Thailand morning news for June 3

Royal Thai Police Move to Scrap Cash Sharing of Collected Fines By Police Officers

Thailand’s Royal Thai Police are considering stopping cash rewards for traffic police for collected traffic fines and will instead give them an overtime allowance, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

— Chiang Rai Times

Majority upset by govt formation delay: Suan Dusit Poll

A majority of people are becoming increasingly dismayed by the ongoing tussle over the formation of a new government, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

— Bangkok Post

Tesco Lotus to discontinue foam food container usage

Tesco Lotus supermarkets have launched a campaign to stop using food containers made of styrofoam while introducing recycling machines that give Club Card points to customers who recycle plastic bottles and cans.

— NBT World (video)

Democrats have a Plan B in case Palang Pracharat reject their pre-conditions

The Democrat party is waiting for reconfirmation from the Palang Pracharat party over acceptance of its three pre-conditions, which were earlier agreed upon by the two parties.

— Thai PBS News

Palace Releases Queen Bio Ahead of Birthday

An official biography of Queen Suthida was unveiled on Sunday, just a day before the nation celebrates her 41st birthday.

— Khaosod English

Democrats meet one day before PM election to decide who to support

PHOTO: Democrat party spokesperson, Ramet Rattanachaweng Three sleeps to go before the Thai parliament meets to elect a new PM. The result of that vote is expected to favour the Palang Pracharat prime ministerial candidate, Prayut Chan-o-cha, the man who has been Thailand’s PM for the past five years.

— The Thaiger

Fire at Chatuchak market under control

A fire hit Chatuchak market on Sunday night but there were no reports of death.

— Bangkok Post

BoT governor opens Blockchain the Series

Blockchain Community Initiative Co. issued the world’s first electronic letters of guarantee in the third quarter last year and plans to increase the number of electronic letters of guarantee by 50% in three years. Blockchain Community Initiative Thailand provides electronic letters of guarantee for 22 financial institutions.

— NBT World (video)

Thailand’s export growth expectations revised down to just 3% in 2019

The government is massively revising down their export growth targets to just 3% this year from an earlier 8% growth estimate. Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak is blaming the global economic slowdown, the ongoing trade spat between the US and China and, without specifying, “political uncertainties in Europe”.

— The Thaiger

Asian Nations Vow to Reduce Number of Stateless People

Asia-Pacific nations have pledged at talks in Bangkok to take steps, including legal reforms, to tackle statelessness, a key issue in the region.

— Radio Free Asia

Prime minister to be voted on June 5

Following the royal appointment of a House speaker, deputy House speakers, a Senate speaker and deputy Senate speakers, the election of a new prime minister has been scheduled for June 5.

— NNT

Wildlife groups call for reviews on elephant export regulations

“Before elephants are allowed to be exported, he suggested a check is made to find out how many Thai elephants had been exported and how many of them have been smuggled out.”

— The Thaiger

Commerce Ministry announces drug price control measures

The Ministry of Commerce has begun to take measures to regulate drug prices after discovering that some private hospitals overcharge patients.

— Pattaya Mail

Pattaya City Police Chief, four others transferred immediately, face probes over nightclub raids

Five senior police officers, including police Chief Prawit Chorseng, have been transferred to inactive posts effective immediately as of this afternoon, Sunday, June 2nd, 2019.

— The Pattaya News

ASEAN Education Ministries select winners of 3rd Princess Maha Chakri Award

A teacher from the South of Thailand was among the 11 Princess Maha Chakri 2019 award recipients from Southeast Asia countries.

— NBT World

King Power wins duty-free auction for Suvarnabhumi airport

King Power Group has won the bid to operate duty-free shops at Suvarnabhumi airport for another 10 years after it received the top score in terms of financial returns.

— Pattaya Mail

Port fire sparks scrutiny

When containers aboard the KMTC Hongkong went up in flames last Saturday, officials at Laem Chabang Port were quick to say that the containers were loaded with “dolls and toys” and there were no chemical substances present.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand Post launches world’s first regulated postal authority

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has endorsed Thailand Post Company Limited as the world’s first postal authority regulated to the international standard, after the latter upgraded its air mail delivery system.

— NBT World (video)

Government puts Chana on economic development map

Chana district of Songkhla province is now formally included in the government’s economic and security development scheme in southern border areas being piloted in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

— Bangkok Post

THAI Smile Airways to be Star Alliance ‘connecting partner’

THAI Smile Airways, a subsidiary of Thai Airways, looks set to become the next “Connecting Partner” in the Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline network, it was announced at the International Air…

— Bangkok Post

Phuket Property Guide: Positives in the driving seat

The vast majority of buyers in Phuket today have a positive outlook on the property market, and it is easy to see why. It is always good to understand what influences any market, and here we examine the key drivers ahead for the Phuket real estate sector.propertylandeconomics

— The Phuket News

Thailand dengue outbreak: ‘Increased risk of dengue as rainy season begins’

The Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) reports that from January 1st to May 27th, 23,622 dengue fever cases, including 30 deaths have been recorded, local media reports

— Outbreak News

Fire at Chatuchak market under control

A fire hit Chatuchak market on Sunday night but there were no reports of death.

— Bangkok Post

PM Prayut happy with rubber price situation

The increase of the price of para rubber has reflected the government’s efforts to improve the rubber price situation, and one of the measures is using more para rubber in government projects.

— NNT

Thailand Export Update 2019

Thailand recently hosted the 9th Thailand Rice Convention bringing stakeholders across the rice value chain from around the world to share insights into the current global rice situation while also affirming Thailand’s position as the world’s leading rice exporter. Joining us today is Korbsook Iamsuri, Honorary President, The Thai Rice Exporters Association.

