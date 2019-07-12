Thailand morning news for July 12

66 NCPO orders revoked in latest issue of Royal Gazette

The recent issue of the Royal Gazette has announced the revocation of 66 instructions imposed by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) via Section 44 of the interim constitution. The revocation took effect immediately.

Strengthening Thai Baht Strangling Thailand’s Economy

In a joint statement, three leading business associations slashed their 2019 economic growth and export forecasts for Thailand as the Thai Baht continues it strength.

Thai produce shipments to China rising

The Trade Negotiations Department says shipments of fruits and vegetables to China rose by 31% year-on-year to US$1.2 billion in the January-May period, boosted by the Asean-China Free Trade Area.

Business leaders slash growth forecast, call for rate cut

Three leading business associations slashed their 2019 economic growth and export forecasts on Wednesday, and urged the central bank to cut interest rates to slow the strengthening of the baht, which this year has risen more than other Asian currencies.

Thailand’s Dengue Fever infections highest in five years

The Thai Bureau of Epidemiology, at the Department of Disease Control, reports that there have been 44,671 cases of dengue fever reported in the country, the highest number in five years, indicating that there have been 67.62 dengue patients in every 100,000 of the Thai population, which is 1.6 times higher than last year.

Beaten Up, Used as Mosquito Buffet: Freshman Spills on Latest SOTUS Hazing

A freshman and her parents have filed a police complaint against senior students who hazed her class by kicking students until they bruised, and splashing them with water and dirt to encourage mosquito bites.

World’s First Truly Elephant Friendly Camp Opens for Business in Thailand

In 2017, World Animal Protection, along with various travel industry leaders, presented a business case to a group of about 15 elephant camps in Thailand.

Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off

The strength of the baht, rising tourist locations elsewhere around the region, fickle tourists has seen a demographic shift in Pattaya’s tourists and what they are doing during their visits.

Two officers defend the killing of protected leopard cat and snake

Two non-commissioned army officers, based in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai, have separately defended the killing of a leopard cat and a Chinese rat snake, both protected species.

Asean defence ministers discuss proposals

Asean defence ministers on Thursday exchanged views on the situation in the South China Sea in which some members of the grouping and China are at odds.

It’s not how Cabinet looks; it’s how Prayut formed it

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha may have taken one step closer to the brink with the Cabinet he has set up.

Foreign aircraft maintenance investors to be set conditions

A royal decree will be issued to lay down conditions for foreign parties wanting to set up maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations in Thailand, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

New Thai cabinet eases uncertainty, but doubts persist over economy

The appointment of Thailand’s new cabinet dispels some political uncertainty, but doubts remain over its ability to spur long-term growth in an economy that lags regional peers, analysts said on Thursday.

2020 tourism marketing plan aimed at generating 10 % more revenue

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set a target for Thailand’s tourism revenue growth by 10 percent in 2020 and will ensure that the socio-economic benefits of international and domestic tourism are spread right across the country.

Thailand’s Fintech future

The World Bank has suggested the Thai government reduce inequalities in access to capital, in order to facilitate Financial Technology (Fintech) development.

Heatstroke concerned among Thai doctors during Hajj pilgrimage

Doctors have voiced their concerns over Thai pilgrims in Saudi Arabia catching heatstroke, as they have to face the scorching temperature of 46 degree Celsius during the day in Medina.

Citi sees firm baht through year-end

The baht’s value is likely to remain firm until the beginning of 2020 amid a weaker dollar and expectations of US monetary stimulus, says Citi Thailand.

TDRI gives mixed ratings to government’s performance in digital economy policy

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has made some achievements and, at the same time, failed in its policy to drive Thailand toward a digital economy over the past five years, according to an assessment by Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

ASEAN environment officials discuss marine debris issue

The permanent secretaries for environment from the 10 ASEAN member states discussed important environmental issues at a meeting in Bangkok this week.

EU-Vietnam trade deal prompts concern in Thailand

On June 30 in Hanoi, Vietnamese and EU officials signed a new free trade deal that could shift the balance of manufacturing in the region.

