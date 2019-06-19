Thailand morning news for June 19

DMCR sets up clean-up booms to cut marine waste
Thailand currently has more than seven million tons of waste that has not been properly disposed of and has become a source of marine waste.
— NNT
Sharp, LG to relocate factories to Indonesia
Japanese and Korean electronics companies Sharp Corp. and LG plan to relocate their factories from Thailand and Vietnam, respectively, to Indonesia as part of their investment consolidation plans in Southeast Asia.
— The Jakarta Post
Private hospitals briefed on notification of drug prices, medical fees
The Department of Internal Trade today invited representatives of 353 private hospitals nationwide to a briefing on the public notification of the prices of drugs, medical supplies and medical services to patients are treated at hospitals.
— NNT
First batch of marijuana extract to be used for patients in research projects
The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has confirmed that the first 2,500 bottles of medical-grade marijuana extract which will be produced in July, and will only be used on patients in research projects.
— Pattaya Mail
E-KYC opens new chapter in banking
Mobile banking usage has soared for every age group after digital transaction fees were scrapped a few years ago, but digital authentication, also known as electronic know-your-customer (e-KYC), is expected to open a new chapter in the online banking boom.
— Bangkok Post
Chiang Rai Lua Hill-Tribesman Wins 12 Million Baht in Thailand’s State Lottery
A Lua Hill-tribesman has gone from rags to riches in just one day after winning the jackpot in Thailand’s Government Lottery.
— Chiang Rai Times
Two arrested on human trafficking charges in Koh Samui
Two suspects have been arrested on human-trafficking charges for allegedly prostituting girls under the age of 18 on Koh Samui, under the guise of operating a karaoke bar.
— The Thaiger
Thailand’s Narco Police Seize 600 Kilograms of Compressed Marijuana
Thailand’s Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan has told a press briefing that narcotics suppression police have seized …
— Chiang Rai Times
Thai Elderly Vulnerable to Fake News, Medicine Scams: Researcher
Elderly Thais are highly vulnerable to fraudulent medicines and health supplements advertised on social and mass media, research by Mahidol University has warned.
— Khaosod English
Strong connectivity between Malaysia and Thailand attracts more investment
It is vital to improve connectivity between Malaysia and Thailand to attract more foreign direct investments.
— The Sun Daily
Opposition to probe senators’ selection
The opposition whip will file an urgent motion to set up a fact-finding committee to look into the senator selection process this week.
— Bangkok Post
Credit-card gang, hotelier charged with B13m fraud
A Chinese man and Thai accomplices, including a hotelier in Udon Thani province, have been arrested for allegedly using forged credit cards to embezzle about 13 million baht for fake accommodations and services over two months.
— Bangkok Post
Thai Hom Mali Rice – A Celebrity’s Choice and a Celebratory Rice for Thais
Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, has introduced a project called “Think RICE, Think THAILAND” to encourage international community to pay attention to consumer health and to raise awareness on the national crop by providing a wider range of knowledge, ranging from national agricultural history, standards and Thai rice quality.
— AEC News Today/ PR Newswire (media release)
Thai fruit exports in first 4 months of 2019 grows by more than 150%
The fruit exported from Thailand to China in the first 4 months of this year was worth 668 million USD, which is a growth of 152.7% in comparison with the same period last year.
— Fresh Plaza
Public invited to join chanting ceremony
Members of the public have been invited to take part in prayer sessions for His Majesty King Rama 8th and His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and to participate in a merit-making ceremony for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen.
— NBT World (video)
This is the first time that the ICTM’s World Conference will come to Thailand and Southeast- Asia
From July 11-17, 2019 at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok will host “The 45th International Council for Traditional Music World Conference 2019” (ICTM), which will be held for the first time in Southeast Asia.
— NBT World (video)
Cabinet not ideal, PM says
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has admitted that the new cabinet lineup may be less than perfect, as there is little he can do about the proposed candidates who have been criticised for their public image.
— Bangkok Post
ONWR follows up on progress of six projects
The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has dispatched a team of officials to several provinces to follow up on the progress of 5 long-term water management projects initiated to tackle flooding and prevent water shortages.
