Thailand morning news for July 10

Thailand’s Minimum Wage Is Set for Second Increase in Two Years

Thailand is set to increase minimum wages for a second straight year as it looks to attract workers amid an aging population and shortage of labor in key industries.

— Bloomberg

PM issues final S44 order

The last order under the sweeping powers of Section 44 has been issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, lifting media bans and transferring all cases involving offences against his orders to civilian courts.

— Bangkok Post

FTI: Trade war pummels electronics

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) says the US-China trade war is hurting exports of electronics and components after overall shipments of these products fell by 11.3% year-on-year to 347 billion baht during the January-April period.

— Bangkok Post

Green sea turtle found dead in a fish trap off Krabi national park

Officers from the Nopparat Thara Beach – Phi Phi Islands National Park, yesterday (Monday) removed a metal fish trap from the sea near Koh Met after some fishermen smuggled the trap into the sea.

— The Thaiger

Bhumjaithai MP stripped of MP status and banned from politics for 5 years

Bhumjaithai party-list MP Mrs. Natee Ratchakitprakarn was today handed a one-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, and fined 4,000 baht by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Offices after she was found guilty of failing to fully declare her assets, as legally required.

— Thai PBS News

Action vowed over school lunch cheats

Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda has vowed to take tough action against those involved in misusing funds for school lunch programmes, saying that stricter terms should be imposed on private caterers hired to provide lunches for students.

— Bangkok Post

TAT targets new markets in the Americas

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to form a partnership with leading football clubs in Brazil to emblazon the Amazing Thailand logo on Brazilian footballers’ jerseys.

— Bangkok Post

Cop sweep nets Yakuza, undocumented migrants

Police have arrested a Yakuza gangster for alleged extortion in Thailand, a Chinese man for a 10-million-baht scam in China and 48 Pakistanis travelling without valid passports.

— Bangkok Post

Bye Bye Big Pom? Prawit Aides Clear DefMin Office

BANGKOK — Staff attached to Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan were seen packing his belongings at the Defense Ministry on Tuesday, in a sign that the junta No.2 may not return to the post in the next cabinet.

— Khaosod English

Ja New rejects police offer of conditional protection

Pro-democracy activist Sirawith Seritiwat, who was attacked and left unconscious on a Bangkok pavement, said he will refuse an offer of police protection that would require him to stop political activities.

— Bangkok Post

30th Senior ASEAN Environmental Officials Meeting

Thailand has proposed remedies to the issue of marine waste during the 30th ASEAN Senior Officials on the Environment Meeting (30th ASOEN) and Related Meetings.

— NBT World (video)

UAE issues advisory for those travelling to Thailand

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Bangkok, Thailand, has warned its citizens from possessing any type of the electronic cigarettes while visiting the Asian country, as it is prohibited under the country’s laws.

— Khaleej Times

Media bans lifted, military court cases transferred

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has put his special powers to good use one last time by lifting media bans and transferring all cases involving offences against his orders to civilian courts, ending the military rule which has been a subject of much criticism at home and abroad for the past five years.

— Bangkok Post

Culture Ministry signs MOU with AFS Thailand

The Ministry of Culture has signed a memorandum of understanding with “AFS Intercultural Programs Thailand” (AFS Thailand) to promote Thai art and culture to students and volunteers of the International Education Exchange (IEE) Thailand Program.

— NBT World (video)

15 Million Office Workers Facing Health Risks in Thailand

A top Health Department official warned on Monday that some 15 million office workers in Thailand risk obesity and jeopardize their health by working more than 40 hours per week.

— Chiang Rai Times

Foreign Robots Are Eating Into Thailand’s Trading Business

Thailand’s domestic brokerage industry will continue to face shrinking revenues as foreign institutional investors increasingly replace local retail customers — and pay lower trading commissions.

— Yahoo Finance

Some Junta Laws to Remain Effective Under New Cabinet

Some special laws enacted by the junta’s absolute power will stay in place even after the new government takes over, a deputy prime minister confirmed Tuesday.

— Khaosod English

Thailand and ASEAN attempt to curb marine debris

In an effort to eliminate marine plastic debris, the 10 member states of ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asia Nations) has adopted “The Bangkok Declaration on Combating Marine Debris in…

— Thai PBS News

Head of Thai Tourism Authority believes Thailand will have a 10% rise in tourists in 2020

The head of Thailand’s Tourism Authority, Mr. Yuthasak Suphasorn, stated at a conference recently that he still predicts in a 10% rise in tourist arrivals to Thailand in 2020 and a total revenue gain of 37.1 million baht.

