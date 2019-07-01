Thailand morning news for July 1

Boom along the border
A group of Chinese investors has poured in close to 10 billion baht to develop a new city in Thmada, a border village in Veal Veng district in Cambodia’s Pursat province — a project which, upon completion, is expected to change the dynamics of trade and tourism along the Thai-Cambodian border.
— Bangkok Post
Fund-raising campaign to help cover Ja New’s medical bills
As calls grow louder for the government to take action to track down the four assailants who seriously injured democracy activist Sirawith Seritiwat, alias Ja New, a campaign has been launched for public donations to fund his medical expenses.
— Thai PBS News
20 smuggled Burmese, including children, found in locked Songkhla warehouse
by Santiparp Ramasutra Songkhla Police, in Thailand’s deep south, have rescued 20 scared and hungry Burmese, victims of traffickers who’d locked them inside a warehouse on the Thai-Malaysian border.
— The Thaiger
Drowning in a sea of plastic
Thailand is more aware than ever of the threat posed by plastic waste to the ecosystem and environment, especially trash in the oceans.
— Bangkok Post
Compulsory insurance for tourists eyed
Compulsory travel insurance for foreign visitors at a 20-baht premium each is expected to debut this year, according to the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC).
— Bangkok Post
Political activists advised to seek police protection if they feel at risk
Thailand’s national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, today advised political activists to seek official protection if they feel unsafe as a result of their activities.
— Thai PBS News
House of Representatives acknowledges report on national reform plans
Members of Parliament have discussed the national reform plan and will forward their comments to the Prime Minister, in order to make necessary adjustments.
— NBT World (video)
Thailand’s Second-Richest Man Saw His Worth Jump $1.7 Billion in 3 Months
Sarath Ratanavadi has vaulted up Thailand’s billionaire list to become the nation’s second-richest man, as his Gulf Energy Development Pcl outpaces most of the world’s power companies.
— Bloomberg
Cutting through the gloom in export prospects
Thailand’s export prospects look gloomy this year amid weak global demand and the US-China trade spat.
— Bangkok Post
Democrats turn to ‘Avengers’ for inspiration
The Democrat Party recently unveiled its so-called “Economic Avengers” team, which is made up of nine people with knowledge and expertise in various economic fields.
— Bangkok Post
Bangchak launches Hi Diesel B20S to stimulate use of “Diesel B20”
Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited has launched Hi Diesel B20S, another variation of the B20 palm-oil-infused fuel, which is part of the government’s policy to help increase the prices of oil palm by increasing its consumption through various projects.
— NBT World (video)
Bangkok-Cambodia trains will need time to gather steam
Thai and Cambodian trains will be only six kilometres apart on Monday — but tangible benefits from the new rail link are much further away.
— Bangkok Post
Cross Border Trade up 2.31% in First 5 Months of 2019
The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has reported that the total value of cross border trade rose by 2.31 percent in the first five months of this year.
— Pattaya Mail
Thailand, Australia share concerns over Trade War
The Thai Prime Minister has held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison about the trade war between the United States and China.
— NBT World (video)
DDC stresses humans cannot be infected by ASFV
The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reiterated that humans cannot be infected by the African swine fever virus (ASFV), following reports of the virus in neighboring countries.
— NBT World (video)
Port fire probe unearths illicit ‘shoe’ haul
The fire that engulfed cargo containers at the Klong Toey port recently exposed a large shipment of crystal methamphetamine, or ya ice, waiting to be exported and dragged the reputation of the Seri Ruam Thai, an opposition party, through the mud.
— Bangkok Post
Grid or no grid, firms keen on renewables
SET-listed power companies are enthusiastic about capturing on- and off-grid power generation projects for renewable energy in line with global trends.
— Bangkok Post
Ministry targets aid to grassroots folk
The Finance Ministry is targeting grassroots people, particularly those in farming, as an urgent priority group to receive assistance after the new government is formed.
— Bangkok Post
Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand committed to developing Rubber City
The world’s top producers of natural rubber – Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand – are committed to strengthening collaboration to develop Rubber City in the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) region to boost rubber consumption and promote downstream industry development.
— The Sun Daily
Department of Disease Control urges test to curb HIV spread
The Department of Disease Control is encouraging members of the public to get free HIV/Aids tests from state-run hospitals, after it found that at least 28,000 Thais are unaware that they have contracted the disease.
— Bangkok Post
Over 90 percent of respondents very bored with political situation – Super Poll
Over 90% of the respondents to an opinion poll have admitted that they are very bored with the current political situation and 59.9% do not want Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to become leader of the Palang Pracharat party.
— Thai PBS News
Footage of Activist’s Assailants Released
A security camera footage released by an opposition MP shows moments of an attack on a pro-democracy activist, which still left him in serious condition Sunday.
— Khaosod English
Thai Government to invest 5 billion baht expanding internet infrastructure for country
Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry plans to invest THB 5 billion (approximately USD 162.7 million) for the upgrade and development of the country’s internet infrastructure.
— The Pattaya News
Strong baht sends jitters through Thai export sector
Thailand’s private sector has expressed serious concern over the strengthening baht, which has rallied to its highest level against the US dollar for six years and may badly affect the country’s exports of agricultural produce and consumer products.
— Thai PBS News
No need for traffic courts, says judiciary
The courts of justice are likely to propose judicial procedures for handling traffic cases rather than setting up a specialised traffic court.
— Bangkok Post
Thailand, Laos sign road and rail deal
Thailand and Laos have sealed an agreement to upgrade a road and build a rail extension worth over 3 billion baht to boost cross-border economic cooperation, according to the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (Neda).
