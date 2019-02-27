Thailand morning news for February 27

Board of Investment gives the nod to five projects worth Bt40 bn

THE BOARD of Investment (BoI) yesterday approved five investment projects worth a total of Bt40.462 billion during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

— The Nation (annoying pop-ups)

January factory output rises 0.18% y-o-y, misses forecast

Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in January rose 0.18% from a year earlier, led by higher output of cars, air conditioners and sugar, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

— Bangkok Post

Commerce Min eyes 8% export growth

The Ministry of Commerce met with business operators on Monday to discuss approaches to boosting Thai exports, hoping to achieve an 8% annual growth target.

— NNT

61% of Thai economy to be ‘digitalised’ by 2022: IDC

IDC on Monday unveiled its top predictions for Thailand’s information-technology industry for this year and beyond, predicting that by 2022 more than 61 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product will be digitalised.

— The Nation (annoying pop-ups)

Thailand hosts Digital Belt and Road workshop

Deputy Prime Minister ACM Prajin Juntong has presided over the launch of the “Digital Belt and Road Regional Consultation and Networking Workshop for Southeast Asia” by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) and the Digital Belt and Road Center (DBAR) at the United Nations Convention Center in Bangkok.

— NBT World (video)



Sensitive groups in Chiang Mai issued with air pollution health warning

Chiang Mai province has warned the elderly, small children, pregnant women, and patients with respiratory diseases to protect themselves from possible health complication caused by air pollution.

— Pattaya Mail

Prayut’s ‘positives’ put in print

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) launched a 157-page book on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday, detailing his achievements and touting him as a candidate fit to lead the country after the eletcion.

— Bangkok Post

Phang Nga to consecrate water to be used at coronation ceremony

Government officials in the southern province of Phang Nga held a meeting on Sunday to discuss preparations for the coronation of HM the King.

–– NBT World (video)

Prayut slams the door on prime minister debates

Junta chief says his vision is clear and he finds no need to take part in these ‘political’ attacks.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Prawit heads selection of senators

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, deputy chief of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), will head the selection committee of senators, whom he says will not include active soldiers.

— Bangkok Post

Cabinet Approves 2 More Suburban Bangkok Rail Lines

The construction of two new commuter rail lines serving suburban Bangkok was approved by the cabinet Tuesday with a budget of nearly 17 billion baht.

— Khaosod English

Controversial rice bill withdrawn from NLA

The National Legislative Assembly president on Tuesday ordered the withdrawal of the controversial rice bill from the NLA’s business agenda.

— Bangkok Post

Why Thailand’s Women Are So Successful in Business (But Not Politics)

The Asian country where women hold 37 percent of leadership roles, compared with an average of 24 percent globally, may come as a surprise. In this same nation, women make up 40 percent of chief executives and 34 percent of chief financial officers.

— Bloomberg

Rice farmers urged to grow alternative crops during drought season

The Royal Irrigation Department has implored rice farmers to resort to drought-tolerant crops during the dry season.

— NBT World (video)

National Geographic competes to make Tham Luang rescue documentary

National Geographic has recently contacted the government-appointed Creative Media Committee for the rights to shoot a documentary about last July’s dramatic rescue operation at Tham Luang cave.

— Thai PBS News

Oil Spills Ravage Southern Beaches – Cause ‘Unknown’

The oil-slick waves lapping the gulf shores deposit dead fish, jellyfish and octopuses mixed with trash on the beach.

— Khaosod English

Best parts of the deferred Rice Bill should be retained: Farmers’ network

THE COUNTRY’S leading alternative farm advocacy group yesterday suggested that future parliamentarians retain the best parts of the scrapped Rice Bill while improving regulations that would otherwise give an advantage to big agro firms.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Activists tell NLA to stop its ‘mass production’ of laws ahead of polls

THE CIVIL SECTOR is calling on the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) to stop the mass production of new laws as Thailand heads for its first election in five years, and pass the job on to the new elected government.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Weed Needs? Thai FDA to launch medical marijuana hotline tomorrow

Got a burning question about medical weed? You can now call the Thai government for answers. Starting tomorrow, the Thai Food and Drug administration (FDA), an agency under the Ministry of Public Health, is launching a medical marijuana hotline that aims to answer all your questions about weed in order to help the kingdom transition …

— Coconuts (paywall)

Toyota Doubles Down On Thailand With 10 Billion Baht More

t’s more Board of Investment (BoI) news from up north. Toyota Motor Thailand has announced that they’ve submitted yet another plan to Thailand’s BoI, this time for an investment of 10 billion Baht, in order to produce more eco-friendly cars locally.

