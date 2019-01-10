Cambodia morning news for January 10

Trump’s Cambodian ambassador appointment blocked

The US Senate returned the nomination of Patrick Murphy as Ambassador to Cambodia back to US President Donald Trump on Thursday, as the American government shutdown entered its third week.

— The Nation

Brands concerned Cambodia to lose EU trade benefits

Apparel Insider understands that Cambodia is set to lose huge swathes of garment production orders after Western brands became concerned the country will soon be stripped of its EU trading benefits.

— Apparel Insider

Former PM Yingluck reported to have Cambodian passport

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra is the holder of a Cambodian passport, the South China Morning Post has learned, adding weight to the theory she fled Thailand in 2017 via Cambodia, despite strenuous denials by Phnom Penh.

— Bangkok Post

Cambodian jailed for three years for insulting king on Facebook

A Cambodian court jailed a man on Wednesday (Jan 9) for three years for insulting the king in Facebook posts, the second known conviction under a new lese majeste law enacted last year, which rights groups fear could be used to stifle dissent.

Channel NewsAsia

FETÖ-linked schools closed in Cambodia

A Cambodian company bought all the schools linked to FETÖ in the country in November, a Turkish education foundation said on Dec. 25.

— Hürriyet Daily News

RFA journalists want court to drop espionage charges

Two journalists with an espionage case looming over their heads are calling for the court to either speed up its investigation or drop the charges against them.

— Khmer Times

Government Turns Down Wrongful Claim of Prey Lang Community Network

Ministry of Environment has turned down the claim made by Prey Lang Community Network (PLCN) of on-going severe illegal logging and wildlife hunting at the forest.

— Agence Kampuchea Press

Amended Law on Political Parties Ready for Use

The Law on amendment to the Law on Political Parties that will provide opportunity for politicians restricted from their political activities by the court to possibly resume the career has been promulgated by a Royal Kram signed earlier this month by His Majesty King Norodom Sihamo

— Agence Kampuchea Press

Rice tariffs in European market ‘almost certain’

The noose around the Cambodian rice sector is tightening as the European Commission (EC) is almost certainly implementing the safeguard measures on rice exports from Cambodia and Myanmar from mid-January onwards, said a source close to the issue.

— Khmer Times

Cintri issues apology for garbage collection disruption

Cintri has apologised to the public over the disruption of garbage collection since December 26.

— Khmer Times

Government waiting for Laos to proceed with border dispute

The government is still waiting for Vientiane’s Terms of Reference (ToR) to proceed with the delivery of a joint letter requesting that the French government supply maps and other related documents to settle a border dispute with Laos, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesman, Ket Sophann said.

— The Phnom Penh Post

70 Tons of GI-Granted Cambodia’s Pepper Produced in 2018

Kampot Pepper Promotion Association produced about 70 tons of Geographical Indication (GI) granted pepper in 2018, and 50 tons of which were exported to international markets.

— Agence Kampuchea Press

Sydney Cambodians rise from two rigged elections and fornicating monk

A series of battles have convulsed Sydney’s Cambodian community with allegations of violent monks, a fornicating vice abbot, rigged elections and spying at a Buddhist temple.

— The Cambodia Daily

Boeung Tamouk reclamation project worries villagers

The government is going ahead with its plans to revamp part of Phnom Penh’s largest water reservoir into a vegetable market, despite complaints from villagers, fishermen and vegetable vendors that the market would be counterproductive to their livelihoods

— Khmer Times

Chinese Warships Dock in Cambodia to Boost Ties and Military Cooperation

Three Chinese warships docked in Cambodia Wednesday for a four-day visit, as Beijing parades its naval prowess alongside its staunch Southeast Asian ally.

— Chiang Rai Times

MoWA Tracking Gender-based Violence Online

Ministry of Women’s Affairs has formulated special working group to track gender-based violence online.

— Agence Kampuchea Press

In Tirade Against Former Opposition Party, Hun Sen Praises ‘Win-Win’ Policy on Anniversary of Khmer Rouge Overthrow

The Win-Win policy is credited with ending Cambodia’s long-running civil war in 1998 by allowing members of rebel factions to integrate into the Cambodian military.

— The Cambodia Daily

Taskforce Assigned for Feasibility of Opening More Border Gates

Ministry of Interior has assigned a taskforce for feasibility study to open more border gates with neighbouring countries, according to the ministry’s resolution released yesterday.

— Agence Kampuchea Press

Ministry of Public Works and Transport Reviews Its Old Year Achievements

Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport H.E. Sun Chanthol (Pic. 1) addresses the participants while he was presiding over here this morning a recapitulative meeting to review the ministry’s work achievements in 2018 and set forth new goals for 2019.

— Agence Kampuchea Press

Kien Svay Residents Concerned Over Sand Extraction

Kandal province: A sand excavating site in Chheur Teal, Kien Svay district, Kandal province, is making people who live nearby concerned about accidents.

— Cambodia News English

Turning Temple Town green through ‘upcycling’

A social enterprise in Siem Reap is coming up with innovative solutions to the ever-accumulating wastes at the tourism hot spot of Siem Reap. It upcycles refuse into biofuel, soap and durable goods.

— The Cambodia Daily

Chinese Accountant Robbed of $100k by Company Driver

The chief of accountant for a concrete company was robbed of almost $100,000 at 10:15 am January 09, 2019 near Samrong Village, Kandal Commune Sen Sok district.

— Cambodia News English

The seven countries in our Asia-Pacific backyard where kings and queens still rule

When it comes to monarchy, most people think of the pomp and majesty of the British throne, with its palaces and historic ceremonies.

— The Cambodia Daily

A ‘loo-vely’ idea: First toilet photo contest in Cambodia

Answering nature’s call is one of life’s few necessities. But finding a hygienic and comfortable public toilet in Cambodia remains a daunting challenge for most people.

— Phnom Penh Post

Inauguration Ceremony of Technical Training Centre in Banteay Meanchey Province

Banteay Meanchey provincial Governor H.E. Suon Bava (C, Pic. 1) presides over the Inauguration Ceremony of Technical Training Centre funded by South East Asia Prayer Centre-Cambodia (SEAPC-C) in Phnom Srok district, Banteay Meanchey province this morning.

— Agence Kampuchea Press

Transforming Cambodian lives: From construction to baby chicks

From the age of 16, Keam Korng would wake up each day at the crack of dawn to ride his ageing motorbike the more than 20km from Dounkeo commune to Pouk district for his construction job.

— Cambodia Daily

GL, Bajaj’s tuk-tuk deal in Cambodia

MOTORCYCLE hire-purchase financier Group Lease Public Co Ltd (GL) is expanding in Cambodia via its subsidiary Group Lease Finance Plc (GLF), which is partnering with Bajaj dealers in the Kingdom. GLF is already the exclusive third-party financer for Honda motorcycles in Cambodia.

— Phnom Penh Post

