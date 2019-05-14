Thailand morning news for May 14

Thailand’s richest man, 12 others to build $6.8 billion high-speed rail

Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and 12 other companies were selected to build a $6.8 billion high-speed train project that will link three major airports in the country, the government said on Monday.

— Reuters

High-speed train project vetted by EEC board

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee, headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, today acknowledged the State Railway of Thailand’s decision to award the contract to build the 220 billion baht high-speed train system, linking the country’s three main international airports, to a consortium led Charoen Pokphand Group (CP).

— Thai PBS News

BoT denies baht trickery

The Bank of Thailand insists it has not manipulated the baht to gain an advantage in exports amid speculation Thailand cold be added to the US’s expanded watch list for currency manipulation.

— Bangkok Post

Prayut says he commands the support of 11 small parties to become next PM

Eleven smaller parties have declared they will vote for the current junta chairman Prayut Chan-ocha as Thailand’s next PM when parliament convenes.

— The Thaiger

Thai immigration about ready to scan all faces

A new biometrics system to be used at all immigration checkpoints is nearing completion and expected to go live by the end of next month.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Exile’s parents seek information on his disappearance

The parents of a self-exiled Thai activist who disappeared after reportedly being extradited from Vietnam visited government offices and diplomatic missions in Bangkok on Monday to seek information about his fate.

— Bangkok Post

Anti-junta activist Ekkachai assaulted in front of Criminal Court

Independent political activist Ekkachai Hongkangwan was, this morning, assaulted by four unidentified men in front of the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok.

— Thai PBS News

Visa fee exemption boosts Indian arrivals

Thailand’s waiver of visa-on-arrival fees is likely to get less attention from Chinese travellers as arrivals from the mainland are still declining.

— Bangkok Post

Govt rushes to ink EEC deals

The government is pushing to get at least two contracts relating to the much-touted Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project to be signed by next month, before the new government is sworn in.

— Bangkok Post

Foreign applications to BoI see sharp hike in first quarter

The Board of Investment (BoI) reports foreign investment applications for government incentives in the first quarter rose sharply by 253% to a total value of 84.1 billion baht.

— Bangkok Post

King thanks Thai people for graceful success of Coronation Ceremony

His Majesty the King has thanked all parties, including government officials and the people, for making the Coronation Ceremony a great success

— Thai PBS News

Thailand Invests Over 3 Billion USD in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS)

The Government of Thailand is striving to turn Thailand into a transport hub for six countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), following an infrastructure development project worth 100 billion baht (over 3 billion USD) in the Thai border provinces.

— Chiang Rai Times

Economist says Thai exports could be affected by US trade slam on China

The latest round of US trade salvo against Chinese goods could dampen the prospect of Thai exports as Thailand’s outbound shipment can contract this year, said Thanawat Polwichai, Director of…

— Thai PBS News

Woman Says Threatened For Sitting Through Royal Anthem

A woman said a stranger assaulted her and threatened legal action after she failed to stand up for the royal anthem played before a movie.

— Khaosod English

Google study highlights Thai web pages for design

Websites in Thailand rank higher than the industry average in terms of mobile design and product pages, according to a new study by Google. But they lag when it comes to findability, registration/conversion and speed.

— Bangkok Post

A shaky foundation

Two tax measures were recently approved to resuscitate the housing sector, but they are unlikely to have much effect as mortgage rejections remain a major problem, say local developers.

— Bangkok Post

Precious Plastic: Recycling Bangkok One Bottle Cap At A Time

Gentle and down-to-earth, Dominic Puwasawat Chakrabongse is the full-time environmental activist behind Precious Plastic Bangkok, a volunteer-run initiative that collects bottle caps from all over Bangkok before shredding and melting them into new products.

— Khaosod English

DNP annouces closure of Adang – Rawi Archipelago in Satun from May 16 to Oct 14

On Monday (May 13), the Chief of Tarutao National Park, Kanchanapan Kamhaeng, said the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has announced the temporary closure of attractions in a number of national parks in the northern, eastern, northeastern, western and southern regions during the rainy season.

— NNT

Scorching heat blamed for ravaging Bangkok road

The extreme heat in Bangkok has been blamed for fracturing at least one major roadway and posing a threat to drivers.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Prayuth Writes and Releases Coronation-Inspired Song

Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha has released a new song, supposedly inspired by the coronation ceremony.

— Khaosod English

LGBT MPs given dress code leeway

The secretariat of the House of Representatives on Monday clarified that LGBT MPs will be given licence to present themselves as they see fit, as long as they are dressed smartly.

— Bangkok Post

Thai, Myanmar Hotel Operators Sign MOU for $63 Million Project

Myanmar-owned KMA Hotel Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of Thailand’s largest hotel and resort operators, the company has announced, to partner on a US$63 million (96.86 trillion kyat) investment in several new and existing hotels throughout Myanmar.

— The Irrawaddy

Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November

The Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang Nga, 100 kilometres north of the Similans, has been closed down for the wet season and will be open again in November.