— The Pattaya News

Produce shipments to China rise

The Trade Negotiations Department says shipments of fruits and vegetables to China rose by 31% year-on-year to US$1.2 billion in the January-May period, boosted by the Asean-China Free Trade Area.

— Bangkok Post

DSI to hunt Foreign Business Act loophole violators

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is working to devise a web-based programme to analyse and track down offenders who fall afoul of the Foreign Business Act, including Thais who operate illegally as nominees for foreign investors.

— Bangkok Post

Used-car import ban takes effect Dec 10

Imports of second-hand vehicles will no longer be allowed after Dec 9 this year as authorities step up curbs on fraud, irregularities, corruption and pollution, according to the Commerce Ministry.

— Bangkok Post

Yakuza gangster, Chinese fraudster, 48 Pakistanis arrested

Police have arrested a Yakuza gangster for alleged extortion of a compatriot in Thailand, a Chinese man for a 10-million-baht fraud in China and 48 Pakistanis without valid passports.

— Bangkok Post

Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?

A study by navigation company TomTom conducted tests on metropolitan congestion. It’s used data from Bangkok, Mexico City, Jakarta and three Chinese cities – Chongqing, Beijing and Chengdu.

— The Thaiger

SRT ready to give bulk of land to rail builder

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is ready to hand over 80% of more than 10,000 rai of land to the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP)-led consortium to begin work on the high-speed railway project linking three major airports this month, its acting governor Worawut Mala said on Tuesday.

— Bangkok Post

BTS Lat Phrao skytrain station opens in mid August 2019

Good news for people who want to visit CentralPlaza Lat Phrao. Starting from 11th August 2019, the Green Line of

— Richard Barrow in Thailand

Phanom Rung and Si Thep parks on WHC’s tentative list of world heritage sites

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee has agreed to add Phanom Rung historical park in Thailand’s northeastern province of Buri Ram and Si Thep historical park in the northern province of Phetchabun.

— Thai PBS News

Death rap for ‘executions’ accomplice

A man who was sentenced by the Criminal Court to a year and nine months in jail for being part of a group that murdered eight family members in Krabi in July 2017 was handed the death sentence by the Appeal Court on Tuesday.

— Bangkok Post

Work permit extensions mulled for migrant workers

The Ministry of Labour will this month ask the cabinet to approve its proposal to extend work permits for migrant workers for another two years.

— The Phuket News

Pattaya City Marathon meeting held, significant road and bar closures discussed for July 21, 2019

This afternoon Pattaya City officials held a preparation meeting for the upcoming Pattaya City Marathon which is on Sunday, the 21st of this month in the early morning hours.

— The Pattaya News

Rapid TB tests to go nationwide

The Department of Medical Sciences has successfully developed a new rapid test kit for tuberculosis (TB), which will be distributed to community hospitals nationwide in October.

— Bangkok Post

MPs to grill Prawit about ‘uninvited visits’

The opposition will on Wednesday call on Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to clarify reports that security officials are turning up uninvited at the homes of political activists and academics.

— Bangkok Post

48 illegal Pakistanis rounded up in Bangkok raid

Children are among 48 Pakistani nationals rounded up by Bangkok Immigration police this week at an apartment in the Bang Na district.

— The Thaiger

Police say posh private plane is not just for Prawit

Critics are alleging that a new 1.1 billion baht 10 seat luxury private jet is being used solely to transport the current deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan around the country.

— The Thaiger

Police, Fisheries Dept launch special operation against illegal fishing

Police and the Department of Fisheries have jointly launched a special operation against illegal fishing off Ranong province, in line with the government’s policy to meet an ASEAN position on the issue.

— Pattaya Mail

Well known Technology professor says local retired mans claims of fuel less generator is “nonsense”

We wrote here at The Pattaya News on July 3rd, 2019 about a local man who claimed he had invented a powerless generator that could generate, in his words, thousands of watts of electricity without fuel for 6-8 hours by using a hand crank system.

— The Pattaya News

Feature photo A birder's blog



This week's Thailand morning news feature photo focuses on Asean's endangered species, here, the banteng (Bos sauveli)



Find our previous morning news feature photos in the AEC News Today Morning News Feature Photos gallery where you will find a pictorial display of daily life throughout the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

