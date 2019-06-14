Thailand morning news for June 14

FTI: Agriculture stimulus needed for growth

The new government is being urged to stimulate the country’s agricultural sector because crop prices remain low and farmers have limited purchasing power in the local market, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

— Bangkok Post

Moody’s: Ageing, labour issues dog Thailand

Despite a strong fiscal position and low external vulnerability constituting credit strengths amid recurring political uncertainty, Thailand’s ageing society, moderate competitiveness and labour shortages will weigh on economic growth and public finances over time, says Moody’s Investors Service.

— Bangkok Post

Stranded Rohingyas linked to human trafficking: Thai police

Many Rohingya Muslims have boarded boats in recent months to try to reach Malaysia, part of what authorities fear could be a new wave of people smuggling by sea after a 2015 crackdown on trafficking.

— Reuters

Community tourism project in central provincial cluster

The Pathum Thani provincial administration is organizing the community Tourism products trade and exhibition until this Friday at Central World in order to promote tourism and stimulate the economy of central perimeter provincial cluster that includes Pathum Thani, Nakon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Samutprakan.

— NBT World (video)

NESDC worries about trade row’s impact on ‘fragile’ sector

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) is fretting over tourism prospects because the mounting trade row between the world’s two largest economies could affect the industry, which makes up about 20% of the country’s GDP.

— Bangkok Post

Prawit’s cabinet future in doubt

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has signalled that he may not join the new cabinet and instead only act as an adviser to the prime minister, a source and close associate has revealed.

— Bangkok Post

Vehicle sales up 3.7% in sluggish May

Car sales growth is likely to slow in the second half as the local market sees fewer model launches to attract buyers and the political picture remains opaque to car makers, says the automotive industry club of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

— Bangkok Post

US looks for Thai 5G entry point

The US Commerce Department is exploring business opportunities and cooperation to promote US-based tech firms to expand investment in Thailand’s telecom sector, especially for 5G wireless broadband tech…

— Bangkok Post

Thammasat University launched Thailand’s most complete Chinese learning center

Thammasat University, in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, has launched Thailand’s most complete Chinese learning center at its Tha Prachan campus on May 23, 2019.

— NBT World (video)

Prayut’s order seeks to bring illegal hotels into line

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has exercised the all-powerful Section 44 to bring more than 20,000 illegal hotels and accommodation services nationwide under better state control and boost safety for guests.

— Bangkok Post

Related Organizations unite against misinformation

Members of a network of academics and professions signed a declaration on the fight against the proliferation of misinformation.

— NBT World (video)

Transport Company opens bus simulator center

The Transport Company has established the Bus Operation Simulator Training Center in order to enhance passenger safety

— NBT World (video)

Palang Pracharat prepares defence for 27 MPs accused of owning media shares

The Palang Pracharat party has appointed a party member to gather evidence from the party’s 27 MPs for use in their defence in the Constitutional Court against the accusations, from…

— Thai PBS News

Somkid: Poverty is priority

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has played down concerns about the coalition government, saying aid measures for low-income earners remain the priority.

— Bangkok Post

Govt: No extra money for state welfare cardholders

The government has dismissed a rumor that it will transfer 3,000 baht to the bank accounts of state welfare card holders.

— NNT

Thai PM orders probe into Rohingya boat incident off the coast of Satun

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation after a boat carrying 65 ethnic Rohingya and five Burmese men was swept into the shore at Koh Rawi off the coast of Satun in southern Thailand.

— The Thaiger

NBTC explains 5G auction process

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is planning to award 700-megahertz licences to mobile operators on June 19, 2019, with a reserve price of 17.58 billion baht per 10MHz bandwidth. Each licence is valid for 15 years.

— NNT

Officials seize Bt80m of fake Botox, stem cells and fillers in Bangkok

More than 400,000 items of fake Botox, stem cells and breast enhancement injectables, worth an estimated 80 million baht, were seized by Department of Special Investigation police and officials from…

— Thai PBS News

Lawyer Accuses Prayuth’s Brother, Sister-in-Law of 112 for Sitting on Throne-like Chairs

A lawyer has accused junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha’s brother and sister-in-law of committing lese majeste by imitating royalty in photos spread on social media.

— Khaosod English

German Investment in ASEAN Part V: Thailand and Vietnam

The ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have seen a steady inflow of German investment in recent years. Current trends are expected to continue in the coming years.

— Asean Briefing

May auto output dips on export slowdown

Automotive output in May dropped by 6.11% year-on-year to 181,338 units on an export slowdown, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

— Bangkok Post

Health warning: Chikungunya cases up in Thailand’s southern province

Thai health authorities are reporting 86 new cases of the Chikungunya virus in the last week alone. There have been 3,592 cases – nearly all in southern Thailand – this year.

— The Thaiger

Frenchman Mocks Junta with Viral Parody Song, Gets Police Visit

A French expat who made a viral music video mocking junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha was visited on Thursday by two police officers and “made to apologise.”

— Khaosod English

AoT to review duty-free bids

The bid results for three contracts to run duty-free shops at four airports and develop commercial space at Suvarnabhumi airport, where duty-free giant King Power emerged as the winner, are expected to be reviewed by Airports of Thailand Plc’s (AoT) board of directors next Wednesday, according to the AoT.

