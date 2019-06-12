Thailand morning news for June 12

Government formation almost complete with no review of cabinet seats

The formation of the new government is expected to be completed soon, without a review of the cabinet seats earlier promised by the Palang Pracharat party to its two key…

— Thai PBS News

Freedom House Rates Thailand as “Not Free”

The junta’s unchecked power, Computer Crimes Act cases, and weak labor unions have led Freedom House to rank Thailand as “not free” in its annual report on political rights and civil liberties around the world.

— Khaosod English

Premchai given one-year prison term on bribery charge

Construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta was this morning (Tuesday) sentenced to one-year in prison, without suspension, after he was found guilty of bribery, in connection with the illegal hunting scandal in Thungyai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary last year, by the Region 7 Criminal Court for Corruption Cases.

— Thai PBS News

‘Big Brothers’ keep their jobs

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s “two brothers-in-arms” who are core figures of the regime have retained their ministerial posts, sources say.

— Bangkok Post

ASEAN WEEKLY EP.27 | 11-06-19 | NBT World Thailand

A round-up of Thailand in Asean over the past week as seen by NBT World

— NBT World (video)

Pheu Thai challenges senator selection

The Pheu Thai Party has questioned the status of 250 senators after finding an order naming the panel appointing them was not published in the Royal Gazette.

— Bangkok Post

Deputy premier orders preparations for flooding in Bangkok

Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed administrative, military and police officers to coordinate closely in preparations for flooding in all regions of the country during the rainy season, according to Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Khongcheep Tantrawanich.

— NNT

New government faces tough policy choices

More than 100 billion baht a year is needed to fund welfare schemes promised by the new government, according to Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) estimates.

— Bangkok Post

SCB report says political instability will dampen economic confidence

The question over stability of the new government continues to dampen economic outlook, despite the recent sittings of Parliament and the formal election of a new prime minister – this according to a new economic outlook report.

— The Thaiger

Anupong vows to up anti-flood efforts

Authorities have vowed to step up efforts to prevent flooding in Bangkok now that the rainy season has now taken hold.

— Bangkok Post

Fisheries Dept to close beaches in eight provinces for marine rehabilitation

Fisheries Department Director General Adisorn Phromthep said his agency will temporarily close the Gulf of Thailand’s Alphabet Kor area for the rehabilitation of aquatic animals off eight provinces.

— Pattaya Mail

65 Rohingya people found on shore at Koh Rawi, Satun

Tarutao National Park Chief, Kanchanapan Kamhaeng, reports that 65 Rohingya were found today (June 11th) on Koh Rawi in Thailand’s Satun province after their boat’s engine broke down. One Thai…

— Thai PBS News

Digital economy ministry calls for data protection officers

The Digital Economy and Society (DE) Ministry is calling for mandatory appointments of data protection officers (DPOs) at every organisation that processes or stores personal data from EU citizens to comply…

— Bangkok Post

SAREX 2019 search and rescue exercise by ICAO standards

Thailand has hosted an international search and rescue exercise (SAREX) for ships and aircraft in distress, using guidelines provided by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

— NBT World (video)

Cabinet okays Map Ta Phut 3rd phase

The cabinet has approved a development deal for the third phase of Map Ta Phut port, one of five megaprojects under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme.

— Bangkok Post

Unlikely engine for Thai economic growth

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the kingdom’s most indebted and hidebound state enterprise, is in expansion mode.

— Asia Times

Dengue Cases on the Rise in Thailand 26,000 Cases, With 30 Fatalities in 5 Months

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has estimated that, this year, dengue fever cases may reach the 100,000 mark as statistics since January show more than 26,000 cases, with 30 fatalities. Most of the cases are of Type 2 dengue, which is the most serious of the four types.

— Chiang Rai Times

State bus firm to link with RTP database to lift safety

Transport Co, the operator of inter-provincial bus services, plans to link its information technology system to the police’s database to improve safety for its passengers.

— Bangkok Post

DE Ministry signs 5G testing agreement in EEC

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has signed an agreement on 5G testing with 40 partners from the public and private sectors. The testing will take place inside the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

— NBT World (video)

Tom yum biscuits: Lotte targets Thailand’s adult consumer market with sophisticated flavours

Lotte is targeting Thailand’s adult snacking market with two new stick biscuits featuring “sophisticated flavours” – tom yum kung and spicy bbq cream – its country MD told us in an exclusive interview.

— Food navigator-asia

Complaints spur IUU assessment

The Commerce Ministry has scheduled a joint meeting with the Fisheries Department next week to evaluate the impact of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices on domestic fishing operators after mounting complaints about a flood of imported fishery products from neighbouring countries.

— Bangkok Post

Death by clubbing: the brutality of Thailand’s pig slaughterhouses

Photos of shirtless workers clubbing pigs with bats in a Thai slaughterhouse have prompted campaigners to call for wider training and monitoring of humane welfare practices.

— The Guardian

Don’t get stuck when Bangkok floods – 14 places to avoid (Map)

Anyone that’s lived through rainy season in Bangkok knows the pain of commuting this time of year all too well – and anyone that hasn’t got a crash course on it when Friday’s monsoon paralyzed traffic with watery hell.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Plans for Chumpon-Ranong double-track rail route stall

The Comptroller General’s Department has put the double-track rail project from Chumphon to Ranong on hold due to concerns about its economic viability, according to a source at the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

— Bangkok Post

Thailand Begins Testing of 5G Technology in Public and Private Sectors

Thailand’s Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society (DE) signed an agreement on 5G use-case testing with 40 alliances from the public and private sectors. The testing center will take place at the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

— Chiang Rai Times

Actress Kwan, actor Typhoon hear charges over ‘Magic Skin’ reviews

Actress Usamanee “Kwan Waitayanon and singer-actor Kanokchat “Typhoon Munyad-on on Tuesday turned themselves in to police to acknowledge charges over their endorsement of cosmetic and weight-loss products linked to Magic Skin Co.