— NBT World (video)
BMA dredges canals to address flood problems
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been working to prevent flooding in the capital by dredging canals to enhance the efficiency of the drainage system on Chaengwattana Road.
— NBT World (video)
DIT dismisses claim that it orders department stores to raise bottled palm oil price
The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has dismissed claims that it prohibited department stores from organizing sales promotions by reducing the price of bottled palm oil.
— NBT World (video)
Thailand’s PTTEP boosts Middle East assets with $622 mil Partex acquisition
Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd has made its largest venture into the Middle East with the $622 million acquisition of Partex Holding BV from the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, underscoring how Southeast Asia’s national oil companies are building up an increasingly global upstream portfolio.
— S&P Global Platts
Provincial Administration Dept holds meeting on Hajj pilgrimage
Mr. Aziz Phitakkumpon, the Shiekhul Islam of Thailand, has chaired the Hajj Affairs preparation meeting for Thai representatives of the division of Islamic Organization and Hajj Affairs Promotion, organized by the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) during 17-18 June at Anchaleena Hotel, Bangkok.
— NBT World (video)
Homeopathy ‘doctor’ forced to back down on Dengue-cure claims
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has been forced to backtrack from its un-researched claims that its homeopathic formula is highly effective for dengue-fever protection.
— The Thaiger
Islands near Pattaya, including Koh Larn, under consideration to be protected environmental areas which would limit tourism activities.
Scuba divers, sea walkers, tourist and restaurant boats may face new restrictions as the government moves to protect Pattaya’s Near Islands.
— The Pattaya News
State seeks rejig of premium structure
The government is looking for ways to lower life and health insurance premiums after the prices of medicines, medical supplies and medical services are brought under control.
— Bangkok Post
Certified to fly 10 years
If we needed assurance of Bangkok Airways’ airworthiness here it is as the president of the airline displays a freshly printed Air Operating Licence issued by Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority.
— TTR WEEKLY
MOTS, NSTDA steer sustainable tourism with science
To promote sustainable tourism, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) have prepared Green GDP to stimulate the economy and restore the environment.
— NNT
Officials to teach dugong Mariam to avoid low tide
Further to the rescue of baby dugong Mariam, her caregivers are devising a plan to teach her some life skills after she was recently found beached by a low tide again. They want to teach her how to survive this natural situation, and will do so with the close attention of humans.
— NNT
Wheels of Change: Couple crafts DIY wheelchairs for Thais in need (Video)
Marketers by day, restaurant owners by night and change makers in what spare time they can find, one Bangkok couple is using their ingenuity to help the less fortunate. Apichai Inthutsingh and Atisanun Uengwiriyasakun turn second-hand shopping carts……
— Coconuts (paywall)
‘Wild Boars’ rescue miracle draws throngs of tourists to Thai cave
Tourists snap selfies by a bronze statue of the diver who died trying to save the ‘Wild Boars’ football team from a flooded cave, while mementos from their rescue fly off the shelves – scooped up by the 1.3 million people who have descended on the once serene mountainside in northern Chiang Rai.
— Coconuts (paywall)
Bangkok to create database of licensed moto taxis to better regulate
Traffic police have been ordered to collar illegal motorcycle taxi operators throughout the capital following a fatal battle royale that erupted this past weekend.
— Coconuts (paywall)
Real users: Krungsri Supply Chain on Blockchain and AI
As businesses get unprecedentedly challenged by technology disruption, embracing changes has become their priority.
— Bangkok Post
SCG banking on revenue growth from ventures overseas
SCG Logistics expects revenue in 2019 from overseas markets to grow by 30% as the company focuses on ventures in China, Indonesia and Vietnam.
— Bangkok Post
Genomic Medicine Increasing In Thailand
Thailand is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to the healthcare industry. The country has well-developed facilities to handle and hold all the high quality care taking place.
— Industry Herald 24
Naval forces of Vietnam, Thailand foster partnership
Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister hosted a reception for visiting Admiral Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Navy in Hanoi on June 18.
— Vietnam+
Woman hurt after falling into sewer near MRT station
An office employee was rescued from a three-metre-deep sewer after falling into it while walking on a footpath in front of the MRT Ratchadaphisek subway station in Bangkok on Tuesday morning.
