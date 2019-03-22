Thailand morning news for March 22

Army Has Sent Soldiers to Raid Election Candidates’ Homes

BANGKOK — Politicians from both sides of the fence said Thursday their homes had been searched by armed soldiers this past week.

Traffic tickets soar on nonchalant drivers

The number of traffic tickets issued jumped 39% to 11.7 million in 2018 and a repeat offender receiving 144 tickets during the year as penalties were light and no points were deducted from drivers’ licences, police said.

Feb exports unexpectedly rise 5.91% year-on-year

Customs-cleared exports unexpectedly rose in February, after contracting for three consecutive months, due to one-time shipment of arms and weapons, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

Foreign Affairs denies attempts to extradite Thaksin from Hong Kong

The director of the foreign affairs department of the public prosecutor’s office in Thailand says media reports that the Thai officials are trying to extradite former PM and fugitive Thaksin Shinawatra in Hong …

Welfare state policies in the 2019 general election

The welfare state is another item on political parties’ agenda in this election, and their policies range from setting up a national pension scheme, universal healthcare, minimum wage, child welfare, education, to tax reform.

Commentary: Army chief General Apirat casts a long shadow over Thai election

Thailand’s election, set on Sunday (Mar 24) is fast approaching. Far from being decisive, it will likely signal the start of a new phase of uncertainty in Thai politics.

EC holds meeting to discuss public safety during the election

The Election Commission (EC) has worked with police to ensure public safety during election day on March 24th.

Cabinet waives toll and border crossing fees during month of Songkran

The weekly Cabinet meeting has resolved to endorse a waiver of toll fees for certain highways during the Songkran holiday period from April 10th to 18th.

Thailand Joins the Party of Legislated Data Protection

Following tireless attempts spanning over two decades, Thailand has finally approved the Thailand Personal Data Protection Act (“PDPA”), subject to royal endorsement and publication in the Government Gazette.

AoT urged to split duty-free concessions

A group of Thai retailers has threatened to team up with leading foreign duty-free shop operators to protest against the Airports of Thailand’s (AoT) controversial terms of reference (ToR) for the duty-free shop concession, which appear to encourage unfair competition.

Thailand election: Young voters could be key to victory

Thailand is about to hold its first general election since the military seized power in 2014.

BMA Preparation for coronation 80% completed

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is gearing up for this year’s most auspicious event where His Majesty the King will officially be crowned King of Thailand.

Vietnamese blogger who vanished in Thailand jailed in Hanoi

A Vietnamese blogger who vanished in Thailand earlier this year is being held in a Hanoi prison, his friend and wife confirmed Thursday.

Thailand votes: Young voters prepare for Sunday’s election

Almost 52 million eligible voters in Thailand head to the polls on Sunday for the country’s much-delayed general election.

CGD: Welfare cards can be used to pay for BTS fares

The Comptroller General’s Department (CGD) has disclosed that holders of welfare cards, both the Mangmoom (Spider) and EMV (Europay, MasterCard and Visa) Contactless systems, can use their cards to pay for BTS skytrain fares at all stations, starting from March 15th, 2019, …

Highland students’ hopes for new school building gone

Teachers and students at a remote school in the hills were delighted when told they were on the list for budget funding of a new building to replace the run-down structure built 38-years-ago.

Economist mulls murky EEC future

The new post-election government could lead to more Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) investment but could also result in the cancellation of some key projects, says an economist.

South Korean Ambassador, Deputy PM Wissanu discuss social, labor issues

The South Korean Ambassador to Thailand, Lee Wook-heon, paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Prime Minister, Prof. Dr. Wissanu Krea-Ngam, at Government House, Bangkok, on Wednesday (Mar 20).

Thailand’s military junta dallies with democracy

General Prayuth Chan-ocha, Thailand’s military dictator, arrives on stage at a rally in the northern city of Chiang Rai to the strains of “A New Day”, a patriotic pop song he penned himself.

— Financial Times

PM thanks cabinet ministers for support, cooperation

The Prime Minister has thanked cabinet ministers for their hard work and contributions to his administration.

Thailand Post to use tech to provide rural finance options

According to a recent report, the Thailand Post is looking to expand financial services through electronic know-your-customer (e-KYC) and self-service kiosks to serve customers in rural areas with no bank branches, competing with 7-Eleven convenience stores.

However Votes Fall, Phalang Pracharath Wants to Lead Next Gov’t

The leader of the pro-junta Phalang Pracharath Party said Thursday his party would seek to lead the next government right away even if it fails short of winning the election outright.

Thailand Much Less Happy Than Before: UN

BANGKOK — While “returning the happiness” has been the government’s motto for five years, the UN’s latest assessment found The Land of Smile pouting more than ever before.

NIA pushes forward Innovation Diplomacy

The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization), or NIA, has introduced the concept of Innovation Diplomacy to move Thailand towards the goal of innovation nation through the use of international relations.

Thai Government Trying to Make Thailand Rabies Free By 2020

Thailand’s Livestock Development Department has distributed anti-rabies vaccines to local authorities across the country as it aims to make the country free of rabies by 2020.

