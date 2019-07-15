Thailand morning news for July 15

Free marijuana policy already included in government policy

Free marijuana policy is a major policy of the Bhumjaithai Party as earlier promised in the party’s electoral campaign.

— NBT World (video)

Thailand ‘violated customs law’

A World Trade Organisation (WTO) Panel has upheld the Philippines’ claims that Thailand has been violating international customs law.

— Bangkok Post

Mounting dugong deaths cause alarm

Two more dugongs were found dead on Sunday, one off the coast of Krabi and the other in Trang, bringing the death toll to five in four months, said Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, director of Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

— Bangkok Post

Thai robot wins first runner-up at World RoboCup Rescue Award

The iRAP Sechzig rescue robot from King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok, has secured a strong second placing at the World RoboCup Rescue 2019 competition in Australia.

— NBT World (video)

Mekong water level lowest in 10 years

The water level in the Mekong river is the lowest level in 10 years, according to local media reports.

— Bangkok Post

Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact

“The Bank of Thailand’s move to curb the rising baht is simply a “warning shot” and will have little impact on the currency’s value or on the bond and stock markets.”

— The Thaiger

Watana challenges NACC in Baan Ua-arthorn case

Watana Muangsook, a Pheu Thai Party core member, has asked the court for politicians to probe the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for allegedly tampering with witness statements in the Ban Uar-arthorn housing project scandal.

— Bangkok Post

Officials in Trang and Krabi on alert as dead dugong is found with missing tusks

Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has ordered its officials and asked the public, in the southern provinces of Trang and Krabi, to be on the lookout for suspicious…

— Thai PBS News

European and Chinese tourists avoiding Pattaya, Indians on the rise

The strong baht is being accused as a major deterrent for Euro-tourists to Pattaya.

— The Thaiger

DoH urged to review motorway plan

About 100 residents who claim plans for a 109-kilometre Nakhon Pathom-Cha-am Motorway project will affect their farms are demanding the Department of Highways (DoH) conduct a new round of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project.

— Bangkok Post

HRH Princess Sirindhorn to open Songkhla observatory

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the opening ceremony of an astronomical observatory in Songkhla, the first of its kind in the country’s southern region next Thursday, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit).

— Bangkok Post

NCPO axes complaint hub

The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) on Sunday announced the closure of its complaint centre, as the NCPO will be dissolved when the new cabinet is sworn in on Tuesday.

— Bangkok Post

Labour body calls for poll pledge on wages

The minimum wage hike has emerged as the latest hot potato for the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) after labour groups piled pressure on the government not to backtrack on its election promise.

— Bangkok Post

Opposition to censure government and ministers during debate on government policy statement

The seven-party Opposition will seize the opportunity of the government’s policy statement to parliament, starting on July 25th, to censure the government as well as some individual ministers.

— Thai PBS News

Fisheries Department speeds up promotion of “pla pluang chomphu” breeding to be new economic fish

Pla pluang chomphu is a local fresh-water fish in Yala and Narathiwat provinces and it is called by the color of the scales and fins, which are light red or pink.

— NBT World (video)

ADMM enhances military cooperation between ASEAN nations

The recently concluded 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) has marked a significant step toward furthering enhancement of military cooperation among the ASEAN member states.

— NBT World (video)

Thailand upgrades largest coal-fired power plant

The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) started public hearings with stakeholders and local communities on July 13 so as to resume operations of two existing units of Mae Moh coal-fired power plant in Lampang province.

— Saigon Giai Phong

Thailand, Laos cooperate in aircraft search and rescue

Thailand and Laos on July 13 signed a bilateral agreement on aircraft search and rescue cooperation under the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Convention on International Civil Aviation.

— Vietnamplus

King grants cabinet oath-taking audience on Tuesday

The members of the new cabinet will swear the oath of office before His Majesty the King on Tuesday, immediately followed by the first cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Cha-o-cha.

— Bangkok Post

Everything we know about the Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok on 24th October 2019

The Royal Barge Procession, the final event of the Coronation of King Rama X, will be held on Thursday 24th October 2019.

— Richard Barrow in Thailand

EEC megaproject draws flak from residents

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is a well-known flagship megaproject of the military government. The project aims to turn most of the land in the three provinces of Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong into industrial zones.