— NBT World (video)

Gen. Surayud, PM Prayut attend Gen. Prem’s funeral

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua graciously assigned the acting President of the Privy Council, Gen. Surayud Chulanont, to attend a merit-making ceremony for the funeral of Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda at Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram temple.

— NNT

Rare false killer whales emerge near Koh Tao

A pod of about 30 false killer whales – a kind of large oceanic dolphin – have been sighted near Koh Tao island in Ko Phangan district of this southern province, governor Wichawut Jinto said on Sunday.

— Bangkok Post

Government warns of e-cigarette hazards

Department of Medical Sciences Director General Opas Karnkawinpong has revealed that sales of e-cigarettes are still taking place in Thailand despite them currently being prohibited.

— Pattaya Mail

Skirting of standard regulations to blame for ‘KMTC Hongkong’ disaster

The container fire on May 25 could have been even more disastrous if it took place while the KMTC Hongkong was at its destination port in Samut Prakan, where large oil depots are scattered around the area, says a source working at one of the country’s major shipping lines.

— Bangkok Post

Book stores to reduce use of plastic wraps by half

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) and book stores on Friday, May 31st launched a campaign called “Aan Rak Lok:…

— Thai PBS News

Health benefits of fasting in Ramdan

During the fasting, the body will lack nutrition and water. How can the people survive while they are fasting and what is the purpose of fasting in Islam. Let’s hear…

— Thai PBS News

Vendors encouraged to use “Pracharat Money Bag” app

The Ministries of Commerce and Finance have encouraged more storekeepers, street vendors and restaurateurs selling ready-made food nationwide to use the “Pracharat Money Bag” mobile application as an alternative payment channel for welfare cardholders and to increase revenues.

— NBT World (video)

Saphan Hin roads close as street racing takes hold

Roads in Saphan Hin will be closed during the day this weekend as one-design racing of sedans and pickups hits the streets in the Toyota Gazoo Racing event to be held from 11am to 7pm today and tomorrow (June 1-2).

— The Phuket News

First Trans Model Wins ‘The Face’

The Thai version of the international modelling show “The Face” has crowned its first transgender winner.

— Khaosod English

Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use

A total of 155 patrons have tested positive for drugs after raids on two popular Pattaya pubs early this morning.

— The Thaiger

Thais flock to Vietnam as new attractions add lustre

Booming tourism in Vietnam has seen the number of Thai visitors accelerate to reach record growth, resulting in higher frequency of flights by Thai airlines, especially to top destinations like Da Nang and Dalat.

— Bangkok Post travel

Thailand-Myanmar boost cross-border transport

Thailand and Myanmar expect to have cars travelling on routes between both countries this September, in a move set to bolster the regional economy.

— Vietnam+

Singapore students contract chikungunya fever on service learning trip to Thailand

Thirteen students and a teacher from the School of the Arts (Sota) suffered high fever after being bitten by mosquitoes during an overseas service learning trip to Thailand’s Ratchaburi province, The Straits Times has learnt.

— The Straits Times (annoying popups)

The more educated you are, the more you’ll earn – SCB’s EIC

Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Unit’s (EIC) recent research findings show that the more education one has, the more salary one will earn.

— Thai PBS News

Stricken school weightlifter promises fight after King’s help

I am encouraged to fight the good fight, Natthathida Suchartpong said after she and her parents were informed that His Majesty the King has granted financial assistance for her medical treatment.

— Bangkok Post

Phuket Regional Blood Centre mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) has appealed to Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket throughout June this year.

— The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the othe

The opening of the Chalong Underpass this weekend will serve as a form of victory for local officials involved in its construction. The beleaguered project has suffered an unending series of setbacks since the initial contract for works to begin came into effect on July 28, 2015 – today, an auspicious day for the nation.

— The Phuket News

Can ‘alternative schools’ revolutionise Thai education and improve children’s capabilities?

The school children of Huay Pan are getting ready for their afternoon lesson where they will be taught about water.

— CNA (very annoying popups)

Democrat Party’s press conference

After the Palang Pracharath Party formally invited the Democrat Party to join its political alliance and form a coalition government, the Democrats remain undecided. However, the Democrats will call a meeting this Tuesday (June 4) to determine the party’s political direction before the two houses will vote on the new prime minister on Wednesday.

— NNT

Chinese Tourists Arrested For Stealing Luggage from Suvarnabhumi Airport – CTN News – Chiang Rai Times

Chiang Rai TimesPolice and airport security staff used security camera footage to track Mr Chen, 52, leaving the airport with the bag.

— Chiang Rai Times

South Thai Muslims heading homes for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

The Hat Yai railway station was on Sunday filled with Thai Muslims heading home for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.

— Bangkok Post

“Cannibal” label removed Si Quey exhibit at Siriraj Hospital’s medical museum

The Medical Science Faculty of Siriraj hospital has removed the label “cannibal” from the display case containing the embalmed remains of Mr. Si Quey, Thailand’s only alleged cannibal, in the…

— Thai PBS News

Feature photo John Le Fevre



This week’s Thailand morning news feature photo acknowledges International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (IUU), June 5.



Find our previous morning news feature photos in the AEC News Today Morning News Feature Photos gallery where you will find a pictorial display of daily life throughout the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

Thailand morning news by AEC News Today is your one stop source for Thailand news on matters of governance and policies affecting Asean business communities. It is published M-F by AEC News Today: Governance, not government; policies not politics. Due to The Nation‘s habit of hijacking urls and diverting them to promotion pages we no longer include it in our clippings.