Finland’s Ambassador attended the opening of Thailand Digital Startup Institute

H.E. Mrs. Satu Suikkari-Kleven, the Ambassador of Finland to Thailand together with her delegation attended the launching ceremony of Thailand Digital Startup Institute hosted by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) on March 20, 2019.

Thailand Should Brace for the UK’S Exit from the European Union

As British Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to push through her Brexit deal, Thailand should brace itself for its consequence.

Leicester City chairman cremation held in Thailand

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died along with four others when the helicopter crashed after taking off from the club’s stadium on 27 October.

The dangers of speaking out in Thailand

Dead dissidents dumped in a river, activists knotted up by the courts, and Big Brother-style internet laws – critics of Thailand’s junta fear this week’s election is poised to sharpen the dangers faced by those who disagree.

Thai Navy Seals to move rescue equipment from Tham Luang

Thai Navy Seals have transported resuscitation equipment from Luang – Khun Nam Nang Non Cave, from which 12 boys and their football coach were rescued eight months ago, with some of the equipment to be exhibited at the Tham Luang Rescue Museum.

Baby olive ridley sea turtles found hatched in Thailand, first discovery in 23 years

Sixty-eight baby olive ridley sea turtles have hatched on a beach in the southern coastal province of Phang Nga and safely made their way into the Andaman Sea, following a 23-year absence.

BMA invites public to take part in hour long power shutoff

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is inviting residents to switch off lights this Saturday between 8:30pm to 9:30pm as part of its bid to conserve energy and reduce consumption by 2,200 megawatts.

Skepticism over claim that majority support drilling near Si Thep historical park

Conflicts over the pros and cons of an oil drilling project near the Si Thep historical park in Thailand’s lower northern province of Phetchabun, have flared up again after results…

Court upholds acquittal of politician on garbage charges

An Appeal Court has upheld the acquittal of former Samut Prakan municipal mayor Chonsawat Asavahame on charges relating to irregularities in five-year garbage collection and road cleaning contracts.

No Dem Agreement to Block Prayuth, Abhisit Admits

Democrat chairman Abhisit Vejjajiva said Wednesday night his party has yet to endorse his announcement that he will not support the junta leader for another term in office.

Tropical storm buffets northern Thailand

The northern and northeastern regions of Thailand have faced a massive tropical storm, damaging several homes.

Brunei-Thailand Military Ties in the Headlines With Land Force Commander Introductory Visit

Last week, Brunei’s land force commander made a scheduled introductory visit to Thailand.

PRD holds workshop on ‘Maintaining Credibility and Trust in Journalism’

The Thai Government’s Public Relations Department (PRD) is today holding “Maintaining Credibility and Trust in Journalism”, a collaborative workshop for addressing fake news in ASEAN

Thailand’s PTTEP acquires Murphy Oil’s Malaysia assets in $2.127 bil cash deal

Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd (PTTEP) has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the Malaysian oil and gas assets of Murphy Oil Corp. for $2.127 billion in an all-cash transaction, the US oil company said in a statement Thursday.

Wattana’s alleged bribery case leads to “seizure” of land plots

Investigation into alleged irregularities involving a housing program of a previous government has led the Anti-Money Laundering Office to temporarily confiscate 13 plots of land of former social development and human security minister Wattana Muangsuk.

Thailand’s King lights the fire that will be used to cremate Leicester chairman who died in a helicopter crash as players attend the solemn ceremony alongside Buddhist monks

The cremation of Leicester City’s billionaire owner who perished in a helicopter crash outside the club’s stadium took place today in Thailand.

Thailand: Thaksin’s Whereabouts Unknown as Election Clock Ticks Down

Days before Thailand’s first election in eight years, authorities told BenarNews on Wednesday they would seek extradition of exiled leader Thaksin Shinawatra only if they have clear information about his current location.

Human rights a non-issue in Thai election

The issue of human rights has largely flown under the radar for the 81 parties contesting the Thai general election this Sunday.

Taking No Chances, Thailand’s Junta Locks Down the Internet ahead of Elections

After repeated postponements, Thailand will hold general elections on March 24—the first vote since high-ranking military officers effected a coup d’état in 2014 and installed themselves as the National Council for Peace and Order.

Thai PM looking to keep his job

Thailand’s junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha has had absolute executive power since toppling the government five years ago.

Grab rider attacked by local motorcycle taxi driver – police admit the law is not clear

Police near Khao San Road admit the law regarding the use of Grab Bike and similar ‘disrupting’ public transport services, is still unclear.

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

About 200 volunteers, hotel workers local residents and officials collected a total of 92.5kg of trash from Layan Beach, on Phuket’s west coast, yesterday (Mar 20).

Heritage Conservation Day expands to March 31-April 2

Pattaya is expanding its Thai Heritage Conservation Day celebration to three days March 31-April 2. The city held its first observation last year on April 2 to mark the birthday of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and featured traditional Thai dress, art, music and dance. This year’s …

Thai Homeless Anticipate Election Offering Them Little

Though they live on the margins, many Hua Lamphong homeless are enthusiastic about the election’s outcome despite little optimism they’ll be better represented in a society deeply prejudiced against them.