— Bangkok Post

Philip Morris urges Thailand to drop prosecution after WTO’s second ruling

Philip Morris urged Thailand to drop criminal charges against its Thai subsidiary on Saturday, after a second World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that the Asian nation had failed to comply with regulations on cigarette imports.

— Reuters

Thailand ready to establish ASEAN Center Of Military Medicine

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has indicated that Thailand is ready to establish a center to house supplies for long-distance disaster relief aid for the ASEAN bloc, ensuring to provide assistance to all ASEAN member states within 24 hours.

— NBT World (video)

Treasury braces for appeals

An increase in appeal cases related to property price appraisals is expected after the land and buildings tax comes into force next year, says the Treasury Department.

— Bangkok Post

Govt uses market-oriented production principle to stabilize rice prices

The government has resolved to stick with its market-oriented production policy for stabilizing rice prices, with farmers urged to trust in the government’s guidelines for tackling the issue.

— NBT World (video)

Police roll out new VIP protection team

The Tourist Police Bureau (TPB) has trained a 40-member VIP protection team in preparation for over 250 meetings as Thailand serves as the Asean chair.

— Bangkok Post

Bilateral agreements made at 13th ADMM

The Thai government has vowed to strengthen security cooperation in ASEAN during the 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) which is being held in Bangkok.

— NBT World (video)

NBT celebrates 31st anniversary

Representatives of the public and private sectors, state enterprises and varopis charities have congratulated the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) on the occasion of its 31st anniversary.

— NBT World (video)

Thailand plans nationwide standard for cave management | Video

Thailand wants to develop a comprehensive database and national policy on a nationwide standard to manage all the caves in the country.

— CNA

Uttama eyes tax adjustments

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana on Saturday pledged to consider adjusting income tax and corporate tax to bring the two rates closer.

— Bangkok Post

Prayut government ready to work

Leading figures in the new Prayut government have assured the voting public that they can restore confidence in the country and are not worried about any weak points involving the controversial qualifications of some cabinet ministers, and lawsuits.

— Pattaya Mail

An 80 million year old carnivorous dinosaur from Thailand identified

A Thai PhD student, studying overseas, has identified some bones of a dinosaur wandering around the mountains of Khon Kaen 80 million years ago.

— The Thaiger

A major lawsuit has been filed by owners of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

A letter filed with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) yesterday. A major spat between the owners of the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa in Mai Khao and the parent management company Marriott International, Inc… Minor International Public Company Limited (“MINT”) announces that it has, through its 100% subsidiary MI Squared Limited, …

— The Thaiger

Govt defends new plan for health tourism

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) has come out to defend the government’s medical tourism scheme, insisting it will not push up medical fees for Thai patients as claimed by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

— Bangkok Post

Thailand’s tourism – stormy weather ahead

Thailands tourism industry finds itself in stormy weather as a falloff in visitors spook trade, even forcing candid admissions from some of Thailand’s tourism chiefs.

— The Thaiger

Mutual fund sector grew 6.2% in first half

Investment in Thailand’s mutual fund industry expanded by 6.2% year-on-year during the first half, with property funds and global technology equity funds generating the biggest returns.

— Bangkok Post

Endangered Leatherback Sea turtle found dead on Rayong Beach, fourth dead turtle in area in a month

A Leatherback sea turtle found dead with plastic in its stomach and a missing flipper on Rayong beach this morning, July 12th, 2019.

— The Pattaya News

Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business

A Russian businesswoman has been arrested for using a Thai nominee company to run a real estate firm in Pattaya.

— The Thaiger

Raids net huge quantity of illegal diet pills

Police on Sunday raided two spots near the Thai-Myanmar border finding large quantities of unlicensed diet pills and food supplements, as well as illegal consumer products, in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province.

— Bangkok Post

BTS Skytrain stations get maintenance checks after falling concrete

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) has announced maintenance work underway at 22 BTS Skytrain stations after a concrete slab fell from the Ari station onto the road below, just missing drivers.

— The Thaiger

Man arrested with 1.1m meth pills in Lampang

A man was arrested in a sting operation that led to the seizure of 1.1 million methamphetamine pills from a storage area in Muang district of this northern province early on Sunday, according to media reports.