— Bangkok Post
‘Fahsai’ is the new Miss Thailand Universe
Thai-Canadian Paweensuda ‘Fahsai’ Drouin has been crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019. Judges chose 26 year old Paweensuda, 26 from more than 50 other contestants in the pageant’s final round at the Thunder Dome in Bangkok last night (Saturday).
— The Thaiger
DPM Prawit expresses regret over brutal attack on Ja New
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has expressed regret over the brutal attack on political activist Sirawith Seritiwat, or Ja New, and ordered the national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, to hold an urgent meeting with the metropolitan police commissioner to discuss the incident and to intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators, as well as the mastermind behind the assault if there is one.
— Thai PBS News
Two suspects in custody after Surat Thani police officer killed during drug sting
Supapong Chaolan The body of a police officer, killed on duty during a drug sting in Surat Thani on Thursday evening, was repatriated to his home province of Nakhon Si Thammarat for religious ceremonies yesterday.
— The Thaiger
Pattaya CCTV System deemed a success, going to be introduced across the country
Earlier this week on our social media feeds The Pattaya News gave you a sneak preview of Pattaya’s 36 million baht CCTV system and command center.
— The Pattaya News
PM confirms no more changes to cabinet lineup
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced today that there are no more changes to the cabinet line-up required and pleaded with all parties concerned with government formation to stop bickering and allow the country to move forward.
— Thai PBS News
Gen Prayut with world leaders at the G20 Osaka summit
Thailand’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the G20 Osaka summit on June 28th and 29th in his capacity as ASEAN Chair.
— Thai PBS News
National Action Plan for Human Rights and Businesses Won’t be Mandatory
Thailand is working on a National Action Plan to encourage the private sector to respect human rights – but critics fear it won’t be effective if it’s not legally binding.
— Khaosod English
‘Pattaya Model’ to boost tourist safety
Police plan to introduce the Pattaya Model, a new set of crime prevention measures, in other provinces popular with tourists after success in finding a number of criminal suspects in this beach resort city.
— Bangkok Post travel
Thai version of international guidance for Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) released
UNESCO Bangkok, together with the Embassy of Sweden, has released the Thai translation of the revised International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education. Let’s find out more in this special report.
— NBT World (video)
UNESCO World Heritage Considers 3 Locations in Thailand
The 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee commenced, with one of the key topics being three potential sites Thailand wishes to propose to UNESCO, for listing as World Heritage sites.
— Chiang Rai Times
Saha Group adjusts for longevity
Technology disruption and uncontrollable factors, both local and international, have prompted SET-listed companies under Saha Group, the consumer goods conglomerate, to rev up efforts to adjust and adopt new strategies to sustain growth in the long run.
— Bangkok Post
Thailand connects ASEAN to G20
Thailand, led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as the ASEAN Chair of 2019, is attending the annual G20 Conference in Osaka, Japan.
— NBT World (video)
Commerce Ministry finds No illegal Seafood Imports
Officials of the Ministry of Commerce, the Department of Internal Trade, and the Department of Fisheries have inspected Talay Thai Market in Samut Sakhon province, after learning about rumors of the market offering smuggled seafood from neighboring countries.
— NBT World (video)
Populist policies hurting farmers: BoT’s think thank
Long-standing state subsidies have distorted crop prices, sunk farmers deeper in debt and contributed to falling productivity and higher inequality in resource accessibility, says the Bank of Thailand’s think tank.
— Bangkok Post
DE Minister opens 1st Thailand Digital ID Symposium
The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has joined hands with government agencies and private companies to hold Thailand Digital ID Symposium 2019 event, as the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society pushes to unlock Thailand’s digital economic potentials by learning from successful Digital ID system implementations in foreign countries.
— NBT World (video)
Agency targets crude palm oil smuggling
The government has ordered the Internal Security Operations Command to closely inspect crude palm oil movement along the Thailand-Malaysia border to prevent smuggling from the neighbouring country.
— Bangkok Post
Thai Airways organizes flights for Hajj pilgrims
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has prepared special flights to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj pilgrims.
— NBT World (video)
MOTS ramps up campaign to promote tourism community
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) has boosted its support of community-based tourism (CBT) by launching the CBT Thailand logo to certify quality tourism communities.
— NBT World (video)
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
The goring of an Italian tourist in February 2019, whilst elephant riding in Phang Nga, was just another sad example attracting focus on the practice of providing elephants for tourists to ride.
— The Thaiger
Wayward rocket lands in passenger seat of pick-up in Roi-et during annual rocket festival
A local north-east rocket festival entry has made an unexpected landing, into trees hanging over a road, then dropping straight into the passenger seat of a passing pick-up.
— The Thaiger
New Nan-Luang Prabang road to boost Thai-Lao tourism
Thailand and Laos have built a road to link Nan province with Luang Prabang province via Hongsa town in Laos, aiming to draw more tourists.
— Pattaya Mail
14 injured when Chinese tour bus flips at ‘Curve of a Hundred Corpses’ in Chiang Mai
Fourteen people have been injured after a Chinese tour bus overturned at the notorious ‘Curve of a Hundred Corpses’ near Chiang Mai yesterday.
— The Thaiger
Thailand’s Immigration Police Announce Arrest of Chinese, Czech and Finnish Nationals – CTN News – Chiang Rai Times
Thailand’s Immigration Police Announce Arrest of Chinese, Czech and Finnish Nationals.
— Chiang Rai Times
Feature photo Ocean Defender – Hawaii
This week’s Thailand morning news feature photo acknowledges plastic waste throughout Asean.