Thai smartphone users prepared for 5G

A recent survey of 35,000 people around the world reportedly shows that there will be as many as 1.9 billion 5G subscribers globally in the next five years.

Thammanat says he was innocent

A new deputy agriculture minister has dismissed reports about his past criminal record, claiming he was innocent and the opposition was trying to discredit him.

Rebuilding confidence top priority, says Somkid

Rebuilding the confidence of investors and the overall public is the top priority for the new government, says Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

Air Force trainer plane crashes in Chiang Mai, killing the pilot

A Royal Thai Air Force trainer aircraft crashed in Sarapee district of the northern province of Chiang Mai while on a training flight today, killing the pilot and injuring a second officer on board.

Somkid says new Thai Government will speed up stimulus spending as growth falters

Somkid Jatusripitak, a day after being officially announced as a Deputy PM and head of the finance ministry, says he will speed up investment in key infrastructure projects to boost the country’s growth rate to 3.5% for the rest of 2019.

ERC stands pat on fuel tariff rate

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Thursday approved the continuation of the fuel tariff (Ft) rate of 3.64 baht per kilowatt-hour for September-December, the third period of 2019.

Joint Drill With US Won’t Upset China, Prawit Says at ASEAN Summit

An upcoming naval exercise between the Asean community with the United States will have no impact on the group’s relations with China, defense minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Thursday.

Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck

Seven officers from the Laksong Police Station are currently under investigation following an incident of police brutality in Lat Laksong district of Bangkok.

Arrested man had 37 guns

Police investigating a complaint of shots being fired at night in a village discovered a mini-arsenal when they searched the suspect’s house in Muang district on Wednesday.

Real estate developers’ confidence falls in Q2 2019

The confidence index of real estate developers for the second quarter of this year has dropped to 42.2 points from 50.4 points for the first quarter.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry holds e-Consular seminar

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand has held an e-Consular seminar for its consulate officials in countries around the globe, as many are set to increase visa-free travel for Thai passport holders.

Thailand could lose hosting rights for 2020 AFC U-23 Championship due to unfinished stadiums

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) are wary that Thailand could lose their rights to host the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship due to slow progress in stadium renovation works.

Week of Vietnamese goods to take place in Thailand in October

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade said on July 11 that it will coordinate with the Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC) of Thailand to organise a week of Vietnamese goods in Thailand from October 23 to 27.

Thailand’s Tham Luang Cave sees influx of tourists a year after daring rescue | Video

It’s been a year since 12 boys and their football coach were rescued from the Tham Luang Cave in northern Thailand, after getting trapped.

Agenda for ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting 2019

Thailand is hosting the 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (13th ADMM) from July 10th to 12th in Bangkok.

Thailand’s advances in UN SDGs seen boosting investment competitiveness

Thailand advancing 19 places from last year to rank 40th globally and first in ASEAN in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report will bolster the country’s competitiveness as more investors see sustainability performance as relevant to their decisions, said Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)’s chief.

Fruit sales reach record high

Sales of four major fruits, including durian, have reached record highs this year, with sales totalling over 7.4 billion baht.

Chiang Mai to open new 1.44 hectare public park on Charoen Prates Road

City staff are reported to be working hard on landscape improvements, including the planting of large trees, in an area to be named “Charoen Prates Park” when the renovations are complete.

Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri

Some farmers in Don Jedi district of Suphan Buri, one of Thailand’s “rice bowl” provinces, are turning to using household waste water to irrigate their parched farmland.

Tawandang revives restaurant expansion

Restaurant operator Tawandang German Brewery Co has re-entered Thailand’s 400-billion-baht restaurant market in a bid to boost sales.

Phuket’s looming high season water crisis

Water shortages are almost a certainty for Phuket in the next high season with the rainfall for this year’s wet season well below average.

Feature photo A birder’s blog



This week’s Thailand morning news feature photo focuses on Asean’s endangered species, here, the banteng (Bos sauveli)



Find our previous morning news feature photos in the AEC News Today Morning News Feature Photos gallery where you will find a pictorial display of daily life throughout the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