— Bangkok Post
Suvarnabhumi civilization project in connection with ASEAN
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency has co-opted the Suvarnabhumi Civilization with Geo-Informatics and the Space Technology project to conduct studies, research and connection with the ASEAN region.
— NNT
PM encourage people to claim tax deduction on book purchases; promotes ASEAN Chairmanship song
The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has encouraged people to purchase and read more books, as buyers can claim a tax deduction on book purchases. The Prime Minister has also promoted songs to mark Thailand’s 2019 ASEAN chairmanship.
— NNT
Mains water supply outage in Kamala
The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Kamala Tomorrow (June 19).
— The Phuket News
Power outages to hit Chalong Pier, east coast islands
A scheduled power outage will affect Sunrise Rd, from the Chalong Circle to Chalong Pier, tomorrow (June 19), while a separate scheduled blackout will affect islands off Phuket’s east coast, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced.
— The Phuket News
Seven arrested over trafficking of Burmese migrants into Thailand
Police have arrested seven Thai and Burmese suspects for allegedly luring at least nine Burmese nationals into forced labour in Thailand. The suspects ages ranged from 27 to 61.
— The Thaiger
DefMin Dismisses HK Copycat Protest in Bangkok
A large-scale anti-government protest like that rocking Hong Kong is unlikely to break out in Bangkok any time soon, a senior official said Tuesday.
— Khaosod English
Number of startups climbed in May
The number of startups edged up 1% year-on-year in May, led by those in the construction and property sectors, as well as restaurants.
— Bangkok Post
Dog viciously attacks child in Chiang Mai – owner offers 3,000 baht compensation
A Chiang Mai mother is calling for action after her 11 year old son was mauled by a dog (guess the breed) that escaped from a local restaurant near their house. “Nong Saeng” was playing with friends in a car park near “The Fusion” at a construction site in Muang district where his family lived. The dog …
— The Thaiger
ASEAN meeting reports on global sugar deficit and opportunities for SE Asian countries
The ASEAN Sugar Alliance says there will be a global sugar deficit of about 2.5 million tonnes in 2019-20, and prices are expected to firm following a number of years of falling prices and surplus stocks.
— The Thaiger
GSB, GH Bank to fund cheap house project
State-owned Government Savings Bank (GSB) and GH Bank will jointly extend pre- and post-financing worth 4 billion baht for five low-cost residential projects under the Pracharath Thai housing scheme.
— Bangkok Post
Bangkok Hotel Busted for Dumping Used Condoms and Toiletry Items into Canal
Condoms and toiletry items from the Hotel had been found on the weekend floating in a canal, leading to images circulated by Thai netizens expressing their …
— Chiang Rai Times
Oil palm farmers ask for retailer help
Oil palm growers have called for cooperation from retailers to abstain from launching any sale promotions for bottled cooking palm oil, as such programmes would push down farm prices for fresh palm nuts.
— Bangkok Post
SkyVIV takes flight to predict crop yields
A young drone imaging startup is looking to unlock the secret of how to predict crop yields solely from a series of multi-spectral aerial images.
— Bangkok Post
R-R engine upgrade to extend Thai Hercules life
Rolls-Royce has received an engine upgrade contract that will extend Thailand’s operational use of the Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transport and also reduce the maintenance demands of its turboprop engines.
— FlightGlobal
HS10KING on QO-100 geostationary satellite
To strengthen the relationship between Thai and Japanese amateur radio operators, representatives of the JAMSAT group of Japan have travelled to Thailand to visit the satellite ground station HS0AJ
— Southgat
‘Panama disease’ outbreak reported
The Department of Agriculture has dispatched officials to inspect a large banana plantation in Chiang Rai province after a report of an outbreak of Panama disease, which is known to rip through plantations causing significant damage.
— Bangkok Post
List Sotheby’s International Realty opens Thailand Branch
List Sotheby’s International Realty, a global real estate brokerage, announced to expand its footprint in Thailand by setting up List Sotheby’s International Realty (Thailand) to capture the luxury market in Thailand.
— Retalk Asia
Thailand’s visa scheme registers 60% growth
Thailand Elite Residence Program has seen a 60% growth in interest from foreign investors in the first quarter of 2019 and brought in a profit of more than THB 280m (approximately $8.75m).
— International Investment
