a desired destination, especially as neighbours such as Vietnam are also emerging as strong contenders on the regional travel landscape.

Thailand Seeks Sacred Water Sources For Coronation Rituals

More than 100 water sources throughout Thailand are being evaluated for use in the royal coronation, the government said Tuesday.

Prasert, others given 14 days to comply

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is demanding that three offenders, including billionaire Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, pay civil fines worth a combined 499.45 million baht within 14 days or face…

SET-listed banks post 8% rise in net profit

SET-listed commercial banks posted a 8.2% rise in their unaudited consolidated net profit for 2018, with most of them setting aside lower impairment charges that cancelled out the impact of waiving digital…

Krungthai aims to raise AUM by 10% this year

Krungthai Asset Management (KTAM) plans to increase its assets under management (AUM) by 10% this year, supported by solid returns from sustainable income funds and mixed asset funds.

Toyota banks on stimulus to keep sales at 1 million units

TOYOTA MOTOR Thailand (TMT) Co Ltd expects Thailand’s auto sales to remain at the 1-mllion-units level this year due to the continuing economic stimulus and the launch of a large number of new models.

Will Thai junta use strict lèse-majesté laws to justify postponing general election for fifth time?

Thai protesters condemning the delay of the general election risk breaching the country’s strict lèse-majesté laws after military leaders criticised the demonstrators for being anti-royal in a veiled threat.

Burapha University to become lead provider of personnel to the EEC

Burapha University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Human Resource Development Committee to produce needed personnel for the special zone.

Thai property lures Chinese

Thailand is expected to remain the most popular country for Chinese property buyers in 2019, with growth of at least 10% from last year and Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Phuket as the top destinations.

Low income earners being provided with farming training

Locals in Nakhon Si Thammarat province have been provided with training on the farming of cat fish as part of state efforts to improve livelihoods and end inequality.

Mahidol study finds families ‘less warm,’ more in debt

According to a study commissioned by the Thailand Research Fund and Mahidol University, Thai families have become ‘less warm,’ while incurring more household debt.

Controlling medical prices pose a tough test

WITH THE Cabinet approving the resolution to control the prices of medical supplies and services yesterday, a bigger test awaits the government as to whether it will be able to ensure implementation.

Govt Savings Bank introduces reverse mortgage program

On Monday, the Government Savings Bank launched a reverse mortgage program, “Home for Life,” for people over 60 years of age.

Over 10,000 Asian Openbill Storks Migrate to Northern Thailand

Over 10,000 Asian open-bill storks make their migration to Thailand creating a wonderful scene at paddy fields in the northern Phayao province.

RID succeeded in controlling salinity value of Bang Pakong River

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) hsa succeeded in controlling the salinity of Bang Pakong River and preventing salt-water intrusion.

Cabinet approves 116 projects for South in 4 years

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the development of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC), covering 116 projects worth 106.79 billion baht.

Army officers building houses for storm-affected people

Military officers in Thailand continue to build houses for people whose homes were destroyed by Tropical Storm Pabuk earlier this month.

Transport Min unveils smart bus stop

Thailand’s first smart bus stop made its debut on Monday as the government took another step toward turning Thailand into a digital society.

Ericsson asks for state spectrum plans

Ericsson Thailand has urged the government to get ready and set a clear roadmap to reallocate spectrum for 3400-3700 megahertz for fifth-generation (5G) wireless broadband, rather than addressing the planned auction of the 700MHz range.

Volunteers clean roads to lower levels of PM2.5

Volunteers from the royally-initiated “Altruistic Heart : We Love Doing Good” campaign took to Bangkok streets yesterday to clean areas affected by airborne particulate smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter.

PM addresses recent violence in Narathiwat, calls for constructive media coverage

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has addressed recent violence in the southern border province of Narathiwat, providing moral support to those affected and to local security forces tasked with keeping peace.

Mall Group chair shares ‘playground of Asia’ vision

Supaluck Umpujh, chairwoman of The Mall Group, which operates The Mall, The Emporium and Paragon Department Store, is calling on the government’s support to develop Thailand into the playground of Asia.

Raja Ferry to splash B110m this year at Surat Thani ports

MAI-listed logistics firm Raja Ferry Port Plc will spend 100 million baht in 2019 to expand its new route for Don Sak-Koh Phaluai in Surat Thani and build two ship docks

Thai Net Groans After Politicos Declare War on ‘Sex Education’

A political party was treated to an internet flambe for its denunciation of the immoral marketing for a popular Netflix series about teen sex education.

Chiang Mai 71 year old kills 26 year old lover in murder-suicide

A 71 year old man is believed to have killed his 26 year old lover, a married woman, before hanging himself in Chiang Mai. The bodies of 71 year old Sompong Chuenjai and 26 year old Sasithorn Ruantha were found in the man’s townhouse in Ban Praewa village in Tambon Tonpao, San Kamphaeng district, east […]

Cool temperatures and mist continue to attract tourists to north

Cool temperatures have continued to attract tourists to Thailand’s north.

