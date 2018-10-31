Lao morning news for October 31

Vietnam, Laos step up collaboration in forestry law enforcement

Representatives from the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST) and the Lao Department of Forestry Inspection (DOFI) sat down in the central province of Ha Tinh on October 30 to review their cooperation in forestry law enforcement.

The minister said the establishment of the special economic zone would lead to greater trade and investment opportunities among the Mekhong-Lan Chang nations including Thailand, Laos, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

The operation was carried out at about 1.30am following a report that a major drug smuggling operation was being planned in this Thai-Lao border area.

TTC Attapeu Sugar Cane Sole Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa JSC (TTC Sugar), will export its sugar to the European market following an agreement with ED&F Man Sugar, according to Vietnamese press reports.

(KPL) Hyundai Motors has donated US$ 100,000 to help flood relief efforts in provinces across Laos.

(KPL) The second day of the 2018 Korean Press Foundation (KPF) Journalism Conference started with Knight Center for Journalism in Americas Founding Director Rosental Alves discussing ‘How Will Technologies Change Journalism”.

In light of UNDP’s latest statistical update on human development indices and indicators, launched recently, the Lao PDR appears to be continuing on its path towards graduation from Least Developed Country status in 2024.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism together with staff from Bokeo, Oudomxay and Luang Prabang tourism departments convened three training sessions on the evaluation of Asean Community Based Tourism Standards at the Gibbon Experience in Bokeo, Namkat Yorla Pa in Oudomxay, and Kuang Xi waterfall in Luang Prabang province.

(KPL) The Laos Energy Efficient Data Center (LEED) has been handed over to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The government has agreed with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to implement the Occupational Safety and Health in Laos Supply Chains project, which aims to protect workers.

Laos needs to overcome the pressing issue of inequality as the country prepares to abandon its Least Developed Country (LDC) status supposedly by 2024, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has said.

Businesses that make signs and billboards will have their operations suspended if they continue to break the regulations regarding content and language.

Lao officials and representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) are meeting in Vientiane to discuss ways to improve coordination between emergency medical teams.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a feasibility study of the planned expressway linking Vientiane and Pakxe, Section IV.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to the ongoing promotion of the tourism sector even though the Visit Laos Year 2018 campaign will soon come to a close.

The Japanese government on Friday handed over the first Lao Energy Efficient Data Centre to the Lao government for the continued management and development of modern information systems and secure storage solutions.

(KPL) Samsung Tech Institute 2018 announced on Friday Loguide App as the winner of the project themed “Promoting Tourism in Laos”.

After suffering for years due to the lack of an important piece of equipment used in detecting vision abnormalities, the community hospital in Xaysathan district, the remotest district in Xayaboury province, finally received a new slit lamp.

Inequality, disaster risk key factors to overcome in Laos’ aspiration to shed Least Developed Country status by the revised target of 2024, says UNDP.

The Laos Australia Institute is working to boost human resource development in Laos, especially in relation to people with disabilities.

