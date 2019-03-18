Thailand morning news for March 18

Muslim Insurgents Open Fire on Passenger Train in Southern Thailand

An unknown number of men fired shots at a Yala-bound passenger train in an ambush in Rueso district on Friday evening. The attack slightly damaged the train but caused no injuries.

— Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok’s era of open-air buses to end in 2022

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) aims to have all non-aircon buses off the roads by 2022.

— The Nation

2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge ready for Tuesday opening

Preparations have been underway for the opening of the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge linking Thailand’s Mae Sot district and Myanmar’s border city of Myawaddy on Tuesday.

— Bangkok Post

Thai Air Force sends cloud-seeding planes to 11 provinces

The Royal Thai Air Force has sent cloud-seeding planes to 11 drought-stricken provinces across Thailand.

–– NBT World (Video)

“Unpredictable, messy” is how the March-24 election is seen by academics

The March-24 is anything but predictable. That’s the general consensus among some of Thailand’s leading academics and political experts just less than a week away from the first general election for the country in almost eight years.

— Thai PBS News

Hybrid electrical vehicle perks renewed with BEV add-on

The Board of Investment (BoI) has agreed to renew investment packages given to hybrid electrical vehicles (HEVs) in a bid to lure more investment in EVs.

— Bangkok Post

Somkid calls for swift progress in major port projects

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has ordered the Port Authority of Thailand to accelerate its major projects to enhance the country’s maritime transportation.

— Pattaya Mail

Reduce Bangkok’s motorcycle death toll by 82% – add dedicated lanes

Daily News Dedicated motorcycle lanes might be the answer to lowering the death toll around Bangkok’s congested streets. A leading engineer has suggested that Bangkok should introduce motorcycle lanes.

— The Thaiger

BACKGROUNDER: Wildlife forensics leaps in criminal justice process

WILDLIFE FORENSICS’ INTENSIFYING ROLE IN ANIMAL POACHING CASES WILL BE AT PLAY ON TUESDAY WHEN JUDGES RULE ON PREMCHAI’S FATE

— The Nation

Water shut offs to hit parts of Patong, Kata and Karon for a week

The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply in some areas of Patong, Kata and Karon will be shut off from 9am to 5pm from March 25 – 31.

— The Thaiger

Neither haze nor flights going anywhere in North

Choking smog continues to be part of daily life in the North, where more than 400 brushfire hotspots were identified on Sunday.

— The Nation

AoT’s duty-free auction on hold

The Transport Ministry has put the brakes on the Airport of Thailand Plc’s (AoT) plan to auction a single concession to run duty-free shops at four airports after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha raised concerns that the business would be “monopolised”.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand elections, FedEx results, BofE sets rates

Daniel Garrahan previews some of the big stories the FT is watching in the week ahead, including a general election in Thailand which could return it to democracy, latest results from FedEx, and an interest rate decision from the Bank of England

— Financial Times

‘Referendum on democracy’ – Thailand’s first elections in years

Thailand is preparing for its first election since 2014’s military coup, but with a system designed to weaken political parties and ensure the military’s continuing role, few expect the vote to resolve divisions that have plagued the country for two decades.

— Al Jazeera

Polling units inspected ahead of Sunday’s early voting

Election Commission (EC) Chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong inspected ballots delivered to polling units ahead of Sunday’s early voting.

— NNT

Thailand ideal location for senior citizen travellers too

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) along with World Integrity Centre (WIC) organised ‘Amazing Thailand Golden Experience’ here on Saturday to attract the senior citizen travellers to Thailand. At the event, Thailand was promoted and showcased as an ideal destination for travellers who like to explore new destinations and enjoy memorable experiences.

— Daily Pioneer

EECO to push for educational upgrades, develop human resources

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) has continued to push for educational upgrades and develop human resources to meet the needs of the labor market for the EEC project.

— NNT

Thailand’s Pannakorn clinches Johor title

Pannakorn Uthaipas of Thailand came back from four shots behind in the final round to clinch the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) title at the Johor Championship.

— The Star Online

PCD admits severity of forest fire situation

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) admitted that the forest fire situation has been severe due to many factors so far this year but confirmed that solutions to the problems are underway.

— NNT

Murder on the Mekong: why exiled Thai dissidents are abducted and killed

In the early evening of 12 December last year, in an area of Laos thick with jungle, Surachai Danwattananusorn sat down for sticky rice dessert with the gardener.

— The Guardian

Provinces in upper parts of country warned of summer storms

The Northern Meteorological Center has warned provinces in the upper parts of Thailand to be cautious of weather conditions due to summer storms until 19 March 2019.

— NNT

Thailand, Laos sign MoUs on power purchases

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and the Electricite du Laos (EDL) inked memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on power purchases which will see Thailand buy electricity from Laos.

— NBT World (Video)

Thailand’s early voting kicks off with long queues

Hundreds of thousands of voters crowded into schools, parking lots and temples across Thailand on Sunday, eager to cast an early ballot a week before the country’s first election in eight years.

