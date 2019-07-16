Thailand morning news for July 16

Wage-hike disaster looms for many companies, FTI warns

Raising the daily minimum wage to 400 baht would have a detrimental impact on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) says.

— Bangkok Post

Wissanu: Gov’t to Retain ‘Attitude Adjustment,’ But Won’t Detain People

The practice of “attitude adjustment” will continue even after the junta is formally dissolved tomorrow to pave way for the new government, deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said Monday.

— Khaosod English

Hunt launched for fishing boat filmed catching 10 bottlenose dolphins

Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Department has ordered a search for a Thai fishing trawler which was caught on video, posted on social media, catching about 10 bottlenose dolphins in the trawler’s nets.

— Thai PBS News

Another sea turtle saved from a random trawling net in Phuket

Today (July 15), local seniors have discovered a sea turtle trapped inside an old fishing net (trawl) at Mai Khao beach along the northern west coast of Phuket.

— The Thaiger

Thailand still losing placings in major expat survey

Thailand’s appeal as an expat destination is now dropping, according to a new survey.

— Emigrate.co.uk

TMD issues first weather warning after tropical storm ‘Mun’

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning related to tropical “Mun” this evening (Monday), to alert people to approaching heavy rains and strong winds in the South.

— Thai PBS News

PM to hold first cabinet meeting after swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will hold the first meeting of the new cabinet at Government House, immediately after the swearing-in ceremony before His Majesty the King at the Amporn Throne Hall scheduled to start at 5pm.

— Thai PBS News

12 northeastern provinces to face water crisis

Twelve of Thailand’s northeastern provinces are at risk of drought due to lower than normal rainfall, which has resulted in the volume of water stored in the region’s reservoirs to fall to less than 30% of their storage capacities, according to the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR).

— Thai PBS News

Prayut says he supports charter amendment

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government will support a move to amend the 2017 constitution but does not confirm whether the agenda will be included in the policy statement to be declared to Parliament on July 25.

— Bangkok Post

Civic groups lobby to protect Makkasan land

Civic networks are set to rally in front of Government House on Thursday to demand the administration spare the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) 497 rai of land in Makkasan area from being included in its high-speed rail project linking three major airports.

— Bangkok Post

Foreign Business Act: New Policy Friendly to Global Construction Companies

Beginning in 2017, foreign construction companies, with pleasant surprises, have found it convenient to launch their contracting business in Thailand with or without applications for foreign business licenses under the Foreign Business Act of 1999 or the FBA, typically known as the prohibitive regulatory hurdles to entry into the local market by any foreign service provider.

— Khaosod English

Cancer patients dying for lack of cannabis oil, says Thai official

An official of the Khao Kwan Foundation, which has been distributing cannabis oil among cancer patients until it was stopped four months ago, said Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul needs to have this ban lifted as soon as possible.

— Asia One

Top Thai bank’s digital platform to drive loan growth

SIAM COMMERCIAL Bank Pcl expects digital lending to retail customers to climb almost eight-fold this year as Thailand’s biggest lender accelerates its online drive to win business.

— BusinessWorld Online

Thais to invest more in Guangxi

Thailand is to strengthen trade and investment ties with the Guangxi autonomous region in China because of its great potential for growth as a gateway to Chinese cities.

— NBT World (video)

Ministry insists vaccines are safe

The government’s free vaccines for newborn babies are highly unlikely to make them ill, although there can be occasional side effects, the Public Health Ministry insisted on Monday.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand’s anti-corruption hotline receives over 5,000 complaints in past two years

The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has received over 5,000 complaints about corruption in the past two years.

— Thailand Business News

Alcohol ban across Thailand Tuesday and Wednesday for Buddhist holidays

There will be a ban on alcohol sales for two days this week – Tuesday and Wednesday – around Thailand. The ban starts at midnight tonight (Monday). The holidays are Asarnha Bucha Day (Tuesday, July 16) and Khao Phansa Day (Wednesday, July 17).

— The Thaiger

Low-cost housing stonewalled by loans

As many as 80% of loan applications for the state’s low-cost housing scheme have been rejected, a hurdle that could force some project developers to stall plans amid subdued demand.

— Bangkok Post

Pheu Thai veterans back Chadchart for Bangkok governor

Prominent Pheu Thai figures have backed former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt as a candidate for the Bangkok governor election.

— Bangkok Post

Investigation continues into electrocuted student at public park in Phuket

Forensic police, along with the experts from the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority office, investigated the basketball field in Suan Luang Park following the tragic death of an 18 year old Thai-Egyptian student of Prince of Songkhla University, Kahled ‘Nikki’ Nour, on July 13.

— The Thaiger

Thai Beverage Limited’s Share Price Has Surged 42% in 2019. Here’s Why

Want to know why Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX: Y92) saw its share price grow 42% in 2019? Click here to find out.

— The Motley Fool

Cave Rescue Chief Uncommitted to Bangkok Governor Race

The official who oversaw the daring operation that saved 13 young footballers and their coach from a cave a year ago has rejected rumors that he will enter the capital’s gubernatorial race.

— Khaosod English

Derailment halts southern train services

Southern train services were halted after a freight train jumped off the track in Ratchaburi province on Monday.

— Bangkok Post

Southern Thailand Politician Linked to 459 Kg Crystal Meth Bust – Chiang Rai Times

Pol Maj Gen Chinpat Sarasin said a certain politician in the South had arranged the finance to buy the crystal meth, and hired the traffickers.

