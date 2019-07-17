Thailand morning news for July 17

Dept warns of worst drought in decade

The Meteorological Department (MD) says Thailand is going to experience the worst drought in a decade, as average precipitation across large swaths of the country has fallen far short of the monthly average.

— Bangkok Post

Half of Thailand Population Has Asbestos in Their Lungs

A recent study conducted in Thailand found that almost 50% of all residents have at least traces of asbestos in their lungs.

— Legal Scoops

Speed boat operators, beach vendors, claim up to 80% less tourists vs. prior year for current holidays

Members of the associated local press, including The Pattaya News, interviewed many local beach operators yesterday afternoon, July 16th, 2019 about business this year on the first day of a two-day religious holiday.

— The Pattaya News

23 injured, 2 missing as riverside food pavilion slides into water in central Thailand

A food pavilion built along the Mae Klong river in central Thailand’s Samut Songkhram province slid into the river on Tuesday afternoon, injuring 23 people and leaving two missing.

— Xinhuanet

Saha Group to open first unmanned store in Thailand

Thai consumer products manufacturer Saha Group plans to open the first unmanned store in the country by October.

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

Lawyer nominated ambassador to Thailand

US President Donald Trump has officially nominated a renowned lawyer as ambassador to Thailand, the first political appointee in more than 40 years, pending Congress approval.

— Bangkok Post

Royal Defamation Case Against Pannika Moves Forward

A transparency activist said Tuesday he was summoned by the anti-graft agency to testify in an inquiry into allegations that the Future Forward spokeswoman disrespected the monarchy.

— Khaosod English

9 Years On, Crash Victims Say ‘Praewa’ Gave No Compensation

Nearly nine years after a wealthy teen killed nine people in a car crash, victims came forward Tuesday to say they have yet to receive an apology, much less compensation.

— Khaosod English

Thailand and world prepare for cryptocurrency challenges

The Libra project has shaken the global financial scene since Facebook, with a group of founding members, announced the proposed cryptocurrency last month.

— Thai PBS News

Govt continues to promote rubber resin use in road construction

The government has continued to push for the increased use of rubber in the construction of roads nationwide by having rubber resin mixed with para soil cement.

— Pattaya Mail

13th ADMM agrees to strengthen security

As the 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting concluded last week, we will explore how the event will lead to greater security for all in the region in our special report, let’s have a look.

— NBT World (video)

France keen to broaden ties with kingdom

Many French companies are interested in investing in the Eastern Economic Corridor, according to French ambassador to Thailand Jacques Lapouge.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand: Colourful river festival marks the beginning of Buddhist Lent

Villagers set sail in 150 boats down the Ladchado canal on Tuesday (July 16) in central Thailand as part of a traditional river procession to mark the beginning of the three-month-long Buddhist Lent.

— Euronews

Thailand sets its sights on larger LNG share

Thailand’s newly elected coalition government, heading by former junta leader General Prayut Cham-o-cha, will look to significantly lift the proportion of natural gas in the country’s energy mix, following the cabinet’s approval of the amended Power Development Plan (PDP) at the end of April.

— Petroleum Economist

PM calls on motorists not to drunk drive during long holiday

The Prime Minister has urged all vendors to strictly follow the law banning the sale of alcohol during the Asalha Puja and Buddhist Lent public holidays, while instructing officials to erect alcohol screening checkpoints to prevent the loss of lives from accidents.

— NBT World (video)

PM pleads for cooperation from all Thais in NCPO farewell speech

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today pleaded for cooperation from the Thai people and all state officials to protect the democratic system with the King as head of state for national peace and order and for the preservation of the Thai culture and way of life.

— Thai PBS News

Ferry operators, Bali Hai officials say Holiday tourism is up year over year to Koh Larn

Local Officials on Bali Hai pier told the associated press yesterday, July 16th, 2019 that the holiday traffic for a religious holiday and people going to Koh Larn via ferry was significantly higher year over year yesterday, July 16th, 2019.

