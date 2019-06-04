Thailand morning news for June 4

Anti-junta activist Ja New attacked again by unidentified men

Well known anti-junta activist Sirawith Seritiwat, alias Ja New, was attacked by five unidentified men at a bus stop on Ratchadapisek road in Bangkok on Sunday night, which he later…

— Thai PBS News

Palang Pracharat to announce formation of its coalition government tomorrow

The Palang Pracharat party will join five other parties to announce the formal formation of a coalition government tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Sukosol hotel.

— Thai PBS News

EU agrees to let Thailand negotiate export quotas

The European Union (EU) has agreed to allow Thailand to negotiate its export quota for 31 products, said Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotations.

— Bangkok Post

Bank of Thailand to allow biometrics for identification

The Bank of Thailand plans to let banks adopt biometric technology to verify identity when opening deposit accounts by the third quarter this year.

— Bangkok Post

Southeast Asia Doesn’t Want to Be the World’s Dumping Ground. Here’s How Some Countries Are Pushing Back

The global trash trade has reached a turning point; wealthier nations have long shipped their plastic waste to the developing world to be processed, but in recent months, some nations in Southeast Asia have begun sending the exports — much of it contaminated plastic and trash that is unrecyclable — back to where it came from.

— time.com

CSD forms first hostage negotiation team

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has formed the country’s first hostage negotiation team, comprising 20 male and female police officers.

— Bangkok Post



ETDA to organize Thailand Cyber Security 2019

As Thailand is entering the digital age, cyber security has become an important issue that is widely discussed. The Electronic Transaction Development Agency (ETDA) wants Thai people to have confidence in using digital technologies and online transactions, therefore it will organize Thailand Cyber Security 2019 to help Thai people stay protected online.

— NBT World (video)

Nissan Thailand Grows EV Charging Network

Nissan advances its plans to market the Leaf battery-electric vehicle in Thailand by naming Delta Electronics its primary provider of charging systems there.

— WARDS AUTO

KTB slams the brakes on auto loans

Krungthai Bank (KTB) is halting its auto loan expansion amid heightened competition, saying the business is uncompetitive against rivals.

— Bangkok Post

Huawei fights consumer fears at Thailand Mobile Expo

Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies battled back against consumer worries at Thailand Mobile Expo over the weekend, bringing in an army of salespeople to fight perceptions that a US blacklist would hobble its phones.

— Bangkok Post

Phuket safe, dengue growth slows in May amidst soaring fears online

While some media reports are erroneously claiming that the arrival of the monsoon season rains in the past few weeks has seen the number of dengue infections across the country double, the rate of infections in Phuket has in fact fallen.

— The Phuket News

BOT releases April economic and monetary reports

Despite the effects of the trade war, the Thai domestic consumption figures, government investments, and the tourism sector still all perform well; resulting in the continuous growth of the Thai economy in April.

— NBT World (video)

Upgrades tipped as Phuket mulls new town planning rules

The resort island of Phuket is likely to see a wide range of infrastructure upgrades and development as the government is stepping up its efforts to turn the island into Asia’s hub for meetings,incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice), according to Thapana Boonyapravit, president of the Thai Association for Town Planning.

— Bangkok Post

Their Majesties King, Queen attend Gen. Prem’s funeral

At 4:28 on Monday (June 2), His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, together with Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati attended a merit-making ceremony for the funeral of Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda.

— NNT

Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO

You can look but you can’t touch. Maya Bay’s beach, closed last year to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, is likely to remain closed to visitors for many years, even up to five.

— The Thaiger

Tour operators want better marine protection system

The temporary closure for rehabilitation of several famous marine national parks and coastal sites, including Maya Bay and the Similan and Surin islands in southern Thailand, and more recently Samae San island on the east coast, has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand to mark World Environment Day

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) will organize an event to mark World Environment Day on June 5 that focuses on preventing smoke haze and toxic air.

