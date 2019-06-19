Thailand morning news for June 19

DMCR sets up clean-up booms to cut marine waste

Thailand currently has more than seven million tons of waste that has not been properly disposed of and has become a source of marine waste.

— NNT

Sharp, LG to relocate factories to Indonesia

Japanese and Korean electronics companies Sharp Corp. and LG plan to relocate their factories from Thailand and Vietnam, respectively, to Indonesia as part of their investment consolidation plans in Southeast Asia.

— The Jakarta Post

Private hospitals briefed on notification of drug prices, medical fees

The Department of Internal Trade today invited representatives of 353 private hospitals nationwide to a briefing on the public notification of the prices of drugs, medical supplies and medical services to patients are treated at hospitals.

— NNT

First batch of marijuana extract to be used for patients in research projects

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has confirmed that the first 2,500 bottles of medical-grade marijuana extract which will be produced in July, and will only be used on patients in research projects.

— Pattaya Mail

E-KYC opens new chapter in banking

Mobile banking usage has soared for every age group after digital transaction fees were scrapped a few years ago, but digital authentication, also known as electronic know-your-customer (e-KYC), is expected to open a new chapter in the online banking boom.

— Bangkok Post

Chiang Rai Lua Hill-Tribesman Wins 12 Million Baht in Thailand’s State Lottery

A Lua Hill-tribesman has gone from rags to riches in just one day after winning the jackpot in Thailand’s Government Lottery.

— Chiang Rai Times

Two arrested on human trafficking charges in Koh Samui

Two suspects have been arrested on human-trafficking charges for allegedly prostituting girls under the age of 18 on Koh Samui, under the guise of operating a karaoke bar.

— The Thaiger

Thailand’s Narco Police Seize 600 Kilograms of Compressed Marijuana

Thailand’s Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan has told a press briefing that narcotics suppression police have seized …

— Chiang Rai Times

Thai Elderly Vulnerable to Fake News, Medicine Scams: Researcher

Elderly Thais are highly vulnerable to fraudulent medicines and health supplements advertised on social and mass media, research by Mahidol University has warned.

— Khaosod English

Strong connectivity between Malaysia and Thailand attracts more investment

It is vital to improve connectivity between Malaysia and Thailand to attract more foreign direct investments.

— The Sun Daily



Opposition to probe senators’ selection

The opposition whip will file an urgent motion to set up a fact-finding committee to look into the senator selection process this week.

— Bangkok Post

Credit-card gang, hotelier charged with B13m fraud

A Chinese man and Thai accomplices, including a hotelier in Udon Thani province, have been arrested for allegedly using forged credit cards to embezzle about 13 million baht for fake accommodations and services over two months.

— Bangkok Post

Thai Hom Mali Rice – A Celebrity’s Choice and a Celebratory Rice for Thais

Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, has introduced a project called “Think RICE, Think THAILAND” to encourage international community to pay attention to consumer health and to raise awareness on the national crop by providing a wider range of knowledge, ranging from national agricultural history, standards and Thai rice quality.

— AEC News Today/ PR Newswire (media release)

Thai fruit exports in first 4 months of 2019 grows by more than 150%

The fruit exported from Thailand to China in the first 4 months of this year was worth 668 million USD, which is a growth of 152.7% in comparison with the same period last year.

— Fresh Plaza

Public invited to join chanting ceremony

Members of the public have been invited to take part in prayer sessions for His Majesty King Rama 8th and His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and to participate in a merit-making ceremony for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen.

— NBT World (video)

This is the first time that the ICTM’s World Conference will come to Thailand and Southeast- Asia

From July 11-17, 2019 at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok will host “The 45th International Council for Traditional Music World Conference 2019” (ICTM), which will be held for the first time in Southeast Asia.

— NBT World (video)

Cabinet not ideal, PM says

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has admitted that the new cabinet lineup may be less than perfect, as there is little he can do about the proposed candidates who have been criticised for their public image.

— Bangkok Post

ONWR follows up on progress of six projects

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has dispatched a team of officials to several provinces to follow up on the progress of 5 long-term water management projects initiated to tackle flooding and prevent water shortages.