— Carlist.my

BMW Group Thailand sets delivery records for all three brands

BMW Group Thailand is celebrating another historic achievement after recording a 20-per-cent, year-on-year growth rate in deliveries for 2018, and retaining the top spot across the global BMW Group network for the second consecutive year.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

TDRI suggests incentives for sustainable agriculture

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has proposed measures to encourage Thai farmers to develop sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, while indicating that debt repayment measures and green loans to farmers are important mechanisms to drive sustainable agriculture.

— NBT World (video)

11 pistols missing from police arsenal in Ayutthaya

A total of 11 handguns were found to be missing from a police weapons storage facility in Ayutthaya following the arrest of a man in Bangkok with a police pistol.

— Bangkok Post

Thai general spars with candidates over military budget

As Thailand prepares to return to civilian rule with elections in March, the army chief’s jab at parties calling to shrink defense spending has put the spotlight on the military’s political role moving forward.

— Nikkei Asian Review (paywall)

Thailand’s rising political star under fire as election nears

Young people line up to take selfies with him. His hashtags are trending.

— Channel NewsAsia

Thailand’s Government Clears the Path for Scripless and Tokenized Securities

The National Legislative Assembly in Thailand has approved the issuance of scripless and tokenized securities through blockchain technology.

— Chiang Rai Times

Thaicom welcomes Cabinet decision to pursue PPP model for country’s satellite management

Satellite operator Thaicom has welcomed the Cabinet decision late last month to restructure the country’s satellite-management regime and pursue a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

— The Nation (annoying pop-ups)

BoI shuttles ahead with bio-economy plan

The Board of Investment (BoI) has approved in principle the promotion of Thailand as a bio-economy hub to increase farmer income, in line with the government’s policy to reduce income inequality and develop new S-curve industries.

— Bangkok Post

Southern ranger killed, two injured in Yala bomb ambush

The Nation Southern insurgents have detonated a home-made bomb in a roadside ambush of a patrol unit of rangers in Yala’s Bannang Sata district.

— The Thaiger

Exporters worry over baht and minimum wage

Exporters are concerned with myriad risks — a strengthening currency, a slower economy and the US-China trade war — pressuring shipments this year, which are projected to grow by 3%.

— Bangkok Post

Japan to revise Asean free-trade pact

The Japanese government endorsed at a cabinet meeting Tuesday a plan for a revised free trade agreement (FTA) with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that includes the liberalisation of the service sector and investment field.

— Bangkok Post

Free Test Rides on MRT Blue Line Through Chinatown Start April

The long-awaited rail extension west through Chinatown and across the river will open to the public for a test run beginning in April, the transport minister announced Tuesday.

— Khaosod English

Saying no to ‘Say No’ campaigns – Tackling Thailand’s plastic bag problem

Some timid but long overdue steps are now being taken towards reducing Thailand’s plastic waste.

— The Thaiger

PM ‘must be neutral’ in debates

The Election Commission (EC) has said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can take part in policy debates as the Palang Pracharath (PPRP) prime ministerial candidate.

— Bangkok Post

Energy minister pledges Round 21 licences by mid-year

Round 21 of new licence issuance for offshore exploration and production (E&P) of petroleum resources is expected to open in June.

— Bangkok Post

BGRIM seals a B3.3bn deal for Glow SPP1 co-generation asset

B.Grimm Power Plc (BGRIM), one of Thailand’s top private power producers, announced today the successful acquisition of Glow SPP1 co-generation asset for 3.3 billion baht.