— The Pattaya News

DCD – No need to warn about travel abroad after case of Lyme disease in Thailand

There is no need for a travel advisory to be issued to warn Thai people against travelling abroad after the discovery of the first case of Lyme disease in Thailand, said Disease Control Department (DCD) director-general Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen on Monday.

— Thai PBS News

STARTUP THAILAND 2019

One of the biggest and most anticipated events for startups is going to take place in Bangkok between July 25th to 27th.

— NBT World (video)

80 Percent of Applicants for Thailand’s Low-Cost Housing Rejected

As the Thai Baht continues it’s upward climb, tourism and exports are struggling, Thailand’s government low cost housing scheme is failing, causing developers to stall projects.

— Chiang Rai Times

Hormone access urged for LGBT inmates

An LGBT and transgender advocacy group has asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to help LGBT inmates access hormone medications.

— Bangkok Post

Oars still in water: Thai firms happy to bring seniors back into workforce

Retiring from a career can bring on despondency, but more seniors are being given the chance to keep working, albeit in different kinds of jobs.

— The Phnom Penh Post

King urges new cabinet to work for people’s happiness and national security

His Majesty the King offered moral support to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his cabinet ministers and urged them to perform their duties for the happiness of the people and the security of the country, as they had pledged to do during the swearing-in ceremony.

— Thai PBS News

EC deputy secretary-general transferred

The Election Commission’s deputy secretary-general in charge of holding the March 24 election has been transferred to another EC branch.

— Bangkok Post

Thanathorn admits Thais cannot rely on foreigners to fight for democracy

Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has admitted that Thai people must themselves fight for democracy and change and not rely on the support of foreigners “because no foreigners will come to our help.”

— Thai PBS News

Thailand seeking endorsement for 5 international airports

The meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Phuket next week marks a new phase in aviation development in Thailand, with authorities planning to ask the UN agency to endorse five more international airports.

— Bangkok Post

Koh Phi Phi dugong died from a gastrointestinal infection

Another dead dugong was discovered over the weekend off Koh Phi Phi in Krabi province. Department of Marine and Coastal Resources veterinarians have determined the death was caused by stomach infection and chronic inflammation of the intestines.

— The Thaiger

Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options

The Great Room Co-working spaces are opening up around Bangkok and providing a more flexible framework for businesses to grow.

— The Thaiger

Police seize over a ton of crystal meth in raids

Police said they have seized more than a ton of crystal meth and over 10 million methamphetamine tablets in a series of drug raids this month, amid increased production and use of the drugs in Southeast Asia.

— Pattaya Mail

Baht Bus Drivers given 14 step plan, stern warnings, by new head of Baht Bus association

This weekend, the new head of the city baht bus association, Mr. Tawat Pheuakbunnark, laid out a fourteen step plan for improved customer satisfaction and service in the area.

— The Pattaya News

DLT enforcing use of twistlocks on container trucks

The Department of Land Transport is rigorously checking container trucks to enforce the installation and engagement of twistlocks to keep the cargo containers safely in place – and has found many drivers are still not using them.

— Bangkok Post

Search underway for 4 people after a pavilion collapses into Mae Klong River

Rescue workers are scouring the Mae Klong River, in Thailand’s central province of Samut Songkram, this afternoon (Tuesday) to look for survivors after four people went missing and about 19 others were injured when a riverside pavilion collapsed.

— Thai PBS News

Document agent nabbed in Pattaya for helping foreigners get driving licences

A Thai female has been arrested for helping foreigners obtain Thai driving licences illegally and register their vehicles with fake stamps and documentation.

— The Thaiger

Thai Parents Divided on Physically Punishing Children

Smacking a kid’s palm is the most popular form of corporal punishment for disciplining children, according to a survey of almost a thousand Thai parents.

— Khaosod English

Recycled electronics are turning Thailand into a ‘dumping ground for hazardous waste’

Electronic waste from Western countries, including Australia, is flooding the shores of South-East Asian nations like Thailand, sparking fears of air and water pollution.

— ABC News

