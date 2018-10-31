Lao morning news for October 31

Vietnam, Laos step up collaboration in forestry law enforcement
Representatives from the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST) and the Lao Department of Forestry Inspection (DOFI) sat down in the central province of Ha Tinh on October 30 to review their cooperation in forestry law enforcement.
— Vietnam+
Chiang Khong Border Checkpoint to become e-Commerce warehouse
The minister said the establishment of the special economic zone would lead to greater trade and investment opportunities among the Mekhong-Lan Chang nations including Thailand, Laos, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam.
— NNT
Combined Force Seize 14.6 Million Methamphetamine Tablets in Wiang Kaen District of Chiang Rai
The operation was carried out at about 1.30am following a report that a major drug smuggling operation was being planned in this Thai-Lao border area.
— Chiang Rai Times
Laos – TTC Attapeu Sugar Cane Co. and ED&F Man sign MOU on exporting organic sugar
TTC Attapeu Sugar Cane Sole Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa JSC (TTC Sugar), will export its sugar to the European market following an agreement with ED&F Man Sugar, according to Vietnamese press reports.
— Agra Net
Hyundai Donates US$ 100,000 For Flood Relief In Laos
(KPL) Hyundai Motors has donated US$ 100,000 to help flood relief efforts in provinces across Laos.
— Lao News Agency
How Will Technologies Change Journalism
(KPL) The second day of the 2018 Korean Press Foundation (KPF) Journalism Conference started with Knight Center for Journalism in Americas Founding Director Rosental Alves discussing ‘How Will Technologies Change Journalism”.
— Lao News Agency
As Lao PDR Prepares For LDC Graduation, Inequality Has To Be Overcome
In light of UNDP’s latest statistical update on human development indices and indicators, launched recently, the Lao PDR appears to be continuing on its path towards graduation from Least Developed Country status in 2024.
— Lao News Agency
Northern provinces target Asean community-based tourism standards
The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism together with staff from Bokeo, Oudomxay and Luang Prabang tourism departments convened three training sessions on the evaluation of Asean Community Based Tourism Standards at the Gibbon Experience in Bokeo, Namkat Yorla Pa in Oudomxay, and Kuang Xi waterfall in Luang Prabang province.
— Open Development
Energy Efficient Data Center Handed Over To Local Ministry
(KPL) The Laos Energy Efficient Data Center (LEED) has been handed over to the Ministry of Science and Technology.
— Lao News Agency
Govt, ILO partner to strengthen occupational safety and health
The government has agreed with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to implement the Occupational Safety and Health in Laos Supply Chains project, which aims to protect workers.
— Vientiane Times
As Laos prepares for LDC graduation, inequality must be overcome
Laos needs to overcome the pressing issue of inequality as the country prepares to abandon its Least Developed Country (LDC) status supposedly by 2024, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has said.
— Open Development
New law spells out duties of billboard makers
Businesses that make signs and billboards will have their operations suspended if they continue to break the regulations regarding content and language.
— Vientiane Times
Ministry to strengthen coordination among emergency medical teams
Lao officials and representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) are meeting in Vientiane to discuss ways to improve coordination between emergency medical teams.
— Open Development
Feasibility study of Vientiane-Pakxe expressway section IV set to begin
The Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a feasibility study of the planned expressway linking Vientiane and Pakxe, Section IV.
— Vientiane Times
Govt to unlock tourism sector’s potential through ongoing promotion
The government has reaffirmed its commitment to the ongoing promotion of the tourism sector even though the Visit Laos Year 2018 campaign will soon come to a close.
— Open Development
Japan hands over management of data centre to Laos
The Japanese government on Friday handed over the first Lao Energy Efficient Data Centre to the Lao government for the continued management and development of modern information systems and secure storage solutions.
— Vientiane Times
Loguide App Wins Samsung Tech Institute 2018
(KPL) Samsung Tech Institute 2018 announced on Friday Loguide App as the winner of the project themed “Promoting Tourism in Laos”.
— Lao News Agency
Community hospital in Xayaboury receives essential eye test equipment
After suffering for years due to the lack of an important piece of equipment used in detecting vision abnormalities, the community hospital in Xaysathan district, the remotest district in Xayaboury province, finally received a new slit lamp.
— Vientiane Times
Inequality, Disasters Risks to Development as Progress Pushed in Laos: UNDP
Inequality, disaster risk key factors to overcome in Laos’ aspiration to shed Least Developed Country status by the revised target of 2024, says UNDP.
— The Laotian Times
Australia lends support for greater inclusion of people with disabilities
The Laos Australia Institute is working to boost human resource development in Laos, especially in relation to people with disabilities.
— Vientiane Times
Feature photo EcoMobility Festival
This week’s Lao morning news feature photo acknowledges World Cities Day, October 31.
Find our previous morning news feature photos in the AEC News Today Morning News Feature Photos gallery where you will find a pictorial display of daily life throughout the Asean Economic Community (AEC).
Lao morning news by AEC News Today is your one stop source for Lao PDR news on matters of governance and policies affecting Asean business communities. It is published M-F by AEC News Today: Governance, not government; policies not politics.
Maria Mirasol Rasonable
She previously covered police rounds for Philippine Daily Inquirer as a trainee before becoming editorial staff at Gospel Komiks under the Communication Foundation for Asia (CFA-MG), Santa Mesa, Manila where she wrote lifestyle and trending fashion and styles articles.
Latest posts by Maria Mirasol Rasonable (see all)
- Lao morning news for November 8 – November 8, 2018
- Myanmar morning news for November 8 – November 8, 2018
- Singapore morning news for November 8 – November 8, 2018
- Lao morning news for November 7 – November 7, 2018