Thailand morning news for March 4

Thailand preparing CPTPP application

TOKYO: Thailand will apply this month to join the new trans-Pacific free trade agreement, aiming to ensure it is not left behind by its competitors in the vibrant region, according to the country’s trade negotiations chief.

— The Bangkok Post

UN for first time places day’s focus on threats to undersea ecosystem

THE UNITED NATIONS has identified over-fishing and islands of plastic pollution as the major threats not only to ocean biodiversity but also to the livelihoods of billions of people who rely on bountiful seas.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

E-cigarette users urge quick solution after tourist’s bribery accusation

A NETWORK of e-cigarette users has called on the authorities to quickly come up with appropriate solutions to regulate e-cigarettes in order to protect the country’s image among foreign tourists.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Airborne particulate matter in five northern provinces exceeds standard level

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that the airborne particulate matter in five northern provinces have been recorded at levels exceeding the standard value and are posing health risks.

— NNT

Almost 500 arrested in nationwide immigration crackdown

More than 400 foreigners and 79 Thais, allegedly involved in immigration offences, were arrested on Thursday after raids across Thailand.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Chinese resurgence, Russian stability feature in tourist arrivals for the start of 2019

The Chinese returned in numbers at the start of 2019 giving the Land of Smiles a spectacular start for the year with a total of 3.7 million visitors in January 2019. This was a nearly 5% rise in total tourist numbers from the same month last year.

— The Thaiger

Junta’s Poor Economic Policies May Swing Vote of Rural Farmers to Opposition

Thailand’s military junta led by Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha will put itself to a democratic test in the country’s general election slated for March 24th, among the key issues are the government’s economic policies.

— Chiang Rai Times

Thaksin supporters brace for Thai court ruling

Thai political parties bankrolled by the wealthy Shinawatra clan staged major rallies this weekend ahead of a court ruling on Thursday that could exclude at least one of them from this month’s general election.

— Asean Economist

US-based trade group applauds digital acts

The Business Software Alliance (BSA), a US trade group founded by Microsoft, is supporting the government’s enactment of the National Cybersecurity Act and Personal Data Protection Act.

— The Bangkok Post

One dead, one missing when boat capsizes off Tarutao

SATUN: One man died, seven were rescued and one remained missing when a boat carrying nine people sank off Koh Tarutao on Saturday morning. A search continued for the missing man.

— The Bangkok Post

Host Pulled From MCOT Show After Televised Debate

A veteran reporter at a state media outlet said Friday she was abruptly fired after hosting a debate in which young voters voiced broad opposition to the military government.

— Khaosod English

Myanmar-Thailand bilateral trade up 5.5% in Q1

Myanmar-Thailand bilateral trade in the first three months of the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year exceeded US$1.3 billion, up by $69.5 million, or 5.5 per cent, from the corresponding period last 2017-2018 FY, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

— Global Newlight of Myanmar

Chinese can’t resist Thailand’s ‘Teflon’ tourism

After Thailand temporarily faded in popularity with Chinese holidaymakers, they returned in huge numbers again in January – 3.7 million tourists in all.

— The Nation (very annoying pop-ups)

Political conflicts likely to return after election: Poll

The possibility is high that political conflicts, as seen before Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha took over the country’s administration in a coup, will return after the March 24 election without effective preventive measures and solutions, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand to host ASEM High-Level Meeting on Marine Sustainability

Thailand, as a member of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), will host the ASEM High-Level Meeting on Marine Sustainability on March 7th and 8th, 2019, at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Bangkok.

— NNT

EC might order for removal of 50 pieces of defamatory content online

The Election Commission (EC) is yet to consider having 50 pieces of defamatory content online removed.

— NNT

MSDHS to organize ASEAN+3 Conference on Social Enterprises

Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) plans to organize an ASEAN+3 Conference on Social Enterprises.

— NNT

Shinawatra parties rally across Thailand as crucial court ruling looms

Parties aligned with Thailand’s powerful Shinawatra clan are staging major rallies this weekend ahead of a court ruling that could deal a gut punch to their prospects in national elections later this month.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Beware: Dangerous jellyfish. Just don’t tell the Chinese.

Dozens of signs have been erected, in multiple languages on Cha-Am beach in Petchaburi, warning swimmers about potentially dangerous jellyfish and ‘stingers’.

— The Thaiger

Finance Ministry to buy 10bn baht shares after TMB-Thanachart merger

The Ministry of Finance has prepared a budget of 10 billion baht to purchase shares to increase the capital of TMB and Thanachart banks following their merger.

— Pattaya Mail

The future according to Thanathorn: exclusive interview

Speaking exclusively with the Bangkok Post, Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit outlined his vision of a just, democratic Thailand free from military hegemony, political and economic corruption and the world’s largest gap between rich and poor.