— Alarabiya

GH Bank to kick off savings lotteries

State-owned GH Bank plans to raise funds worth 100 billion baht by issuing its first savings lotteries over the course of two years, starting from September, its head says.

— Bangkok Post

Thai parties woo young voters, but one may hit the mark

You could call it the 7 million-voter question: Will young people like the ones who turned out on a recent Saturday night to listen to politically hip rappers also make it to the polls for Thailand’s upcoming general election?

— Pattaya Mail

PM visits Chiang Rai, Phrae to follow up on government measures

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Chiang Rai and Phrae provinces to follow up on government measures for low-income earners and mitigate forest fires and haze.

— NNT

Thousands of Muay Thai boxers gather in Ayutthaya

Thousands of Muay Thai boxers and Muay Thai enthusiasts from around the world have gathered in Ayutthaya province to participate in the 15th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony.

— NNT

Election Commission says advance ballots to be kept safe

The Election Commission (EC) has promised the advance ballots cast on Sunday in a prelude to the general election will be in safe hands.

— Bangkok Post

Huge crowds turn up for early voting

Hundreds of thousands of voters across the country today turned up for early voting in Thailand’s first democratic general elections in almost eight years.

— Thai PBS News

Production staff coughs up blood during filming in Chiang Mai

A Chiang Mai filmmaker is calling on authorities to urgently tackle the problems of smoke haze and air pollution around the northern capital because it’s posing severe health problems.

— The Thaiger

A new visa paperwork problem for some expats?

We get occasional emails from expats relating their various problems with Immigration as they apply for new visas or renewals. The common thread is that applying for, and renewing visas, is becoming unnecessarily complicated. This one seems complex.

— The Thaiger

Gen Prem casts early vote

Privy Council President Prem Tinsulanonda cast his vote in early voting on a school campus in Dusit area, Bangkok, this morning.

— Thai PBS News

Bangkok now in the Top 10 list for most expensive Asian locations for expats

Bangkok has, for the first time, made it into the list of Asia’s top 10 most expensive locations for expats.

— The Thaiger

Election season, like a fish sauce seller passing by

After almost five years under military rule, campaign season is in full swing in the Northeast. But among many rural voters, there seem to be only muted excitement and little hope that the election will bring about change.

— Isaan Record

Phuket Opinion: Cashing in on the ‘Smart City’

It’s been a long time coming, and on Monday (Mar 11) we heard it again: The government is gearing up to achieve its target of 30 smart cities in 24 provinces, including Phuket, by next year and hopes to transform 100 cities nationwide to smart cities by 2022.

— The Phuket News

Risk of political disarray stalks economy as vote nears

A high-speed train that glides from an expanded coastal airport handling 60 million passengers toward cavernous new stations in Bangkok. An infrastructure blitz that takes Thailand’s economy to new heights.

— Bangkok Post

Farmers asked to insure crops

Rice and corn producers are advised to insure their crops in the wake of the upcoming drought season.

— NBT World (video)

Sins and spirits: Thais flock to tattoo fest

With inky designs covering his chest and arms, one man crawls on the ground like a tiger while another twists his fingers to resemble claws and growls.

— The Nation

Opinion: ‘Third-Choice’ Abhisit Haunted by His Past

Declaring he won’t support junta leader Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister after the election was probably Abhisit Vejjajiva’s final major political gambit.

— Khaosod English

Thailand impact seen if global growth misses 2%

Thailand’s economy could fall into a recession if the global economy expands by less than 2% for more than a year, but infrastructure development and election spending bode well for the country’s growth prospects, says an economist.

— Bangkok Post

Encroaching billboard removed

Pattaya removed a large advertising billboard on Thepprasit Soi 11 following complaints from motorists that it partially blocked the road.

— Pattaya Mail

WorldSBK: Thailand – Sprint race results

Full sprint race results for the second round of the 2019 World Superbike championship at Buriram, Thailand.

— Crash

Pavillions for royal coronation expected to be completed this month

The pavillions for the Royal Coronation of His Majesty King Rama the Tenth are expected to be completed within this month.

— NBT World (video)

Wife calls cops on thieving, drunk husband

A jilted Sattahip woman called the cops on her alcoholic husband after he took all her gold and dumped her.

— Pattaya Mail

Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand

It’s humid most of the year in Thailand. In the southern areas, during the ‘wet season’, it’s hot and humid all the time. You will sweat, a lot. Or in the case of ladies, you will perspire.

— The Thaiger

Ambassador Virachai Plasai passes away at 58

H.E. Virachai Plasai , Thai ambassador to the United States, passed away at the age of 58 on Saturday, according to the Thai Embassy in Washington D.C.

— NNT

Chemical fire in a pick-up on on Sukhumvit Road

Sanook A Toyota pick-up van with a cargo of 3 tonnes of 50% Hydrogen Peroxide has burst into flames in the street in North Samrong, south of the capital.

— The Thaiger

