Thailand morning news for July 3

Factory employment declines but petroleum investment soars

Thailand’s factory employment in the first half of 2019 fell by 5.45% year-on-year to 92,262 workers, the Industrial Works Department said on Tuesday, as more companies move to replace workers with high-tech machinery.

Opposition Alarmed by Prayuth’s ‘Coup Threat’

Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha’s hint at staging another coup prompted outcries from opposition politicos on Tuesday.

Agency dusts off waste-separation plant plan

The Industrial Works Department plans to build waste-separation plants nationwide in a bid to process tonnes of future hazardous waste from industrial manufacturing.

All the king’s men: Thai military power shifts away from Prayuth

When diplomats in Bangkok meet Thailand’s military top brass, they look for clues on where officers stand in the context of royal protocol.

Police hunt for assailants of Ja New

National Police Commissioner General, Chakthip Chaijinda, confirmed Monday that his officers are searching for the men who seriously assaulted political activist Sirawith ”Ja New” Seritiwat last week.

Thanathorn says PM is the cause of Thailand’s political ills

He said today that the Prime Minister had accused politicians of stalling attempts to form the government and had threatened to resort to the “old method” to resolve the problems….

Suvarnabhumi expects passenger upswing

Suvarnabhumi airport expects to welcome between 66-68 million passengers this year despite passenger weak traffic in May, according to airport director Sutheerawat Suwannawat.

In Facebook-friendly Thailand, sales on social media soar

The son of a Thai fisherman, Anurak Saruethai never really took to life at sea. But seafood has been good to him.

Police working to identify attackers of political activist

Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda has confirmed that all police units are working to their best effort to track down and apprehend the individuals who launched a vicious attack on political activist Sirawith Seritiwat, better known as Ja New.

PM pleased with Thailand’s ranking in achieving SDGs

The Prime Minister is pleased with Thailand gaining rank 19th in the world and 1st in ASEAN in ranking in contributing to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Cabinet formed, swearing-in this month

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday the internal problems of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) had been resolved and his cabinet would be sworn in around the middle of the month.

Thailand Fortifies Cybersecurity for a Seamless ASEAN Connected to the World

“Seamlessly connected” is how ASEAN aspires to facilitate and expand people-to-people interactions among its diverse population and build a common community with a shared sense of ownership.

Army engineers helping peace mission in South Sudan

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has reported that the first batch of Thai army engineers dispatched to Sudan under the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has contributed impressively over the past six months.

Activists: Justice system failing to protect people

Pro-democracy activists have presented a wreath signifying the failure of the justice system to the Royal Thai Police Office over the continuing attacks on political activists, with Sirawith “Ja New Seritiwat the latest victim.

Strawberries and child support; a Thai partnership

The grant, for which 117,000 children from low-income families have been registered, was introduced by the Thai government following advocacy carried out by the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

Dead Dolphin seen near Koh Larn, believed caught in fishing nets

A dead dolphin was spotted by tourists going to Koh Larn and videotaped this morning and the video has now gone viral. The dolphin appears to be in very poor shape and had a large rope stuck to its jaw.

CIMBT sees two rate cuts within 12 months

CIMB Thai (CIMBT) forecasts the central bank to ease monetary policy by cutting the benchmark rate once in December and once in the first half of next year in a bid to boost economic growth and curb hot-money inflows.

Another baby Dugong found on a Krabi beach

Thai Rath Another lost baby dugong has been rescued after being found injured in Krabi. The baby dugong was found washed up on the shores in Klongthom District, Krabi yesterday (June 1) and was rescued by the officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC).

SRT extends train service to Rong Kluea Market

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) today launched a new daily train service between Bangkok and Ban Klong Luek border station, providing convenience to people who wish to travel to the famous Rong Kleua Market in Sa Keao Province.

Thai Rice Enters to the World of Healthcare and Beauty

The Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, has introduced a project called “Think RICE, Think THAILAND” to encourage international community to pay attention to consumer health and to raise awareness on the national crop by providing a wider range of knowledge about Thai rice.

Government to sell up to B128bn of bonds in July-September

Thailand plans to sell up to 128 billion baht of government bonds in the July-September quarter as part of a debt-restructuring, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

BKK passenger arrivals expected to surge to 200,000 a day in October

Amid gloomy forecasts and predictions for Thailand’s tourist industry, some good news out of the country’s largest airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

Depression warning today until Thursday

The Meteorological Department issued a depression warning today, forecasting increased rain and isolated heavy showers plus strong winds in northeastern Thailand tomorrow and Thursday. In its second announcement, issued at…

Sontirat ready to give up his energy portfolio to save Palang Pracharat party

Palang Pracharat secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong said today that he regretted the conflict in the party over cabinet seat allocation and he offered to surrender the energy portfolio to the Sam…

Cabinet endorses UNSC resolution on counter terrorism

The cabinet today endorsed the United Nations Security Council’s March 2019 resolution demanding that member states ensure that their counter-terrorism laws and activities are in compliance with their obligations under…

NEDA sets up mountain area tap water for Lao villagers, honoring HM King

The Neighboring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) has set up a tap water system for Laoian villagers living at border areas, as part of assistance packages given to the neighboring country.