— Chiang Rai Times

Pattaya to hold hearing on Bali Hai Pier transport chaos

Pattaya will hold a public hearing to gather input on how best to solve conflicts between public-transport providers at Bali Hai Pier.

— Pattaya Mail

Thai Hotels Association seeking official support for Green Hotels

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) will seek support from the new government to help increase the number of properties that meet the Green Hotel standard.

— Bangkok Post

New reporting requirement for digital asset trading

Parties involved with digital asset transactions worth above 5 million baht will have to report their trades to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo).

— Bangkok Post

Thai politician sought after quartet arrested with large drugs haul

A Narathiwat politician is on the run following the issuing of an arrest warrant after being implicated in a major local drug bust.

— The Thaiger

Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now

Thailand is a proud country with a rich cultural tradition. And great food. Expats and visitors have been flocking to the Land of Smiles for a century, especially the last 20 years when tourism has surged to become a major contributor to the country’s GDP.

— The Thaiger

Digging into the Phuket hotel data

As Phuket’s hotel operators and owners face a disruptive 2019, we thought it was time to do a deep dig into the island’s accommodation performance metrics.

— The Thaiger

Disability Inclusive Employment Policies: an opportunity not a handicap for employers

Theres probably never been so much focus on the topics of diversity and inclusion in the workplace as there is today.

— Bangkok Post

Thai farmers and residents from four provinces unhappy about proposed motorway

About 100 affected residents and farmers, from the Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom provinces, are demanding the Thai Department of Highways scrap their environmental impact statements and start again.

— The Thaiger

The 8th ASEAN Drug Monitoring Network Operational workshop in Bangkok

As Drug trafficking is a major security threat in Southeast Asia, it is crucial for ASEAN member countries to enhance information and experience sharing activities to help create effective strategies to prevent illicit trade and drug offenses.

— NBT World (video)

TCEB Hosts CLMV Media Fam Trip Showcasing Latest Development for MICE in Bangkok and Pattaya

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) (Public Organization) kicked off the 5-day CLMV Media Familiarization Trip 2019 today under the theme “Honor Your Creation”.

— AEC News Today/PR Newswire (media release)

TCEB – Business strengthens Thailand’s position as Exhibition Hub of ASEAN

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) – Business’ effort to position Thailand as the exhibition hub of ASEAN is bearing fruit with 2019 shaping up to be one of the best years in recent memory.

— AEC News Today/PR Newswire (media release)

NBTC, DE Ministry focus on critical trio

The telecom regulator plans to continue pushing ahead in cooperation with the new government’s Digital Economy and Society (DE) Ministry on three critical projects: fifth-generation wireless broadband adoption, putting the overhead telecom and broadcasting cables underground, and infrastructure sharing between state telecom enterprises to ease 5G adoption.

— Bangkok Post

Recycled electronics are turning Thailand into a ‘dumping ground for hazardous waste’

Electronic waste from Western countries, including Australia, is flooding the shores of South-East Asian nations like Thailand, sparking fears of air and water pollution.

— ABC News

Michael Currie of Fling on the future of Southeast Asia’s airspace: Startup Stories

Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles, are increasingly being developed for both commercial and non-commercial purposes.

— KrAsia

4D Buddhist Museum in BKK

Technology is being utilized in nearly every way possible, even museums are using it to help make exhibitions exciting.

— NBT World (video)

Experts slam storing of biometric data

Cybersecurity experts have condemned the government for storing citizens’ biometric data like eye and facial images that are at high risk for data leaks and identity theft.

— Bangkok Post

Thailand’s focus on smart industries is key to event success

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) hosted 22 international exhibitions certified by UFI in 2018-2019, more than any other ASEAN country.

— CMW (media release)

Thailand’s Tourist Police Creates 40 Member VIP Squad for Asean

Thailand’s Tourist Police Bureau as announced it has trained a 40-members to be VIP security in preparation for over 250 meetings as Thailand serves as the ASEAN chair.

— Chiang Rai Times

HP unveils digital textile printing in Thailand

HP has rolled out a new HP Stitch S series for Southeast Asia in Thailand, signalling the vendor’s move into fashion, sportswear, soft signage and interior décor textiles industries.

— Channel Asia Singapore

ONCB warns public of packages containing illicit drugs

In another story about the ONCB, the anti-drug agency is cautioning the public against taking packages or parcels without knowing what’s inside.

— NBT World (video)

SRT to extend Hua Hin hotel’s land lease

The State Railway of Thailand board has decided to extend the land lease granted to the Centara Grand Beach Resort in Hua Hin for another year, a acting SRT governor Worawut Mala said.

— Bangkok Post

Red-shirt leader suggests opposition MPs shape up and focus on real issues

Red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan has urged opposition MPs to stop talking about the insignificant and focus on bread and butter issues which matter to the people, such as corruption and constitutional amendments.

— Thai PBS News

BTS safety systems inspected following wall collapse

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is inspecting the safety system at BTS stations following an accident in which a concrete slab at Ari station fell onto the ground.

— Pattaya Mail

Officials close monk offerings packing factory

Officials in Samut Sakhon closed a large factory preparing monk offering packages after in it was discovered it was using substandard products and false labeling expired FDA numbers.

— Pattaya Mail

