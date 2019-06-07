Thailand morning news for June 7

Palang Pracharat warned government in trouble if cabinet seat promises not kept

Democrat party leader Jurin Laksanavisit said today he believes the Palang Pracharat party will keep its promise over cabinet seats to be allocated to the Democrats, whereas Thepthai Senpong, a…

— Thai PBS News

Activists Debate Taking to Streets to Protest Prayuth

Campaigners who spent much of the past five years leading anti-junta protests were divided on Thursday over whether they should do the same in response to parliament electing junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha to a second term in office.

— Khaosod English

Slump first test for new government

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s new government faces the immediate task of shoring up a buckling economy after being picked by lawmakers to continue as prime minister following March’s disputed general election.

— Bangkok Post

May sees consumer confidence plummet

Consumer confidence fell to the lowest level in 19 months in May as the public fretted over political instability, low farm product prices and deepening trade rows.

— Bangkok Post

I was offered 120M baht to vote for Prayuth: Freshman Thai lawmaker

It was the week after the March 24 election when Taopiphop Limjittrakorn said he got the first call.

— Coconuts (paywall)

PPRP ‘reclaiming’ ministries

A remaining hurdle to forming a coalition with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has triggered a furore among its allies, following reports the party wanted to reclaim some key cabinet seats it had earlier promised to give to coalition partners.

— Bangkok Post

Crack in coalition as Sam Mitr group demands key economic portfolios

With the dust is yet to settle over the election of General Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next prime minister, signs of division have emerged in the Palang Pracharat-led coalition as…

— Thai PBS News

Stocks rally following Prayut win

Thai stocks rallied on Thursday after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha won a parliamentary vote to reclaim the premiership on Wednesday night, an event seen as reducing anxiety surrounding policy changes when the new government takes office.

— Bangkok Post

New cabinet expected this month

The Deputy Prime Minister, Prof. Dr. Wissanu Krea-ngam, said a newly elected prime minister has full authority to perform his duty, but should wait until there is a Royal endorsement and the government’s policies are announced.

— NNT

Jitters as NPLs hit latest high

The state planning unit is keeping a close watch on domestic consumer loans after non-performing loan rates hit a 13-quarter high in the first three months this year.

— Bangkok Post

Italians eye high-speed train, local food ventures

Italian State Railways has expressed interest in investing in high-speed trains in Thailand, with the possibility of a joint bid for the concession with CP Group to construct rail links to three airports.

— Bangkok Post

Thai PM Prayut thanks MPs for re-electing him to the position of prime minister

Following his re-appointment to the position of PM late last night, Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked the two houses of Parliament for voting for him.

— The Thaiger

Thai government returns over 300 million baht to fraud victims in China

Preecha Charoensahayanon, acting secretary general of the Anti-Money Laundering Commission, said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam and AMLC Chairman Chaiya Siri-ampholkul have left for China to return the money which had been illegally collected from Chinese fraud victims

— NNT

Thaksin gets two years in prison over 2 and 3 digit lottery project

Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was today sentenced in absentia to two years in prison, without suspension, after he was found guilty, by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for…

— Thai PBS News

Extra doses of MMR vaccine approved to help eliminate measles in Thailand

The National Health Security Office has approved 100,000 additional doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine to help reduce, and hopefully eradicate, the current rise of measles cases in Thailand. The additional doses of the vaccine will be handed over to the Department of Disease Control in …

— The Thaiger

New factories ‘dodging green rules’

Given loopholes in laws, construction of new factories has kicked off before their environmental impact report has been finished which in many cases has caused environmental problems for locals, a seminar was told on Thursday.

— Bangkok Post

Internal Trade Department plans “Blue Flag” hospital chain

The Internal Trade Department is considering recruiting private hospitals, which are known for not overcharging their patients, to form a chain of “Blue Flag” hospitals to provide medical services at…

— Thai PBS News

Lobby group warns NBTC over potential 5G auction pitfalls

Thailand should not repeat its mistakes by trying to maximise revenue for 5G spectrum, which could risk harming consumers and inefficiently using a scarce resource, warns a report by the mobile operator lobbying group GSMA

— Bangkok Post

Phalang Pracharath Stakes Claim on Key Cabinet Posts

A leading pro-military party said Thursday it will reserve key ministerial posts for its members, reversing earlier talks of distributing them to their allies.

— Khaosod English

Malaysia’s Petronas set to supply Thailand’s EGAT its first LNG imports

Malaysia’s state oil and gas company Petronas has been selected to supply Thailand’s state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, a company spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

— Yahoo News

NESDC advises promotion of e-sports for development

The government is being advised to promote and upgrade systems for e-sports, a promising new business that produced 22 billion baht in revenue in 2018.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand’s largest commercial bank to utilize XRP “soon”

The Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand’s largest commercial bank, is planning to utilize XRP shortly, InvestInBlockchain writes. In a tweet, SCB claims “XRP system will be announced soon,” although it does not mention any specific date. It is not the first time that the bank mentioned XRP on its Twitter account; in the past, it promised to inform users when it would start accepting XRP.

