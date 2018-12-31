Thailand morning news for December 31

Thailand’s roads turn deadly with 1,633 accidents, 182 deaths and 1,690 injured on the third day of New Years holiday

Assistant national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapat has told Thai Media that the first three days of the 7 dangerous Days of New Year has seen 1,633 accidents, 182 deaths and 1,690 injured with the highest death toll in Khon Kaen province and the greatest number of accidents and injuries in Chiang Mai province.

— Chiang Rai Times

NBTC to allow 1.8 million low-income earners to use free internet for three years

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is planning to grant free internet access for three years to 1.8 million low-income earners living in border provinces starting from May 2019.

— NBT World (video)

Activist begins petition to have NACC impeached over watch probe

Activist Srisuwan Janya has begun collecting signatures at his coffee shop in support of impeaching the anti-graft commissioners over their decision to drop the luxury watch case targeting Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand Board of Investment pushes Thai GDP growth by over Bt400 billion

Investment incentive schemes under the 7-year strategic investment promotion policy (2015-2021) have been confirmed to contribute 418 billion baht to Thailand’s GDP growth, according to Thailand Board of Investment (BOI).

— AEC News Today / PR Newswire (media release)

Bomb and grenade attacks rattle Thailand’s southern provinces

The Thai PM has described the attackers as “opportunists” after a wave of coordinated bomb attacks by suspected insurgents hit Thailand’s “deep south” in the lead-up to new year and the resulting long weekend.

— The Thaiger

Critics of Thailand’s junta slam decision to acquit deputy PM over the luxury watch scandal

Critics of Thailand’s Junta Government have slammed the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) decision to acquit Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon over the Luxury Watch scandal which prompted public curiosity over their ownership, causing a search that uncovered 22 other luxury watches on his wrist at one time or other.

— Chiang Rai Times

Thailand paying the price for eco-sluggishness as controversial environmental issues rise

The world is so interconnected, so changes imposed on the environment in Thailand – and the value Thais attach to ecology – cannot be viewed separately from what’s happening elsewhere.

— The Nation



The unforgettable heroes of Tham Luang – 2018 in retrospect

The 18 day operation in July to rescue 12 young footballers and their coach trapped in a Chiang Rai cave was 2018’s most memorable event in Thailand.

— The Thaiger

Thailand cave divers, Twiggy and Palin on UK honours list

A team of British divers who helped save a junior football team stranded in a flooded cave in Thailand were awarded in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours alongside former supermodel Twiggy and Monty Python’s Michael Palin.

— Gulf Times

Security stepped up following multiple attacks in Narathiwat

Security in 14 districts of the Narathiwat has been stepped up after suspected militants attacked a tambon defence volunteer’s base in Ra-ngae district and detonated several home-made bombs targeting power poles and bridges in four districts on Friday night.

— The Thaiger

Braced for the accelerated revolution of 2019

Business and universities are showing admirable readiness to adopt the paradigm shift of the Internet of Things and AI.

— The Nation (opinion)

Thailand’s Kom Airlines signs intent to acquire six Sukhoi Superjets

Thai start-up carrier, Kom Airlines, signed a letter of intent Thursday to acquire six Superjet 100 jets (SSJ100s) from Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company as part of a Russia-Thailand economy panel.

–– Airline Geeks

GoJek to start services in Philippines, Singapore, Thailand

GoJek, formally PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa, plans to further expand into its target markets in Asean countries next year, continuing the growth of the app-based ride-hailing service that was established eight years ago.

— The Inquirer

RAOT hands out financial assistance to rubber farmers

The Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT) has already handed out the 1st batch of financial assistance worth 161.5 million baht to rubber farmers suffering from the low rubber price issue.

— NBT World (video)

Disabled round-the-world pilot killed in crash

A disabled South African pilot was killed when his small plane crashed while attempting to land at Bang Phra airport in Si Racha district Sunday afternoon, police said.

— Bangkok Post

NLA approves in principle bills related to public health and personal data protection

The National Legislative Assembly (NLA)’s recent meeting has approved bills related to public health and personal data protection, among others.

— NBT World (video)

Prayut, Sudarat most popular politicians in 2018: Poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, chief of the Pheu Thai Party’s election strategy committee, were named the most popular male and female politicians in 2018 in an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

— Bangkok Post

NHRC should strive for balance

The two new picks for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) made by the coup-installed National Legislative Assembly (NLA) raised vital questions about the state’s sincerity in championing the human rights cause.

— Bangkok Post

752 vehicles seized from drunk drivers on first two days of New Year clampdown

Authorities temporarily seized 752 vehicles from intoxicated drivers on the first two days of the “Seven Dangerous Days” of the New Year holidays.

The Nation

PM urged holidaymakers to observe road safety measures

According to the Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Premier has urged holidaymakers to observe road safety measures, pointing out that speeding and operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol (DUI) are the major causes of accidents.

— NBT World (video)

Govt stands by Feb 24 poll date

The government on Saturday stood firm on its political roadmap and Feb 24 general election amid media reports the polls were likely to be pushed back for a month for a technical reason.

— Bangkok Post

A Journey into Thailand’s separatist south Part II: Inside the border’s violent den of sin

The Cityline bus from Kota Bharu takes an hour and a half to cover 50 kilometers and stops with a start 50 meters from the border.

— Daily Beast

Valuable Wood Communities to be established under new program

The Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) is pushing to establish 2,000 “Valuable Wood Communities”, adding 40 million trees to the nation over the next year.

— NBT World (video)

Unlocking the future through educational reform

Throughout 2018, much happened in the field of education. Issues involving both the system and personnel were addressed. Here’s a list of the top five headlines from the year.

— Bangkok Post

Russian woman arrested for ‘tagging’ Phuket roads

Police have arrested a Russian woman for spray painting graffiti on public roads in Nai Harn, at the southern end of Phuket.

— The Phuket News



Thailand tops ASEAN AFC Club Competitions Ranking 2018, Indonesia fall to 7th

The latest AFC Club Competitions Ranking for the year 2018 are out with China topping the chart.

— FourFourTwo

King sends New Year’s greetings to subjects

His Majesty the King has issued a New Year greeting card wishing the best for Thais. The cover contains the Chakri Dynasty symbol with the royal initial of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit and the king’s royal initial.

— Bangkok Post (video)