— NNT

Construction worker in Thailand bleeds to death after cutting himself while removing leg splint

A 35-year-old worker was found dead at a relative’s house in Pathum Thani’s Mueang district on Monday morning, with a large amount of blood around the property from an apparently self-inflicted, accidental cut on his right leg.

— Asia One

Synergy Flavours doubles size of Thai operations to meet rising demand

Leading international flavour company, Synergy Flavours, a division of Carbery Group, has doubled the size of its Thai operations to meet the growing demand for its innovative flavour solutions in Asia-Pacific.

— FnBnews.com

Cisco opens innovation centre to capture moment

Cisco Systems, a global technology firm, is investing in Southeast Asia to capitalise on growth opportunity from digital transformation, blockchain and cybersecurity.

— Bangkok Post

Why Thailand’s women are so successful in business (but not politics)

The Asian country where women hold 37 per cent of leadership roles, compared with an average of 24 per cent globally, may come as a surprise.

— The Straits Times

EC urged to dissolve FFP for ‘fake info’

Activist Srisuwan Janya on Monday called on the Election Commission (EC) to disband the Future Forward Party (FFP) after two of its founders allegedly violated an election law.

— Bangkok Post

AirAsia adds more Thailand-Vietnam flights

Thai AirAsia says it’s adding new routes linking Thailand to destinations in Vietnam, as it seeks to increase its market share in the Mekong Region – Cambodia, Southern China provinces, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam

— The Thaiger

EECO gathers investors’ opinions on eastern airport city project

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) organized a seminar to gather opinions from investors and private firms on the development of the U-Tapao and the Eastern Airport City project to stimulate the regional economy.

— NNT

Bhumjaithai warned over cannabis poll promises

The Bhumjaithai Party was on Monday warned against its election campaign promise to “liberalise marijuana cultivation” as this would violate the United Nations convention on drugs Thailand has ratified.

— Bangkok Post

Radio Thailand marks 89th anniversary

Radio Thailand, operated by the Government Public Relations Department (PRD), organized an event to mark its 89th anniversary of Thai radio broadcasting and commemorate the benevolence of His Royal Highness Prince Purachatra Jayakara, who is considered the Father of the Thai Radio Broadcasting.

— NNT

Officials turn to ozone to help clear Bang Tao canal wastewater stench

Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has installed an ozone water-treatment machine along the Bang Tao Canal to help treat the dirty water there, which has turned black with pollution and is causing a foul stench along its course to the southern end of Bang Tao Beach.

— The Phuket News

Scania made commitment to Thailand market

Scania, a Swedish heavy-duty truck maker, opens its new factory to assemble trucks and commercial vehicle in Bangkok Free Trade Zone recently.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Tour Bus carrying 23 Chinese tourists sets on fire driving on highway, quick response by the driver and a good Samaritan results in no injuries

At 730 PM tonight a tour bus carrying 23 Chinese tourists caught on fire while travelling on the highway near Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

— The Pattaya News

Lemon-sized hailstones hit 700 homes around Udon Thani

“Some of the hailstones were as big as a lemon.” Udon Thani provincial authorities have inspected around 700 homes in Mueang, Phen, Ban Phue, Si That and Kumphawapi districts that were damaged in a freak hailstorm last night.

— The Thaiger

19th Century ‘Palace’ Reborn as Bangkok Arts Hub

A 120-year-old home that once belonged to a noted Siamese reformer is opening its doors to the public as a nexus for art, culture, social innovation and more.

— Khaosod English

11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally

PHUKET: Eleven Russians are among 15 foreigners who are facing deportation after being arrested for working illegally at an outlet in Chalong that specialises in traditional Thai herbs and medicines and targets Russian-speaking customers.

— The Phuket News

Owners of 39 ‘abandoned’ Bangkok buildings told to secure premises to prevent vice and crime

The owners of 39 abandoned buildings at 25 property development projects across the capital have been told to add lights, properly seal off the partially constructed buildings with fencing, and employ guards to patrol the compounds.

— The Nation (very annoying popups)

Thai Film Archive to Show Best of Female Filmmakers

The national film archive will celebrate the works of Thai women filmmakers by screening their movies throughout March.

— Khaosod English