— Pattaya Mail

PM rules out vision speech

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday brushed off calls for prime ministerial candidates to be present and outline their visions for the country when parliament convenes on Wednesday to choose the…

— Bangkok Post

CONSTRUCTION MARKET IN THAILAND – FORECAST 2018 – 2023

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the construction market in Thailand for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

— marketmirror24.com

April economic and monetary reports (BoT)

Despite the effects of the trade war, the Thai domestic consumption figures, government investments, and the tourism sector still all perform well; resulting in continuous growth of the Thai economy in April.

— www.thailand-business-news.com

500 account holders fall prey to scamsters in Thailand

A reward of THB500 to THB2,000 (RM66 to RM263) was promised to locals, especially those in the rural areas to open new bank accounts.

— borneobulletin.com.bn

Chuan says no time limit on debate in parliament over senator selection

Members of parliament will be given all the time they need to debate the issue of the controversial selection process for senators in the joint parliament meeting to elect the…

— Thai PBS News

Democrats head for key meeting this week

The Democrat Party will call a meeting this Tuesday (June 4) to determine the party’s political direction before the two parliamentary houses vote on the appointment of a new prime minister on Wednesday.

— Pattaya Mail

Transformer blast likely caused fire at Chatuchak market

An explosion in an electrical transformer inside Chatuchak market could be behind a fire that hit the world-famous emporium on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

— Bangkok Post

Strong headwind slows growth

Major Thailand-based airlines have set modest goals for themselves by looking closer to home for a risk-limiting expansion, as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a downgrade of its 2019 outlook for the global air transport industry and a decline on 2018 net post-tax …

— Bangkok Post

Pruksa Holding pursues star architect Tom Wright

SET-listed Pruksa Holding (PSH), one of the country’s largest property developers, met with the architect of Dubai’s Burj Al Arab to discuss the Ivy Asoke-Phromphong project situated on Sukhumvit Soi 18.

— Bangkok Post property

Banana leaf packaging

Supermarkets in Vietnam and Thailand are replacing plastic packaging with banana leaves

— Bloomberg

Recent instances of elephant injuries illustrate harms of tourism industry

Elephants have long been a source of human fascination and admiration. The species is vastly intelligent, social and emotional, capable of activities previously believed to be unattainable to non-humans such as grieving the dead.

— earth.com

Thailand is Falling Behind in Efforts to Eliminate Plastic Waste

“Ending Plastic Pollution” has been set as the theme for World Environment Day on June 5, but Thailand is falling behind Asian and European countries in the fight against plastic waste.

— Chiang Rai Times

By a thread: Thai Muslim family keeps silk weaving heritage alive

Over the click-clack of the teak loom, Niphon’s family laments the lack of apprentice weavers at his Bangkok silk shop, as modernity lures young Muslims away from a trade their community has dominated for generations.

— The Jakarta Post

Cloud Ace expands Google Cloud reach into Thailand

Cloud Ace has established a local subsidiary in Thailand, as the Japan-based business expands operations into a fifth market across Asia Pacific.

— sg.channelasia.tech

Gunman shoots and kills village head in Narathiwat mosque

A gunman walked into the Ban Arware Mosque and shot dead the village head in Narathiwat’s Ra Ngae district last night, in southern Thailand. Stray bullets also injured a man praying next to the man at the mosque

— The Thaiger

Digital-business expo

Commercial beginners and merchandisers are invited to learn how to prepare themselves for the digital-business era during the E-Biz & OEM Manufacturer Expo 2019, which will take place at Bitec Hall 106, Bang Na-Trat Road, from Thursday until Saturday, 10am-6pm.

— Bangkok Post tech

Local options key to FDI

Thailand is moving ahead with plans to overhaul its infrastructure to build up transport networks and improve logistic efficiency across the country

— Bangkok Post

Thailand as Asian Playground for Russians?

Europe is the top growing source for the Asia-Pacific, and it’s not because of growth from Asia’s traditional European markets such as the United Kingdom. It’s because of a huge spike in Russian arrivals. And Vietnam benefits.

— skift.com

Runners run into a herd of Thai wild elephants, two injured

Runners in a Chon Buri trail running event over the weekend ran into a herd of wild elephants.

— The Thaiger

Motorcycle production set to increase by up to 4% this year

Thai motorcycle production is projected to increase by 2-4% to 2.10-2.15 million units in 2019, supported by positive factors affecting both domestic and export markets, says Krungsri Research.