— NBT World (video)

BMA dredges canals to address flood problems

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been working to prevent flooding in the capital by dredging canals to enhance the efficiency of the drainage system on Chaengwattana Road.

— NBT World (video)

DIT dismisses claim that it orders department stores to raise bottled palm oil price

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has dismissed claims that it prohibited department stores from organizing sales promotions by reducing the price of bottled palm oil.

— NBT World (video)

Thailand’s PTTEP boosts Middle East assets with $622 mil Partex acquisition

Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd has made its largest venture into the Middle East with the $622 million acquisition of Partex Holding BV from the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, underscoring how Southeast Asia’s national oil companies are building up an increasingly global upstream portfolio.

— S&P Global Platts

Provincial Administration Dept holds meeting on Hajj pilgrimage

Mr. Aziz Phitakkumpon, the Shiekhul Islam of Thailand, has chaired the Hajj Affairs preparation meeting for Thai representatives of the division of Islamic Organization and Hajj Affairs Promotion, organized by the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) during 17-18 June at Anchaleena Hotel, Bangkok.

— NBT World (video)

Homeopathy ‘doctor’ forced to back down on Dengue-cure claims

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has been forced to backtrack from its un-researched claims that its homeopathic formula is highly effective for dengue-fever protection.

— The Thaiger

Islands near Pattaya, including Koh Larn, under consideration to be protected environmental areas which would limit tourism activities.

Scuba divers, sea walkers, tourist and restaurant boats may face new restrictions as the government moves to protect Pattaya’s Near Islands.

— The Pattaya News

State seeks rejig of premium structure

The government is looking for ways to lower life and health insurance premiums after the prices of medicines, medical supplies and medical services are brought under control.

— Bangkok Post

Certified to fly 10 years

If we needed assurance of Bangkok Airways’ airworthiness here it is as the president of the airline displays a freshly printed Air Operating Licence issued by Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority.

— TTR WEEKLY

MOTS, NSTDA steer sustainable tourism with science

To promote sustainable tourism, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) have prepared Green GDP to stimulate the economy and restore the environment.

— NNT

Officials to teach dugong Mariam to avoid low tide

Further to the rescue of baby dugong Mariam, her caregivers are devising a plan to teach her some life skills after she was recently found beached by a low tide again. They want to teach her how to survive this natural situation, and will do so with the close attention of humans.

— NNT

Wheels of Change: Couple crafts DIY wheelchairs for Thais in need (Video)

Marketers by day, restaurant owners by night and change makers in what spare time they can find, one Bangkok couple is using their ingenuity to help the less fortunate. Apichai Inthutsingh and Atisanun Uengwiriyasakun turn second-hand shopping carts……

— Coconuts (paywall)

‘Wild Boars’ rescue miracle draws throngs of tourists to Thai cave

Tourists snap selfies by a bronze statue of the diver who died trying to save the ‘Wild Boars’ football team from a flooded cave, while mementos from their rescue fly off the shelves – scooped up by the 1.3 million people who have descended on the once serene mountainside in northern Chiang Rai.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Bangkok to create database of licensed moto taxis to better regulate

Traffic police have been ordered to collar illegal motorcycle taxi operators throughout the capital following a fatal battle royale that erupted this past weekend.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Real users: Krungsri Supply Chain on Blockchain and AI

As businesses get unprecedentedly challenged by technology disruption, embracing changes has become their priority.

— Bangkok Post

SCG banking on revenue growth from ventures overseas

SCG Logistics expects revenue in 2019 from overseas markets to grow by 30% as the company focuses on ventures in China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

— Bangkok Post

Genomic Medicine Increasing In Thailand

Thailand is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to the healthcare industry. The country has well-developed facilities to handle and hold all the high quality care taking place.

— Industry Herald 24

Naval forces of Vietnam, Thailand foster partnership

Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister hosted a reception for visiting Admiral Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Navy in Hanoi on June 18.

— Vietnam+

Woman hurt after falling into sewer near MRT station

An office employee was rescued from a three-metre-deep sewer after falling into it while walking on a footpath in front of the MRT Ratchadaphisek subway station in Bangkok on Tuesday morning.