— Bangkok Post

The enemy of my enemy

It’s now mere weeks away until Thailand’s long-awaited general elections take place on 24 March 2019.

— The Asean Post

Police return 1.2 million baht in assets from unfair schemes

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has returned over 1.2 million baht in assets, retrieved by 8th asset refund scheme for borrowers who have been charged unfair interest rates.

— NBT World (video)

PM expresses concerns over drought issues, orders crisis management plans

The Prime Minister has expressed concerns over drought, instructing relevant agencies to draft plans in order to tackle the issue.

— NNT

Tourism Dept pushes for Thailand to become international film destination

The Tourism Department will organize Thailand International Film Destination Festival 2019 (TIFDF 2019) from March 25th to April 2nd.

— NNT

Treasury Dept to unveil Royal Coronation commemorative coins

In honor of the Royal Coronation Ceremony, the Treasury Department is releasing commemorative coins for reservation from March 4th to April 4th.

— NBT World (video)

Waste-to-energy c’an environmental hazard’

ACADEMICS have urged the authorities to slow down their large-scale waste-to-energy development policy, as it could severely harm the country’s environment and people’s health.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Curbing the bully state

Thailand’s first-ever draft law to protect people from being abducted illegally by state officials is making its journey through the National Legislative Assembly.

— The Bangkok Post

Hundreds take part in event, pushing tourism, environment and philanthropy

Hundreds of cyclists took part in a 32-kilometre ride in Samut Prakan province on Sunday morning.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Chiang Mai kids hoist anti-smog flag, demanding action

Children and their parents in smog-choked Chiang Mai have issued a new Facebook challenge with the hashtag #CleanAirAct in which people have their photos taken with an anti-PM2.5 dust flag and post the pictures online to demand action.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

THAI ramps up efforts to transport stranded passengers

Thai Airways International is stepping up efforts to clear all remaining 200 passengers still stranded at Suvarnabhumi airport, arranging additional special flights with larger aircraft to transport them to Europe.

— The Bangkok Post

Locals protest sugarcane factory project in Khon Kaen’s Ban Phai District

A local protest group in Ban Phai District in Khon Kaen Province opposes a sugarcane factory and power plant project planned in the area.

— Isaan Record

7-year-olds lured into gambling

Researchers have called for severe punishments for people who lure children into gambling or allow it, after an alarming survey showed children as young as seven have become regular punters.

— The Bangkok Post

Annual royal rainmaking operation launched

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, Grisada Boonrach, presided over the launch of the annual royal rainmaking operation to combat drought from March 1st to October 31st, 2019.

— NBT World (video)

Rescue volunteer sidelined after overnight vigil with corpse

A rescue volunteer who waited for more than six hours for police to collect a body has been transferred to take care of a shrine after the story went viral, sparking social media criticism of authorities.

— Bangkok Post (annoying pop-ups)

MCOT sanction must be reversed

The decision of the MCOT board to abruptly remove a veteran journalist from a live debate programme that was seen as opposing the military regime is deplorable.

— Bangkok Post

Army launches fresh hunt for insurgents hiding in southern villages

The 4th Army has launched an operation to flush out southern insurgents hiding in local villages in the violence-plagued deep South, according to 4th army commander, Lt Gen Pornsak Poolsawat.

— Bangkok Post

TMB revs up digital shift

TMB Bank hopes to migrate 60-70% of its retail customers to the digital platform this year after expanding its mobile banking capacity to prepare for the transition.

— The Bangkok Post

Long-lasting attractions

Satun, the province hosting Thailand’s first Geopark, tries to strike a balance between tourism and sustainable development.

— The Bangkok Post

A toast to female chefs – Women in Gastronomy 2019 Bangkok

Leading female chefs and wine makers will gather in Bangkok for the International Women’s Day culinary forum at Banyan Tree on March 8.

— The Thaiger

SPECIAL REPORT: EU-driven timber certification raises hopes for sustain forest management and forest dwellers’ benefits.

With Potentially high benefits at stake, Thailand is moving toward allowing the harvesting of some tree species, which is currently banned unless special permission is obtained.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

RCEP ministers vow “upmost effort” to reach deal this year

SIEM REAP: Ministers from 16 countries negotiating for an Asia-wide free trade pact vowed on Saturday to speed up their collective efforts to achieve the target set by their leaders of concluding the ongoing negotiations this year.

— The Bangkok Post

Rangers, militant trade fire again in Narathiwat

Paramilitary rangers clashed with suspected insurgents in Narathiwat on Sunday morning but the 30-minute gunfight ended with no reported injuries.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