Blackwater at Phuket’s Nai Harn beach due to ‘natural causes’

‘Blackwater’ has returned at one of Phuket’s favourite beaches, this time in the lagoon behind Nai Harn beach, which flushes out naturally when the tide conditions are right.

Lottery vendor given 2 years for forging 15 first-prize lottery tickets

A lottery vendor in Thailand’s central province of Samut Sakhon, who claimed to have sold 15 first-prize lottery tickets worth 90 million baht, was today sentenced to two years and…

German seen helping wife sell chicken is a wanted man

A German man gained social media attention while helping his Thai wife sell grilled chicken, and that also drew police attention – and he turns out to be wanted man, subject of an Interpol red notice.

Thai ancient sites receive unofficial World Heritage status, await official endorsement on July 5

Two ancient sites in Thailand have been placed on the UNESCO’s tentative list of new heritage sites, during the 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Conflict in Palang Pracharat resolved as Sam Mitr group withdraws demands

The conflict over cabinet seat allocation in the Palang Pracharat party has been settled after the Sam Mitr faction agreed to withdraw their demand for the reinstatement of Mr. Suriya…

Western Expats Fleeing Thailand for Malaysia – CTN News – Chiang Rai Times

Western expats who are tired of countries like Thailand where discrimination is the norm, are thrilled to be moving to Malaysia, where they can buy a house they …

Stock investor confidence perks up

Investor confidence for the next three months, July to September, edged up for the first time in four months on the back of expectations of fresh stimulus measures from the new government.

PM says there is no problem in the Palang Pracharat party

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that there is no problem in the Palang Pracharat party which warrants his intervention.

OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles

Every year for the past eight years we have saved and come to Phuket for minimum of a week. More often than not we bring other members of our family, anywhere from four to six at a time, and every time bringing empty cases with a 30kg allowance per person.

FOUND. The day the team were found in Thailand’s Tham Luang caves

It was twelve months, today, that the missing Mu Pa team, 12 young men aged between 11 and 16, and their 25 year old football coach, were finally located after nine days of frantic searching.

SRT begins train service to Cambodian border

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched a new daily train service between Bangkok and Ban Klong Luek border station for the convenience of people travelling to Rong Kleua Market.

Premier chairs EEC meeting

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee on Monday, remarking that while the transition of government is currently underway, varied problems remain unsolved and projects are pending implementation.

Colliers: Bangkok condo launches rise

Newly launched condo supply in the second quarter continued to rise in Bangkok, with most launches in June after the political situation became clearer, says property consultant Colliers International Thailand.

Thailand goes to the dogs – International Dog Show 2019

This year’s Thailand International Dog Show is being held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok from July 4-7. The event, which takes up more than 10,000 square metres of exhibition space, will be open from 10am to 8pm each day.

Ex-employee caught for robbing 7-Eleven

A lone robber who made off with about 2.3 million baht from a 7-Eleven store in Muang district turned out to be a former employee of the store who was fired last year for alleged cheat.

Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok

From Sathorn junction to Taksin Bridge, the riverside section of Sathorn Road has been transformed from a strip of shophouses to luxury residential condos in a gentrification that added 8,000 new apartments to the area.

Pattaya Police inspect three local bars after resident complaints, find multiple problems

Pattaya Thai police inspected three bars in the Third Road area of Pattaya this morning, July 2nd, 2019 around 2:00 AM after a tip from a concerned citizen that they were open past the legal sales time and disturbing nearby residents with loud noise and rowdy patrons.

Motorcycle robbers escape with 70,000 baht from Bangkok 7-Eleven

Two motorcyclists have robbed a 7-Eleven store in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district and made off with 70,000 baht in cash. It follows another robbery of a 7-Eleven just one day before in Nakhon Ratchasima.

‘Fast and Furious 9’ Filming Begins in Krabi

Can you hear the engines roaring? Filming for the next “Fast and Furious” movie began in Thailand’s South on Monday.

Akira Nishino is new head coach of Thailand’s football team

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) concluded a negotiation with Mr. Akira Nishino, 64, last night (July 1st) to be the head coach of the “War Elephants”, Thailand’s national football team and…

Oil giant PTT boosts renewables funding over ‘uncertain’ crude outlook

Energy conglomerate PTT Plc is boosting investments in electricity generation, particularly renewables, given what it says is a “highly uncertain” outlook for oil over the next year.

Nessun Dorma! Operas, Ballets, and More Coming to Bangkok This September

None shall sleep this September, when foreign opera, ballet, and orchestral troupes march into the kingdom for Bangkok’s 21st International Festival of Dance and Music.

Thai man angry at wife sets her motorbike on fire in the middle of his village in Nong Prue

At 11:30 PM last evening, July 1st, 2019, local police and rescue officials got an urgent call that an aggressive and angry Thai man had set fire to a motorbike in front of his home and was being aggressive and violent to neighbors in his village located just outside of Pattaya.