— Yahoo News

Central Retail steps up plastic bag reduction campaign

Central Retail, led by Central Department Store together with the group’s retail businesses, have stepped up their efforts to reduce plastic bags as of yesterday (June 5) with the start of their ‘Central Love the Earth “Say No to Plastic Bags”‘ campaign.

— The Phuket News

37 actors drawn into Magic Skin ad scandal

The Food and Drug Administration plans to prosecute 37 actors, actresses and net idols for false advertising of Magic Skin Co’s products and police have summoned 13 of them.

— Bangkok Post

MRT line to Tha Phra planned on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day on Aug 12 this year has been picked for the official launch of the MRT extension service from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra before expanding to the last station a month later.

— Bangkok Post

Energy Ministry has high hopes for solar scheme

The Energy Ministry expects the solar power project for household rooftops to achieve its projection of 15,000 participants by year-end thanks to the popularity of the trend globally and declining investment costs in the sector.

— Bangkok Post

Easiest places to do business in Asia: Thailand tops the list, Malaysia is 9th

Why Thailand is ranked first in Asia: Despite frequent changes in government, the country’s leadership is consistently pro-business and keen to attract foreign investment. The National Competitive Enhancement Act waives the need for work permits for highly skilled overseas workers and investors.

— Human Resources

Investment in Human Capital Key to Reducing Inequality in Thailand

90% of Thais believe the gap between rich and poor is a problem. And only 39% of Thais feel their standards of living are getting better.

— Thailand Business News

HomePro to Charge One Baht per Plastic Bag

Starting this July, plastic bags at HomePro will cost one baht each. Home-improvement megastore HomePro is Thailand’s latest retailer to attempt to decrease plastic bag use.

— Khaosod English

Grab launches GrabTukTuk Electric in Chiang Mai for greener transportation

Joining Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network, the initiative signed by Grab seeks to bring cleaner mobility solutions for Thais Grab announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with partners from both government and private sector organisations to establish the Chiang Mai …

— e27

Electric boats will help alleviate some of Bangkok’s air pollution

By Pratch Rujivanarom As part of yesterday’s World Environment Day, the UN Environment Program Agency says they’re working with local partners in Thailand to find new ways to mitigate dangerous emissions.

— The Thaiger

Fetco anticipates SET inflows on political clarity in second half

Fund inflows worth about 10 billion baht a month are anticipated in Thailand’s stock market in the second half because of greater clarity on a coalition government, says the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (Fetco).

— Bangkok Post

More Northeast transport links to Laos in the works

Numerous transport infrastructure projects in the Northeast are in the pipeline to establish links between Thailand and Laos, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith says.

— Bangkok Post

Influenza and chikungunya situation in Thailand

Since the beginning of the year, the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) reports 159,845 influenza cases, including 11 deaths through May 23.

— Outbreak News

Thailand’s Inequality: Unpacking the Myths and Reality of Isan

For decades, the ethnically and linguistically diverse people of Isan, Thailand, have been the subject of pervasive bias, often described as docile and uneducated, or as “unsophisticated peasants” who can be bought and manipulated by ambitious politicians.

— asiafoundation.org

First year report card for Thailand’s battle against plastics

Yesterday was World Environment Day, a fitting day to give Thailand’s fight for a reduction on plastics a report card, after the first full year of campaigns to reduce single-use plastics.

— The Thaiger

NBT holds news reporting, program production training

The National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) news production staff from regional offices nationwide have joined in a workshop for television news reporting and news program production aimed at improving their knowledge, skills and presentation techniques to engage audiences more effectively.

— NNT

A trip with a difference

Mention Chanthaburi and the first thing most people think of is fruit. Its orchards are abundant with durian, mangosteen, rambutan and many other varieties. However, there’s much more to the eastern province than this. It has a rich local history and plenty of cultural diversity.

— Bangkok Post travel

Thailand’s first cohort of transgender MPs make parliamentary history

Tanwarin Sukkhapisit, a lawmaker for the progressive anti-junta Future Forward Party(FFP), is one of four transgender MPs in the house – pioneers in a society where discrimination in education, employment and at home persists.

— South China Morning Post

Charge for airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout finally handed to prosecutor

More than seven months after a Phuket airport taxi driver wiped out six vehicles and killed a motorbike rider whilst driving a tourist from the airport during morning rush hour traffic, the lead police investigator has now handed the case over to the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office to proceed with legal action.

— The Phuket News

EEC opens new city development public forum

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC) has held a public forum gathering inputs for urban development projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area to create new livable smart cities.