— Bangkok Post

CIMB to offer Thai companies 100bn baht ASEAN business expansion loans

Business expansion of Thai companies into other countries is being promoted to reduce the effects of trade wars. CIMB Thai is set to offer a total of 100 billion baht in loans for Thai businesses to expand their operations across ASEAN as part of the bank’s ASEAN Platform campaign.

— NNT

Drones, big money and cheap drugs: Laos spewing meth into Thailand

As dusk falls along the Mekong River, a nightly dance begins between Thai border security and Laos drug gangs now using drones, scouts and a pool of poor fishermen to shift record amounts of meth into Thailand.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Sixteen AK-47 rifles found in north-east Thailand water well

Sixteen AK-47 rifles in four fertiliser sacks were found behind a palm plantation in a well in Surin’s Buachet district, in Thailand’s north-east, right on the Cambodian border.

— The Thaiger

Airbnb bookings in Phuket rocket by 61% year on year

Airbnb has revealed that guest arrivals to Phuket reached 320,000 in the 12 months to Jan 1, 2019 – a growth of 61% year on year – with guests staying in boutique hotels, vacation rentals and local homes.

— The Phuket News

SET funds gain on new coalition

Fund inflows into Thailand’s stock market are expected to continue increasing given greater perceived stability of the new coalition government and reduced trade friction, with year-to-date inflows registering B5.36 billion, says the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

— The Phuket News

Thailand reforms procurement for startups

The 100-strong National Innovation Agency of Thailand may be small, but it is scrappy. It has big ambitions to build a thriving startup ecosystem, and its next move is to transform government procurement, making it easier for startups to pitch and sell to agencies.

— Gov Insider

Wirecard Enables E-commerce Channel for IKEA Thailand’s First Online Store

Wirecard to provide digital payment services for Swedish furniture brand in Thailand, after implementing its platform services in Singapore and Malaysia

— Yahoo News

Four ASEAN countries to upgrade health-related tourism

Thailand’s Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion and the Kenan Foundation Asia organized a workshop for four ASEAN countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia, on the development of SME operators’ health-related products and services.

— NNT

Thailand, US ready to expand military cooperation

The Commander of the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Gen. Richard D. Clarke, said the US looks forward to expand military cooperation with the country to fight terrorism and support the International Military Education and Training (IMET) programme.

— NNT

Thailand announces its readiness to host 37th SOME

Thailand is ready to host the 37th Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME) to push for concrete regional energy cooperation.

— NNT

Akara Resources seeks arbitration with govt over Phichit mine

An Australian gold mining firm is seeking negotiations with the new government over the case in which it was ordered to cease mining operations in Phichit two years ago.

— Bangkok Post

Nimmanhaemin Rd. chosen as pilot to transform Chiang Mai into a smart city

Nimmanhaemin Road in Chiang Mai has been chosen as the location for the pilot project in the transformation of this northern province, famous for its rich culture, into a smart…

— Thai PBS News

Hopewell poles hinder airport link

The unsettled Hopewell saga may now delay the construction of the high-speed train system to link up the country’s major airports, as the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) remains uncertain what to do with 288 poles left from over two decades ago.

— Bangkok Post

Thai politics getting faster and more furious

There used to be an assumption that the Thai political crisis would significantly abate if Abhisit Vejjajiva and Thaksin Shinawatra each took a step back.

— Thai PBS News

Thai PM receives royal endorsement. Negotiations on hold for today’s ceremonies.

Thailand’s new Prime Minister, the old one but now elected by the new parliament last Wednesday, is reported to have agreed to the ministerial post quotas Palang Pracharath promised to the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.

— The Thaiger

Major players stay the course

Despite murky economic prospects for the second half, large local banks are sticking to their business plans in the hope that the new government will support budget disbursement and domestic investment.

— Bangkok Post

Mega projects to transform Pattaya

When the Tourism Authority of Thailand launched its latest campaign “New Shades of Emerging Destinations”, Pattaya was not in the frame.

— TTR WEEKLY

China, Thailand agrees to further expand cooperation, uphold multilateral trading system

Li Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday and both sides agreed to further expand cooperation and defend the global multilateral trading system.

— Xin Hua

InnoSpace seeking B640m

InnoSpace Thailand Co, a joint venture between the public and private sectors, is expected to raise capital of 640 million baht in its first stage of funding, higher than the expected 500 million, as there are 10 agencies taking part as startup incubators, says the Industrial Promotion Department.

— Bangkok Post

Grab or Uber, or Red Buses? Tourist poll in Chiang Mai.

Thai tourists in Chiang Mai have been polled in the The Mae Jo survey checking on the popularity of public transport options around the northern city. There were 423 respondents to the poll carried out between January 9-23. So who did the Thai tourists prefer? Uber and Grab or local red buses (Rot …

— The Thaiger

Spurned, sacked employee goes on 15 month spending spree with stolen credit card

What do you do if you’re fired from your job? Use the bosses company credit card and go on a spending spree.

— The Thaiger

Price Hike at Coffee Truck Because Prayuth Is PM

A coffee truck near Lam Luk Ka is going viral after it put up a sign blaming junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha’s second term as prime minister for a price rise.

— Khaosod English

PM meets with Chinese government representative

A member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, Li Xi, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House in Bangkok on Monday.

— Pattaya Mail