— Bangkok Post

Ex-cop involved in huge illegal weapons caches: police

A former policeman in Prachuap Khiri Khan province is behind huge caches of weapons found recently in the northeastern provinces of Si Sa Ket and Surin, and the weapons were similar to those used during red-shirt demonstrations, a deputy national police chief said.

— Bangkok Post

Gasohol, biodiesel subsidies targeted

The Energy Fund Administration Institute (EFAI) is considering terminating price subsidies for gasohol and biodiesel within three years because the existing structure interferes with the stability of local fuel prices.

— Bangkok Post

World War II bombs to be defused next year

Authorities will next year defuse seven World War II-era bombs underwater before retrieving them from the Mae Klong River in the central province and then destroying them.

— Bangkok Post

Thai exports threatened by China’s cheaper rice

Thai rice exporters are fretting over their prospects this year as China looks set to ramp up its rice shipments, notably to Africa.

— Thailand Business News

Hill tribes and fishing villages — locals show you the real Thailand

With its talcum powder-soft, white sand beaches, turquoise sea and exquisite food, Thailand is at the top of many a holiday wishlist.

— CNN

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden to create year-round accessible floating garden

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, a popular tourist attraction in Chon Buri province, has sent its engineers and experts to visit and study Jewel Changi Airport, a nature-themed entertainment and retail complex on the land-side of Changi Airport in Singapore, which features the Gardens by the Bay.

— NNT

Rawai targets criminals, rogue drivers with B17mn CCTV camera project

The mayor of Rawai on Tuesday (June 11) revealed a B17 million plan to install new high quality CCTV cameras within the subdistrict this month, with the aim of making the area safer from criminals and road accidents.

— The Phuket News

State Enterprise Policy Office prepares SOE blueprint

The State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo) plans to propose a five-year development plan for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) once the new government takes office.

— Bangkok Post

PM to be invited to join Palang Pracharat party

The Palang Pracharat party will invite Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to join the party, initially, as a party member and, eventually, to lead the party – replacing Mr. Uttama Savanayana….

— Thai PBS News

Wissanu expects new cabinet to start work after 34th ASEAN Summit

The new cabinet is expected to start functioning after the 34th ASEAN Summit, scheduled to take place in Bangkok from June 21st to 23rd, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said.

— Thai PBS News

New government urged to get tough on graft

The Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) has called on the incoming government to get tough on corruption and to make sure that members of the coalition parties do not get involved in corrupt practices.

— Thai PBS News

Number of young Thais with major depressive disorder increasing – DOMH

Thailand’s Department of Mental Health expressed concern on Wednesday (June 12) that the number of Thai teenagers and young adults suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD) is on the increase,…

— Thai PBS News

Red swimming flags out at Koh Hong in Krabi

Red flags have been dusted off and set up along the beach at Koh Hong in Ao Luek, Krabi today.

— The Thaiger

British Passport Renewals Now Available in Northern Thailand

British citizens living in Northern Thailand can now opt to renew their passports at the UK Visa Application Centre in Chiang Mai.

— Chiang Rai Times

Many new MPs keep fingers crossed for past activities

Dozens of the newly-elected MPs must be keeping their fingers crossed, with many fearing that their political future could be hanging in the balance.

— Thai PBS News

Frenchman apologises for parody clip

A Frenchman in Thailand who posted a Facebook video clip making fun of a song composed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he has apologised to the junta in writing.

— Bangkok Post

Race for Miss Universe Thailand 2019 Under Way (Photos)

With only two weeks left until the crowning of Miss Universe Thailand 2019, let’s take a look at the fan favorites.

— Khaosod English

TAT seeks Nordic growth

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to use travel technology to expand tourism in the Nordic market, where more than 80% of travellers are independent tourists and there are many repeat visitors.

— Bangkok Post

SRT declares war on budget airlines

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) wants to win back customers from low-cost airlines with electric, air-conditioned trains, the state enterprise said on Wednesday.

— Bangkok Post

Shrimp: The Future of the $45+ Billion Market, 2019 to 2024

One of the key drivers of the growth of the shrimp market is increasing production through contract farming.

— Yahoo News

Flash Express inks B200mn expansion deal

Delivery services company Flash Express has announced a shared investment deal of B200 million with Nim See Seng Logistics in delivery technology development and complete e-commerce services to expand their operations.

— The Phuket News

True Digital Park opens Work Space to ignite future Thai unicorns

Under the concept of ‘One Roof, All Possibilities’, True Digital Park is now ready to ignite startup unicorns and support the country in driving digital economy.

— Thailand Business News

Vernon Unsworth who helped rescue Thai football team from Tham Luang cave receives MBE

A diver from north-west London who last year battled to save the football team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand has been made an MBE for his heroic actions.

— Thaivisa.com

Personal drones spray farmers’ crops

Bug Away Thailand makes agricultural drones that could save farmers hours of labor by spraying fertilizers over their fields

— CNN

Patong police net 13 suspects during Hi-Lo gambling raid

Phuket Provincial Police have arrested 13 people in Patong on suspicion of running a Hi-Lo gambling operation.

— The Phuket News

Grab said to be eyeing Bangkok-based startup

Singapore ride-hailing giant Grab held talks to acquire payments provider 2C2P Pte and was turned down, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of the ambitions Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup has in financial services.

— Bangkok Post