— Bangkok Post

Tree crops development in ASEAN

Permanent crops are mainly trees (e.g., coffee, cacao, rubber) but they also include palms (e.g., coconut, oil palm) and vines (e.g., pepper) (www.fao.org). They are planted and possess long economic life. By contrast, temporary or annual crops are sown and harvested during the same agricultural year.

— BusinessWorld

Thailand’s Dragon King Brand Pineapples Are Not Exported Into Malaysia

The Health Ministry has confirmed that Thailand’s Dragon King brand frozen pineapples, which allegedly contains cyclamate acid, are not exported into Malaysia.

— www.rojakdaily.com

Thailand welcomes investment relocation from China, Japan

The Thai government has ordered the Board of Investment (BoI) to actively attract foreign investors who plan to move out of China, especially Japanese ones hit by the US – China trade war.

— Vietnam+

No standpoint toward constitution amendment: Thailand’s Prayut Chan-o-cha

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday that he has no standpoint toward the constitution amendment issue.

— Xin Hua

Taste of Thailand returns to Warwick

The town’s 15th annual Thai Festival, organised by Warwick Rotary Club, was held at the racecourse on Saturday and Sunday (June 1 and 2).

— Leamington Observer

MICE Thailand Signature invites overseas delegates to maximise their spending and extend stay in Thailand

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) – Business is inviting event delegates to get more out of every visit with its new “MICE Thailand Signature” campaign that offers exclusive privileges and special discounts to MICE travellers coming to Thailand.

— ITCM

People buy royal images of Their Majesties King, Queen

Many people flocked to shops to purchase royal images of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana and flags bearing their royal insignias.

— NNT

This year’s Hotel Art Fair, themed ‘Breaking Boundaries,’ will run at W Bangkok in June

Returning for its sixth run in our city, the annual Hotel Art Fair will be back in Bangkok later this month with a free-to-enter exhibition showcasing a diverse selection of works by local and international artists.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Bangkok Insurance Brokers Pushes for Healthcare Policy for “All Foreign Retirees” in Thailand

As the debacle over mandatory health insurance for expats staying in Thailand on Non-Immigrant O-A “Retirement” visas continues to unfold, Bangkok Insurance Brokers Co Ltd (BIB) Managing Director Eric Dohlon, based in Phuket, is continuing his push for healthcare policy coverage for all retirees in Thailand – and he is making good progress.

— Chiang Rai Times

Thailand leads Southeast Asian countries with 66 JCI-accredited hospitals

Thailand now has 66 JCI-accredited hospitals, more than any other Southeast Asian country and ranked the top fourth in the world after Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE.

— www.thailand-business-news.com

Concern over yoga teacher’s poses at sacred sites in Thailand

A Mexican yoga teacher from Canada is being criticised for photos she posted on Instagram showing her going through yoga exercises in sacred places in Thailand, including in the Emerald Buddha Temple.

— Asia One

PM leads Thai people in merit-making for HM the Queen on her birthday

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led cabinet ministers and their spouses, government officials and members of the public in making merit by presenting alms to 410 monks at Sanam Luang this…

— Thai PBS News

Driver fined for luring passengers onto packed bus

A bus driver has been fined 5,000 baht for packing too many passengers into his vehicle, forcing customers who had bought tickets for seats on the bus to sit in the aisle and on the stairs.

— Bangkok Post

New leadership for the digital workplace

In a world that is increasingly becoming digitised, there is a sense of urgency about revamping the way we do things; we can no longer rely on the same old ways.

— Bangkok Post

Feature photo John Le Fevre



This week’s Thailand morning news feature photo acknowledges International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (IUU), June 5.



Find our previous morning news feature photos in the AEC News Today Morning News Feature Photos gallery where you will find a pictorial display of daily life throughout the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

Thailand morning news by AEC News Today is your one stop source for Thailand news on matters of governance and policies affecting Asean business communities. It is published M-F by AEC News Today: Governance, not government; policies not politics. Due to The Nation‘s habit of hijacking urls and diverting them to promotion pages we no longer include it in our clippings.