— The Thaiger

Patient reveals he contracted HIV from donated blood

“We are continuously improving the screening process for donated blood.” A young Thai-Japanese man has contracted HIV via a blood transfusion given as part of his leukaemia treatment at a Bangkok private hospital 15 years ago. But Bumrungrad International Hospital, where the man received …

— The Thaiger

Govt issues tax deduction measure for educational, sports spending

The government has issued a tax deduction measure for people who buy products for education and sports, including books and eBooks.

— Pattaya Mail

Agency uses technology for tax cheats

The Revenue Department is warning corporate taxpayers that it has already adopted data analytics and a risk-based auditing system that can better track the accuracy of tax payments.

— Bangkok Post

Jellyfish warning issued for Bang Tao, Layan beaches

Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran is urging tourists and other beachgoers to beware swathes of jellyfish that washed up on Bang Tao Beach over the weekend.

— The Phuket News

Bangkok bus agency to launch bus app

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority is planning to launch a mobile application called City go to benefit commuters.

— Bangkok Post

Pai Dao Din Summoned to Testify Against Thanathorn

A newly freed activist on Monday said police have summoned him to give a testimony to implicate the leader of the Future Forward Party in sedition charges.

— Khaosod English

“CAT Digital Come Together” project encourages Thai farmers to use digital technologies to increase productivity

CAT has been implementing its “CAT Digital Come Together” project to help upgrade productivity of Thai farmers by utilising modern technology and innovation.

— Bangkok Post

Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked

Water in the Bang Tao Canal is now flowing cleaner water thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem this morning.

— The Thaiger

Prawit plays down Senate appointees coming from NCPO and current cabinet

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has submitted a list of 250 senators to His Majesty the King, while Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has commented that a new government won’t be set up until after a new PM has been named.

— The Thaiger

Durian growers ask Commerce Ministry to find new export markets

Durian growers in the eastern province of Chanthaburi, Thailand’s largest source of the “king of Thai fruit”, have asked the Ministry of Commerce to seek new export markets for durian,…

— Thai PBS News

Government urged to implement new economic stimulus measures

The Director of the UTCC’s Economic and Business Forecasting Center, Thanavath Phonvichai, says that the 25% tariff imposed by the US on Chinese goods could have an adverse impact on the global economy already facing a slowdown.

— Pattaya Mail

Terminal 2 to be ‘fully integrated’

The new design of Suvarnabhumi airport’s Terminal 2 will have its luggage conveyor belt system and automated passenger transport linked with the first terminal, Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) says.

— Bangkok Post

PRD holds Luk Thung Singing Championship

The Public Relations Department and National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission will hold a Luk Thung Singing Championship for a royal cup and one million baht in prize money.

— NNT

BMA inspect roads before rainy season starts

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has instructed the contractor of the Blue Line elevated rail project to fix drainage pipes and sewer ducts to prevent flooding in some areas, especially on Phetchakasem road.

— NNT

Power outage scheduled near Surin Beach

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off near Surin Beach on Thursday (May 16) as work is carried out on high-voltage power cables.

— The Phuket News

Clear the way! Elephant hailed for unblocking road (Photos)

People were losing their minds today over photos of a dutiful elephant who climbed down from the back of a truck to help his mahout clear a road blocked by fallen trees.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Pipe python: Thai rescuers spend an hour drilling, cutting out stuck snake (Video)

We cover a lot of snake stories on Coconuts Bangkok, but usually they involve a person being terrorized in some way – be it a snake emerging from toilet to bite a homeowner’s penis, sleeping on the roof of a Bangkok home without invitation, or slithering into bed with a woman.

— Coconuts (paywall)

Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary

A police chief in Nakhon Si Thammarat has told his police to shoot to kill if necessary as the hunt for a Thai man continues.

— The Thaiger

4 Thai crew members die in sunken Malaysian trawler

SATUN: Four Thai nationals died on board a Malaysian fishing boat that sank in rough seas off Langkawi island, police said on Monday.

— Bangkok Post

Bhumjaithai will not vote for Prayut’s PM nomination if Palang Pracharat get fewer than 251 votes – Anutin

The Bhumjaithai party has made clear that it will not support General Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next prime minister if the Palang Pracharat-led coalition alliance does not control at least…

— Thai PBS News

Police looking for Thai man who raped Norwegian tourist after Full Moon Party

Police on Koh Pha Ngan in the Gulf of Thailand off Koh Samui are launching a manhunt for a Thai man who has allegedly raped a Norwegian tourist.

— The Thaiger

Hive Up and Wealth in Asia merge, rebrand as one-stop financial platform

Financial literacy content provider Hive Up and wealth service platform Wealth in Asia will now be called WealthUp moving forward Seeking to provide a more accessible financial literacy content for audiences in Southeast Asia, Hive Up and Wealth in Asia announced their merger into WealthUp.

— e27

Wyndham to manage new condo at Layan Beach Phuket

A new Wyndham managed condominium hotel is rising in the Layan Beach area of Phuket. Named the Laya Resort Phuket, the first phase of the project is 300 units of studio and one-bedroom configuration.

— The Thaiger

Thailand’s Buddhism Promotion Week begins

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is cooperating with the Center for Promotion of Buddhism, the Department of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior, and the National Office of Buddhism to hold “Buddhism Promotion Week” from May 12 to 18.

— Pattaya Mail

