Thailand morning news for June 24

Deputy PM Somkid provides guidelines for steering industrial sector

As guidelines for steering the industrial sector, the Deputy Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Industry to encourage entrepreneurs to adjust themselves for production using digital systems, encouraged farmers to process their agricultural products to increase value and helped start-up entrepreneurs upgrade their products.

— NNT

PM Prayut announces outcomes of 34th ASEAN Summit

At the 34th ASEAN Summit, leaders of the ASEAN member states supported Thailand’s initiatives to enhance regional sustainability in all respects, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, said at a press conference on Sunday (June 23) at the Athenee Hotel, in Bangkok.

— NNT

Don Mueang to see first flight of Airbus A330-900 this week (video)

When Thai AirAsia X Flight XJ 310 departs Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport next Tuesday (June 25) those on board will be part of Southeast Asia aviation history as the airline becomes the first in the Asia-Pacific region to fly the new Airbus A330-900 aircraft.

— AEC News Today

Korat hit by severe drought

Farmers in Prathai district of this northeastern province are suffering from severe drought as more than 200,000 rai of rice fields have seen no rain for a long period, according to local media reports.

— Bangkok Post

Pheu Thai gears up to grill ministers

The opposition bloc led by the Pheu Thai Party is seeking to grill cabinet ministers of the government in the first interpellation session of the House of Representatives on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a parliament source.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand aims to finalize RCEP this year

Today we will explore Thailand’s efforts to promote the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a proposed free trade agreement between the 10 ASEAN member countries and the six Asia-Pacific states with which the bloc has existing FTAs.

— NBT World (video)

Commerce Ministry hosts symposium on ASEAN human development

As chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, Thailand is raising awareness, among ASEAN member countries, of industrial transformation which is expected to affect 28 million workers in the ASEAN region over the next decade.

— NBT World (video)

Updated criteria aimed at thinning welfare rolls

The family-based qualification criteria for welfare smartcard holders will be replaced by an individual income benchmark, with the aim of lowering the number of recipients to less than 10 million.

— Bangkok Post

Bangkok floods: Bad management or difficult responsibility?

The Bangkok Department of Drainage and Sewerage and related entities are working hard, to prevent flood waters engulfing the capital.

— NBT World (video)

ASEAN Single Window to boost trade

Our next piece is about the ASEAN Single Window which the ASEAN bloc hopes to boost trade and exchanges of goods.

— NBT World (video)

Contract guideline update soon

The insurance regulator plans to implement a new health insurance contract guideline in a bid to improve health insurance services and prevent fraud.

— Bangkok Post

ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held yesterday as ASEAN diplomats gathered in Bangkok to discuss a wide array of topics.

— NBT World (video)

Agriculture Ministry’s survey: Farmers earn more income

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has reported that Thai farmers had earned more income and enjoyed better quality produce last year, thanks to the government’s policies to provide marketing assistance to farmers.

— NBT World (video)

High-speed airport rail in EEC moving along

The high-speed rail project linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-tapao airports is moving ahead, with the environmental impact assessment (EIA) scheduled to go before the National Environmental Policy Committee for approval on Monday.

— Bangkok Post

Talks with MFA Spokesperson Bussadee

This week Thailand is hosting the 34th ASEAN Summit.

— NBT World (video)

Thailand offers Silver Garlands to ASEAN leaders

Malai ngoen, a garland made of silver, has been chosen to be one of the souvenirs to be presented to Asean leaders and their spouses at the 34th Asean Summit.

— NBT World (video)

Thailand remains in Tier 2 on human trafficking list

The US Department of State has published 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report, with Thailand remaining in Tier 2.

— NBT World (video)

Govt ‘must heed advice’ before giving concessions

The government should heed lawmakers’ suggestions before deciding whether to grant Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM) the right to operate three expressways for 30 more years, says Rawee Maschamadol, an MP from the New Palangdharma Party.

— Bangkok Post

Kokko Chinatown project sparks concerns in Tak

Border towns are often labelled as remote villages without modern infrastructure or amenities.

— Bangkok Post

Thousands throng to Chiang Rai to remember the 1st anniversary of Tham Luang saga

Thousands of locals plus tourists, along with some of the key players in the search and rescue of 13 Mu Pa (Wild Boar) footballers trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, celebrated the first anniversary of the day the team stumbled into the Tham Luang caves.

— The Thaiger

BAAC targets B1bn via online farm platform sales

The state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) aims for 1 billion baht in sales over the next five years from an e-commerce platform designed as an online distribution channel for farmers.

— Bangkok Post

Taxi drivers to protest over Grab legalisation

Bangkok taxi drivers will on Monday swarm the Department of Land Transport (DLT) and the Bhumjaithai Party’s headquarters, to protest against legalising ride-hailing services.

— Bangkok Post

Tuna exports on course despite baht

The Thai Tuna Industry Association (TTIA) is confident that canned tuna exports will rise by 12% to 350,000 tonnes in the first half, driven by worldwide demand.

— Bangkok Post

Private sector urges ASEAN to standardize regulations

Representatives from the private sector in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) held a business dialogue and resolved that ASEAN should adjust certain rules and regulations to be in line with international standards to facilitate trade in the region.

— NNT

How mergers are changing Thailand’s banking sector

Two of Thailand’s largest financial institutions have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake a merger following government efforts to encourage consolidation in the domestic banking industry.

— The Borneo Post

Thailand readied as ASEAN Center for Disaster Relief Aid

ASEAN countries are faced with natural disasters every year, prompting the community to take protective measures and set up an ASEAN coordinating center for humanitarian and relief aid.

— Relief Web

Asean leaders emphasise economic strength in face of US-China tensions

Southeast Asian leaders agreed on Sunday to work together on regional economy and security to strengthen their positions amid growing US-China tensions, as they wrapped up the summit.