— NNT

Rayong holds fruit and goods festival 2019 on 5-9 June

The Vice Governor of Rayong, Teerawat Sudsook, has presided over the opening ceremony of Rayong fruit and goods festival 2019, taking place at Rayong Central Stadium in Rayong City on 5-9 June 2019.

— NNT

Forest Department, Indian Embassy plant trees commemorating Gandhi

Today at Suan Pa Klang Dong forest garden in Nakhon Ratchasima, the Royal Forest Department Deputy Director General Amnuayporn Choldumrongkul, along with the Ambassador of India to Thailand Suchitra Durai, presided over the tree planting ceremony commemorating 150th year since birth of Mahatma Gandhi, and celebrating the World Environment Day.

— NNT

Slow payments for police tickets

How many tickets do police issue to drivers…and how many motorists actually pay the fines? — Kanokporn Laorvilai

— Bangkok Post

Editorial: Prayuth’s PM Victory is a Sham

Last night’s vote, which secured junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha another term in office, proved the process was rigged from the start.

— Khaosod English

Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series

The “Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon”was organised to promote Koh Samui tourism and to ensure that participants recognise the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

— The Thaiger

Pattaya’s transvestite-pickpocket problem grabs unwanted global spotlight

Pattaya’s chronic transvestite-pickpocket problem grabbed the international spotlight when a video of a gang of ladyboys robbing a Briton went viral.

— Pattaya Mail

Free flu shots Friday in Chaiyapornvitee

Pattaya offered free flu shots at a Health Department outreach visit to the Chumsai Community Tuesday.

— Pattaya Mail

US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO

Tourist police have arrested two American tourists in Pattaya who have graffitied walls and a pickup truck in Bangkok last week.

— The Thaiger

Northern Thailand’s ‘Samlor’ Drivers Refuse to Give up Pedaling – CTN News – Chiang Rai Times

Unwilling to let this local means of transport obsolete, this group of samlors is determined to conserve the human-powered taxi as a symbol of Chiang Mai and …

— Chiang Rai Times

AIS leads brands in Twitter engagement

Advanced Info Service (AIS) was the most engaged brand on Twitter in Thailand during the first quarter of 2019, followed by Oishi and Watsons, according to a Twitter report.

— Bangkok Post tech

Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport shuttles

Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport has launched shuttle buses between the airport and the city.

— Bangkok Post travel

Hope for Strays: one couple’s goal to empty the streets of stray dogs

200 dogs, 2 staff members, and a lot of dedication: that’s the Hope for Strays Foundation for you in a nutshell. Located in Pattaya, Thailand, this shelter is often overlooked, yet, it is truly a treasure for any animal-lover.

— Wamiz

How serious is Airbnb threat to hotels in Thailand ?

Offering new alternatives to travelers, there is no doubt that Airbnb has taken some market share from traditional hotels. However, findings from JLL shows that hotels in Thailand have been less affected by online home-sharing platforms than expected.

— Thailand Business News

The Soi Six Annual street party starts tomorrow, June 7th 2019

It’s that time of year again! The annual street party for Soi Six, located near the Hard Rock Hotel between Second and Beach Road in Pattaya, starts tomorrow and continues through Saturday, June 8th!

— The Pattaya News

Renegade MP defends voting against party stance

A Bhumjaithai Party MP has defended his decision of not casting his vote for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in a shock move that his boss hopes will not escalate into a rift in the pro-Prayut camp.

— Bangkok Post

“We were robbed of victory” – Future Forward’s Thanathorn

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the 40 year old Future Forward leader who was up against Prayut Chan-o-cha for the position of PM yesterday, says that the pro-democracy alliance hasn’t conceded defeat but, he says, were “robbed of their victory”.

— The Thaiger

Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO

Two waterspout were spotted near Nopparat Thara Beach, at Ao Nang in Krabi in southern Thailand.

— The Thaiger

Stuvik ready for battle in Buriram

Thai racing driver Sandy Stuvik is currently lying 3rd in the Thailand Super Series standings and looking to step up a few positions at the next event at the Chang International Circuit on the 7-9 of June.

— Pattaya Mail

Woman swerves for snake, dies in head-on collision

A Lopburi woman who swerved her truck to avoid a snake in the road killed herself and hurt seven others when she collided head-on with a bus.

— Pattaya Mail

Mindshare: Smaller cities ready to shop

Brands should not underestimate the purchasing power of secondary cities in Thailand like Lampang and Sakon Nakhon and avoid focusing solely on marketing in Bangkok, according to a report by Mindshare Thailand.

— Bangkok Post tech

Chaiyaphum’s blooming

The northeastern province of Chaiyaphum invites all to its Pa Hin Ngam and Sai Thong national parks, two of the Kingdom’s best spots to appreciate the beautiful blooms of bua sawan, a kind of krachiao.

— Bangkok Post travel