— Bangkok Post

Suvarnabhumi civilization project in connection with ASEAN

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency has co-opted the Suvarnabhumi Civilization with Geo-Informatics and the Space Technology project to conduct studies, research and connection with the ASEAN region.

— NNT

PM encourage people to claim tax deduction on book purchases; promotes ASEAN Chairmanship song

The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has encouraged people to purchase and read more books, as buyers can claim a tax deduction on book purchases. The Prime Minister has also promoted songs to mark Thailand’s 2019 ASEAN chairmanship.

— NNT

Mains water supply outage in Kamala

The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Kamala Tomorrow (June 19).

— The Phuket News

Power outages to hit Chalong Pier, east coast islands

A scheduled power outage will affect Sunrise Rd, from the Chalong Circle to Chalong Pier, tomorrow (June 19), while a separate scheduled blackout will affect islands off Phuket’s east coast, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced.

— The Phuket News

Seven arrested over trafficking of Burmese migrants into Thailand

Police have arrested seven Thai and Burmese suspects for allegedly luring at least nine Burmese nationals into forced labour in Thailand. The suspects ages ranged from 27 to 61.

— The Thaiger

DefMin Dismisses HK Copycat Protest in Bangkok

A large-scale anti-government protest like that rocking Hong Kong is unlikely to break out in Bangkok any time soon, a senior official said Tuesday.

— Khaosod English

Number of startups climbed in May

The number of startups edged up 1% year-on-year in May, led by those in the construction and property sectors, as well as restaurants.

— Bangkok Post

Dog viciously attacks child in Chiang Mai – owner offers 3,000 baht compensation

A Chiang Mai mother is calling for action after her 11 year old son was mauled by a dog (guess the breed) that escaped from a local restaurant near their house. “Nong Saeng” was playing with friends in a car park near “The Fusion” at a construction site in Muang district where his family lived. The dog …

— The Thaiger

ASEAN meeting reports on global sugar deficit and opportunities for SE Asian countries

The ASEAN Sugar Alliance says there will be a global sugar deficit of about 2.5 million tonnes in 2019-20, and prices are expected to firm following a number of years of falling prices and surplus stocks.

— The Thaiger

GSB, GH Bank to fund cheap house project

State-owned Government Savings Bank (GSB) and GH Bank will jointly extend pre- and post-financing worth 4 billion baht for five low-cost residential projects under the Pracharath Thai housing scheme.

— Bangkok Post

Bangkok Hotel Busted for Dumping Used Condoms and Toiletry Items into Canal

Condoms and toiletry items from the Hotel had been found on the weekend floating in a canal, leading to images circulated by Thai netizens expressing their …

— Chiang Rai Times

Oil palm farmers ask for retailer help

Oil palm growers have called for cooperation from retailers to abstain from launching any sale promotions for bottled cooking palm oil, as such programmes would push down farm prices for fresh palm nuts.

— Bangkok Post

SkyVIV takes flight to predict crop yields

A young drone imaging startup is looking to unlock the secret of how to predict crop yields solely from a series of multi-spectral aerial images.

— Bangkok Post

R-R engine upgrade to extend Thai Hercules life

Rolls-Royce has received an engine upgrade contract that will extend Thailand’s operational use of the Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transport and also reduce the maintenance demands of its turboprop engines.

— FlightGlobal

HS10KING on QO-100 geostationary satellite

To strengthen the relationship between Thai and Japanese amateur radio operators, representatives of the JAMSAT group of Japan have travelled to Thailand to visit the satellite ground station HS0AJ

— Southgat

‘Panama disease’ outbreak reported

The Department of Agriculture has dispatched officials to inspect a large banana plantation in Chiang Rai province after a report of an outbreak of Panama disease, which is known to rip through plantations causing significant damage.

— Bangkok Post

List Sotheby’s International Realty opens Thailand Branch

List Sotheby’s International Realty, a global real estate brokerage, announced to expand its footprint in Thailand by setting up List Sotheby’s International Realty (Thailand) to capture the luxury market in Thailand.

— Retalk Asia

Thailand’s visa scheme registers 60% growth

Thailand Elite Residence Program has seen a 60% growth in interest from foreign investors in the first quarter of 2019 and brought in a profit of more than THB 280m (approximately $8.75m).

— International Investment