— Bangkok Post

PM urges Bangkok flood mitigation

The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has urged related agencies to find ways to mitigate flooding in Bangkok, and help alleviate public inconvenience.

— Pattaya Mail

Environmental conservation highlighted at ASEAN Summit

This weekend’s ASEAN Summit in Bangkok has focused on environmental conservation, with eco-friendly green meetings and discussions on marine debris reduction.

— Pattaya Mail

Pig imports from Laos banned over swine fever fear

All pigs and carcasses from Laos are being banned from entering Thailand amid growing concern about African swine fever.

— Bangkok Post

Rainbow Rebels: US Embassy Bangkok flies LGBT pride despite White House ban

American diplomats to Thailand have been showing their colors by plastering the ambassador’s residence with rainbow pride despite a Trump administration ban intended to prevent such displays.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Small hotels set to legalise ventures

Some 5,000 non-registered small hotels are expected to legalise their business after a recent order issued by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

— Bangkok Post

New mortgage lending slips

The number of new mortgage borrowers sank 8% year-on-year in April after the launch of loan-to-value (LTV) curbs at the start of that month, says a senior official at the Bank of Thailand.

— Bangkok Post

RTP: Security, traffic management during ASEAN Summit going smoothly

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) have expressed confidence that security and traffic management for the ASEAN Summit will continue to go smoothly because it has been prepared well in advance and the maximum security measures have been put in place.

— NNT

NBTC readying two drafts for IoT

The telecom regulator will publish the first two regulatory drafts governing Internet of Things (IoT) devices by the end of the year, laying down guidelines for massive machine-to-machine connectivity across industrial sectors.

— Bangkok Post

New SET board reveal in August

The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s new board of governors is expected to be officially announced in early August, with four governors elected by the Association of Securities Companies (Asco) to be unveiled next Wednesday.

— Bangkok Post

GLO board to mull two and three-digit lotto plans

Two and three-digit lottery and lotto schemes are expected to be presented to the Government Lottery Office (GLO) board for consideration on Monday.

— Bangkok Post

Phuket ‘Seasteading’ case stumbles along as Chad and Nadia get married

A high-powered meeting yesterday confirmed that no actual progress had been made in placing under arrest an American man and his Thai female partner for the installation of a “Seastead” south of Phuket earlier this year.

— The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder

Officials this week clearing Phuket Zoo of any allegations of animal cruelty hardly came as a surprise. They have been cleared before, and not just in the death of three-year-old baby elephant Jumbo just last month.

— The Phuket News

‘Bukit Kayu Hitam, Sadao border congestion must be solved immediately’

The long queues reported on the first day of the Malaysia-Thailand 24-hour border operations in Bukit Kayu Hitam and Sadao has to be resolved swiftly.

— New Straits Times



Surf danger warning issued for Phuket

International Surf Life Saving Association (ISLA) has issued a “High Surf Warning” for the Andaman Sea amid dangerous southwest monsoon conditions:

— The Phuket News

Thailand to have new government no later than July: PM Prayut

Thailand will have a new government in place no later than July, junta leader and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Sunday (June 23).

— The Straits Times (annoying popups)

Will Thailand’s $13 Billion Expansion Plan Help Woo 65 Million Tourists

Thailand is already struggling to cope with the environmental impact of a tourism boom that’s expected to lure 40 million visitors this year. The influx is on course to hit 65 million a decade from now, signaling an even bigger challenge ahead.

— Chiang Rai Times

Thailand’s famed ‘Rose of the North’ is wilting

Ancient Chiang Mai is suffering from over-development and pollution

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

Gun attack on pick-up leaves 1 killed, 4 injured

A young woman was killed and four other people injured after their pick-up truck came under gunfire by two men on a motorcycle and then crashed in Ban Pong district of this lower Central province early on Sunday, police said.

— Bangkok Post

Phuket’s perfect plane-spotting selfie

Mai Khao Beach, any day day of the year. People are assembling, not to swim, but to take photos of planes taking off from the Phuket International Airport.

— The Thaiger

Mains water supply outage in Thalang

The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Thalang on Monday (June 24) due to necessary pipe repairs.

— The Phuket News

“You can’t sell Indian food here!” – The Lives of South Asians in Khon Kaen

South Asians of diverse backgrounds are making unique impacts on the city’s cultural landscape and changing local perceptions through daily interactions.

— Isaan Record

Rice and shine: a parent’s must-have rubdown item for the little ones

Parents know it all too well that finding the best baby care products on the market can be daunting.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Princess named as UNAids envoy

Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha has been appointed as the UNAids Goodwill Ambassador for HIV Prevention in Asia and the Pacific, according to a press statement released by the United Nations body on Saturday.

— Bangkok Post

Migrant worker’s arm severed by winch on fishing boat

A migrant worker was rushed to hospital in Hua Sai district of this southern province after his left arm was severed by a winch on a fishing boat on Sunday.

— Bangkok Post

25 Emerging Destinations to Visit in Thailand

Runjuan Tongrut, the Tourism of Thailand Director of the Americas said, “We want to show [tourists that] Thailand is not only Bangkok or Phuket.” We agree with her

— Travel Pulse

Mekong Region Grows More Important to China-US Relations

Amid increasingly tense China-U.S. relations, a U.S. official alluded to China but did not specifically name China regarding “risks” and “challenges” imposed by approaches to dam building and cross-border riverine practices in the Mekong region.

— VOA

Recollections of Camp Ramasun: Life with Udon Thani GIs

At the remains of a former US military base in Udon Thani once called Ramasun Station, two locals tell stories of what life was like when the city was bustling with American GIs.

— Isaan Record