— Bangkok Post

Phuket accommodation pipeline – 55 new hotels under development

Horizon Beach Resort Hotels Phuket One of Asia’s leading resort destinations Phuket looks set to weather a perfect storm as soaring hotel supply is forecast to be challenged by declining tourism demand.

— The Thaiger

American and Thai wife arrested for selling ‘ice’ in Bang Lamung, Pattaya

An American and his Thai wife have been arrested in Pattaya for possessing nearly a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, plus a hand gun along with ammunition.

— The Thaiger

New government ready to announce policies

Palang Pracharath Party Secretary General, Sonthirat Sonthijirawong has announced the outcome of a meeting of 19 coalition parties, designed to draft government policies.

— Pattaya Mail

MRT issues Pink Line construction update

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Deputy Governor Surachet Laophulsuk has shown members of the media the state of progress in construction of the Khae Rai – Minburi MRT Pink Line monorail system.

— Pattaya Mail

PWO to launch rice auction on July 25

A plan to reduce over 200,000 tons of the rice in government storage will allow those interested to bid at an auction held by the Public Warehouse Organization (PWO) on July 25.

— Pattaya Mail

Large amount of laughing gas seized in raids on 14 tourist spots in Bangkok

Officials from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and police from the Children’s and Women’s Welfare Division raided 14 tourist spots in Bangkok on Friday night and seized large quantities…

— Thai PBS News

Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now

OPINION Thailand is a proud country which a rich cultural tradition. And great food. Expats and visitors have been flocking to the Land of Smiles for a century, especially the last 20 years when tourism has surged to become a major contributor to the country’s GDP.

— The Thaiger

What lies below should stay below

Fearing an environmental crisis that could end their traditional way of life, a local protest group in Sakon Nakhon is fighting against a Chinese mining project.

— Isaan Record

Office supply and demand rising despite surplus jitters

The Bangkok office market continued its robust performance in the second quarter with rises in supply, demand and monthly rent, according to property consultant Colliers International Thailand.

— Bangkok Post

Minister backs BEM debt-swap

Outgoing Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn has defended a contentious proposal to grant Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM) a 30-year contract extension, saying it is the best way to write off huge debts.

— Bangkok Post

BoT starts siege on hot-money flows

The Bank of Thailand’s moves to counter hot-money inflows that have pushed the baht to a six-year high and the central bank’s vow to impose more measures if such speculative flows linger rattled the local currency and the stock market on Friday.

— Bangkok Post

Supreme Court – Anti-graft watchdog is not immune to lawsuits

In a precedent-setting decision, the general assembly of Supreme Court judges has ruled, by a majority vote, that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is not immune from litigation and can…

— Thai PBS News

Sompong Amornvivat named leader of Pheu Thai party

The Pheu Thai party today (Friday) elected Mr. Sompong Amornvivat as its new leader, replacing Pol Lt-Gen Wirote Pao-in who had resigned along with the executive committee.

— Thai PBS News

Media Experts Launch Anti-Fake News Handbook

Media experts have written a handbook to help Thai journalists avoid falling for fake news, in a world where readers can no longer take the truthfulness of news for granted.

— Khaosod English

Officials aim to make Phuwiang a UNESCO global geopark

Thailand’s Mineral Resources Department has been working with Khon Kaen provincial administration and local communities in a bid to win UNESCO recognition for Phuwiang Geopark as a UNESCO global geopark.

— Thai PBS News

70 street racers arrested, 261 motorcycles seized in Samut Prakan

Police rounded up 70 people and impounded 261 motorcycles in a suppression operation against motorcyclists racing illegally on public roads in this central province on July 10-13, Pol Lt Gen Ampon Buarabporn, commissioner of the Region 1 Provincial Police Bureau, said in a media briefing on Saturday night.

— Bangkok Post

Govt inks search and rescue deal with Laos

Thailand and neighbouring Laos on Saturday signed a bilateral agreement on aircraft search and rescue cooperation under the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Convention on International Civil Aviation.

— Bangkok Post

Visiting time to see baby dugong Mariam is now restricted

Tourists and local well-wishers are flocking to get a glimpse of ‘Mariam’. She’s become an internet hit. But that’s also caused other problems.

— The Thaiger

Lampang police officer sacked over ‘ice’

The chief investigator of the Ban Euam police station in Lampang province has been dismissed from the force after being found in possession of crystal methamphetamine or “ice”.

— Bangkok Post

Forestry officials inspected coveted Sattahip hillside

Top Natural Resources and Environment Ministry officials toured a Sattahip hillside coveted for decades by private investors, as well as local residents who want to put up a shrine to an 18th century king.

— Pattaya Mail

2019 China-Thailand Film Screening

Kicking off our ASEAN and beyond segment today, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Nanning, China and Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce have jointly organized the “2019 China-Thailand Film Screening” event bringing Thai Movies to Chinese Fans.

— NBT World (video)

Steeling for tough times ahead

Amid negative circumstances both foreign and domestic, Thai steel makers are walking a thin line and avoiding obstacles in order to maintain their capability and profitability.

— Bangkok Post

Chipping away at power

What appeared to be a regular equity sell-off of SET-listed power utility companies on July 4 hinted at the perplexing deconstruction of Thailand’s power-generating structure, casting a spotlight on state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat).

— Bangkok Post

Second-half strategies

Thailand scrambled through a double whammy of internal and external factors during the first half of 2019.

— Bangkok Post

MFA introducing 10-year passport; adopts more security features

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is introducing a new a generation of passports, offering an option for 10-year validity, and including iris scan data for added security according to the ICAO’s requirements.

— Pattaya Mail

Navy arranges ceremony to bless royal barges

The Royal Thai Navy has held a religious ceremony to pay homage to the protective spirit and the guardian goddess of boats.

— Pattaya Mail

Airlines’ price cuts leave tour operators in the lurch

The volatile currency and fierce airline competition have led to difficulties for operators managing outbound tour packages.

— Bangkok Post

Crackdown on Bangkok amusement parks without operating permits

The roller coaster ride is over. 15 amusement parks in Bangkok, out of a total of 48, don’t have construction or operating licenses.

— The Thaiger

Thailand to Push Ahead Medical Marijuana Legislation – Chiang Rai Times

Thailand to Push Ahead Medical Marijuana Legislation Chiang Rai TimesCTN News – He said this medical marijuana initiative had been included in the government policy statement which would be delivered to Parliament soon.

— Chiang Rai Times

South Korean National wanted on INTERPOL Red Alert for alleged human trafficking caught in Pattaya

Police officials, in conjunction with South Korean Law Enforcement, announced the capture of a South Korean National, Mr. Giheon Kim, 42 years old today.

— The Pattaya News

Beige or Nothing: Old Town Buildings Must Be Same Color, Gov’t Says

New buildings around the historic area of Rattanakosin Island must be painted beige with tiled dark grey roofs, according to a new ministerial directive announced Friday.

— Khaosod English

Most Bubble Tea in Thailand Exceeds Daily Sugar Intake: Consumer Foundation

Milk, bubbles – and loads of sugar and preservatives. The Foundation for Consumers released research on Thursday on 25 brands of bubble milk tea in Thailand, finding that a cup from most brands contains more than the recommended daily sugar intake of 6 teaspoons.

— Khaosod English

Go-Jek to expand financial services, food delivery in Thailand following SCB investment

Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-Jek, which has just received an investment from Thailand-based Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), is set to expand its financial services and food delivery businesses, a Reuters report said, citing a top …

— e27

Samut Prakan monk makes ‘nano-robes’ from recycled plastic bottles

After three years of trials, Pra Maha Pranom, who is the assistant abbot of Wat Chak Daeng temple in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province, has successfully produced what he calls a…

— Thai PBS News

Feature photo VOA



This week’s Thailand morning news feature photo focuses Asalha Bucha, July 16.



Find our previous morning news feature photos in the AEC News Today Morning News Feature Photos gallery where you will find a pictorial display of daily life throughout the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

Thailand morning news by AEC News Today is your one stop source for Thailand news on matters of governance and policies affecting Asean business communities. It is published M-F by AEC News Today: Governance, not government; policies not politics. Due to The Nation‘s habit of hijacking urls and diverting them to promotion pages we no longer include it in our clippings.